All events were scheduled as of press time and are subject to change. Note: You may be asked to wear a face covering or mask at some events; most event organizers request that those in attendance adhere to social distancing guidelines. The Crossville Chronicle also offers a free online calendar that organizers can use to publicize their events. Visit crossville-chronicle.com/events for more.
Friday, June 11
Bryan White
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$45-$55
931-484-6133
Spring Getaway
Johnson City
Plateau Chapter TTA
Hikers leave 7:30 a.m. from Dorton UMC
931-200-7436
Saturday, June 12
Kenny James’ Buddy Holly Tribute
Palace Theatre
73 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$15
931-484-6133
Hospice Butterfly Release
The Amphitheater
29 Division St.
9-10 a.m.
$20/butterfly, $100/6 butterflies
765-606-5620 or 931-456-5133
Blue Jean Ball
for Kids on the Rise
Oaklawn Farms
5684 Hwy. 70 E.
5-10 p.m.
$40/each
Art in the Park
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
931-707-7249
Paddle Up for Parkinson’s
Pickleball Event
Centennial Park Pickleball Courts
837 Industrial Blvd.
1-5 p.m.
$20 entry fee
PaddleUpForParkinsons@gmail.com
Jonah’s Joy Golf Scramble
Dorchester Golf Club
576 Westchester
8 a.m. start
$75/each, $300/foursome
fairfieldglade.cc/touraments
931-250-1115
Southern Sunrise
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Father’s Day Card Class
FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
$20
931-210-5599
Kid’s Fishing Derby
Meadow Park Lake
Registration from 7-8 a.m.
For children ages 4-16
Model Train Swap Meet
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
Event Room
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free
Sunday, June 13
Art in the Park
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
931-707-7249
Paddle Up for Parkinson’s
Pickleball Event
Fairfield Glade Racquet Center
3711 Wilshire Heights Dr.
1-5 p.m.
$20 entry fee
PaddleUpForParkinsons@gmail.com
Tennessee Senior Open
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
First Methodist Church Golf Tournament
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
1 p.m. shotgun start
931-788-3301
Monday, June 14
Soul Fissh
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
5:45 p.m.
Free
931-484-3722
Tuesday, June 15
Driving Miss Daisy [PG]
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
Showtimes vary through Aug. 5
$16-$30
931-484-5000
SNEDS Junior Tour
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
Noon-2 p.m. tee times
931-788-3301
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and
Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Art Guild Members Meeting
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9:30 a.m.
931-707-7249
Inkscape for Makers
CBI Maker Space
2569 Cook Rd.
931-456-4910
4-8 p.m.
Crochet Dishcloth
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
$35
931-787-5838
Wednesday, June 16
Drive, Chip and Putt
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
Smoky Mountain National Park
Gatlinburg, TN
Hikers leave from Dorton UMC at 7 a.m.
Carpool $10
Text 931-267-2243
Children’s Art Camp
FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports
228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122
2-3 p.m.
Ages 5-7
$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series
931-210-5599
Art & Beyond
FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports
228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$30
931-210-5599
Thursday, June 17
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m.
Free
Glory Chain Maille Bracelet
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-Noon
$55 Art Guild members/$60 guests
931-707-7249
Children’s Summer Art Class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
12:30-2:30 p.m.
931-707-7249
Melissa Ellis
Thursdays at the Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Friday, June 18
Duck Soup [NR]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
Tennessee Parent/Child Tournament
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
Fish Fryday
Cumberland Mountain General Store
6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange
4-7 p.m.
931-863-3880
Polymer Clay Gnome
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
4:30-8 p.m.
$45
931-787-5838
Saturday, June 19
Knights of Columbus
Charity Golf Tournament
The Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
8 a.m. shotgun start
$75/person
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
931-456-1821 or 540-270-1192
Sparta History Hike & Calfkiller Brewery Tour
Hikers leave from Tractor Supply parking lot at 8:30 a.m.
$5
Email titan55@charter.net by June 17
Intermediate Wire-Wrapped Earrings
FACS: For Arts, Crafts & Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$25
931-210-5599
Monday, June 21
Jake Hoot and the Huffier Brothers
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
5:45 p.m.
Free
931-484-3722
Tuesday, June 22
Joe, Chet, Earl & Dave
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
931-788-6282
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and
Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Laser Cutter Safety and Basic Use
CBI Maker Space
2569 Cook Rd.
4-8 p.m.
931-456-4910
Wednesday, June 23
City of Crossville Golf
Tournament
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
1 p.m. shotgun start
931-788-3301
Frozen Head State Park
Wartburg, TN
Hikers leave from Crossville Outlet Center
7:30 a.m., $5 carpool
Text/call 931-267-2243
Children’s Art Camp
FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports
228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122
2-3 p.m.
