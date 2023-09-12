Tuesday, Sept. 12
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
TennGreen Land
Conservancy Lunch & Learn
Obed River Park
Outdoor Classroom
24 Obed River Park Dr.
Noon-1 p.m.
Free
931-484-6431
Truly Clueless
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Smokey and the Bandit
Part 3 [PG]
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd.
and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
or until sellout
Crossville Greenway Hikes
Cumberland County Hiking Marathon
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Highland Square parking lot
Crossville
Multiple trails
Carpool $3
404-790-3945
Friday, Sept. 15
16th annual
Lunch on the Lawn
Cumberland County
Habitat for Humanity
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Cumberland County
Courthouse lawn
2 N. Main St.
$15-$20
931-484-4565
The Legacy Tour
with Georgette Jones
& Nathan Stanley
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$35-$49
931-484-6133
Garden tour
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9:30-11 a.m.
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
The Cumberland Outlaws
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
7-10 p.m.
931-337-0531
Saturday, Sept. 16
The Magi Live
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Third annual Fall Farm Day
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
10 a.m.
931-484-5767
Hello Fall Market
Bramble Berry Bakery, Café, Antiques and Gifts
2446 Genesis Rd.
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Contact 931-200-2598 for booth space information
Jam in the Glade
Fairfield Glade United
Methodist Church
231 Westchester Dr.
3-5 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 17
Crossville Greenway Hikes
Stonehenge Trail
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
10 a.m.
3.1-mile hike
404-790-3945
Community Concert
of Jazz, Classics
and Musical Theater
Pleasant Hill
Community Church
67 Church Dr.
3-4 p.m.
615-319-6032
Monday, Sept. 18
Invasive Plants
on the Plateau
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Caleb & Leann
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd.
and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
or until sellout
Plateau Chapter Hike
Honey Creek
Big South Fork
Oneida, TN
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Crosville Cracker Barrel
23 Executive Dr.
931-267-2243
plateauhikes@
Basic Stained Glass
Four-session class
Dogwood Exchange
4950 Hwy. 127 S.
9 a.m.-noon or 6-8 p.m.
$125
931-787-5838
Thursday, Sept. 21
Highway 96
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$20-$25
931-484-6133
Friday, Sept. 22
Harvesters in the Holler 2023
Oaklawn Farms
5754 US-70
8 a.m.-8 p.m.
$10-$80
931-267-2355
Relay for Life
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
6-10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
Second annual Homesteads Apple Festival Pageant
Homestead Tower
96 Hwy. 68
9 a.m.-Noon
Homesteads Apple Festival
Homesteads Tower
96 Hwy. 68
$5 for both days
Kids 10 and younger free
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Plateau Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail - Stinging Fork State Natural Area
Spring City, TN
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
931-267-2243
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
Main St.
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
850-261-9756
The Wannabeatles
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$22-$28
931-484-6133
Harvesters in the Holler 2023
Oaklawn Farms
5754 US-70
8 a.m.-8 p.m.
$10-$80
931-267-2355
One Step Closer with
Sharane Calister, Tracielynn and Charise Miles
A benefit concert to restore the
Sharrieffa Barksdale Track
Princess Theatre
421 N. Roane St., Harriman
7 p.m. EDT
$35-$50
865-354-3000
Sons of the American
Revolution
Logan’s Roadhouse
1395 Interstate Dr.
Cookeville
11:30 a.m.
Sunday, Sept. 24
Homesteads Apple Festival
Homesteads Tower
96 Hwy. 68
$5 for both days
Kids 10 and younger free
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Special Olympics
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
3 p.m.
931-484-5767
Crossville Greenway Hikes
Woodlawn Loop Trail
Wyatt Court
Crossville
10 a.m.
404-790-3945
Tuesday, Sept. 26
Zone Status
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Wednesday, Sept. 27
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd.
and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
or until sellout
Plateau Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail — Black Mountain to Ozone
Crab Orchard, TN
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Dorton Methodist Church
3405 Hwy. 70 E.
Carpool $3
931-267-2243
plateauhikes@
Thursday, Sept. 28
Tree Identification
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11:30 a.m.
