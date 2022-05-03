Crossville/I-40 KOA will host Care Camps Weekend May 13-14
It’s the second year the campground has invited individuals to camp while supporting Care Camps Charity.
This weekend will allow interested individuals to stay both Friday and Saturday night for just $20, with all proceeds going to the Care Camps Charity.
This is a charity that helps raise funds to send children with cancer to medically-supervised camps all across the continent. The cost of sending just one of these kids to a camp, that can properly support them, has risen to an average of $1,800 a week.
But since it began, Care Camps has raised over $18 million to ensure that they can attend free of charge.
If you decide to attend, you won’t just be supporting a good cause, there will also be a variety of activities like tie-dye, games and even a 50/50 raffle, and access to the amenities available at the Crossville/I-40 KOA on Hwy. 70 E.
For those interested, you can call the KOA at 931-707-5349 or speak to them in person at their on-site General Store.