Ages 8-11
$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series
931-210-5599
Art & Beyond
FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports
228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$30
931-210-5599
Thursday, June 24
Toy Story [G]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m.
Free
Children’s Summer Art Class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
12:30-2:30 p.m.
931-707-7249
The Danberry’s
Thursdays at the Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Introduction to Drawing
FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports
228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122
10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
$30
931-210-5599
Friday, June 25
Friday Nite Cruise-In
Cumberland Mountain General Store
6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange
4-8 p.m.
931-863-3880
Junque Journal
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-Noon
$40 members, $45 guests
931-707-7249
Wine and Paint Class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
5-8 p.m.
$30 members, $35 guests
931-707-7249
Reagan Day Dinner
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
6 p.m.
$30 per person at the door
931-248-6998 to reserve tables for 8
Saturday, June 26
Crossville Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
Noon-4 p.m.
Golf Week East Tennessee
Am Tournament
The Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
CCHS Girls Softball Golf Tournament
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
1 p.m. shotgun start
931-788-3301
Cumberland Trail
Devil’s Racetrack
Caryville, TN
Hikers leave from Dorton UMC
3405 Hwy. 70 E.
7:30 a.m., $8 carpool
Text/call 931-267-2243
Christmas in June Fair
Christmas on the Mountain
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Craft vendors, food trucks, dino-rides and photos with Santa
Free; donations of new, unwrapped toys welcome
Sunday, June 27
U.S. Kids Tour
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
11 a.m. tee times
931-788-3301
Monday, June 28
Jeff Allen and AC Drive
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
5:45 p.m.
Free
931-484-3722
Tuesday, June 29
Ruth & Wayne Lucas
The Amphitheater
29 Division St.
Free
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and
Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m., Free
Jason Lee McKinney Band
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m., Free
931-788-6282
Wednesday, June 30
Shootout with the Pros
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
931-484-3731
Watson Branch
Big South Fork
Kentucky
Hikers leave from Crossville Cracker Barrel
7:30 a.m., Carpool $7
Text 931-267-2243
Children’s Art Camp
FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports
228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122
2-3 p.m.
Ages 12-14
$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series
931-210-5599
Art & Beyond
FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports
228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$30
931-210-5599
Thursday, July 1
Mr. Smith Goes to
Washington [NR]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
Limited to 100
931-484-6133
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m.
Free
Blue Mother Tupelo
Thursdays at the Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Friday, July 2
Godspell [PG]
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
Showtimes vary through Aug. 22
$16-$30
931-484-5000
Fish Fryday
Cumberland Mountain
General Store
6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange
4-7 p.m.
931-863-3880
Saturday, July 3
Hebbertsburg Dinner and Dance
Hebbertsburg Community Center
82 Antioch Rd.
4-7 p.m.
931-707-7837
Pro-Troop Rally
Cumberland County
Courthouse
2 N. Main St.
9 a.m.
DAR Children’s Parade
Line up at Palace Theatre at 10 a.m.
Only non-motorized or battery-powered vehicles permitted
Movie Nights at the Grove
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
Jumanji: The Next Level
8 p.m.
Sunday, July 4
City of Crossville Fireworks
Centennial Park
Monday, July 5
Soul Soup
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
5:45 p.m., Free
931-484-3722
Tuesday, July 6
Caleb and Leann
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m., Free
931-788-6282
Thursday, July 8
The Hoppers
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
Tickets start at $39
931-484-6133
The Humanaires
Thursdays at the Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Friday, July 9
Jacob Johnson, guitar virtuoso
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
Tickets TBA
931-484-6133
Fairfield Glade Ladies Invitational
The Crag and
The Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
$160/person
ladiesinvitational.blogspot.com
931-250-7545
Saturday, July 10
The Great Dictator [G]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
John Majors Practice Round
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
11 a.m. tee times
931-788-3301
Sunday, July 11
John Majors Practice Round
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
9 a.m. shotgun start
931-788-3301
Monday, July 12
Little Russell Band
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
5:45 p.m.
Free
931-484-3722
Tuesday, July 13
The Blues Machine
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
931-788-6282
Open Mic Night
The Amphitheater
29 Division St.
Free
Thursday, July 15
Travis Bigwood and the Lonesome Doves
Thursdays at the Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Wednesday, July 14
Children’s Art Camp
FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports
228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122
2-3 p.m.
Ages 5-7
$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series
931-210-5599
Friday, July 16
Art Guild Golf
Fundraiser and Auction
The Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
7:30 a.m. shotgun start
$95/person
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
931-456-5601
Fish Fryday
Cumberland Mountain General Store
6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange
4-7 p.m.
