Enjoy an evening kayak float at Cumberland Mountain State Park on Friday, July 28, beginning at 8 p.m. Cost is $10. For more information, call 931-484-6138 or email kacey.king@tn.gov.

Tuesday, July 25

Leigh Nash live

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6:30-8:30 p.m.

$23

931-707-0440

 

“3 Days in a Haze”

Book launch event

Copper Chick GOAT 

Soapery & Makery

115 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

423-718-4905

 

Sips and “Steel Magnolias”

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd. 103

5:30-8 p.m.

931-484-9463

 

Teen Summer Reading 

Wrap-up Party

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

5-7 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

PBS Southern Storytellers  The Center at Fairfield Glade

7827 Peavine Rd.

11 a.m.-noon

Free

931-484-3780

 

Dan Roten Band

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

The Muppet Movie [G]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wednesday, July 26

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. 

and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 

or until sellout

 

Life Drawing

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5

931-707-7249

 

Tommy Hancock

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Stained Glass

Multi-session class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

9 a.m.-noon

$125

931-787-5838

 

Thursday, July 27

Tanner Hillis

The Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Terry’oke

Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar

East 750, US-70

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0119

 

Coffee with Angel Scott

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Free

931-707-0440

 

Children’s Summer Art Class

Art Guild At Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-2:30 p.m.

Free

931-707-7249

 

Christmas in July

Make-It, Take-It Workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free

931-484-6790

 

Lake Watercolor Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$35, plus $5 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, July 28

Rich Hardesty

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Evening Kayak Float

Cumberland Mountain

State Park

24 Office Dr.

8-9 p.m.

$10

931-484-6138

kacey.king@tn.gov

 

Basil & Oregano Herb Class

Copper Chick GOAT 

Soapery & Makery

115 S. Main St.

2-4 p.m.

$25

423-718-4905

The Nightcap

The Beef and Barrel 

Restaurant & Lounge

1112 West Ave.

6-8 p.m.

931-456-9211

 

Country Western Night 

with Sevens Pine

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Grease [PG]

The Amp

29 Division St.

7 p.m.

Free

 

Saturday, July 29

Seed Saving and Seed Swap

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Preregistration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Peavine Fresh Market

Village Veterinary Clinic

4965 Peavine Rd.

8 a.m.-noon

931-250-1368

 

Green Jelly

Bootleggers Bar & Grille

287 US-70

7 p.m.

$20-$25

931-337-0449

 

Stained Glass

Multi-session class 

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

9 a.m.-noon

$125

931-787-5838

 

The War with Grandpa [PG]

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Herrick LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Ellis Griffin acoustic set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

TTA Chapter Hike

Green Loop Trail

Fairfield Glade, TN

4.2-mile moderate hike

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Parking lot at 4937 Peavine Rd.

Carpool $1

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org

 

Sunday, July 30

Cellist Robert Moore

and Friends

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

2:30 p.m.

$20

931-484-6133

 

Monday, July 31

Second Wind Knox

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Butterflies and Caterpillars

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Preregistration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Jason Lee McKinney Band

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

The Truman Show [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. 

and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 

or until sellout

 

Thursday, Aug. 3

Sustainable Landscape Design for Pollinators

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10-11 a.m.

Preregistration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Aug. 4

Back to School

Friday at the Crossroads

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

Judged & Juried Show

Art Guild At Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Wildflower Walk

Obed River Park

Outdoor Classroom

24 Obed River Park Dr.

8-9:30 a.m.

Free

931-484-6431

 

2 Old Guys 

Pickin’ The Plateau

Crossville Depot

169 N. Main St.

5:30-8:30 p.m.

$0-$25

931-456-2586

 

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard

7-8:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Saturday, Aug. 5

Fall Vegetable Gardening

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Preregistration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Write Away Author Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

One Night In Italy

Crossville Mission

Bible Training Center

3889 Sparta Hwy.

6 p.m.

$10-$25

931-484-9935

 

Peavine Fresh Market

Village Veterinary Clinic

4965 Peavine Rd.

8 a.m.-noon

931-250-1368

 

Back to School Late Skate

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

6 p.m.

