Rainy skies didn’t keep Thursdays at the Amp from returning June 3. The series continues June 17 with Melissa Ellis at 6:30 p.m.

Note: You may be asked to wear a face covering or mask at some events; most event organizers request that those in attendance adhere to social distancing guidelines.

 

Friday, June 11

Bryan White

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$45-$55

931-484-6133

 

Spring Getaway

Johnson City

Plateau Chapter TTA

Hikers leave 7:30 a.m. from Dorton UMC

931-200-7436

 

Saturday, June 12

Kenny James’ Buddy Holly Tribute

Palace Theatre

73 S. Main St. 

7-9 p.m.

$15

931-484-6133

 

Hospice Butterfly Release

The Amphitheater

29 Division St.

9-10 a.m.

$20/butterfly, $100/6 butterflies

765-606-5620 or 931-456-5133

 

Blue Jean Ball 

for Kids on the Rise

Oaklawn Farms

5684 Hwy. 70 E.

5-10 p.m.

$40/each

www.kidsontherise.org

 

Art in the Park

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Paddle Up for Parkinson’s

Pickleball Event

Centennial Park Pickleball Courts

837 Industrial Blvd.

1-5 p.m.

$20 entry fee

PaddleUpForParkinsons@gmail.com

 

Jonah’s Joy Golf Scramble

Dorchester Golf Club

576 Westchester

8 a.m. start

$75/each, $300/foursome

fairfieldglade.cc/touraments

931-250-1115

 

Southern Sunrise

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Father’s Day Card Class

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

$20

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Kid’s Fishing Derby

Meadow Park Lake

Registration from 7-8 a.m.

For children ages 4-16

 

Model Train Swap Meet

Crossville Outlet Center 

228 Interstate Dr.

Event Room

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free

www.crossvilletrains.org

 

Sunday, June 13

Art in the Park

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Paddle Up for Parkinson’s

Pickleball Event

Fairfield Glade Racquet Center

3711 Wilshire Heights Dr.

1-5 p.m.

$20 entry fee

PaddleUpForParkinsons@gmail.com

 

Tennessee Senior Open

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

First Methodist Church Golf Tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

1 p.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

Monday, June 14

Soul Fissh

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

5:45 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

 

Tuesday, June 15

Driving Miss Daisy [PG]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Aug. 5

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

SNEDS Junior Tour

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

Noon-2 p.m. tee times

931-788-3301

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Art Guild Members Meeting

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9:30 a.m.

931-707-7249

 

Inkscape for Makers

CBI Maker Space

2569 Cook Rd.

931-456-4910

CBI@roanestate.edu

4-8 p.m.

 

Crochet Dishcloth

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

$35

www.dogwoodexchange.com

931-787-5838

 

Wednesday, June 16

Drive, Chip and Putt

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Smoky Mountain National Park

Gatlinburg, TN

Hikers leave from Dorton UMC at 7 a.m.

Carpool $10

Text 931-267-2243

 

Children’s Art Camp

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122

2-3 p.m.

Ages 5-7

$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Art & Beyond

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$30

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Thursday, June 17

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Glory Chain Maille Bracelet

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-Noon

$55 Art Guild members/$60 guests

931-707-7249

 

Children’s Summer Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-2:30 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Melissa Ellis

Thursdays at the Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Friday, June 18

Duck Soup [NR]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Tennessee Parent/Child Tournament

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Fish Fryday

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

Polymer Clay Gnome

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

4:30-8 p.m.

$45

www.dogwoodexchange.com

931-787-5838

 

Saturday, June 19

Knights of Columbus 

Charity Golf Tournament

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

8 a.m. shotgun start

$75/person

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

931-456-1821 or 540-270-1192

 

Sparta History Hike & Calfkiller Brewery Tour

Hikers leave from Tractor Supply parking lot at 8:30 a.m.

$5

Email titan55@charter.net by June 17

 

Intermediate Wire-Wrapped Earrings

FACS: For Arts, Crafts & Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$25

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Monday, June 21

Jake Hoot and the Huffier Brothers

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

5:45 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Tuesday, June 22

Joe, Chet, Earl & Dave

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Laser Cutter Safety and Basic Use

CBI Maker Space

2569 Cook Rd.

4-8 p.m.

