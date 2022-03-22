On Friday, March 11, the weekly business meeting was called to order by Jim Blalock, president. Mary Brown gave the opening prayer. Gene Brown led the meeting attendees in saying the Pledge of Allegiance. Bob Jones sang the Manna Prayer.
Jim thanked todays BINGO Sponsors: Eye Centers of Tennessee and Bilbrey Funeral Home.
Please contact Sunshine Lady Margaret Miller if you know of a member who is experiencing Health Challenges.
The Senior Citizens of Cumberland County now has a Facebook Page. It is located at: 127 South Senior Citizens of Cumberland County. Check us out!
Jim updated everyone of the March 2022 Board Meeting held the morning of March 11:
•The new automatic opening emergency doors will be installed the week of March 14 at the Senior Center.
•The Senior Center Board approved the purchase of new laminate flooring to replace the existing carpet in the Senior Center. The Center will procure the flooring now to lock-in current pricing and schedule the installation after the 127 Yard Sale.
•The Senior Center is procuring a popcorn machine for Movie Day. Thank you to Plateau Truck and Tractor for their $200 donation and Crossville Flooring for their $200 donation towards purchase.
•The Senior Center is procuring a video projector for Movie Day. The Center will use its existing DVD player to hook-up to the video projector and the sound system.
•The Senior Center is planning a “Sock Hop” May 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. They will hire a DJ and sell hot dogs and soda. There will be several “Cake Walks” during the event. Come and listen to your favorite tunes from the ’50’s through the ’80’s.
•The Senior Center will be procuring an electronic sign for the front of the Center. Plans are to advertise upcoming events to passersby on Hwy. 127. The goal is to attract new members. This project is being scoped out for review of options/approval at a future board meeting.
•The Senior Center will be replacing the fluorescent lights with LED lights on a go-forward basis. Several light fixtures require replacement now.
•The Senior Center is considering replacing the existing concrete slab and wooden ramp at the back emergency door exit with an expanded concrete slab and concrete ramp. This project is being scoped out for consideration later this year.
•The Senior Center Board voted not to install wifi at the Senior Center.
Jim updated everyone on the March 2022 Senior Center upcoming events:
•The Senior Center has two game days each month on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Lunch is $5 when you sign up. You can pay for lunch when you come to game day. Please make sure you sign up so the Center knows how much food to order/prepare. The next Game Day is March 22 from 11a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch will be pizza. Jim, Lucy Elmore and Sheila Johnson are coordinating game days.
•The 2022 Cumberland County Senior Center Phone Directory is now finalized. The new directory will be ready for distribution by the first of April.
•The Senior Center is still looking for a quilt as the grand prize for the 127 Sales event. Linda Kondrach is making a quilt for the Senior Center. Thank you, Linda!
•The Senior Center is planning to add a movie day at the Center each month with free popcorn and drinks. Stay tuned for further updates
•The first bluegrass music event was held oMarch 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Center. A good crowd enjoyed some good old Bluegrass music. Please join us every Thursday from 6-8 p.m. for some good old Bluegrass music.
•The Senior Center is looking for ideas for future trips. Please submit your ideas to Sheila Johnson.
Old Business
•Signups for trips are available.
•Country music is held the first and third Saturday of each month from 6-8 p.m.
•Line dancing is held every Friday night, 6-8 p.m.
•Remember to register online your Kroger Card Charity as the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County.
•We are always looking for donations for the 127 Sale. Plans are to continue to offer both breakfast and lunch to visitors during the 127 Yard Sale.
•Remember to bring in your aluminum cans so the center can turn them in for money. The Senior Center received $351 in February after recycling the 2021 aluminum foil and aluminum can donations.
Today’s Guest Speakers were candidates for Register of Deeds and the Cumberland County Board of Education for District 5 and District 7
The School Board candidates shared their philosophy on how best to support Cumberland County Schools and shared their priorities if they were elected to the school board. It is all about the students. Key areas of focus discussed by the candidates included:
•Children advocacy. Sexual exploitation of children is a real problem in Cumberland County. 70,000 children disappear each month across the United States. Human Trafficking affects Cumberland County kids as much as the kids in other states across the country.
•Funding — to pay Cumberland County teachers and staff competitively, new and additional funding sources must be considered including increases in real estate taxes and having the state of Tennessee pay property taxes for the land it owns in Cumberland County. The state is the largest landowner in the county. Other options include other tax revenue like use taxes.
•Stop the bullying — There is a bullying epidemic in Cumberland County, just like elsewhere in the United States. The use of social media has amplified the stress and bullying of kidss. Funding is needed for special programs to help those kids who are bullied.
•After school programs — there is a direct correlation of reduced crime by giving kids something productive to do after school. Provide tutoring so kids can improve their math scores and learn simple budgeting/life skills. Give kids something to do (a responsibility) to keep them engaged/challenged.
•Teen Center — there is a need for a facility for kids to go to after school to engage in productive activities. This could help reduce bullying, teen pregnancy and drug abuse by our kids.
•Special programs for those kids with learning disabilities as well as programs for gifted students so they are challenged.
Candidates for Cumberland County Board of Education include Sheri Nichols and Nicholas Rummel, 3rd District; Randall Hopkins, 5th District; and Rebecca Hamby and Patricia Lewis, 7th District.
Trey Kerley is a candidate for Register of Deeds.
Following the candidate presentations, Theresa Boston, 8th District representative to the BOE, shared some facts and figures regarding the School Board Budget:
•$58 Million budget for Cumberland County Schools. Funding sources include Cumberland County property taxes ($18 million) as well as a portion of the Cumberland County sales tax. The remainder of the funding comes from the state of Tennessee and federal government.
•State and federal funding often includes specific directives on how funds are spent. Boston said the board has about 5% of funding for non-mandated budget items.
•The Tennessee State formula for calculating state support for each county is the Basic Education Program formula, which is about 30 years old. Gov. Bill Lee has introduced a budget using a new formula for calculating state support which the state legislature is considering. This new formula is projected to increase state education funding by $6 million to $9 million for Cumberland County schools.
•The State Budget mandates a teacher raise each year as part of the approved budget. Cumberland County schools have about 100 teachers more than the state’s funding formula provides for. The school system must match the salary raise for these teachers by taking money from somewhere else.
•It costs about $750,000 for a 1% raise for all Cumberland County teachers and staff
•A salary study is underway to determine the target salary for bus drivers
•The county has trouble attracting/retaining teachers and bus drivers given current salary levels. The county offers good benefits, but the younger generation is looking for better salaries to support their families.
•Teachers are retiring faster than new teachers are graduating from college. Cumberland County schools must offer a competitive salary to attract new teachers and retain existing teachers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.