$15

931-484-0200

 

The Restless live

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Elvis [PG-13]

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Gun & Knife Show

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

$0-$5

931-484-6431

 

New Shooter Seminars

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9:30 a.m.-noon

or 12:30-3 p.m.

Free

931-484-6431

www.gkshow.org

 

The Ultimate Oldies 

Rock’N’Roll Show

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$25

931-484-6133

 

Sunday, Aug. 6

Gun & Knife Show

Cumberland County

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free

931-484-6431

 

Eighth annual Saving Rylan Golf Tournament

Bear Trace 

at Cumberland Mountain

407 Wild Plum Ln.

10 a.m.

$65-$260

931-707-1640

 

Monday, Aug. 7

Harvesting Herbs and 

Making Herbal Gifts

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

2-3 p.m.

Preregistration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Adult Summer Camp

Cumberland Mountain

State Park

24 Office Dr.

8 a.m.-noon

$30

931-484-6138

kacey.king@tn.gov

 

Mount LeConte Jug Band

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Aug. 8

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

Adult Summer Camp

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

8 a.m.-noon

$30

931-484-6138

kacey.king@tn.gov

 

Smorgasbord: Hoop Earrings

Art Guild At Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$25-$30

931-707-7249

 

Split Decision

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Peanut Butter Falcon [PG-13]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. 

and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 

or until sellout

 

Adult Summer Camp

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

8 a.m.-noon

$30

931-484-6138

kacey.king@tn.gov

 

Von Musick

The Beef and Barrel 

Restaurant & Lounge

1112 West Ave.

5:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-9211

 

Thursday, Aug. 10

Creative Alcohol Inks

Art Guild At Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$45-$50

931-707-7249

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Memory Pocket Fiber Journal (2 Day Class)

Art Guild At Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$70-$75

931-707-7249

 

Pumpkin Wagon Acrylic Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$45, plus $5 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Friday, Aug. 11

Elvis - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Memory Pocket Fiber Journal (2 Day Class)

Art Guild At Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$70-$75

931-707-7249

 

Quillen Cross Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$40

931-787-5838

 

Highland Cow Watercolor Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

5:30-8:30 p.m.

$45, plus $5 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Gavin Powell

Social Brew

140 N. Main St.

7 p.m.

Free

931-456-2739

 

Saturday, Aug. 12

17th Annual Pitchin’ for Caleb Cornhole Tournament

Benefit for Tennessee Hemophilia and Bleeding Disorders Foundation

Centennial Park

837 Industrial Blvd. 

9 a.m. check in. 

$30 

kelleywood@citlink.net

931-261-4446

 

Wine & Paint

Stonehaus Winery

244 Genesis Rd. #103

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., or 2-4:30 p.m.

$45.90

931-484-9463

 

Tealicious Mocktail Party

Copper Chick GOAT Soapery & Makery

115 S. Main St.

1-3 p.m.

$35

423-718-4905

 

Peavine Fresh Market

Village Veterinary Clinic

4965 Peavine Rd.

8 a.m.-noon

931-250-1368

 

The Bad Guys - Movies on the Beach

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Amanda Pruitt LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Sunday, Aug. 13

The Gibson Brothers

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Monday, Aug. 14

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Pajama Day for House of Hope

Homesteads Baptist Church

4427 US-127

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

931-787-5838

 

Four On The Floor

Cumberland County Fair Grounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

7:30 p.m.

931-484-9454

 

Jake Hoot

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Good Will Hunting - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Artists’ Peer Review

Art Guild At Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$0-$10

931-707-7249

 

Chris Hennessee

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

A Thing Called Man - Human Figure Drawing

Art Guild At Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

$60-$65

931-707-7249

 

Thursday, Aug. 17

Chrysanthemum: Queen of Fall Flowers

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Preregistration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Computer Painting: The Mystery Solved

Art Guild At Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

$60-$65

931-707-7249

 

Leaf Pendant & Earring Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$40

931-787-5838

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Aug. 18

Nacho Libre - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Mixed-Media Altered Book Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr. #122

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

 

The Lost City - Movies on the Beach

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Matt Rogers

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

5 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Saturday, Aug. 19

Velvet Rodeo LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Bird Migration

Obed River Park - Outdoor Classroom

24 Obed River Park Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

Free

931-484-6431

 

Peavine Fresh Market

Village Veterinary Clinic

4965 Peavine Rd.

8 a.m.-noon

931-250-1368

 

Raising Kids In An Unsafe World

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

12:30-2:30 p.m.

