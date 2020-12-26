George Gallant, jewelry artist and Art Guild member, returns in January to the Art Guild to teach a special chain maille project for Valentine’s Day. This is the first time he will demonstrate how to work with chain maille that blends beads into the design. This lovely bracelet will be suitable to wear anytime and may become one of your favorite pieces of jewelry.
This chain is created using bright silver and onyx jump rings and incorporates Swarovski crystal beads into its design. Once you learn to make this bracelet, you will have hundreds of color variations available to create your own special pieces. You are only limited by your imagination.
Just a beginner? No problem. Although the technique might appear complicated since three sizes of jump rings are used, instructor Gallant will be on hand to guide his students through the process. If you’re an experienced jewelry artist, this chain will make a beautiful addition to your collection.
This three-hour class, “Chain Maille Jewelry-The Captured Heart Bracelet” will be held on Thursday, Jan. 21 from 1– 4 p.m. The class is open to students at all skill levels. All supplies, including tools are provided for use during the class. If you have your own favorite tools, feel free to bring them.
The cost for this three-hour class is $60 for Art Guild members and $65 for guests. This covers all materials needed to make a 9-inch (extra-large) bracelet and includes the popular magnetic clasp. The maximum class size is six students, so space is limited.
To register, drop by the Plateau Creative Arts Center, 151 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade, or call 931-707-7249.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity employer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.