Tuesday, Aug. 15
Good Will Hunting [R]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Critter Creek Crawl
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
11 a.m.-noon
Free
931-287-6129
Kayak Tour of Byrd Lake
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
4-5 p.m.
$10
931-260-2515
Nature Journaling
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
3-4 p.m.
Free
931-287-6129
Park Games & Recreation
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
Free
931-260-2515
Pelts of Tennessee
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
2-3 p.m.
Free
931-260-2515
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Artists Peer Review
Art Guild At Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$0-$10
931-707-7249
Chris Hennessee
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd.
and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
or until sellout
Jukebox Dan
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
Stamp Collecting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
937-499-4210
The War At Home
Civil War Program
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
931-484-6790
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
7:30 a.m.
$12
931-267-2243
ttaplateauhikes68
@tennesseetrails.org
A Thing Called Man
Human Figure Drawing
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
$60-$65
931-707-7249
Thursday, Aug. 17
Chrysanthemum:
Queen of Fall Flowers
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-noon
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
Hoop Caliente!
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
11:30 a.m.
Free
931-484-6790
Computer Painting: The Mystery Solved
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
$60-$65
931-707-7249
Leaf Pendant & Earring Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$40
931-787-5838
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, Aug. 18
Nacho Libre [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Rosewood
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
7-10 p.m.
931-788-6717
Christmas in August
Card Creating Workshop
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m.
$8
931-484-6790
The Lost City [PG-13]
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
931-788-6282
Matt Rogers
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
5 p.m.
931-202-2989
Saturday, Aug. 19
Velvet Rodeo live
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Creek Crawl
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
2-3 p.m.
Free
931-260-2515
Discover SCUBA
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
5:30-8 p.m.
$100
931-484-6138
Kayak Tour of Byrd Lake
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
4-5 p.m.
$10
931-260-2515
National Honeybee Day
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
10-11 a.m.
Free
931-260-2515
Free Car Wash
Century 21 Realty Group
890 N Main St.
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
931-484-6411
Jason Howard
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. - Beginners
10:45 a.m. - Intermediate
11:30 a.m. - Advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Bird Migration
Obed River Park
Outdoor Classroom
24 Obed River Park Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
Free
931-484-6431
Peavine Fresh Market
Farmers Market
Village Veterinary Clinic
4965 Peavine Rd.
8 a.m.-noon
Raising Kids in an
Unsafe World
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
12:30-2:30 p.m.
Free
414-248-0551
DEKA Strong
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
$25-$39
Sunday, Aug. 20
Blood Drive
Linary Church of Christ
1244 Old State Hwy. 28
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
931-484-5961
Archery for Beginners
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
3-4 p.m.
$10
931-260-2515
Kayak Tour of Byrd Lake
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
10-11 a.m.
$10
931-260-2515
Evening Kayak Tour
of Byrd Lake
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
6-7 p.m.
$10
931-260-2515
Raptors Rule
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
Noon-1 p.m.
Free
931-260-2515
Walk in the Woods
Seven Bridges Trail
10 a.m.
404-790-3945
Monday, Aug. 21
Run for Cover
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, Aug. 22
The Expendables 3 [PG-13]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Needle Felting Mouse Class
Dogwood Exchange
4950 Hwy. 127 S
Noon-4 p.m.
$50
931-787-5838
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Let’s Learn Stained Glass
Art Guild At Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$90-$96
931-707-7249
Soul Soup
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
TCAT Graduation Ceremony
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
6 p.m.
931-484-7502
Wednesday, Aug. 23
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd.
and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
or until sellout
Homesick Mike
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
The Glade Dixieland Band
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
Free
931-484-6790
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Piney Falls Trail
760-1998 Firetower Rd.
Grandview, TN
7:30 a.m.
$4
931-267-2243
ttaplateauhikes68
@tennesseetrails.org
Thursday, Aug. 24
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Welcome to Medicare Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-4 p.m.
877-801-0044
Byrd’s Creek Bridge
Three-Day Watercolor Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$120, plus $20 material fee
931-787-5838
Friday, Aug. 25
An Evening
with Gene Watson
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$43-$53
931-484-6133
Blazin Phoenix
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
7-10 p.m.
931-788-6717
Jazz Night
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Rock Painting Workshop
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
931-484-6790
Temp-Tilted
Social Brew
140 N Main St.
7:30 p.m.
931-456-2739
Melissa Ellis
The Grove
100 Stonehenge Dr.
Fairfield Glade
6-8 p.m.
Free
Saturday, Aug. 26
American Graffiti [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Pioneer Short Trail
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
4-5 p.m.
Free
931-260-2515
Park Games & Recreation
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
1-2 p.m.
Free
931-260-2515
Raptors Rule
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
10-11 a.m.
Free
931-260-2515
Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. - Beginners
10:45 a.m. - Intermediate
11:30 a.m. - Advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Introductory Piano Lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1 p.m.
931-484-6790
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Nemo Bridge - Emory River Trail
1855 Catoosa Rd.
Wartburg, TN
7:30 a.m.
