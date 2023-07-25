Tuesday, July 25
Leigh Nash live
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6:30-8:30 p.m.
$23
931-707-0440
“3 Days in a Haze”
Book launch event
Copper Chick GOAT
Soapery & Makery
115 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
423-718-4905
Sips and “Steel Magnolias”
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd. 103
5:30-8 p.m.
931-484-9463
Teen Summer Reading
Wrap-up Party
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
5-7 p.m.
931-484-6790
PBS Southern Storytellers The Center at Fairfield Glade
7827 Peavine Rd.
11 a.m.-noon
Free
931-484-3780
Dan Roten Band
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
The Muppet Movie [G]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Wednesday, July 26
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd.
and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
or until sellout
Life Drawing
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$5
931-707-7249
Tommy Hancock
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
Stained Glass
Multi-session class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
9 a.m.-noon
$125
931-787-5838
Thursday, July 27
Tanner Hillis
The Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Terry’oke
Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar
East 750, US-70
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0119
Coffee with Angel Scott
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Free
931-707-0440
Children’s Summer Art Class
Art Guild At Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-2:30 p.m.
Free
931-707-7249
Christmas in July
Make-It, Take-It Workshop
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Free
931-484-6790
Lake Watercolor Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$35, plus $5 material fee
931-787-5838
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, July 28
Rich Hardesty
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
Evening Kayak Float
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
8-9 p.m.
$10
931-484-6138
Basil & Oregano Herb Class
Copper Chick GOAT
Soapery & Makery
115 S. Main St.
2-4 p.m.
$25
423-718-4905
The Nightcap
The Beef and Barrel
Restaurant & Lounge
1112 West Ave.
6-8 p.m.
931-456-9211
Country Western Night
with Sevens Pine
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
7-10 p.m.
931-788-6717
Grease [PG]
The Amp
29 Division St.
7 p.m.
Free
Saturday, July 29
Seed Saving and Seed Swap
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-noon
Preregistration required
931-879-8980
Peavine Fresh Market
Village Veterinary Clinic
4965 Peavine Rd.
8 a.m.-noon
931-250-1368
Green Jelly
Bootleggers Bar & Grille
287 US-70
7 p.m.
$20-$25
931-337-0449
Stained Glass
Multi-session class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
9 a.m.-noon
$125
931-787-5838
The War with Grandpa [PG]
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
931-788-6282
Herrick LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Ellis Griffin acoustic set
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
TTA Chapter Hike
Green Loop Trail
Fairfield Glade, TN
4.2-mile moderate hike
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Parking lot at 4937 Peavine Rd.
Carpool $1
931-267-2243
ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org
Sunday, July 30
Cellist Robert Moore
and Friends
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
2:30 p.m.
$20
931-484-6133
Monday, July 31
Second Wind Knox
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Butterflies and Caterpillars
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Preregistration required
931-879-8980
Jason Lee McKinney Band
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
The Truman Show [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd.
and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
or until sellout
Thursday, Aug. 3
Sustainable Landscape Design for Pollinators
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10-11 a.m.
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, Aug. 4
Back to School
Friday at the Crossroads
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Judged & Juried Show
Art Guild At Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m.
931-707-7249
Wildflower Walk
Obed River Park
Outdoor Classroom
24 Obed River Park Dr.
8-9:30 a.m.
Free
931-484-6431
2 Old Guys
Pickin’ The Plateau
Crossville Depot
169 N. Main St.
5:30-8:30 p.m.
$0-$25
931-456-2586
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard
7-8:30 p.m.
Free
Saturday, Aug. 5
Fall Vegetable Gardening
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
Write Away Author Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
One Night In Italy
Crossville Mission
Bible Training Center
3889 Sparta Hwy.
6 p.m.
$10-$25
931-484-9935
Peavine Fresh Market
Village Veterinary Clinic
4965 Peavine Rd.
8 a.m.-noon
931-250-1368
Back to School Late Skate
Skate City Crossville
204 Woodmere Mall
6 p.m.
