Crossville, TN (38555)

Today

Thundershowers this afternoon following a period of morning rain. Potential for flooding rains. High 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Potential for flooding rains. Low around 65F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.