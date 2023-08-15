9-9 Monarchs-CMSP.jpg

Cadynce Carey with mom, Daniele, wait for the moment she bursts from the paper “chrysalis” and becomes a Monarch butterfly during the 2022 Wonder of Monarchs and Milkweed event held at Cumberland Mountain State Park. The Friends of Cumberland Mountain State Park invite the community to the 2023 event, set Sept. 9 at the park’s recreation hall, 2-4 p.m. The event will offer tips for helping to save the Monarch butterflies, which are considered an endangered species. Register online at reserve.tnstateparks.com/register/the-wonder-of-monarchs-and-milkweed090923. This is a free event. There will be interactive activities, crafts and snacks.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Good Will Hunting [R]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Critter Creek Crawl

Cumberland Mountain

State Park

24 Office Dr.

11 a.m.-noon

Free

931-287-6129

ciragle2001@gmail.com

 

Kayak Tour of Byrd Lake

Cumberland Mountain

State Park

24 Office Dr.

4-5 p.m.

$10

931-260-2515

alex.cope@tn.gov

 

Nature Journaling

Cumberland Mountain

State Park

24 Office Dr.

3-4 p.m.

Free

931-287-6129

ciragle2001@gmail.com

 

Park Games & Recreation

Cumberland Mountain

State Park

24 Office Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

Free

931-260-2515

alex.cope@tn.gov

 

Pelts of Tennessee

Cumberland Mountain

State Park

24 Office Dr.

2-3 p.m.

Free

931-260-2515

Alex.cope@tn.gov

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Artists Peer Review

Art Guild At Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$0-$10

931-707-7249

 

Chris Hennessee

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd.

and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

or until sellout

 

Jukebox Dan

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Stamp Collecting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

937-499-4210

 

The War At Home

Civil War Program

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

7:30 a.m.

$12

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68

@tennesseetrails.org

 

A Thing Called Man

Human Figure Drawing

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

$60-$65

931-707-7249

 

Thursday, Aug. 17

Chrysanthemum:

Queen of Fall Flowers

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Preregistration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Hoop Caliente!

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

11:30 a.m.

Free

931-484-6790

 

Computer Painting: The Mystery Solved

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

$60-$65

931-707-7249

 

Leaf Pendant & Earring Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$40

931-787-5838

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Aug. 18

Nacho Libre [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Rosewood

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Christmas in August

Card Creating Workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m.

$8

931-484-6790

 

The Lost City [PG-13]

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Matt Rogers

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

5 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Saturday, Aug. 19

Velvet Rodeo live

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Creek Crawl

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

2-3 p.m.

Free

931-260-2515

Alex.cope@tn.gov

 

Discover SCUBA

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

5:30-8 p.m.

$100

931-484-6138

Dean.farley@tn.gov

 

Kayak Tour of Byrd Lake

Cumberland Mountain

State Park

24 Office Dr.

4-5 p.m.

$10

931-260-2515

Alex.cope@tn.gov

 

National Honeybee Day

Cumberland Mountain

State Park

24 Office Dr.

10-11 a.m.

Free

931-260-2515

Alex.cope@tn.gov

 

Free Car Wash

Century 21 Realty Group

890 N Main St.

9 a.m.-2 p.m.

931-484-6411

 

Jason Howard

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. - Beginners

10:45 a.m. - Intermediate

11:30 a.m. - Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Bird Migration

Obed River Park

Outdoor Classroom

24 Obed River Park Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

Free

931-484-6431

 

Peavine Fresh Market

Farmers Market

Village Veterinary Clinic

4965 Peavine Rd.

8 a.m.-noon

 

Raising Kids in an 

Unsafe World

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

12:30-2:30 p.m.

Free

414-248-0551

 

DEKA Strong

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

$25-$39

cs@deka.fit

 

Sunday, Aug. 20

Blood Drive

Linary Church of Christ

1244 Old State Hwy. 28

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

931-484-5961

 

Archery for Beginners

Cumberland Mountain

State Park

24 Office Dr.

3-4 p.m.

$10

931-260-2515

Alex.cope@tn.gov

 

Kayak Tour of Byrd Lake

Cumberland Mountain

State Park

24 Office Dr.

10-11 a.m.