$15
931-484-0200
The Restless live
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Elvis [PG-13]
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
931-788-6282
Gun & Knife Show
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
$0-$5
931-484-6431
New Shooter Seminars
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9:30 a.m.-noon
or 12:30-3 p.m.
Free
931-484-6431
The Ultimate Oldies
Rock’N’Roll Show
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$25
931-484-6133
Sunday, Aug. 6
Gun & Knife Show
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Free
931-484-6431
Eighth annual Saving Rylan Golf Tournament
Bear Trace
at Cumberland Mountain
407 Wild Plum Ln.
10 a.m.
$65-$260
931-707-1640
Monday, Aug. 7
Harvesting Herbs and
Making Herbal Gifts
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
2-3 p.m.
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
Adult Summer Camp
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
8 a.m.-noon
$30
931-484-6138
Mount LeConte Jug Band
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, Aug. 8
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Adult Summer Camp
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
8 a.m.-noon
$30
931-484-6138
Smorgasbord: Hoop Earrings
Art Guild At Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
$25-$30
931-707-7249
Split Decision
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Peanut Butter Falcon [PG-13]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd.
and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
or until sellout
Adult Summer Camp
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
8 a.m.-noon
$30
931-484-6138
Von Musick
The Beef and Barrel
Restaurant & Lounge
1112 West Ave.
5:30-7:30 p.m.
931-456-9211
Thursday, Aug. 10
Creative Alcohol Inks
Art Guild At Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
$45-$50
931-707-7249
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Memory Pocket Fiber Journal (2 Day Class)
Art Guild At Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$70-$75
931-707-7249
Pumpkin Wagon Acrylic Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$45, plus $5 material fee
931-787-5838
Friday, Aug. 11
Elvis - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Memory Pocket Fiber Journal (2 Day Class)
Art Guild At Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
$70-$75
931-707-7249
Quillen Cross Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$40
931-787-5838
Highland Cow Watercolor Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
5:30-8:30 p.m.
$45, plus $5 material fee
931-787-5838
Gavin Powell
Social Brew
140 N. Main St.
7 p.m.
Free
931-456-2739
Saturday, Aug. 12
17th Annual Pitchin’ for Caleb Cornhole Tournament
Benefit for Tennessee Hemophilia and Bleeding Disorders Foundation
Centennial Park
837 Industrial Blvd.
9 a.m. check in.
$30
931-261-4446
Wine & Paint
Stonehaus Winery
244 Genesis Rd. #103
11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., or 2-4:30 p.m.
$45.90
931-484-9463
Tealicious Mocktail Party
Copper Chick GOAT Soapery & Makery
115 S. Main St.
1-3 p.m.
$35
423-718-4905
Peavine Fresh Market
Village Veterinary Clinic
4965 Peavine Rd.
8 a.m.-noon
931-250-1368
The Bad Guys - Movies on the Beach
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
931-788-6282
Amanda Pruitt LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Sunday, Aug. 13
The Gibson Brothers
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
931-484-6133
Monday, Aug. 14
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Pajama Day for House of Hope
Homesteads Baptist Church
4427 US-127
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
931-787-5838
Four On The Floor
Cumberland County Fair Grounds
1398 Livingston Rd.
7:30 p.m.
931-484-9454
Jake Hoot
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Good Will Hunting - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Artists’ Peer Review
Art Guild At Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$0-$10
931-707-7249
Chris Hennessee
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
A Thing Called Man - Human Figure Drawing
Art Guild At Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
$60-$65
931-707-7249
Thursday, Aug. 17
Chrysanthemum: Queen of Fall Flowers
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-noon
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
Computer Painting: The Mystery Solved
Art Guild At Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
$60-$65
931-707-7249
Leaf Pendant & Earring Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$40
931-787-5838
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, Aug. 18
Nacho Libre - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Mixed-Media Altered Book Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr. #122
1-3 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
The Lost City - Movies on the Beach
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
931-788-6282
Matt Rogers
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
5 p.m.
