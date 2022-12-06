On Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10, the Museum of Appalachia will host its seventh annual Candlelight Christmas. It’ll be a winter celebration that captures the beauty and simplicity of a pioneer Christmas. The event will begin each evening at 4 and end at 9.
The centerpiece of this holiday experience is an evening tour of the Museum’s pioneer village. Old-fashioned Christmas decorations will adorn the interiors of the Museum’s authentic log cabins, many of which will be festively lit for the occasion.
Candlelight Christmas will also feature traditional musicians performing throughout the grounds, local artisans/craftspeople and a variety of family-friendly activities including wagon rides, visits with farm animals, popcorn stringing, Christmas storytelling and more. Blacksmiths, spinners, weavers and other demonstrators will be on-site for historic demonstrations.
Tickets are available for purchase at museumofappalachia.org, they’ll also be available for purchase on-site during the event.
Family tickets (two adults plus kids) cost $45, adult tickets (13 years and up) cost $20, children (ages 6-12) cost $10 each and members get in free of charge.
For more information, call 865-494-7680 or visit museumofappalachia.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.