The Dogwood Exchange welcomes Jane Tavernier and Louise Goodman to teach a card-making class from 1-4 p.m. April 16.
These cards are appropriate for special occasions, which are made more special with homemade cards.
Tavernier and Goodman have years of experience between them and will share their knowledge in card making and scrapbooking.
Students will explore what is needed for this craft while making cards during the class in The Dogwood Exchange, at 92 E. First St., Crossville.
Class is $15 and includes all supplies. The class size is limited to eight.
Visit www.dogwoodexchange.com to register.
Call 931-787-5838 for information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.