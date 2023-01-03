Tuesday, Jan. 3
Smorgasbord Class: Valentine Paper-making
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
$25-$30
931-707-7249
Wednesday, Jan. 4
All Creatures Great & Small - Season 3 Sneak Peek Screening
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
Noon-2 p.m.
Free
931-484-5000
Stamp Collecting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
937-499-4210
Thursday, Jan. 5
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Friends of the Library Membership Meeting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9:30 a.m.
931-484-6790
Plateau Corvette Club - January Meeting
Landers Crossroads
228 Interstate Dr. #112
5:30-6:30 p.m.
Winter Birds Acrylic Painting Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
4:30-7:30 p.m.
$30, with $5 material fee
931-787-5838
Run for Cover
The Center at Fairfield Glade
128 Stonehenge Dr.
5-7 p.m.
$14
931-484-3722
Friday, Jan. 6
Bible Journaling
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr. #122
1-3 p.m.
$5
931-210-5599
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
4-5:30 p.m.
Free
Jeff Allen
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Green Bag Lady Workday
Dogwood Exchange
92 E First St.
10 a.m.-noon
Free
931-787-5838
Saturday, Jan. 7
Brooke Wright Pays Tribute to Elvis
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$15-$29
931-484-6133
Write Away Writing Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
931-484-6790
Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. - Beginners
10:45 a.m. - Intermediate
11:20 a.m. - Advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Sunday, Jan. 8
The Agee Family
Winesap Freewill Baptist Church
12908 Newton Rd.
10 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 9
Family Game Night
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4:30-6:30 p.m.
Free
931-484-6790
Living Trust Seminar
The Center at Fairfield Glade
128 Stonehenge Dr.
5:30-6:30 p.m.
Free
931-484-3722
Tuesday, Jan. 10
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Financial Literacy Class
Goodwill Retail Store
1106 N Main St.
10 a.m.
Free
931-366-4250
Living Trust Seminar
The Center at Fairfield Glade
128 Stonehenge Dr.
2:30-3:30 p.m.
Free
931-484-3722
Thursday, Jan. 12
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Friday, Jan. 13
Wire Wrapped Rings
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
228 Interstate Dr.
10:30 a.m.-Noon
$15
931-210-5599
“A River in the Winter” Oil Painting Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. 1st St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$50, with $10 material fee
931-787-5838
Valentine Greeting Card Workshop
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.-noon, or 1-4 p.m.
$8
931-484-6790
Saturday, Jan. 14
Highway Natives LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Making Sense of the Census - Seminar
Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center
95 E. 1st St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-456-2006
A Songwriter’s Circle
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. - Beginners
10:45 a.m. - Intermediate
11:20 a.m. - Advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Tuesday, Jan. 17
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Cumberland County Library Board Meeting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1 p.m.
931-484-6790
Legislative Breakfast
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
7:30-9 a.m.
$10
931-484-8444
melanie.graham@crossville-chamber.com
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Chain Maille: Heartbeat Bracelet
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$65-$70
931-707-7249
Financial Literacy Class
Goodwill Retail Store
1106 N Main St.
1-3 p.m.
Free
931-366-4250
Thursday, Jan. 19
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Home School Children’s Art Class: Amelia Earhart
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-1:30 p.m.
931-707-7249
Memory Road
The Center at Fairfield Glade
128 Stonehenge Dr.
5-7 p.m.
$14
931-484-3722
Friday, Jan. 20
J. Harrison
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Saturday, Jan. 21
Stingray Anthony’s Jukebox Revue
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$20-$30
931-484-6133
Health and Wellness Awareness Fair
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
931-484-7502
Winter Wonder-Fun
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9-11 a.m.
Stories, science, hot chocolate and pancakes
Ages 12 and under, must be accompanied by a guardian or parent
RSVP to 931-484-6790
How Vital Are Vital Records? - Seminar
Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center
95 E. 1st St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-456-2006
Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. - Beginners
10:45 a.m. - Intermediate
11:20 a.m. - Advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Southern Sunrise Live
Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill
1133 Genesis Rd.
8 p.m.
931-337-0703
Tuesday, Jan. 24
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Life Drawing
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$5
931-707-7249
Thursday, Jan. 26
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Chain Maille Bracelet Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$30, with additional $30 material fee
931-787-5838
January Meeting - Kamon Reynolds
Cumberland County Beekeepers Association
69 Neecham St.
7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 27
Sewing Machine Maintenance Day
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
$55
931-787-5837
Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Saturday, Jan. 28
You Can’t Take It With You - Seminar
Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center
95 E. 1st St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-456-2006
Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. - Beginners
10:45 a.m. - Intermediate
11:20 a.m. - Advanced
Free
931-484-6790
14th Annual Chili Open Golf Tournament
Heatherhurst Golf Course
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Noon-4 p.m.
Registration: $50 per person, $100 per team
931-484-4565
jessica@cchabitatforhumanity.com
Chris Hennessee
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$20-$30
931-484-6133
Cuddle Bear Painting Class
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
3-5 p.m.
$35
931-788-6717
“Springhouse at Black Mountain” Acrylic Painting Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$45, with $5 material fee
931-787-5838
Sunday, Jan. 29
Tennessee Ladies Chorus Concert
Central Baptist Church
1346 S Main St.
6 p.m.
931-484-8426
Legacy Five
Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church
130 Town Centre Dr.
4 p.m.
931-484-6927
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Heart Necklace and Earrings
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$45-$50
931-707-7249
Welcome to Medicare Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.-noon
1-877-801-0044
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Thursday, Feb. 2
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
It Takes Two
The Center at Fairfield Glade
128 Stonehenge Dr.
5-7 p.m.
$14
931-484-3722
Friday, Feb. 3
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
4:30-6 p.m.
Free
Jazz Night
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Saturday, Feb. 4
4th Annual TN Songwriter Week
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-9 p.m.
Land Records, Where Did They Go And Why? - Seminar
Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center
95 E. 1st St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-456-2006
Thursday, Feb. 9
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Saturday, Feb. 11
Ceramic Overglaze Painting Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m., or 3-6 p.m.
$30, with $10 material fee
931-787-5838
Court Records - Seminar
Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center
95 E. 1st St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-456-2006
Can’t Buy Me Love (1987) - Movie Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
Thursday, Feb. 16
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Foxfire Newgrass
The Center at Fairfield Glade
128 Stonehenge Dr.
5-7 p.m.
$14
931-484-3722
Thursday, Feb. 23
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
February Meeting - Chris Theiler
Cumberland County Beekeepers Association
69 Neecham St.
7 p.m.
Starry Night Oil Painting Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$50, with $10 material fee
931-787-5838
Friday, Feb 24
Baker Family Bluegrass
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$15-$25
931-484-6133
Saturday, Feb. 25
Military Records - Seminar
Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center
95 E. 1st St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-456-2006
Twister (1996) - Movie Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
