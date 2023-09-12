9-16 Farm Day-Makinslee England Crab Orchard Elem.jpg

FFA students from Cumberland County and Stone Memorial High Schools will present its annual Farm Day Sept. 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at SMHS, 2800 Cook Rd. Admission is $2 per person. Enjoy games, bounce houses, pumpkin painting, hayrides, face painting, a truck and tractor show, and more. To enter the car, truck or tractor show, contact Danny Wilson at 931-261-2093 or email dwilson6@ccschools.k12tn.net.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

TennGreen Land 

Conservancy Lunch & Learn

Obed River Park

Outdoor Classroom

24 Obed River Park Dr.

Noon-1 p.m.

Free

931-484-6431

 

Truly Clueless

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Smokey and the Bandit 

Part 3 [PG]

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd.

and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

or until sellout

 

Crossville Greenway Hikes

Cumberland County Hiking Marathon

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Highland Square parking lot

Crossville

Multiple trails

Carpool $3

404-790-3945

plateaulocalwalks@yahoo.com

 

Friday, Sept. 15

16th annual

Lunch on the Lawn

Cumberland County

Habitat for Humanity

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cumberland County 

Courthouse lawn

2 N. Main St.

$15-$20

931-484-4565 

www.cchabitatforhumanity.com

 

The Legacy Tour

with Georgette Jones 

& Nathan Stanley

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$35-$49

931-484-6133

 

Garden tour

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9:30-11 a.m.

Preregistration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

The Cumberland Outlaws

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

7-10 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Saturday, Sept. 16

The Magi Live

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Third annual Fall Farm Day

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

10 a.m.

931-484-5767

http://stone.ffanow.org

 

Hello Fall Market

Bramble Berry Bakery, Café, Antiques and Gifts

2446 Genesis Rd.

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Contact 931-200-2598 for booth space information

 

Jam in the Glade

Fairfield Glade United 

Methodist Church

231 Westchester Dr.

3-5 p.m.

 

 

Sunday, Sept. 17

Crossville Greenway Hikes

Stonehenge Trail

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

10 a.m.

3.1-mile hike

404-790-3945

plateaulocalwalks@yahoo.com

 

Community Concert 

of Jazz, Classics

and Musical Theater

Pleasant Hill

Community Church 

67 Church Dr. 

3-4 p.m.

615-319-6032

http://pleasanthillucctn.org

 

Monday, Sept. 18

Invasive Plants 

on the Plateau

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034www.CCMGA.org

 

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Caleb & Leann

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. 

and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 

or until sellout

 

Plateau Chapter Hike

Honey Creek

Big South Fork

Oneida, TN

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Crosville Cracker Barrel

23 Executive Dr.

931-267-2243

plateauhikes@

tennesseetrails.org

 

Basic Stained Glass

Four-session class

Dogwood Exchange

4950 Hwy. 127 S.

9 a.m.-noon or 6-8 p.m.

$125

931-787-5838

 

Thursday, Sept. 21

Highway 96

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$20-$25

931-484-6133

 

Friday, Sept. 22

Harvesters in the Holler 2023

Oaklawn Farms

5754 US-70

8 a.m.-8 p.m.

$10-$80

931-267-2355

 

Relay for Life

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

6-10 p.m.

 

Saturday, Sept. 23

Second annual Homesteads Apple Festival Pageant

Homestead Tower

96 Hwy. 68

9 a.m.-Noon

 

Homesteads Apple Festival

Homesteads Tower

96 Hwy. 68

$5 for both days

Kids 10 and younger free

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

 

Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Trail - Stinging Fork State Natural Area

Spring City, TN

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

931-267-2243

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

850-261-9756

fterdeman@gmail.com

 

The Wannabeatles

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$22-$28

931-484-6133

 

Harvesters in the Holler 2023

Oaklawn Farms

5754 US-70

8 a.m.-8 p.m.

$10-$80

931-267-2355

 

One Step Closer with 

Sharane Calister, Tracielynn and Charise Miles

A benefit concert to restore the

Sharrieffa Barksdale Track 

Princess Theatre

421 N. Roane St., Harriman

7 p.m. EDT

$35-$50

865-354-3000

 

Sons of the American 

Revolution

Logan’s Roadhouse

1395 Interstate Dr.

Cookeville

11:30 a.m.

sar.org/find-your-contact

 

Sunday, Sept. 24

Homesteads Apple Festival

Homesteads Tower

96 Hwy. 68

$5 for both days

Kids 10 and younger free

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

 

Special Olympics

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

931-484-5767

 

Crossville Greenway Hikes

Woodlawn Loop Trail

Wyatt Court

Crossville

10 a.m.

