The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade invites all artists — members and non-members — to enter its first Fiber Arts Exhibit.
This exciting new display will begin with an opening reception from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 4. The exhibit will run through Feb. 4, 2021.
The Arts Guild is thrilled to offer this opportunity to both artisans and attendees, with the expectation of generating more interest and acceptance of many varieties of fiber arts as fine arts.
This medium is non-utilitarian work that consists primarily of natural or synthetic fiber or yarn. It focuses on the design, materials and artistic labor as basic for the works’ significance that prioritizes aesthetic over utilitarian values.
Artists wishing to enter must submit a fully completed Exhibit Form and two color photographs for each entry. The deadline to enter is Nov. 9. Visit www.artguildfairfieldglade.net for entry forms and a complete list of Fiber Art guidelines.
All artwork must be the artist’s original design. Size limitations will apply. A maximum of two entries per artist will be permitted.
Fees are $10 per entry for Art Guild members; $20 if the artwork is not for sale. Fees for the general public is $20 per entry; $30 if the artwork is not for sale.
Visit the Art Guild’s Plateau Creative Art Center at 451 Lakeview Dr. (off Peavine Rd.), Fairfield Glade, or call 931-707-7249.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.