931-267-2243
ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org
Tee It Up For T! - Golf Tournament
Bear Trace At Cumberland Mountain
407 Wild Plum Ln.
7 a.m.
$125-$400
931-707-1640
Peavine Fresh Market
Farmers Market
Village Veterinary Clinic
4965 Peavine Rd.
8 a.m.-noon
Wolves of Oz, Iron Oxhide and Ditch Diggers
Crossville Depot
169 N Main St.
6 p.m.
$10
931-456-2586
The Nightcap LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Shazam! Fury of the Gods - Movies on the Beach
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
931-788-6282
We Are One - Community Event
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Free
931-510-6585
Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
Main St.
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
850-261-9756
Jesse Black
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Celebration of Cultures
The Square in Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
Enjoy live music and entertainment
11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Let’s Recycle!
Pleasant Hill Town Hall
351 E. Main St.
10 a.m.-Noon
Rain Date Sept. 9
Sunday, Aug. 27
Walk in the Woods
Central Spine Hiking Trail
10 a.m.
404-790-3945
Archery for Beginners
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
10-11 a.m.
$10
931-260-2515
Kayak Tour of Byrd Lake
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
4-5 p.m.
$10
931-260-2515
The Story of 3464
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
1-2 p.m.
Free
931-260-2515
Monday, Aug. 28
Carrie Hassler
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Fall Gardener’s Festival
Plateau AgResearch and Education Center
320 Experiment Station Rd.
8 a.m.
931-484-0034
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Wire Fall Bracelet
Art Guild At Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
$35-$40
931-707-7249
California Dreamin’
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Smokey and the Bandit - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Wednesday, Aug. 30
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Clifton Broadridge
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
Phil In The Blanks - Concert
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
Free
931-484-6790
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Ozone Falls
Rockwood, TN
7:30 a.m.
$2
931-267-2243
Thursday, Aug. 31
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Special Education Community Conversation
Cumberland Fellowship Church
1640 West Ave.
5 p.m.
Free
931-707-1883
The Bears and the Bees - TWRA
Cumberland County Beekeepers Association
69 Neecham St.
7 p.m.
Diamond Dot - Painting Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.-noon
$4
931-484-6790
Carnivorous Plants - Lunch & Learn
Obed River Park - Outdoor Classroom
24 Obed River Park Dr.
Noon-1 p.m.
Free
931-484-6431
Queen Tribute: The Kings of Queen
Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
931-484-6133
Safety Day & Car Fit
Fairfield Glade
Location to be determined
8 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 1
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
6:30-8 p.m.
Free
The Cumberland Outlaws
Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar
East 750, US-70
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0119
Saturday, Sept. 2
Mysteries of Egypt with Larry Pahl
Druid Hills Library
455 Lakeview Dr.
3 p.m.
630-400-5132
Rich Hardesty
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
Dog [PG-13]
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
931-788-6282
Melissa Ellis
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 4
Soul Soup
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, Sept. 5
Smokey and the Bandit II [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Country Gold
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Friday, Sept. 8
Hannah Montana: The Movie [G]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Wildflower Walk
Obed River Park - Outdoor Classroom
24 Obed River Park Dr.
9-10:30 a.m.
Free
931-484-6431
Saturday, Sept. 9
Herb Tea
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$20-$35
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
The Wonder of Monarchs and Milkweed
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
2-4 p.m.
Free
931-484-6138
Salute to the Women of Country
Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$17
931-484-6133
Jurassic World Dominion [PG-13]
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
931-788-6282
Ellis Griffin acoustic set
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Save the Monarchs: The Wonder of Monarchs and Milkweed
Cumberland Mountain State Park Recreation Hall
24 Office Dr.
2-4 p.m.
Free
Register online at tnstateparks.com
Blues, Brews & BBQ
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
2-6 p.m.
Music from Markey Blue Ric Latina Project and Grant Garland Band
$15-$20
Benefits Fairfield Glade Rotary Club projects.
Monday, Sept. 11
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Sept. 12
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
TennGreen Land Conservancy - Lunch & Learn
Obed River Park - Outdoor Classroom
24 Obed River Park Dr.
Noon-1 p.m.
Free
931-484-6431
Truly Clueless
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Smokey and the Bandit Part 3 [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Friday, Sept. 15
16th annual Lunch on the Lawn
Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Cumberland County Courthouse lawn
2 N. Main St.
$15-$20
931-484-4565
The Legacy Tour w/ Georgette Jones & Nathan Stanley
Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$35-$49
931-484-6133
Garden tour
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9:30-11 a.m.
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
The Cumberland Outlaws
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
7-10 p.m.
931-337-0531
Saturday, Sept. 16
The Magi Live
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
3rd Annual Fall Farm Day
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
10 a.m.
931-484-5767
Hello Fall Market
Bramble Berry Bakery, Café, Antiques and Gifts
2446 Genesis Rd.
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Contact 931-200-2598 for booth space information
Monday, Sept. 18
Invasive Plants on the Plateau
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Caleb & Leann
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Basic Stained Glass
Four-session class
Dogwood Exchange
4950 Hwy. 127 S.
9 a.m.-noon or 6-8 p.m.
