9-25 got talent CGT 052.JPG

Winners of the 2019 Crossville’s Got Talent show were, from left, Ted Monday, Emory Frances and Opal Todd. See who wins top honors this year when Crossville’s Got Talent returns to the Palace Theatre. The show is set Sept. 25. Tickets are $12 and proceeds support the Fair Park Senior Center.

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Painterly Painting

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

$85 members/$95 guests

931-707-7249

 

Music at the Manor

The Local Honeys

Oaklawn Farms

5754 Hwy. 70 E.

Crossville

4-9 p.m.

 

Plateau Chapter TTA Hike

Snoopers Rock, Prentice 

Cooper State Forest

Chattanooga

Leave 7:30 a.m., $7 carpool

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

931-267-2243

 

FG Lions Annual Wisconsin Cheese Sale

Village Green Mall

126 Stonehenge Dr.

126 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

 

Ewe Can Knit

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

 

Stamp Collecting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

 

Lynn Haines Concert

Art Circle Public Library

3 East ST.

Noon

 

Thursday, Sept. 16

Sgt. York: The Play

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$15

931-484-6133

 

BrainBlast Trivia

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Chain Maille Jewelry

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$65 members/$70 guests

931-707-7249

 

FG Lions Annual Wisconsin Cheese Sale

Village Green Mall

126 Stonehenge Dr.

126 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Friday, Sept. 17

EmiSunshine

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$15-$25

931-484-6133

or palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Lunch on the Lawn

Cumberland County 

Courthouse

2 N. Main St.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Benefiting Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity

931-484-4565

$15

 

CCHS Jets vs. DeKalb County

DeKalb County High School

1130 W. Broad St.

Smithville, TN

Football

7 p.m.

 

SMHS Panthers vs. 

Upperman High School

Upperman High school

6950 Nashville Hwy.

Baxter, TN

Football

7 p.m.

 

TGIF-Macrame

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

5-8 p.m.

$30, $5 for supplies

www.dogwoodexchange.com

931-787-5838

 

FG Lions Annual Wisconsin Cheese Sale

Village Green Mall

126 Stonehenge Dr.

126 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

The Gambler 500

112 Buckridge Rd.

$40 entry fee

Facebook: The Gambler 500

 

WestWend Live “In the House”

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6 p.m., $10

facebook.com/grinderhousecoffee

 

Fall Greeting Card Workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Registration required

484-6790

 

Welcome to Medicare Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1 p.m.

Registration required

484-6790

 

Saturday, Sept. 18

Plateau Alzheimer’s Walk & Parade

Legends in Fairfield Glade

433 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.

 

Cumberland Swing 

Experience

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$10

931-484-6133

or palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Rotary Music Festival

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

2-6 p.m.

931-484-3722

 

Edible and Medicinal Plants

Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove

382 Ford Lane

1-4 p.m.

931-335-0349

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Haunting in the Hills

Bandy Creek Visitor Center

Big South Fork NRRA

10 a.m.-10 p.m.

www.nps.gov/biso

 

5K & 10K Apple Walk/Run

Homesteads Tower Association

Cumberland Mountain State Park

7 a.m.

 

FG Lions Annual Wisconsin Cheese Sale

Village Green Mall

126 Stonehenge Dr.

126 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Cumberland Prevention Coalition

Tennessee College of Applied Technology

910 Miller Avenue

Noon

931-210-0384 or

programs@cumberlandpreventioncoalition.org

 

Health Walks

Central Trail 

Fairfield Glade

9:30 a.m.

Meet upper parking lot of CMC Wellness Complex

 

Sunday, Sept. 19

Christ Lutheran Church

Memorial Golf Tournament

Dorchester Golf Course

1 p.m.

Register at Christ Lutheran Church

481 Snead Dr.

$75 per player

931-287-0850

 

Monday, Sept. 20

Learn Tai Chi

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

11 a.m. intermediate

Register 484-6790

 

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Prime Time

The Amphitheater

29 Division St.

Free

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

Members Meeting

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9:30 a.m.