$10

931-260-2515

Alex.cope@tn.gov

 

Evening Kayak Tour 

of Byrd Lake

Cumberland Mountain

State Park

24 Office Dr.

6-7 p.m.

$10

931-260-2515

Alex.cope@tn.gov

 

Raptors Rule

Cumberland Mountain

State Park

24 Office Dr.

Noon-1 p.m.

Free

931-260-2515

Alex.cope@tn.gov

Walk in the Woods

Seven Bridges Trail

10 a.m.

404-790-3945

plateaulocalwalks@yahoo.com

 

Monday, Aug. 21

Run for Cover

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Aug. 22

The Expendables 3 [PG-13]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Needle Felting Mouse Class

Dogwood Exchange

4950 Hwy. 127 S

Noon-4 p.m.

$50

931-787-5838

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Let’s Learn Stained Glass

Art Guild At Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$90-$96

931-707-7249

 

Soul Soup

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

TCAT Graduation Ceremony

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

6 p.m.

931-484-7502

 

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd.

and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

or until sellout

Homesick Mike

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

The Glade Dixieland Band

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

Free

931-484-6790

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Piney Falls Trail

760-1998 Firetower Rd.

Grandview, TN

7:30 a.m.

$4

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68

@tennesseetrails.org

 

Thursday, Aug. 24

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

Welcome to Medicare Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-4 p.m.

877-801-0044

 

Byrd’s Creek Bridge

Three-Day Watercolor Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$120, plus $20 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Friday, Aug. 25

An Evening 

with Gene Watson

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$43-$53

931-484-6133

 

Blazin Phoenix

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Jazz Night

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Rock Painting Workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Temp-Tilted

Social Brew

140 N Main St.

7:30 p.m.

931-456-2739

 

Melissa Ellis

The Grove

100 Stonehenge Dr.

Fairfield Glade

6-8 p.m.

Free

 

Saturday, Aug. 26

American Graffiti [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Pioneer Short Trail

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

4-5 p.m.

Free

931-260-2515

Alex.cope@tn.gov

 

Park Games & Recreation

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

1-2 p.m.

Free

931-260-2515

Alex.cope@tn.gov

 

Raptors Rule

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

10-11 a.m.

Free

931-260-2515

Alex.cope@tn.gov 

 

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. - Beginners

10:45 a.m. - Intermediate

11:30 a.m. - Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Introductory Piano Lessons

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Nemo Bridge - Emory River Trail

1855 Catoosa Rd.

Wartburg, TN

7:30 a.m.

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org

 

Tee It Up For T! - Golf Tournament

Bear Trace At Cumberland Mountain

407 Wild Plum Ln.

7 a.m.

$125-$400

931-707-1640

33ty1998@gmail.com

 

Peavine Fresh Market

Farmers Market

Village Veterinary Clinic

4965 Peavine Rd.

8 a.m.-noon

 

Wolves of Oz, Iron Oxhide and Ditch Diggers

Crossville Depot

169 N Main St.

6 p.m.

$10

931-456-2586

 

The Nightcap LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Shazam! Fury of the Gods - Movies on the Beach

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

We Are One - Community Event

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Free

931-510-6585

 

Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

850-261-9756

fterdeman@gmail.com

 

Jesse Black

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Celebration of Cultures

The Square in Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

Enjoy live music and entertainment

11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

 

Let’s Recycle!

Pleasant Hill Town Hall

351 E. Main St.

10 a.m.-Noon

Rain Date Sept. 9

 

Sunday, Aug. 27

Walk in the Woods

Central Spine Hiking Trail

10 a.m.

404-790-3945

plateaulocalwalks@yahoo.com

 

Archery for Beginners

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

10-11 a.m.

$10

931-260-2515

Alex.cope@tn.gov

 

Kayak Tour of Byrd Lake

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

4-5 p.m.

$10

931-260-2515

Alex.cope@tn.gov

 

The Story of 3464

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

1-2 p.m.

Free

931-260-2515

Alex.cope@tn.gov

 

Monday, Aug. 28

Carrie Hassler

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Fall Gardener’s Festival

Plateau AgResearch and Education Center

320 Experiment Station Rd.

8 a.m.