404-790-3945

plateaulocalwalks@yahoo.com

 

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Zone Status

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. 

and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 

or until sellout

 

Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Trail — Black Mountain to Ozone

Crab Orchard, TN

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Dorton Methodist Church

3405 Hwy. 70 E.

Carpool $3

931-267-2243

plateauhikes@

tennesseetrails.org

 

Thursday, Sept. 28

Tree Identification

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11:30 a.m.

Preregistration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Friday, Sept. 29

Comedy for a Cause VII

Central Baptist Church

1346 S Main St.

6-9 p.m.

Free; love offering will be taken

931-456-8600

 

Saturday, Sept. 30

Cloth Pumpkins Class

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9 a.m.-noon

$12

Preregistration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Airport Open House & Fly-In

Crossville Memorial Airport

2409 Sparta Hwy.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free admission

 

Brett Sheroky LIVE In the House

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6 p.m.

$15-$25

eventbrite.com

 

Monday, Oct. 2

Uncle Lucius LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$25

931-707-0440

 

Friday, Oct. 6

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary

Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

6-7:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Saturday, Oct. 7

Houseplants

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Mindy Smith LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$25

931-707-0440

 

 

Lake Tansi Village

Fall Festival

Waterside Pavilion

Shoshone Loop

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

931-788-6282

thunderbirdrec@gmail.com

 

World Hoop Day

The Amp

Division St.

Noon-6 p.m.

 

Monday, Oct. 9

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Oct. 10

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Friday, Oct. 13

Analog FM Band - From Woodstock to Iconic Rock

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$22-$33

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Oct. 14

So, You Want a Greenhouse?

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Preregistration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Award-Winning Songwriter Steve Dorff

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$22-$33

931-484-6133

 

Three Times A Lady LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Pumpkin Painting for Kids

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

1-3 p.m.

Preregistration required

Children must be accompanied by adult

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Appalachian Spirit Health and Wellness Fair

The Square

Peavine Rd. at Stonehenge Dr.

Fairfield Glade

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

 

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Artists’ Peer Review

Art Guild At Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$0-$10

931-707-7249

 

Friday, Oct. 20

Crossville Annual Oktoberfest

Knights of Columbus Grounds

2892 Hwy. 70 E

11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

$8-$10

 

UC Bigfoot Festival - VIP Event

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

6-8 p.m.

$75

 

Melissa Ellis

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 21

Crossville Annual Oktoberfest

Knights of Columbus Grounds

2892 Hwy. 70 E

11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

$8-$10

 

3rd Annual UC Bigfoot Festival

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

$5

 

Caleb & Leann LIVE In the House

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6 p.m.

$15-$25

eventbrite.com

 

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Plateau Women’s Chorus Music of the World concert

Noon

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St. 

Free

 

Friday, Oct. 27

Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 28

Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

 

Rockin’ Holiday Expo

Cumberland County Fairgrounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free

 

Sunday, Oct. 29

The Kramers

First Baptist Church

130 Towne Centre Dr.

4 p.m.

931-484-6927

 

Rockin’ Holiday Expo

Cumberland County Fairgrounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free

 

Monday, Oct. 30

14th annual Great Fall Celebration art reception 

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St. 

5-6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Friday, Nov. 3

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

5-6:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

The Cumberland Outlaws

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

AlmostBama: A Tribute to Alabama

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$22-$28

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Nov. 4

Veterans Parade

Downtown Crossville

10 a.m.

 

Sunday, Nov. 5

Plateau Women’s Chorus Music of the World concert

3 p.m.

Crossville First United Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

Free

 

Sunday, Nov. 12

Plateau Women’s Chorus Music of the World concert

3 p.m.

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church

7503 Peavine Rd., Fairfield Glade

Free

 

Monday, Nov. 13

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Nov. 14

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Friday, Nov. 17

The Cumberland Outlaws

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S Main St.

7-10 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Artists’ Peer Review

Art Guild At Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$0-$10

931-707-7249

 

Friday, Dec. 1

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

4-5:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Sunday, Dec. 10

Blood Drive

Linary Church of Christ

1244 Old State Hwy. 28

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

931-484-5961

 

Monday, Dec. 11

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Dec. 12

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Artists’ Peer Review

Art Guild At Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$0-$10

931-707-7249

 

Saturday, Jan. 20

Universe United Miss Tennessee

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6133

UUMTNStatePageant@gmail.com

