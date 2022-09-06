The 2022 Special Olympics is set for Sunday, Sept. 11, at Stone Memorial High School, 2800 Cook Rd. The event is weather-dependent, as games will only be held outdoors. The Special Olympics has been on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, but volunteers are anxious to recognize these special athletes on the field or, in the event of rain, in a drive-thru recognition. For more information, contact The Arc of Cumberland County at thearccc@frontier.com.