931-863-3880
Saturday, July 17
Forrest Gump [PG-13]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
Stone Memorial High School
Golf Tournament
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
1 p.m. shotgun start
931-788-3301
Monday, July 19
FoxFire NewGrass Band
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
5:45 p.m.
Free
931-484-3722
Wednesday, July 21
Tennessee Women’s Open
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
Children’s Art Camp
FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports
228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122
2-3 p.m.
Ages 8-11
$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series
931-210-5599
Thursday, July 22
Comic Henry Cho
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
Tickets TBA
931-484-6133
The Fumblebuckers
Thursdays at the Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Friday, July 23
Always … Patsy Cline [PG]
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
Showtimes vary through Sept. 2
$16-$30
931-484-5000
Friday Nite Cruise-In
Cumberland Mountain General Store
6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange
4-8 p.m.
931-863-3880
Saturday, July 24
Crossville Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
Noon-4 p.m.
Waterfest
Meadow Park Lake
Cumberland County Republican Party Annual Golf Tournament
Lake Tansi Golf Course
1 p.m. Shotgun Start
Fish fry follows at 5:30 p.m.
Call 931-456-9455
Monday, July 26
Soul Fissh
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
5:45 p.m.
Free
931-484-3722
Tuesday, July 27
Kinfolk
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
931-788-6282
Wednesday, July 28
Shootout with the Pros
The Crag at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
931-484-3799
Children’s Art Camp
FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports
228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122
2-3 p.m.
Ages 12-14
$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series
931-210-5599
Thursday, July 29
Justin Cecil
Thursdays at the Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Friday, July 30
Sting Ray Anthony with Jukebox Revue
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$15-$20
931-484-6133
Rocky Top Diesel Shootout 8
Crossville Dragway
1650 Creston Rd.
10 a.m.
$20/adults, free/12 and younger
931-210-6607
Saturday, July 31
Brown Elementary School
Golf Tournament
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
1 p.m. shotgun start
931-788-3301
Rocky Top Diesel Shootout 8
Crossville Dragway
1650 Creston Rd.
9 a.m.
$20/adults, free/12 and younger
931-210-6607
Monday, Aug. 2
Melissa Ellis
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
5:45 p.m.
Free
931-484-3722
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Melissa Ellis
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
931-788-6282
Friday, Aug. 6
Margarita Open
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
3 p.m. shotgun start
931-788-3301
Saturday, Aug. 7
Movie Nights at the Grove
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
Playing with Fire
8 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 9
The Jay Eric Band
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
5:45 p.m.
Free
931-484-3722
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Olds 88
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
931-788-6282
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Children’s Art Camp
FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports
228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122
2-3 p.m.
Ages 5-7
$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series
931-210-5599
Friday, Aug. 13
The 39 Steps [PG]
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
Showtimes vary through Sept. 30
$16-$30
931-484-5000
Adam’s Rib [NR]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
Saturday, Aug. 14
Member-Member Golf Tournament
The Brae and The Crag
at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
Southern Sunrise
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Carrie Hassler
The Amphitheater
29 Division St.
Free
Wednesday, Aug. 18
Fairfield Glade Pro Am
The Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
Children’s Art Camp
FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports
228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122
2-3 p.m.
Ages 8-11
$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series
931-210-5599
Saturday, Aug. 21
Primitive Fire Building
Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove
382 Ford Lane
1-4 p.m.
931-335-0349
United Fund Golf Tournament
Dorchester Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
Tennessee Women’s
Four-Ball Tournament
The Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
Sunday, Aug. 23
Cumberland County Fair
Cumberland County Fairgrounds
1398 Livingston Rd.
Through Aug. 21
Soul Soup
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
5:45 p.m.
Free
931-484-3722
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Borrowed Mule
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
931-788-6282
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Shootout with the Pros
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
931-484-3731
Children’s Art Camp
FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports
228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122
2-3 p.m.
Ages 12-14
$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series
931-210-5599
Friday, Aug. 27
Apollo 13 [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
Fish Fryday & Friday Nite Cruise-In
Cumberland Mountain General Store
6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange
4-7 p.m.
931-863-3880
Saturday, Aug. 28
Crossville Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
Noon-4 p.m.
Action Heating & Cooling Tournament
The Crag at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
Monday, Aug. 30
Carrie Hassler Classic Rhythm and Blues
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
5:45 p.m.
Free
931-484-3722
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Shaydes
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
931-788-6282
Monday, Sept. 6
Alter Eagles
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
5:45 p.m.