931-707-7249

 

Wednesday, Sept. 22

Life Drawing

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5 model fee

931-707-7249

 

Music at the Manor

Logan Halstead

Oaklawn Farms

5754 Hwy. 70 E.

Crossville

4-9 p.m.

 

Plateau Chapter TTA Hike

LCM Loop Trail

Jasper

Leave 9 a.m., $6 carpool

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

931-267-2243

 

Ewe Can Knit

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

 

Hollerback Boys

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

 

Thursday, Sept. 23

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

BrainBlast Trivia

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Cumberland County 

Community Band

Fall Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

 

 

Friday, Sept. 24

Dan Roten

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-8:30 p.m.

$10

931-484-6133

or palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Fish Fryday & Friday Nite Cruise-In

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

CCHS Jets vs. Polk County

Polk County High School

7200 US-411

Benton, TN

Football

7 p.m.

 

SMHS Panthers vs. York Institute

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

Crossville

Football

7 p.m.

 

Comedy for a Cause

Central Baptist Church

1364 S. Main St.

6 p.m.

Love offering to support Jonah’s Joy: Home for Children

www.JonahsJoy.org

931-456-8600

 

Felt Jewelry

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-Noon

$65 members/$70 guests

931-707-7249

 

Apple Pie Baking Contest

Homesteads Apple Festival

Homesteads Tower Museum

3-5 p.m., entries taken

931-456-9663

 

Saturday, Sept. 25

Homesteads Apple Festival

Homestead Tower

96 Hwy. 68

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

$5/adults, free/10 and younger

931-210-8210

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Quilter’s, Weaver’s & 

Knitter’s Super Sale

CC Piecemaker’s Quilt Guild

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free admission

 

Crossville’s Got Talent

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

$12

931-248-2487

 

Marine Corps League Golf Tournament

The Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain

407 Wild Plum Lane

8 a.m.

 

Demolition Derby

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

Car inspection starts 4 p.m.

Debry, 6:30 p.m.

www.cumberlandcountyfair.com

 

Clear the Shelter

International Homeless 

Animals’ Day

Cumberland County Animal Shelter

782 East Lane

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Meet adoptable pets, learn about animal groups serving the area and enjoy activities for all ages

 

Plateau Chapter TTA Hike

Black Mountain to Ozone

Crab Orchard

Leave 7:30 a.m., $4 carpool

Dorton United Methodist Church

3405 Hwy. 70 E.

931-267-2243

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

4-H Chick Chain

Pullet Show and Sale

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

Auction starts 10 a.m.

931-484-6743

 

Sunday, Sept. 26

Homesteads Apple Festival

Homestead Tower

96 Hwy. 68

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

$5/adults, free/10 and younger

931-210-8210

 

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

$22

931-484-6939

 

Monday, Sept. 27

Knoxville Chapter Pro Am

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

8 a.m.-2 p.m. tee times

931-788-3301

 

Health Walks

Library Trail

Fairfield Glade

9:30 a.m.

Meet at Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

 

Learn Tai Chi

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

11 a.m. intermediate

Register 484-6790

 

Family Games Night

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4:30 p.m.

Register, 484-6790

 

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Beginning Acrylic Pour

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$45 members/$50 guests

931-707-7249

 

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Shootout with the Pros

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

Felt Clutch

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-Noon

$65 members/$70 guests

931-707-7249

 

Music at the Manor

Kelly Hunt

Oaklawn Farms

5754 Hwy. 70 E.

Crossville

4-9 p.m.

 

Plateau Chapter TTA Hike

Black Mountain

Crab Orchard

Leave 7:30 a.m., $3 carpool

Dorton United Methodist Church

3405 Hwy. 70 E.

931-267-2243

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Ewe Can Knit

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

 

The Saxophonists: Frank & Phil

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

 

Thursday, Sept. 30

Billy “Crash” Craddock

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$35-$55

931-484-6133

 

Give Cancer the Birdie

Golf Tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

1 p.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

BrainBlast Trivia

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Oct. 1

CCHS Jets vs. SMHS 

Panthers

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

Crossville

Football

7 p.m.

