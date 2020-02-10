Feb. 1 marked 20 years Carolyn Barnes has been a part of the Fair Park family. She serves as the office manager, though her position runs deeper than that.
Beyond the physical work she accomplishes is the connection and impact Carolyn makes on a personal level in the relationships that are formed with everyone who comes through the doors. The Fair Park family cannot thank her enough for the work she does and for the joy, friendship and willing heart that she brings. They hope she knows today, and every day, how appreciated her dedication is to all at Fair Park Senior Center. They could not do what they do without her, and are honored to have her a part of the Fair Park Family.
Valentine’s Day Celebration
The annual Valentine’s Day Celebration is set for Wednesday Feb. 12. There will be games, a cake walk, goodies and light refreshments. Activities start at 9:30 a.m.
Friday at Fair Park Senior
Center
Join Fair Park this Friday, Feb. 14, for a morning of great entertainment as they welcome back one of Fair Park’s favorites, Anthony Woolbright.
Entertainment will start at 9:30 a.m. At 10:30 Quality Home Health will sponsor bingo. Lunch will be served at 11:30, there is a $4 donation for lunch.
Fair Park would like to thank all of their entertainers, bingo sponsor, kitchen crew, and janitor for all the time put into making the senior center the best it can be, thank you!
Senior Travel
Program
Here are a couple of our upcoming trips for February and March:
Feb. 25 — Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge
March 9-10 — Cherokee North Carolina Harrah’s Casino overnight trip
March 17 — Soul of Motown all-you-can-eat dinner show
Seats fill up quickly. Come by Fair Park or call to reserve your spot.
Computer/
internet classes now offered
Fair Park Senior Center is now offering computer/internet classes every Monday and Friday at noon. This class is for all skill levels. No previous knowledge is required.
Class Schedule:
•learn to take computers apart — how they work
•learn to fix computers — what can be replaced or fixed and what is not worth bothering with
•learn how computers can network and connect to each other and the Internet
•learn how to rebuild/install a new operating system. like Win XP, Win10, on a computer, and compare different systems
•learn how to back up your data in case of a complete computer crash
•learn how to install various internet browsers, get email and compare different browsers
•learn how to install and use a database for business or personal use — a db can keep track of 100 or 10,000 things
•learn how to install a web server, configure it for a home page and connect to it from the browser
•learn how to write basic web pages (HTML) with menus, so others can connect to it on the web server
•learn how internet names (DNS) work, and how to install a DNS server
The instructor notes the class will progress slowly and no prior knowledge is required. The Monday and Friday class subjects will overlap. Participants can bring their own computer for repairs or upgrades.
If you have a computer or any spare computer parts that you would like to donate to the program, please contact Alicia at Fair Park Senior Center, 931-484-741.
Telephone
Reassurance
Program
What is telephone reassurance? Telephone Reassurance-trained volunteers provide friendly check-in calls to our elderly community who live alone or are isolated and would benefit from regular connection to our friendly network of volunteers.
Personal Connection: Socialization, peace of mind and a friendly voice are all part of the experience for Fair Park’s Telephone Reassurance participants. The calls serve as a “wellness check” plus provide an opportunity to socialize.
To Apply for Services: Please contact Alicia at Fair Park Senior Center, 931-484-7416, email fpscalicia@outlook.com or visit fairparkseniorcenter.org to complete application for services.
To Volunteer: Volunteer work is extremely meaningful. If you would like to volunteer in this program, please contact Alicia at 931-484-7416
