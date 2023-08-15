Cadynce Carey with mom, Daniele, wait for the moment she bursts from the paper “chrysalis” and becomes a Monarch butterfly during the 2022 Wonder of Monarchs and Milkweed event held at Cumberland Mountain State Park. The Friends of Cumberland Mountain State Park invite the community to the 2023 event, set Sept. 9 at the park’s recreation hall, 2-4 p.m. The event will offer tips for helping to save the Monarch butterflies, which are considered an endangered species. Register online at reserve.tnstateparks.com/register/the-wonder-of-monarchs-and-milkweed090923. This is a free event. There will be interactive activities, crafts and snacks.