 

Friday at the Crossroads

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 2

Fly-In and Open House

Crossville Memorial Airport

2409 Sparta Hwy.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

931-484-5278

 

Relay for Life

Dr. Carl Duer Soccer Complex

558 Crossroads Dr.

5-10 p.m.

ltaylor.relay@gmail.com

931-787-9793

 

A Taste of the Brews

Craft Beer Festival

Cumberland Mountain 

General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

Noon, $15

931-863-3880

 

Movie Nights at the Grove

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

Going in Style

7:30 p.m.

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Block Bash

Faith Worship Center

95 McLarty Lane

1-5 p.m.

Games, prizes, food and fun

931-484-0470

www.fwcupc.com

 

Cumberland Outlaws

Creekside Brewing Co.

11750 Hwy. 127 S.

4-7 p.m.

 

Meet the Artisans

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

 

Monday, Oct. 4

Health Walks

Obed River Park

Hwy. 70 N.

9:30 a.m.

Meet in gravel parking lot at end of the road

 

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Smorgasbord: Photography

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

$25 members, $30 guests

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Music at the Manor

Bella White

Oaklawn Farms

5754 Hwy. 70 E.

Crossville

4-9 p.m.

 

Thursday, Oct. 7

Bake and Bargainza

Village Green Mall

126 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

ffgladiesclub.org

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Chamber of Commerce

Annual Gala

Oaklawn Farms

 

Friday, Oct. 8

Peter and the Starcatcher [PG]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Nov. 11

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Bake and Bargainza

Village Green Mall

126 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.-2 p.m.

ffgladiesclub.org

 

 

 

Kirwan: From Ireland to Tennessee

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$15-$18

931-484-6133

 

Shootout with the Pros

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

POETS Fall Invitational

Dorchester Golf Club

576 Westchester Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Fish Fryday

Cumberland Mountain 

General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

CCHS Jets vs. Livingston Academy

Cumberland County High School

660 Stanley St.

Crossville

Football

7 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 9

The Cleverlys

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$15

931-484-6133

or palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Hurricane Ruth

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

CoLinx Golf Tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

1 p.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

POETS Fall Invitational

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Monday, Oct. 11

Health Walks

Central Trail

Fairfield Glade

9:30 a.m.

Meet upper parking lot of CMC Wellness Complex

 

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Oct. 14

Craft Fair

Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church

fellowship hall

231 Westchester Dr.

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

931-484-3473

ffgumc.org

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Oct. 15

Crossville Oktoberfest

Knights of Columbus Grounds

2892 Hwy. 70 E.

11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

$6/advance; $7/gate; free/13 and younger

423-799-0229

 

Craft Fair

Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church

fellowship hall

231 Westchester Dr.

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

931-484-3473

ffgumc.org

 

Mo Pitney

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$25-$45

931-484-6133

or palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

SMHS Panthers vs. Macon County

Macon County High School

2550 Days Rd.

Lafayette, TN

Football

7 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 16

Upper Cumberland Bigfoot Festival

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

 

Crossville Oktoberfest

Knights of Columbus Grounds

2892 Hwy. 70 E.

11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

$6/advance; $7/gate; free/13 and younger

423-799-0229

 

FGCC Club Championship

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

$70/person, $60/for those in 2021 Match Play Tournament

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Monday, Oct. 18

Health Walks

Library Trail

Fairfield Glade

9:30 a.m.