Free
931-484-3722
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Carrie Hassler
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
931-788-6282
Friday, Sept. 10
Little House on the Prairie The Musical [G]
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
Showtimes vary through Oct. 28
$16-$30
931-484-5000
Fish Fryday
Cumberland Mountain General Store
6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange
4-7 p.m.
931-863-3880
Saturday, Sept. 11
Fairfield Glade Lions Club
Benefit Golf Tournament
The Crag at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
$75/person
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
931-484-3441 or 786-247-1752
Southern Sunrise
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Monday, Sept. 13
Junior Golf Tennessee
District 7AAA Tourney
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
10 a.m. tee times
931-788-3301
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Dan Roten Band
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
931-788-6282
Saturday, Sept. 18
Edible and Medicinal Plants
Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove
382 Ford Lane
1-4 p.m.
931-335-0349
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Prime Time
The Amphitheater
29 Division St.
Free
Friday, Sept. 24
Fish Fryday & Friday Nite Cruise-In
Cumberland Mountain General Store
6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange
4-7 p.m.
931-863-3880
Saturday, Sept. 25
Fly-In and Open House
Crossville Memorial Airport
2409 Sparta Hwy.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
931-484-5278
Homesteads Apple Festival
Homestead Tower
96 Hwy. 68
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
$5/adults, free/10 and younger
931-210-8210
Sunday, Sept. 26
Homesteads Apple Festival
Homestead Tower
96 Hwy. 68
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
$5/adults, free/10 and younger
931-210-8210
Fly-In and Open House
Crossville Memorial Airport
2409 Sparta Hwy.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
931-484-5278
Monday, Sept. 27
Knoxville Chapter Pro Am
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
8 a.m.-2 p.m. tee times
931-788-3301
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Heart & Soul
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
931-788-6282
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Shootout with the Pros
The Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
931-484-3799
Thursday, Sept. 30
CC Cancer Rally
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
1 p.m. shotgun start
931-788-3301
Saturday, Oct. 2
A Taste of the Brews
Craft Beer Festival
Cumberland Mountain General Store
6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange
Noon
$15
931-863-3880
Movie Nights at the Grove
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
Going in Style
7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Young Fables
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
931-788-6282
Friday, Oct. 8
Peter and the Starcatcher [PG]
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
Showtimes vary through Nov. 11
$16-$30
931-484-5000
Shootout with the Pros
The Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
931-484-3799
POETS Fall Invitational
Dorchester Golf Club
576 Westchester Dr.
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
Fish Fryday
Cumberland Mountain General Store
6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange
4-7 p.m.
931-863-3880
Saturday, Oct. 9
CoLinx Golf Tournament
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
1 p.m. shotgun start
931-788-3301
POETS Fall Invitational
The Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
Tuesday, Oct. 12
The Smoky Nights
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
931-788-6282
Friday, Oct. 15
Crossville Oktoberfest
Knights of Columbus Grounds
2892 Hwy. 70 E.
11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
$6/advance; $7/gate; free/13 and younger
423-799-0229
Saturday, Oct. 16
Upper Cumberland Bigfoot Festival
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Crossville Oktoberfest
Knights of Columbus Grounds
2892 Hwy. 70 E.
11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
$6/advance; $7/gate; free/13 and younger
423-799-0229
FGCC Club Championship
The Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
$70/person, $60/for those in 2021 Match Play Tournament
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Shootout with the Pros
The Crag at Heatherhurst
Back Nine
421 Stonehenge Dr.
931-484-3799
Friday, Oct. 22
Fish Fryday & Friday Nite Cruise-In
Cumberland Mountain General Store
6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange
4-7 p.m.
931-863-3880
Saturday, Oct. 23
Crossville Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
Noon-4 p.m.
Small and Large Game
Butchering and Processing
Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove
382 Ford Lane
8 a.m.-2 p.m.
$25 donation requested
931-335-0349
SMHS Baseball Benefit Golf Tournament
Dorchester Golf Club
576 Westchester Dr.
931-484-3709
Sunday, Oct. 24
CCHS Baseball Benefit Golf Tournament
The Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
Friday, Nov. 5
Scrooge the Musical [G]
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
Showtimes vary through Dec. 18
$16-$30
931-484-5000
Friday, Nov. 12
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
Friday, Nov. 19
Plaid Tidings [G]
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
Showtimes vary through Dec. 19
$16-$30
931-484-5000
Saturday, Dec. 11
Traps and Snares
Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove
382 Ford Lane
8 a.m.-noon
931-335-0349
Southern Sunrise
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Friday, Dec. 17
Polar Express [G]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
Tuesday, Dec. 21
The Man Who Invented Christmas [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
Limited to 100
931-484-6133
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.