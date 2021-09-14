Wednesday, Sept. 15
Painterly Painting
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
$85 members/$95 guests
931-707-7249
Music at the Manor
The Local Honeys
Oaklawn Farms
5754 Hwy. 70 E.
Crossville
4-9 p.m.
Plateau Chapter TTA Hike
Snoopers Rock, Prentice
Cooper State Forest
Chattanooga
Leave 7:30 a.m., $7 carpool
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
931-267-2243
FG Lions Annual Wisconsin Cheese Sale
Village Green Mall
126 Stonehenge Dr.
126 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Ewe Can Knit
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Stamp Collecting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Lynn Haines Concert
Art Circle Public Library
3 East ST.
Noon
Thursday, Sept. 16
Sgt. York: The Play
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$15
931-484-6133
BrainBlast Trivia
Red’s Ale House
36 Drew Howard Rd.
6:30-7:30 p.m.
931-456-7337
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m., Free
Chain Maille Jewelry
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$65 members/$70 guests
931-707-7249
FG Lions Annual Wisconsin Cheese Sale
Village Green Mall
126 Stonehenge Dr.
126 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 17
EmiSunshine
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$15-$25
931-484-6133
or palacetheatre-crossville.com
Lunch on the Lawn
Cumberland County
Courthouse
2 N. Main St.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Benefiting Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity
931-484-4565
$15
CCHS Jets vs. DeKalb County
DeKalb County High School
1130 W. Broad St.
Smithville, TN
Football
7 p.m.
SMHS Panthers vs.
Upperman High School
Upperman High school
6950 Nashville Hwy.
Baxter, TN
Football
7 p.m.
TGIF-Macrame
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
5-8 p.m.
$30, $5 for supplies
931-787-5838
FG Lions Annual Wisconsin Cheese Sale
Village Green Mall
126 Stonehenge Dr.
126 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Gambler 500
112 Buckridge Rd.
$40 entry fee
Facebook: The Gambler 500
WestWend Live “In the House”
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6 p.m., $10
facebook.com/grinderhousecoffee
Fall Greeting Card Workshop
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Registration required
484-6790
Welcome to Medicare Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1 p.m.
Registration required
484-6790
Saturday, Sept. 18
Plateau Alzheimer’s Walk & Parade
Legends in Fairfield Glade
433 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.
Cumberland Swing
Experience
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$10
931-484-6133
or palacetheatre-crossville.com
Rotary Music Festival
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
2-6 p.m.
931-484-3722
Edible and Medicinal Plants
Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove
382 Ford Lane
1-4 p.m.
931-335-0349
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Haunting in the Hills
Bandy Creek Visitor Center
Big South Fork NRRA
10 a.m.-10 p.m.
5K & 10K Apple Walk/Run
Homesteads Tower Association
Cumberland Mountain State Park
7 a.m.
FG Lions Annual Wisconsin Cheese Sale
Village Green Mall
126 Stonehenge Dr.
126 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Cumberland Prevention Coalition
Tennessee College of Applied Technology
910 Miller Avenue
Noon
931-210-0384 or
programs@cumberlandpreventioncoalition.org
Health Walks
Central Trail
Fairfield Glade
9:30 a.m.
Meet upper parking lot of CMC Wellness Complex
Sunday, Sept. 19
Christ Lutheran Church
Memorial Golf Tournament
Dorchester Golf Course
1 p.m.
Register at Christ Lutheran Church
481 Snead Dr.
$75 per player
931-287-0850
Monday, Sept. 20
Learn Tai Chi
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
11 a.m. intermediate
Register 484-6790
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Prime Time
The Amphitheater
29 Division St.
Free
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and
Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m., Free
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
Members Meeting
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9:30 a.m.
931-707-7249
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Life Drawing
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$5 model fee
931-707-7249
Music at the Manor
Logan Halstead
Oaklawn Farms
5754 Hwy. 70 E.
Crossville
4-9 p.m.
