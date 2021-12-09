The Ms. Senior Cumberland County Association, as part of their royal duties, wrapped up their annual “Caring for Our Veterans Food Drive” Nov. 11.
More than 2,603 food items were collected totaling approximately 2055 pounds of food which was boxed then distributed to veterans and their families in need throughout Cumberland County and surrounding areas.
Much thanks goes out to the collection points: Food City (both locations), the Elks Lodge 2751 and the Crossville Memorial Airport.
Special thanks to all local veterans organizations that distributed 92 boxes of food and $250 that the Cumberland County Veterans Assistance Council used to assist those in need.
And a final thanks to all the citizens of Cumberland County who dug into their pockets to contribute food to this worthy cause. Without all these great people and organizations, the success of this food drive would not have been possible. Thank you Cumberland County for your community spirit!