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
Friday, Sept. 29
Comedy for a Cause VII
Central Baptist Church
1346 S Main St.
6-9 p.m.
Free; love offering will be taken
931-456-8600
Saturday, Sept. 30
Cloth Pumpkins Class
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9 a.m.-noon
$12
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
Airport Open House & Fly-In
Crossville Memorial Airport
2409 Sparta Hwy.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Free admission
Brett Sheroky LIVE In the House
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6 p.m.
$15-$25
Monday, Oct. 2
Uncle Lucius LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$25
931-707-0440
Friday, Oct. 6
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary
Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
6-7:30 p.m.
Free
Saturday, Oct. 7
Houseplants
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-noon
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Mindy Smith LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$25
931-707-0440
Lake Tansi Village
Fall Festival
Waterside Pavilion
Shoshone Loop
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
931-788-6282
World Hoop Day
The Amp
Division St.
Noon-6 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 9
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Oct. 10
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Friday, Oct. 13
Analog FM Band - From Woodstock to Iconic Rock
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$22-$33
931-484-6133
Saturday, Oct. 14
So, You Want a Greenhouse?
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
Award-Winning Songwriter Steve Dorff
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$22-$33
931-484-6133
Three Times A Lady LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Pumpkin Painting for Kids
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
1-3 p.m.
Preregistration required
Children must be accompanied by adult
931-484-0034
Appalachian Spirit Health and Wellness Fair
The Square
Peavine Rd. at Stonehenge Dr.
Fairfield Glade
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 17
Artists’ Peer Review
Art Guild At Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$0-$10
931-707-7249
Friday, Oct. 20
Crossville Annual Oktoberfest
Knights of Columbus Grounds
2892 Hwy. 70 E
11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
$8-$10
UC Bigfoot Festival - VIP Event
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
6-8 p.m.
$75
Melissa Ellis
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21
Crossville Annual Oktoberfest
Knights of Columbus Grounds
2892 Hwy. 70 E
11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
$8-$10
3rd Annual UC Bigfoot Festival
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
$5
Caleb & Leann LIVE In the House
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6 p.m.
$15-$25
Wednesday, Oct. 25
Plateau Women’s Chorus Music of the World concert
Noon
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Free
Friday, Oct. 27
Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
Main St.
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
Rockin’ Holiday Expo
Cumberland County Fairgrounds
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free
Sunday, Oct. 29
The Kramers
First Baptist Church
130 Towne Centre Dr.
4 p.m.
931-484-6927
Rockin’ Holiday Expo
Cumberland County Fairgrounds
1398 Livingston Rd.
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Free
Monday, Oct. 30
14th annual Great Fall Celebration art reception
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
5-6:30 p.m.
Free
Friday, Nov. 3
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
5-6:30 p.m.
Free
The Cumberland Outlaws
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
7 p.m.
931-788-6717
AlmostBama: A Tribute to Alabama
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$22-$28
931-484-6133
Saturday, Nov. 4
Veterans Parade
Downtown Crossville
10 a.m.
Sunday, Nov. 5
Plateau Women’s Chorus Music of the World concert
3 p.m.
Crossville First United Methodist Church
100 Braun St.
Free
Sunday, Nov. 12
Plateau Women’s Chorus Music of the World concert
3 p.m.
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
7503 Peavine Rd., Fairfield Glade
Free
Monday, Nov. 13
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Nov. 14
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Friday, Nov. 17
The Cumberland Outlaws
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S Main St.
7-10 p.m.
931-337-0531
Tuesday, Nov. 21
Artists’ Peer Review
Art Guild At Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$0-$10
931-707-7249
Friday, Dec. 1
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
4-5:30 p.m.
Free
Sunday, Dec. 10
Blood Drive
Linary Church of Christ
1244 Old State Hwy. 28
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
931-484-5961
Monday, Dec. 11
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Dec. 12
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Dec. 19
Artists’ Peer Review
Art Guild At Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$0-$10
931-707-7249
Saturday, Jan. 20
Universe United Miss Tennessee
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6133