Meet at Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

 

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Shootout with the Pros

The Crag at Heatherhurst

Back Nine

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

Thursday, Oct. 21

Daffodil sale

Village Green Mall

126 Stonehenge Dr.

fggardenclub.com

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Fairfield Glade Pro-Am

Brae Golf Course

931-484-3799

 

Friday, Oct. 22

Daffodil sale

Village Green Mall

126 Stonehenge Dr.

fggardenclub.com

 

Fish Fryday & Friday Nite Cruise-In

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

CCHS Jets vs. Jackson County

Cumberland County High School

660 Stanley St.

Crossville

Football

7 p.m.

 

SMHS Panthers vs. Roane County High School

Roane County High School

540 W. Cumberland St.

Kingston, TN

Football

6:30 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 23

Crossville Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Noon-4 p.m.

 

Small and Large Game 

Butchering and Processing

Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove

382 Ford Lane

8 a.m.-2 p.m.

$25 donation requested

931-335-0349

 

SMHS Baseball Benefit Golf Tournament

Dorchester Golf Club

576 Westchester Dr.

931-484-3709

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Joseph Warlick Memorial Foundation Shoot

Crossville Shooting Sports Park

772 Albert Frye Rd.

8 a.m.

allinforever11.com

 

Sunday, Oct. 24

CCHS Baseball Benefit Golf Tournament

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Monday, Oct. 25

Health Walks

Cumberland Mountain State Park

ADA Trail

9:30 a.m.

Meet in parking lot near the park restaurant

 

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

 

Thursday, Oct. 28

Paul Overstreet

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$49-$59

931-484-6133

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Oct. 29

Invasion of the Body Snatchers [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

CCHS Jets vs. Macon County

Cumberland County High School

660 Stanley St.

Crossville

Football

7 p.m.

 

SMHS Panthers vs. DeKalb County

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

Crossville

Football

7 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 30

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Nov. 4

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Nov. 5

The Princess Bride [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-8:40 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Scrooge the Musical [G]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Dec. 18

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Saturday, Nov. 6

The Farmhands

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$24

931-484-6133

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Nov. 11

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Cumberland County Community Band

Veterans Benefit Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Donations welcome

 

Friday, Nov. 12

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Nov. 13

Confederate Railroad

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$46-$57

931-484-6133

 

Mistletoe Market

The Center at Fairfield Glade

128 Stonehenge Dr.

and Village Green Mall

126 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

ffgladiesclub.org

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Nov. 18

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Nov. 19

Plaid Tidings [G]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Dec. 19

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Saturday, Nov. 20

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Sunday, Nov. 21

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

931-484-6939

 

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Dec. 2

Christmas with Sylvia

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$29-$49

931-484-6133

 

Summer Brooke and Mountain Faith Band

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

7:30 p.m.

$19

931-484-5000

ccplayhouse.com

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Saturday, Dec. 4

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Cumberland County Community Chorus

Concert

Location TBA

 

Sunday, Dec. 5

Cumberland County Community Chorus

Concert

Location TBA

 

Monday, Dec. 6

Cumberland County Community Chorus

Concert

Location TBA

 

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Comedian James Gregory

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$42-$55

931-484-6133

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Dec. 9

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Saturday, Dec. 11

Traps and Snares

Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove

382 Ford Lane

8 a.m.-noon

931-335-0349

 

Southern Sunrise

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Sunday, Dec. 12

A Christmas Carol Starring Mark Cabus

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

3-4:30 p.m.

$15

931-484-6133

 

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

 

Thursday, Dec. 16

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Cumberland County Community Band

Holiday Concert

Stone Memorial High School 

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

 

Friday, Dec. 17

Polar Express [G]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Dec. 18

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Dec. 21

The Man Who Invented Christmas [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

Limited to 100

931-484-6133

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wednesday, Dec. 22

It’s a Wonderful Life [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Thursday, Dec. 23

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Elf [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Home Alone [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Thursday, Dec. 30

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

 

Sunday, Feb. 20

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

$22

931-484-6939

 

Thursday, March 17

Cumberland County Community Band

Spring Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

 

Sunday, May 1

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

$22

931-484-6939

 

Thursday, June 23

Cumberland County Community Band

Summer Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

Tags

Trending Video