931-202-2989
Saturday, Aug. 19
Velvet Rodeo LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Bird Migration
Obed River Park - Outdoor Classroom
24 Obed River Park Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
Free
931-484-6431
Peavine Fresh Market
Village Veterinary Clinic
4965 Peavine Rd.
8 a.m.-noon
931-250-1368
Raising Kids In An Unsafe World
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
12:30-2:30 p.m.
Free
414-248-0551
Sunday, Aug. 20
Blood Drive
Linary Church of Christ
1244 Old State Hwy. 28
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
931-484-5961
Monday, Aug. 21
Run for Cover
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, Aug. 22
The Expendables 3 - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Let’s Learn Stained Glass
Art Guild At Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$90-$96
931-707-7249
Soul Soup
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
TCAT Graduation Ceremony
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
6 p.m.
931-484-7502
Wednesday, Aug. 23
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, Aug. 24
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Byrd’s Creek Bridge - 3 Day Watercolor Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$120, plus $20 material fee
931-787-5838
Friday, Aug. 25
An Evening w/ Gene Watson
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$43-$53
931-484-6133
Temp-Tilted
Social Brew
140 N. Main St.
7:30 p.m.
931-456-2739
Saturday, Aug. 26
American Graffiti - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Tee It Up For T! - Golf Tournament
Bear Trace At Cumberland Mountain
407 Wild Plum Ln.
7 a.m.
$125-$400
931-707-1640
Peavine Fresh Market
Village Veterinary Clinic
4965 Peavine Rd.
8 a.m.-noon
931-250-1368
Ditch Diggers
Crossville Depot
169 N. Main St.
6 p.m.
$10
931-456-2586
The Nightcap LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Shazam! Fury of the Gods - Movies on the Beach
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
931-788-6282
We Are One - Community Event
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Free
931-510-6585
Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
Main St.
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
850-261-9756
Monday, Aug. 28
Carrie Hassler
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Fall Gardener’s Festival
Plateau AgResearch and Education Center
320 Experiment Station Rd.
8 a.m.
931-484-0034
Wire Fall Bracelet
Art Guild At Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
$35-$40
931-707-7249
California Dreamin’
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Smokey and the Bandit - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Wednesday, Aug. 30
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, Aug. 31
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Carnivorous Plants - Lunch & Learn
Obed River Park - Outdoor Classroom
24 Obed River Park Dr.
Noon-1 p.m.
Free
931-484-6431
Byrd’s Creek Bridge - 3 Day Watercolor Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$120, plus $20 material fee
931-787-5838
Queen Tribute: The Kings of Queen
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
931-484-6133
Friday, Sept. 1
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
6:30-8 p.m.
Free
Saturday, Sept. 2
Rich Hardesty
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
Dog - Movies on the Beach
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
931-788-6282
Monday, Sept. 4
Soul Soup
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, Sept. 5
Smokey and the Bandit II - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Country Gold
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, Sept. 7
Byrd’s Creek Bridge - 3 Day Watercolor Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$120, plus $20 material fee
931-787-5838
Friday, Sept. 8
Hannah Montana: The Movie - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Wildflower Walk
Obed River Park - Outdoor Classroom
24 Obed River Park Dr.
9-10:30 a.m.
Free
931-484-6431
Saturday, Sept. 9
Herb Tea
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$20-$35
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
Salute to the Women of Country
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$17
931-484-6133
Jurassic World Dominion - Movies on the Beach
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
931-788-6282
Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Monday, Sept. 11
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Sept. 12
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
TennGreen Land Conservancy - Lunch & Learn
Obed River Park - Outdoor Classroom
24 Obed River Park Dr.
Noon-1 p.m.
Free
931-484-6431
Truly Clueless
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Smokey and the Bandit Part 3 - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Friday, Sept. 15
16th Annual Lunch on the Lawn
Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Cumberland County Courthouse Lawn
931-484-4565
Mixed-Media Altered Book Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr. #122
1-3 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Plateau Discovery Garden Tour
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9:30-11 a.m.
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
The Cumberland Outlaws
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
7-10 p.m.