$125
931-787-5838
Thursday, Sept. 21
Highway 96
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$20-$25
931-484-6133
Friday, Sept. 22
Harvesters in the Holler 2023
Oaklawn Farms
5754 US-70
8 a.m.-8 p.m.
$10-$80
931-267-2355
Saturday, Sept. 23
2nd Annual Homesteads Apple Festival Pageant
Homestead Tower
96 Hwy. 68
9 a.m.-Noon
Homesteads Apple Festival
Homesteads Tower
96 Hwy. 68
$5 for both days
Kids 10 and younger free
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
Main St.
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
850-261-9756
The Wannabeatles
Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$22-$28
931-484-6133
Harvesters in the Holler 2023
Oaklawn Farms
5754 US-70
8 a.m.-8 p.m.
$10-$80
931-267-2355
One Step Closer with Sharane Calister,
Tracielynn and Charise Miles
A benefit concert to restore the
Sharrieffa Barksdale Track
Princess Theatre
421 N. Roane St., Harriman
7 p.m. EDT
$35-$50
865-354-3000
Sunday, Sept. 24
Homesteads Apple Festival
Homesteads Tower
96 Hwy. 68
$5 for both days
Kids 10 and younger free
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Special Olympics
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
3 p.m.
931-484-5767
Tuesday, Sept. 26
Zone Status
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Wednesday, Sept. 27
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, Sept. 28
Tree Identification
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11:30 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Friday, Sept. 29
Comedy for a Cause VII
Central Baptist Church
1346 S Main St.
6-9 p.m.
Free; love offering will be taken
931-456-8600
Saturday, Sept. 30
Cloth Pumpkins Class
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9 a.m.-noon
$12
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Monday, Oct. 2
Uncle Lucius LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$25
931-707-0440
Friday, Oct. 6
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
6-7:30 p.m.
Free
Saturday, Oct. 7
Houseplants
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-noon
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Mindy Smith LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$25
931-707-0440
Monday, Oct. 9
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Oct. 10
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Friday, Oct. 13
Analog FM Band - From Woodstock to Iconic Rock
Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$22-$33
931-484-6133
Saturday, Oct. 14
So, You Want a Greenhouse?
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Award-Winning Songwriter Steve Dorff
Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$22-$33
931-484-6133
Three Times A Lady LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Pumpkin Painting for Kids
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
1-3 p.m.
Pre-registration required
Children must be accompanied by adult
931-484-0034
Appalachian Spirit Health and Wellness Fair
The Square
Peavine Rd. at Stonehenge Dr.
Fairfield Glade
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 17
Artists’ Peer Review
Art Guild At Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$0-$10
931-707-7249
Friday, Oct. 20
Crossville Annual Oktoberfest
Knights of Columbus Grounds
2892 Hwy. 70 E
11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
$8-$10
UC Bigfoot Festival - VIP Event
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
6-8 p.m.
$75
Melissa Ellis
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21
Crossville Annual Oktoberfest
Knights of Columbus Grounds
2892 Hwy. 70 E
11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
$8-$10
3rd Annual UC Bigfoot Festival
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
$5
Wednesday, Oct. 25
Plateau Women’s Chorus Music of the World concert
Noon
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Free
Friday, Oct. 27
Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
Main St.
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
Rockin’ Holiday Expo
Cumberland County Fairgrounds
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free
Sunday, Oct. 29
The Kramers
First Baptist Church
130 Towne Centre Dr.
4 p.m.
931-484-6927
Rockin’ Holiday Expo
Cumberland County Fairgrounds
1398 Livingston Rd.
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Free
Friday, Nov. 3
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
5-6:30 p.m.
Free
The Cumberland Outlaws
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
7 p.m.
931-788-6717
AlmostBama: A Tribute to Alabama
Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$22-$28
931-484-6133
Saturday, Nov. 4
Veterans Parade
Downtown Crossville
10 a.m.
Sunday, Nov. 5
Plateau Women’s Chorus Music of the World concert
3 p.m.
Crossville First United Methodist Church
100 Braun St.
Free
Sunday, Nov. 12
Plateau Women’s Chorus Music of the World concert
3 p.m.
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
7503 Peavine Rd., Fairfield Glade
Free
Monday, Nov. 13
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Nov. 14
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Friday, Nov. 17
The Cumberland Outlaws
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S Main St.
7-10 p.m.
931-337-0531
Tuesday, Nov. 21
Artists’ Peer Review
Art Guild At Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$0-$10
931-707-7249
Friday, Dec. 1
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
4-5:30 p.m.
Free
Sunday, Dec. 10
Blood Drive
Linary Church of Christ
1244 Old State Hwy. 28
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
931-484-5961
Monday, Dec. 11
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Dec. 12
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Dec. 19
Artists’ Peer Review
Art Guild At Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$0-$10
931-707-7249
Saturday, Jan. 20
Universe United Miss Tennessee
Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6133
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.