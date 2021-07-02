The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is pleased to extend an invitation for artists to enter their prestigious 12th annual Judged and Juried fine arts show. This is the only show for non-members and members alike.
The show will run from Aug. 6 through Sept. 2, with the opening reception and awards presentation taking place Friday, Aug. 6, starting at 5 p.m. at the Art Center, 451 Lakeview Dr. in Fairfield Glade. Juror-Judge for the show is Carl Gombert, art professor at Maryville College in Tennessee.
All artists, 18 and older, are eligible to enter their original art into this show. Paintings and drawings on paper and canvas, mixed media, photography, 3-D artwork (fiber, glass, metal, wood), jewelry and pottery, are eligible.
Maximum size for hanging artwork is 72” (width + height, including the frame). Pieces must have full wire and be ready to hang (no sawtooth hangers). Display pieces on paper must have glass, Plexiglas, or a protective coating and must be framed. Canvas pieces must be framed unless gallery wrapped. Limit one large artwork – 51”-72” (width + height, including the frame).
Maximum size for 3-dimensional artwork may not exceed 36” high by 24” wide and no heavier than 35 pounds.
Cash prizes will be awarded for Best of Show ($500), first place ($300), second place ($200) and third place ($150); additional awards may be available. Cash prizes and ribbons will be awarded at the sole discretion of the show judge. All selected artworks will compete for these prizes. Show sponsors are First National Bank of Tennessee, Stonehaus Winery, and John Anderson – Vibe Award
Rulings regarding originality, eligibility of artwork submitted, and selection of artwork are at the discretion of the juror. Submitting artists irrevocably accept the juror’s decision as final and binding upon him/her.
Entry fees are $20 per entry, or $50 for three entries for members. Non-members entry fees are $35 per entry. Add $5 to each entry marked Not for Sale (member and non-member). Fees non-refundable. Maximum number of show entries is three.
Entry form and fees must be received at the Art Center by Monday, July 19.
Accepted artwork must be original to the artist, owned by the artist, created within the last two years, and not have been exhibited in a previous Art Guild judged art show. All works must be submitted in person at the Art Center, 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade. Call 931-707-7249 for more information.
Artwork submission is Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Artists will be contacted if any of their artwork is not selected for the show; those pieces must be picked up on Thursday, Aug. 5, from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Artwork selected for the show may be picked up at the Art Center on Thursday, Sept. 2, from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. The Art Guild will not be responsible for artwork left after that date.
All sales are subject to 20% (members), 30% (non-members) commission and Tennessee State sales tax payable to the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade. A check will be payable to the artist within two weeks after the show. If the artwork is not for sale, indicate with NFS (Not for Sale) on the Entry Form.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade and the Art Center accept no liability for damage or loss to works of art submitted and/or selected for this Show. All artists must sign a photo, video & bio information release form.
For additional information, a downloadable J&J Show Brochure with entry form, or a non-member release form, please visit our website at J&J 2021 Show - Welcome to the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade (artguildfairfieldglade.net) or call 931-707-7249.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