931-456-4910

CBI@roanestate.edu

 

Wednesday, June 23

City of Crossville Golf 

Tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

1 p.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

Frozen Head State Park

Wartburg, TN

Hikers leave from Crossville Outlet Center

7:30 a.m., $5 carpool

Text/call 931-267-2243

 

Children’s Art Camp

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122

2-3 p.m.

Ages 8-11

$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Art & Beyond

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$30

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Thursday, June 24

Toy Story [G]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Children’s Summer Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-2:30 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

The Danberry’s

Thursdays at the Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Introduction to Drawing

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122

10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

$30

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Friday, June 25

Friday Nite Cruise-In

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-8 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

Junque Journal

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-Noon

$40 members, $45 guests

931-707-7249

 

Wine and Paint Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

5-8 p.m.

$30 members, $35 guests

931-707-7249

 

Reagan Day Dinner

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

6 p.m.

$30 per person at the door

931-248-6998 to reserve tables for 8

 

Saturday, June 26

Crossville Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Noon-4 p.m.

 

Golf Week East Tennessee 

Am Tournament

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

CCHS Girls Softball Golf Tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

1 p.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

Cumberland Trail

Devil’s Racetrack

Caryville, TN

Hikers leave from Dorton UMC

3405 Hwy. 70 E.

7:30 a.m., $8 carpool

Text/call 931-267-2243

 

Christmas in June Fair

Christmas on the Mountain 

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Craft vendors, food trucks, dino-rides and photos with Santa

Free; donations of new, unwrapped toys welcome

 

Sunday, June 27

U.S. Kids Tour

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

11 a.m. tee times

931-788-3301

 

Monday, June 28

Jeff Allen and AC Drive

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

5:45 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Tuesday, June 29

Ruth & Wayne Lucas

The Amphitheater

29 Division St.

Free

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Jason Lee McKinney Band

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m., Free

931-788-6282

 

Wednesday, June 30

Shootout with the Pros

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

931-484-3731

 

Watson Branch

Big South Fork

Kentucky

Hikers leave from Crossville Cracker Barrel

7:30 a.m., Carpool $7

Text 931-267-2243

 

Children’s Art Camp

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122

2-3 p.m.

Ages 12-14

$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Art & Beyond

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$30

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Thursday, July 1

Mr. Smith Goes to 

Washington [NR]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

Limited to 100

931-484-6133

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Blue Mother Tupelo

Thursdays at the Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Friday, July 2

Godspell [PG]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Aug. 22

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Fish Fryday

Cumberland Mountain 

General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

Saturday, July 3

Hebbertsburg Dinner and Dance

Hebbertsburg Community Center

82 Antioch Rd.

4-7 p.m.

931-707-7837

 

Pro-Troop Rally

Cumberland County 

Courthouse

2 N. Main St.

9 a.m.

 

DAR Children’s Parade

Line up at Palace Theatre at 10 a.m.

Only non-motorized or battery-powered vehicles permitted

 

Movie Nights at the Grove

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

Jumanji: The Next Level

8 p.m.

 

Sunday, July 4

City of Crossville Fireworks

Centennial Park

 

Monday, July 5

Soul Soup

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

5:45 p.m., Free

931-484-3722

 

Tuesday, July 6

Caleb and Leann

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m., Free

931-788-6282

 

Thursday, July 8

The Hoppers

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

Tickets start at $39

931-484-6133

 

The Humanaires

Thursdays at the Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Friday, July 9

Jacob Johnson, guitar virtuoso

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

Tickets TBA

931-484-6133

 

Fairfield Glade Ladies Invitational

The Crag and 

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

$160/person

ladiesinvitational.blogspot.com

931-250-7545

 

Saturday, July 10

The Great Dictator [G]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

John Majors Practice Round

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

11 a.m. tee times

931-788-3301

 

Sunday, July 11

John Majors Practice Round

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

9 a.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

Monday, July 12

Little Russell Band

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

5:45 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Tuesday, July 13

The Blues Machine

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Open Mic Night

The Amphitheater

29 Division St.

Free

 

Thursday, July 15

Travis Bigwood and the Lonesome Doves

Thursdays at the Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, July 14

Children’s Art Camp

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122

2-3 p.m.