Plateau Chapter TTA Hike
LCM Loop Trail
Jasper
Leave 9 a.m., $6 carpool
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
931-267-2243
Ewe Can Knit
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Hollerback Boys
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
Thursday, Sept. 23
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
BrainBlast Trivia
Red’s Ale House
36 Drew Howard Rd.
6:30-7:30 p.m.
931-456-7337
Cumberland County
Community Band
Fall Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Friday, Sept. 24
Dan Roten
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-8:30 p.m.
$10
931-484-6133
or palacetheatre-crossville.com
Fish Fryday & Friday Nite Cruise-In
Cumberland Mountain General Store
6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange
4-7 p.m.
931-863-3880
CCHS Jets vs. Polk County
Polk County High School
7200 US-411
Benton, TN
Football
7 p.m.
SMHS Panthers vs. York Institute
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
Crossville
Football
7 p.m.
Comedy for a Cause
Central Baptist Church
1364 S. Main St.
6 p.m.
Love offering to support Jonah’s Joy: Home for Children
931-456-8600
Felt Jewelry
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-Noon
$65 members/$70 guests
931-707-7249
Apple Pie Baking Contest
Homesteads Apple Festival
Homesteads Tower Museum
3-5 p.m., entries taken
931-456-9663
Saturday, Sept. 25
Homesteads Apple Festival
Homestead Tower
96 Hwy. 68
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
$5/adults, free/10 and younger
931-210-8210
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Quilter’s, Weaver’s &
Knitter’s Super Sale
CC Piecemaker’s Quilt Guild
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Free admission
Crossville’s Got Talent
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
$12
931-248-2487
Marine Corps League Golf Tournament
The Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain
407 Wild Plum Lane
8 a.m.
Demolition Derby
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
Car inspection starts 4 p.m.
Debry, 6:30 p.m.
Clear the Shelter
International Homeless
Animals’ Day
Cumberland County Animal Shelter
782 East Lane
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Meet adoptable pets, learn about animal groups serving the area and enjoy activities for all ages
Plateau Chapter TTA Hike
Black Mountain to Ozone
Crab Orchard
Leave 7:30 a.m., $4 carpool
Dorton United Methodist Church
3405 Hwy. 70 E.
931-267-2243
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
4-H Chick Chain
Pullet Show and Sale
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
Auction starts 10 a.m.
931-484-6743
Sunday, Sept. 26
Homesteads Apple Festival
Homestead Tower
96 Hwy. 68
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
$5/adults, free/10 and younger
931-210-8210
Southern Stars Symphonic Brass
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
3 p.m.
$22
931-484-6939
Monday, Sept. 27
Knoxville Chapter Pro Am
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
8 a.m.-2 p.m. tee times
931-788-3301
Health Walks
Library Trail
Fairfield Glade
9:30 a.m.
Meet at Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
Learn Tai Chi
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
11 a.m. intermediate
Register 484-6790
Family Games Night
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4:30 p.m.
Register, 484-6790
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and
Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m., Free
Beginning Acrylic Pour
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$45 members/$50 guests
931-707-7249
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Shootout with the Pros
The Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
931-484-3799
Felt Clutch
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-Noon
$65 members/$70 guests
931-707-7249
Music at the Manor
Kelly Hunt
Oaklawn Farms
5754 Hwy. 70 E.
Crossville
4-9 p.m.
Plateau Chapter TTA Hike
Black Mountain
Crab Orchard
Leave 7:30 a.m., $3 carpool
Dorton United Methodist Church
3405 Hwy. 70 E.
931-267-2243
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Ewe Can Knit
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
The Saxophonists: Frank & Phil
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
Thursday, Sept. 30
Billy “Crash” Craddock
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$35-$55
931-484-6133
Give Cancer the Birdie
Golf Tournament
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
1 p.m. shotgun start
931-788-3301
BrainBlast Trivia
Red’s Ale House
36 Drew Howard Rd.
6:30-7:30 p.m.