Free

414-248-0551

 

Sunday, Aug. 20

Blood Drive

Linary Church of Christ

1244 Old State Hwy. 28

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

931-484-5961

 

Monday, Aug. 21

Run for Cover

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Aug. 22

The Expendables 3 - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Let’s Learn Stained Glass

Art Guild At Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$90-$96

931-707-7249

 

Soul Soup

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

TCAT Graduation Ceremony

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

6 p.m.

931-484-7502

 

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, Aug. 24

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Byrd’s Creek Bridge - 3 Day Watercolor Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$120, plus $20 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Friday, Aug. 25

An Evening w/ Gene Watson

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$43-$53

931-484-6133

 

Temp-Tilted

Social Brew

140 N. Main St.

7:30 p.m.

931-456-2739

 

Saturday, Aug. 26

American Graffiti - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Tee It Up For T! - Golf Tournament

Bear Trace At Cumberland Mountain

407 Wild Plum Ln.

7 a.m.

$125-$400

931-707-1640

33ty1998@gmail.com

 

Peavine Fresh Market

Village Veterinary Clinic

4965 Peavine Rd.

8 a.m.-noon

931-250-1368

 

Ditch Diggers

Crossville Depot

169 N. Main St.

6 p.m.

$10

931-456-2586

 

The Nightcap LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Shazam! Fury of the Gods - Movies on the Beach

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

We Are One - Community Event

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Free

931-510-6585

 

Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

850-261-9756

fterdeman@gmail.com

 

Monday, Aug. 28

Carrie Hassler

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Fall Gardener’s Festival

Plateau AgResearch and Education Center

320 Experiment Station Rd.

8 a.m.

931-484-0034

jburns35@tennessee.edu

 

Wire Fall Bracelet

Art Guild At Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$35-$40

931-707-7249

 

California Dreamin’

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Smokey and the Bandit - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, Aug. 31

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Carnivorous Plants - Lunch & Learn

Obed River Park - Outdoor Classroom

24 Obed River Park Dr.

Noon-1 p.m.

Free

931-484-6431

 

Byrd’s Creek Bridge - 3 Day Watercolor Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$120, plus $20 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Queen Tribute: The Kings of Queen

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Friday, Sept. 1

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

6:30-8 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Saturday, Sept. 2

Rich Hardesty

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Dog - Movies on the Beach

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Monday, Sept. 4

Soul Soup

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Smokey and the Bandit II - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Country Gold

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, Sept. 7

Byrd’s Creek Bridge - 3 Day Watercolor Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$120, plus $20 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Friday, Sept. 8

Hannah Montana: The Movie - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wildflower Walk

Obed River Park - Outdoor Classroom

24 Obed River Park Dr.

9-10:30 a.m.

Free

931-484-6431

 

Saturday, Sept. 9

Herb Tea

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$20-$35

Preregistration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Salute to the Women of Country

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$17

931-484-6133

 

Jurassic World Dominion - Movies on the Beach

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Monday, Sept. 11

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Sept. 12

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

TennGreen Land Conservancy - Lunch & Learn

Obed River Park - Outdoor Classroom

24 Obed River Park Dr.

Noon-1 p.m.

Free

931-484-6431

 

Truly Clueless

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Smokey and the Bandit Part 3 - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Friday, Sept. 15

16th Annual Lunch on the Lawn

Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cumberland County Courthouse Lawn

931-484-4565 

www.cchabitatforhumanity.com

 

Mixed-Media Altered Book Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr. #122

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

 

Plateau Discovery Garden Tour

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9:30-11 a.m.