Ages 5-7

$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Friday, July 16

Art Guild Golf 

Fundraiser and Auction

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

7:30 a.m. shotgun start

$95/person

artguildfairfieldglade.net

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

931-456-5601

 

Fish Fryday

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

Saturday, July 17

Forrest Gump [PG-13]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Stone Memorial High School 

Golf Tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

1 p.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

Monday, July 19

FoxFire NewGrass Band

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

5:45 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Wednesday, July 21

Tennessee Women’s Open

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Children’s Art Camp

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122

2-3 p.m.

Ages 8-11

$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Thursday, July 22

Comic Henry Cho

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

Tickets TBA

931-484-6133

 

The Fumblebuckers

Thursdays at the Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Friday, July 23

Always … Patsy Cline [PG]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Sept. 2

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Friday Nite Cruise-In

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-8 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

Saturday, July 24

Crossville Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Noon-4 p.m.

 

Waterfest

Meadow Park Lake

 

Cumberland County Republican Party Annual Golf Tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

1 p.m. Shotgun Start

Fish fry follows at 5:30 p.m.

Call 931-456-9455

 

Monday, July 26

Soul Fissh

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

5:45 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Tuesday, July 27

Kinfolk

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Wednesday, July 28

Shootout with the Pros

The Crag at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

Children’s Art Camp

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122

2-3 p.m.

Ages 12-14

$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Thursday, July 29

Justin Cecil

Thursdays at the Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Friday, July 30

Sting Ray Anthony with Jukebox Revue

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$15-$20

931-484-6133

 

Rocky Top Diesel Shootout 8

Crossville Dragway

1650 Creston Rd.

10 a.m.

$20/adults, free/12 and younger

931-210-6607

 

Saturday, July 31

Brown Elementary School 

Golf Tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

1 p.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

Rocky Top Diesel Shootout 8

Crossville Dragway

1650 Creston Rd.

9 a.m.

$20/adults, free/12 and younger

931-210-6607

 

Monday, Aug. 2

Melissa Ellis

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

5:45 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Melissa Ellis

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Friday, Aug. 6

Margarita Open

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

3 p.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

Saturday, Aug. 7

Movie Nights at the Grove

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

Playing with Fire

8 p.m.

 

Monday, Aug. 9

The Jay Eric Band

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

5:45 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Tuesday, Aug. 10

Olds 88

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Wednesday, Aug. 11

Children’s Art Camp

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122

2-3 p.m.

Ages 5-7

$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Friday, Aug. 13

The 39 Steps [PG]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Sept. 30

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Adam’s Rib [NR]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Aug. 14

Member-Member Golf Tournament

The Brae and The Crag 

at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Southern Sunrise

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Tuesday, Aug. 17

Carrie Hassler

The Amphitheater

29 Division St.

Free

 

Wednesday, Aug. 18

Fairfield Glade Pro Am

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Children’s Art Camp

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122

2-3 p.m.

Ages 8-11

$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Saturday, Aug. 21

Primitive Fire Building

Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove

382 Ford Lane

1-4 p.m.

931-335-0349

 

United Fund Golf Tournament

Dorchester Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Tennessee Women’s 

Four-Ball Tournament

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Sunday, Aug. 23

Cumberland County Fair

Cumberland County Fairgrounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

Through Aug. 21

 

Soul Soup

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

5:45 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Borrowed Mule

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Wednesday, Aug. 25

Shootout with the Pros

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

931-484-3731

 

Children’s Art Camp

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122

2-3 p.m.

Ages 12-14

$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Friday, Aug. 27

Apollo 13 [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Fish Fryday & Friday Nite Cruise-In

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

Saturday, Aug. 28

Crossville Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Noon-4 p.m.

