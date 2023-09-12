FFA students from Cumberland County and Stone Memorial High Schools will present its annual Farm Day Sept. 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at SMHS, 2800 Cook Rd. Admission is $2 per person. Enjoy games, bounce houses, pumpkin painting, hayrides, face painting, a truck and tractor show, and more. To enter the car, truck or tractor show, contact Danny Wilson at 931-261-2093 or email dwilson6@ccschools.k12tn.net.