931-484-0034

jburns35@tennessee.edu

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Wire Fall Bracelet

Art Guild At Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$35-$40

931-707-7249

 

California Dreamin’

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Smokey and the Bandit - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Clifton Broadridge

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Phil In The Blanks - Concert

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

Free

931-484-6790

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Ozone Falls

Rockwood, TN

7:30 a.m.

$2

931-267-2243

 

Thursday, Aug. 31

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Special Education Community Conversation

Cumberland Fellowship Church

1640 West Ave.

5 p.m.

Free

931-707-1883

 

The Bears and the Bees - TWRA

Cumberland County Beekeepers Association

69 Neecham St.

7 p.m.

 

Diamond Dot - Painting Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-noon

$4

931-484-6790

 

Carnivorous Plants - Lunch & Learn

Obed River Park - Outdoor Classroom

24 Obed River Park Dr.

Noon-1 p.m.

Free

931-484-6431

 

Queen Tribute: The Kings of Queen

Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Safety Day & Car Fit

Fairfield Glade

Location to be determined

8 a.m.

 

Friday, Sept. 1

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

6:30-8 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

The Cumberland Outlaws

Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar

East 750, US-70

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0119

 

Saturday, Sept. 2

Mysteries of Egypt with Larry Pahl

Druid Hills Library

455 Lakeview Dr.

3 p.m.

630-400-5132

 

Rich Hardesty

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Dog [PG-13]

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Melissa Ellis

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

 

Monday, Sept. 4

Soul Soup

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Smokey and the Bandit II [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Country Gold

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Friday, Sept. 8

Hannah Montana: The Movie [G]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wildflower Walk

Obed River Park - Outdoor Classroom

24 Obed River Park Dr.

9-10:30 a.m.

Free

931-484-6431

 

Saturday, Sept. 9

Herb Tea

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$20-$35

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

The Wonder of Monarchs and Milkweed

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

2-4 p.m.

Free

931-484-6138

CMSPFriends@gmail.com

 

Salute to the Women of Country

Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$17

931-484-6133

 

Jurassic World Dominion [PG-13]

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Ellis Griffin acoustic set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Save the Monarchs: The Wonder of Monarchs and Milkweed

Cumberland Mountain State Park Recreation Hall

24 Office Dr.

2-4 p.m.

Free

Register online at tnstateparks.com

 

Blues, Brews & BBQ

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

2-6 p.m.

Music from Markey Blue Ric Latina Project and Grant Garland Band

$15-$20

Benefits Fairfield Glade Rotary Club projects.

 

Monday, Sept. 11

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Sept. 12

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

TennGreen Land Conservancy - Lunch & Learn

Obed River Park - Outdoor Classroom

24 Obed River Park Dr.

Noon-1 p.m.

Free

931-484-6431

 

Truly Clueless

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Smokey and the Bandit Part 3 [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Friday, Sept. 15

16th annual Lunch on the Lawn

Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cumberland County Courthouse lawn

2 N. Main St.

$15-$20

931-484-4565 

www.cchabitatforhumanity.com

 

The Legacy Tour w/ Georgette Jones & Nathan Stanley

Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$35-$49

931-484-6133

 

Garden tour

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9:30-11 a.m.

Preregistration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

The Cumberland Outlaws

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

7-10 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Saturday, Sept. 16

The Magi Live

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

3rd Annual Fall Farm Day

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

10 a.m.

931-484-5767

http://stone.ffanow.org

 

Hello Fall Market

Bramble Berry Bakery, Café, Antiques and Gifts

2446 Genesis Rd.

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Contact 931-200-2598 for booth space information

 

Monday, Sept. 18

Invasive Plants on the Plateau

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Caleb & Leann

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Basic Stained Glass

Four-session class

Dogwood Exchange

4950 Hwy. 127 S.

9 a.m.-noon or 6-8 p.m.

$125

931-787-5838

 

Thursday, Sept. 21

Highway 96

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$20-$25

931-484-6133

 

Friday, Sept. 22

Harvesters in the Holler 2023

Oaklawn Farms

5754 US-70

8 a.m.-8 p.m.