 

Action Heating & Cooling Tournament

The Crag at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Monday, Aug. 30

Carrie Hassler Classic Rhythm and Blues

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

5:45 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Tuesday, Aug. 31

Shaydes

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Monday, Sept. 6

Alter Eagles

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

5:45 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Tuesday, Sept. 7

Carrie Hassler

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Friday, Sept. 10

Little House on the Prairie The Musical [G]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Oct. 28

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Fish Fryday

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

Saturday, Sept. 11

Fairfield Glade Lions Club

Benefit Golf Tournament

The Crag at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

$75/person

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

931-484-3441 or 786-247-1752

 

Southern Sunrise

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Monday, Sept. 13

Junior Golf Tennessee 

District 7AAA Tourney

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

10 a.m. tee times

931-788-3301

 

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Dan Roten Band

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Saturday, Sept. 18

Edible and Medicinal Plants

Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove

382 Ford Lane

1-4 p.m.

931-335-0349

 

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Prime Time

The Amphitheater

29 Division St.

Free

 

Friday, Sept. 24

Fish Fryday & Friday Nite Cruise-In

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

Saturday, Sept. 25

Fly-In and Open House

Crossville Memorial Airport

2409 Sparta Hwy.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

931-484-5278

 

Homesteads Apple Festival

Homestead Tower

96 Hwy. 68

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

$5/adults, free/10 and younger

931-210-8210

 

Sunday, Sept. 26

Homesteads Apple Festival

Homestead Tower

96 Hwy. 68

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

$5/adults, free/10 and younger

931-210-8210

 

Fly-In and Open House

Crossville Memorial Airport

2409 Sparta Hwy.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

931-484-5278

 

Monday, Sept. 27

Knoxville Chapter Pro Am

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

8 a.m.-2 p.m. tee times

931-788-3301

 

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Heart & Soul

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Shootout with the Pros

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

Thursday, Sept. 30

CC Cancer Rally

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

1 p.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

Saturday, Oct. 2

A Taste of the Brews

Craft Beer Festival

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

Noon

$15

931-863-3880

 

Movie Nights at the Grove

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

Going in Style

7:30 p.m.

 

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Young Fables

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Friday, Oct. 8

Peter and the Starcatcher [PG]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Nov. 11

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Shootout with the Pros

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

POETS Fall Invitational

Dorchester Golf Club

576 Westchester Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Fish Fryday

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

Saturday, Oct. 9

CoLinx Golf Tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

1 p.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

POETS Fall Invitational

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Tuesday, Oct. 12

The Smoky Nights

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Friday, Oct. 15

Crossville Oktoberfest

Knights of Columbus Grounds

2892 Hwy. 70 E.

11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

$6/advance; $7/gate; free/13 and younger

423-799-0229

 

Saturday, Oct. 16

Upper Cumberland Bigfoot Festival

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

 

Crossville Oktoberfest

Knights of Columbus Grounds

2892 Hwy. 70 E.

11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

$6/advance; $7/gate; free/13 and younger

423-799-0229

 

FGCC Club Championship

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

$70/person, $60/for those in 2021 Match Play Tournament

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Shootout with the Pros

The Crag at Heatherhurst

Back Nine

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

Friday, Oct. 22

Fish Fryday & Friday Nite Cruise-In

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

Saturday, Oct. 23

Crossville Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Noon-4 p.m.

 

Small and Large Game 

Butchering and Processing

Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove

382 Ford Lane

8 a.m.-2 p.m.

$25 donation requested

931-335-0349

 

SMHS Baseball Benefit Golf Tournament

Dorchester Golf Club

576 Westchester Dr.

931-484-3709

 

Sunday, Oct. 24

CCHS Baseball Benefit Golf Tournament

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Friday, Nov. 5

Scrooge the Musical [G]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Dec. 18

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Friday, Nov. 12

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Friday, Nov. 19

Plaid Tidings [G]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Dec. 19

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Saturday, Dec. 11

Traps and Snares

Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove

382 Ford Lane

8 a.m.-noon

931-335-0349

 

Southern Sunrise

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Friday, Dec. 17

Polar Express [G]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Tuesday, Dec. 21

The Man Who Invented Christmas [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

Limited to 100

931-484-6133