931-456-7337
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m., Free
Friday, Oct. 1
CCHS Jets vs. SMHS
Panthers
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
Crossville
Football
7 p.m.
Friday at the Crossroads
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Fly-In and Open House
Crossville Memorial Airport
2409 Sparta Hwy.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
931-484-5278
Relay for Life
Dr. Carl Duer Soccer Complex
558 Crossroads Dr.
5-10 p.m.
931-787-9793
A Taste of the Brews
Craft Beer Festival
Cumberland Mountain
General Store
6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange
Noon, $15
931-863-3880
Movie Nights at the Grove
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
Going in Style
7:30 p.m.
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Block Bash
Faith Worship Center
95 McLarty Lane
1-5 p.m.
Games, prizes, food and fun
931-484-0470
Cumberland Outlaws
Creekside Brewing Co.
11750 Hwy. 127 S.
4-7 p.m.
Meet the Artisans
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 4
Health Walks
Obed River Park
Hwy. 70 N.
9:30 a.m.
Meet in gravel parking lot at end of the road
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Smorgasbord: Photography
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
$25 members, $30 guests
931-707-7249
www.artguildfairfieldglade.net
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Music at the Manor
Bella White
Oaklawn Farms
5754 Hwy. 70 E.
Crossville
4-9 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Bake and Bargainza
Village Green Mall
126 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Chamber of Commerce
Annual Gala
Oaklawn Farms
Friday, Oct. 8
Peter and the Starcatcher [PG]
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
Showtimes vary through Nov. 11
$16-$30
931-484-5000
Bake and Bargainza
Village Green Mall
126 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Kirwan: From Ireland to Tennessee
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$15-$18
931-484-6133
Shootout with the Pros
The Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
931-484-3799
POETS Fall Invitational
Dorchester Golf Club
576 Westchester Dr.
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
Fish Fryday
Cumberland Mountain
General Store
6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange
4-7 p.m.
931-863-3880
CCHS Jets vs. Livingston Academy
Cumberland County High School
660 Stanley St.
Crossville
Football
7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
The Cleverlys
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$15
931-484-6133
or palacetheatre-crossville.com
Hurricane Ruth
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6-8 p.m.
Free
931-484-3722
CoLinx Golf Tournament
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
1 p.m. shotgun start
931-788-3301
POETS Fall Invitational
The Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Monday, Oct. 11
Health Walks
Central Trail
Fairfield Glade
9:30 a.m.
Meet upper parking lot of CMC Wellness Complex
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Thursday, Oct. 14
Craft Fair
Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church
fellowship hall
231 Westchester Dr.
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
931-484-3473
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Friday, Oct. 15
Crossville Oktoberfest
Knights of Columbus Grounds
2892 Hwy. 70 E.
11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
$6/advance; $7/gate; free/13 and younger
423-799-0229
Craft Fair
Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church
fellowship hall
231 Westchester Dr.
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
931-484-3473
Mo Pitney
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$25-$45
931-484-6133
or palacetheatre-crossville.com
SMHS Panthers vs. Macon County
Macon County High School
2550 Days Rd.
Lafayette, TN
Football
7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Upper Cumberland Bigfoot Festival
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Crossville Oktoberfest
Knights of Columbus Grounds
2892 Hwy. 70 E.
11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
$6/advance; $7/gate; free/13 and younger
423-799-0229
FGCC Club Championship
The Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
$70/person, $60/for those in 2021 Match Play Tournament
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Monday, Oct. 18
Health Walks
Library Trail
Fairfield Glade
9:30 a.m.
Meet at Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Shootout with the Pros
The Crag at Heatherhurst
Back Nine
421 Stonehenge Dr.
931-484-3799
Thursday, Oct. 21
Daffodil sale
Village Green Mall
126 Stonehenge Dr.
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Fairfield Glade Pro-Am
Brae Golf Course
931-484-3799
Friday, Oct. 22
Daffodil sale
Village Green Mall
126 Stonehenge Dr.
Fish Fryday & Friday Nite Cruise-In
Cumberland Mountain General Store
6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange
4-7 p.m.