$10-$80

931-267-2355

 

Saturday, Sept. 23

2nd Annual Homesteads Apple Festival Pageant

Homestead Tower

96 Hwy. 68

9 a.m.-Noon

 

Homesteads Apple Festival

Homesteads Tower

96 Hwy. 68

$5 for both days

Kids 10 and younger free

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

 

Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

850-261-9756

fterdeman@gmail.com

 

The Wannabeatles

Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$22-$28

931-484-6133

 

Harvesters in the Holler 2023

Oaklawn Farms

5754 US-70

8 a.m.-8 p.m.

$10-$80

931-267-2355

 

One Step Closer with Sharane Calister,

Tracielynn and Charise Miles

A benefit concert to restore the

Sharrieffa Barksdale Track 

Princess Theatre

421 N. Roane St., Harriman

7 p.m. EDT

$35-$50

865-354-3000

 

Sunday, Sept. 24

Homesteads Apple Festival

Homesteads Tower

96 Hwy. 68

$5 for both days

Kids 10 and younger free

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

 

Special Olympics

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

931-484-5767

 

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Zone Status

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, Sept. 28

Tree Identification

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11:30 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Friday, Sept. 29

Comedy for a Cause VII

Central Baptist Church

1346 S Main St.

6-9 p.m.

Free; love offering will be taken

931-456-8600

 

Saturday, Sept. 30

Cloth Pumpkins Class

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9 a.m.-noon

$12

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Monday, Oct. 2

Uncle Lucius LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$25

931-707-0440

 

Friday, Oct. 6

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

6-7:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Saturday, Oct. 7

Houseplants

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Mindy Smith LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$25

931-707-0440

 

Monday, Oct. 9

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Oct. 10

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Friday, Oct. 13

Analog FM Band - From Woodstock to Iconic Rock

Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$22-$33

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Oct. 14

So, You Want a Greenhouse?

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Award-Winning Songwriter Steve Dorff

Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$22-$33

931-484-6133

 

Three Times A Lady LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Pumpkin Painting for Kids

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

1-3 p.m.

Pre-registration required

Children must be accompanied by adult

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Appalachian Spirit Health and Wellness Fair

The Square

Peavine Rd. at Stonehenge Dr.

Fairfield Glade

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

 

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Artists’ Peer Review

Art Guild At Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$0-$10

931-707-7249

 

Friday, Oct. 20

Crossville Annual Oktoberfest

Knights of Columbus Grounds

2892 Hwy. 70 E

11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

$8-$10

 

UC Bigfoot Festival - VIP Event

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

6-8 p.m.

$75

 

Melissa Ellis

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 21

Crossville Annual Oktoberfest

Knights of Columbus Grounds

2892 Hwy. 70 E

11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

$8-$10

 

3rd Annual UC Bigfoot Festival

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

$5

 

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Plateau Women’s Chorus Music of the World concert

Noon

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St. 

Free

 

Friday, Oct. 27

Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 28

Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

 

Rockin’ Holiday Expo

Cumberland County Fairgrounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free

 

Sunday, Oct. 29

The Kramers

First Baptist Church

130 Towne Centre Dr.

4 p.m.

931-484-6927

 

Rockin’ Holiday Expo

Cumberland County Fairgrounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free

 

Friday, Nov. 3

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

5-6:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

The Cumberland Outlaws

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

AlmostBama: A Tribute to Alabama

Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$22-$28

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Nov. 4

Veterans Parade

Downtown Crossville

10 a.m.

 

Sunday, Nov. 5

Plateau Women’s Chorus Music of the World concert

3 p.m.

Crossville First United Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

Free

 

Sunday, Nov. 12

Plateau Women’s Chorus Music of the World concert

3 p.m.

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church

7503 Peavine Rd., Fairfield Glade

Free

 

Monday, Nov. 13

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Nov. 14

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Friday, Nov. 17

The Cumberland Outlaws

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S Main St.

7-10 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Artists’ Peer Review

Art Guild At Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$0-$10

931-707-7249

 

Friday, Dec. 1

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

4-5:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Sunday, Dec. 10

Blood Drive

Linary Church of Christ

1244 Old State Hwy. 28

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

931-484-5961

 

Monday, Dec. 11

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Dec. 12

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Artists’ Peer Review

Art Guild At Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$0-$10

931-707-7249

 

Saturday, Jan. 20

Universe United Miss Tennessee

Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6133

UUMTNStatePageant@gmail.com