Preregistration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

The Cumberland Outlaws

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

7-10 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Saturday, Sept. 16

The Magi LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Miss Tennessee Watermelon

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

1 p.m.

$40-$50, plus $25 nonrefundable deposit

931-484-6133

 

Hello Fall Market ’23

Bramble Berry Cafe and Bakery

2446 Genesis Rd., Ste. 101

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Free

931-200-2706

 

Monday, Sept. 18

Invasive Plants on the Plateau

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Preregistration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Wednesday, Sept. 19

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Caleb & Leann

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Thursday, Sept. 21

Highway 96

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$20-$25

931-484-6133

 

Friday, Sept. 22

Harvesters in the Holler 2023

Oaklawn Farms

5754 US-70

8 a.m.-8 p.m.

$10-$80

931-267-2355

 

Saturday, Sept. 23

Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

850-261-9756

fterdeman@gmail.com

 

The Wannabeatles

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$22-$28

931-484-6133

 

Harvesters in the Holler 2023

Oaklawn Farms

5754 US-70

8 a.m.-8 p.m.

$10-$80

931-267-2355

 

Wednesday, Sept. 26

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Zone Status

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

The Sharrieffa Barksdale Track - Benefit Concert

Roane State Community College

276 Patton Ln.

Harriman, TN

7 p.m.

$35-$50

865-354-3000

 

Thursday, Sept. 28

Tree Identification

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11:30 a.m.

Preregistration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Friday, Sept. 29

Comedy for a Cause VII

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

6-9 p.m.

Free

931-456-8600

 

Saturday, Sept. 30

Cloth Pumpkins Class

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9 a.m.-noon

$12

Preregistration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Monday, Oct. 2

Uncle Lucius LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$25

931-707-0440

 

Friday, Oct. 6

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

6-7:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Saturday, Oct. 7

Houseplants

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Preregistration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Monday, Oct. 9

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Oct. 10

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Friday, Oct. 13

Analog FM Band - From Woodstock to Iconic Rock

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$22-$33

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Oct. 14

So, You Want a Greenhouse?

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Preregistration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Award-Winning Songwriter Steve Dorff

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$22-$33

931-484-6133

 

Three Times A Lady LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Pumpkin Painting for Kids

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

1-3 p.m.

Preregistration required

Children must be accompanied by adult

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Artists’ Peer Review

Art Guild At Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$0-$10

931-707-7249

 

Friday, Oct. 20

Crossville Annual Oktoberfest

Knights of Columbus Grounds

2892 Hwy. 70 E

11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

$8-$10

423-799-0229

 

Mixed-Media Altered Book Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr. #122

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

 

Saturday, Oct. 21

Crossville Annual Oktoberfest

Knights of Columbus Grounds

2892 Hwy. 70 E

11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

$8-$10

423-799-0229

 

Friday, Oct. 27

Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Saturday, Oct. 28

Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

850-261-9756

fterdeman@gmail.com

 

Rockin’ Holiday Expo

Cumberland County Fairgrounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free

423-718-4905

 

Sunday, Oct. 29

The Kramers

First Baptist Church

130 Towne Centre Dr.

4 p.m.

931-484-6927

 

Rockin’ Holiday Expo

Cumberland County Fairgrounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free

423-718-4905

 

Friday, Nov. 3

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

5-6:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Monday, Nov. 13

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Nov. 14

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Friday, Nov. 17

Mixed-Media Altered Book Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr. #122

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

 

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Artists’ Peer Review

Art Guild At Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$0-$10

931-707-7249

 

Friday, Dec. 1

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

4-5:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Sunday, Dec. 10

Blood Drive

Linary Church of Christ

1244 Old State Hwy. 28

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

931-484-5961

 

Monday, Dec. 11

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Dec. 12

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Friday, Dec. 15

Mixed-Media Altered Book Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr. #122

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

 

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Artists’ Peer Review

Art Guild At Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$0-$10

931-707-7249

 

Saturday, Jan. 20

Universe United Miss Tennessee

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6133

UUMTNStatePageant@gmail.com