931-863-3880
CCHS Jets vs. Jackson County
Cumberland County High School
660 Stanley St.
Crossville
Football
7 p.m.
SMHS Panthers vs. Roane County High School
Roane County High School
540 W. Cumberland St.
Kingston, TN
Football
6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Crossville Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
Noon-4 p.m.
Small and Large Game
Butchering and Processing
Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove
382 Ford Lane
8 a.m.-2 p.m.
$25 donation requested
931-335-0349
SMHS Baseball Benefit Golf Tournament
Dorchester Golf Club
576 Westchester Dr.
931-484-3709
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Joseph Warlick Memorial Foundation Shoot
Crossville Shooting Sports Park
772 Albert Frye Rd.
8 a.m.
Sunday, Oct. 24
CCHS Baseball Benefit Golf Tournament
The Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
Monday, Oct. 25
Health Walks
Cumberland Mountain State Park
ADA Trail
9:30 a.m.
Meet in parking lot near the park restaurant
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Thursday, Oct. 28
Paul Overstreet
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$49-$59
931-484-6133
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Friday, Oct. 29
Invasion of the Body Snatchers [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
CCHS Jets vs. Macon County
Cumberland County High School
660 Stanley St.
Crossville
Football
7 p.m.
SMHS Panthers vs. DeKalb County
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
Crossville
Football
7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Thursday, Nov. 4
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Friday, Nov. 5
The Princess Bride [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-8:40 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
Scrooge the Musical [G]
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
Showtimes vary through Dec. 18
$16-$30
931-484-5000
Saturday, Nov. 6
The Farmhands
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$24
931-484-6133
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Thursday, Nov. 11
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Cumberland County Community Band
Veterans Benefit Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Donations welcome
Friday, Nov. 12
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
Saturday, Nov. 13
Confederate Railroad
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$46-$57
931-484-6133
Mistletoe Market
The Center at Fairfield Glade
128 Stonehenge Dr.
and Village Green Mall
126 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Thursday, Nov. 18
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Friday, Nov. 19
Plaid Tidings [G]
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
Showtimes vary through Dec. 19
$16-$30
931-484-5000
Saturday, Nov. 20
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Sunday, Nov. 21
Southern Stars Symphonic Brass
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
3 p.m.
931-484-6939
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Thursday, Dec. 2
Christmas with Sylvia
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$29-$49
931-484-6133
Summer Brooke and Mountain Faith Band
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
7:30 p.m.
$19
931-484-5000
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Saturday, Dec. 4
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Cumberland County Community Chorus
Concert
Location TBA
Sunday, Dec. 5
Cumberland County Community Chorus
Concert
Location TBA
Monday, Dec. 6
Cumberland County Community Chorus
Concert
Location TBA
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Comedian James Gregory
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$42-$55
931-484-6133
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Thursday, Dec. 9
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Saturday, Dec. 11
Traps and Snares
Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove
382 Ford Lane
8 a.m.-noon
931-335-0349
Southern Sunrise
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Sunday, Dec. 12
A Christmas Carol Starring Mark Cabus
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
3-4:30 p.m.
$15
931-484-6133
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Thursday, Dec. 16
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Cumberland County Community Band
Holiday Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Friday, Dec. 17
Polar Express [G]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
Saturday, Dec. 18
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Tuesday, Dec. 21
The Man Who Invented Christmas [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
Limited to 100
931-484-6133
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Wednesday, Dec. 22
It’s a Wonderful Life [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-484-6133
Thursday, Dec. 23
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Elf [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Home Alone [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
Thursday, Dec. 30
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Sunday, Feb. 20
Southern Stars Symphonic Brass
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
3 p.m.
$22
931-484-6939
Thursday, March 17
Cumberland County Community Band
Spring Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Sunday, May 1
Southern Stars Symphonic Brass
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
3 p.m.
$22
931-484-6939
Thursday, June 23
Cumberland County Community Band
Summer Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