931-337-0531
Saturday, Sept. 16
The Magi LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Miss Tennessee Watermelon
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
1 p.m.
$40-$50, plus $25 nonrefundable deposit
931-484-6133
Hello Fall Market ’23
Bramble Berry Cafe and Bakery
2446 Genesis Rd., Ste. 101
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Free
931-200-2706
Monday, Sept. 18
Invasive Plants on the Plateau
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
Wednesday, Sept. 19
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Caleb & Leann
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Thursday, Sept. 21
Highway 96
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$20-$25
931-484-6133
Friday, Sept. 22
Harvesters in the Holler 2023
Oaklawn Farms
5754 US-70
8 a.m.-8 p.m.
$10-$80
931-267-2355
Saturday, Sept. 23
Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
Main St.
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
850-261-9756
The Wannabeatles
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$22-$28
931-484-6133
Harvesters in the Holler 2023
Oaklawn Farms
5754 US-70
8 a.m.-8 p.m.
$10-$80
931-267-2355
Wednesday, Sept. 26
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Zone Status
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
The Sharrieffa Barksdale Track - Benefit Concert
Roane State Community College
276 Patton Ln.
Harriman, TN
7 p.m.
$35-$50
865-354-3000
Thursday, Sept. 28
Tree Identification
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11:30 a.m.
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
Friday, Sept. 29
Comedy for a Cause VII
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
6-9 p.m.
Free
931-456-8600
Saturday, Sept. 30
Cloth Pumpkins Class
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9 a.m.-noon
$12
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
Monday, Oct. 2
Uncle Lucius LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$25
931-707-0440
Friday, Oct. 6
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
6-7:30 p.m.
Free
Saturday, Oct. 7
Houseplants
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-noon
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
Monday, Oct. 9
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Oct. 10
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Friday, Oct. 13
Analog FM Band - From Woodstock to Iconic Rock
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$22-$33
931-484-6133
Saturday, Oct. 14
So, You Want a Greenhouse?
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
Award-Winning Songwriter Steve Dorff
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$22-$33
931-484-6133
Three Times A Lady LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Pumpkin Painting for Kids
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
1-3 p.m.
Preregistration required
Children must be accompanied by adult
931-484-0034
Tuesday, Oct. 17
Artists’ Peer Review
Art Guild At Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$0-$10
931-707-7249
Friday, Oct. 20
Crossville Annual Oktoberfest
Knights of Columbus Grounds
2892 Hwy. 70 E
11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
$8-$10
423-799-0229
Mixed-Media Altered Book Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr. #122
1-3 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Saturday, Oct. 21
Crossville Annual Oktoberfest
Knights of Columbus Grounds
2892 Hwy. 70 E
11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
$8-$10
423-799-0229
Friday, Oct. 27
Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Saturday, Oct. 28
Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
Main St.
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
850-261-9756
Rockin’ Holiday Expo
Cumberland County Fairgrounds
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free
423-718-4905
Sunday, Oct. 29
The Kramers
First Baptist Church
130 Towne Centre Dr.
4 p.m.
931-484-6927
Rockin’ Holiday Expo
Cumberland County Fairgrounds
1398 Livingston Rd.
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Free
423-718-4905
Friday, Nov. 3
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
5-6:30 p.m.
Free
Monday, Nov. 13
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Nov. 14
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Friday, Nov. 17
Mixed-Media Altered Book Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr. #122
1-3 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Tuesday, Nov. 21
Artists’ Peer Review
Art Guild At Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$0-$10
931-707-7249
Friday, Dec. 1
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
4-5:30 p.m.
Free
Sunday, Dec. 10
Blood Drive
Linary Church of Christ
1244 Old State Hwy. 28
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
931-484-5961
Monday, Dec. 11
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Dec. 12
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Friday, Dec. 15
Mixed-Media Altered Book Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr. #122
1-3 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Tuesday, Dec. 19
Artists’ Peer Review
Art Guild At Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$0-$10
931-707-7249
Saturday, Jan. 20
Universe United Miss Tennessee
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6133
