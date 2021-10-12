IMG_7813.JPG

The Crossville Model Railroad Club is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. To celebrate their anniversary, and in conjunction with National Model Railroad Month, the club is holding a two-day model train expo at the Cumberland County Complex on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 30-31. Saturday hours are set for 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. The Miami Valley Model Train Club from Cincinnati, OH, have accepted an invitation to join in the fun and will be there to help the Crossville Model Railroad Club celebrate by bringing their massive 92-foot long model train layout to display.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Paint Along with Sam Hill 

Watercolor Demonstration

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-Noon

$30 members/$35 guests

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Pumpkin Door Hanger

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

1-3 p.m., $20

Register at

www.dogwoodexchange.com

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Signal Mountain to Mushroom Rock, Signal Mountain, TN

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

Gas cost $7

931-267-2243

 

Thursday, Oct. 14

Randy Riddle

Comedy Night at the Palace

FGRS benefit

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m., $20

931-484-6133

 

Craft Fair

Fairfield Glade United 

Methodist Church

fellowship hall

231 Westchester Dr.

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

931-484-3473

ffgumc.org

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

Homeschool Children’s Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-2 p.m.

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

TTA Plateau Chapter

Meeting

First United Methodist Church Annex

Neecham St.

6 p.m., 931-202-2338

 

 

Friday, Oct. 15

Crossville Oktoberfest

Knights of Columbus Grounds

2892 Hwy. 70 E.

11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

$6/advance; $8/gate; free/12 and younger

423-799-0229

 

Craft Fair

Fairfield Glade United 

Methodist Church

fellowship hall

231 Westchester Dr.

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

931-484-3473

ffgumc.org

 

Mo Pitney

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m., $25-$45

931-484-6133 or palace

theatre-crossville.com

 

SMHS Panthers vs. Macon County

Macon County High School

2550 Days Rd.

Lafayette, TN

Football, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Upper Cumberland Bigfoot Festival

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

$5 admission

 

Crossville Oktoberfest

Knights of Columbus Grounds

2892 Hwy. 70 E.

11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

$6/advance; $8/gate; free/13 and younger

423-799-0229

FGCC Club Championship

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

$70/person, $60/for those in 2021 Match Play Tournament

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Shepherd of the Hills 

Stampede

Fall Western Charity Event

1416 Sparta Hwy.

2-4 p.m., Pony rides and petting zoo

5 p.m., Dinner, silent & live auction

$10 admission

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Honey Creek, Big South Fork

Rugby, TN

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Crossville Cracker Barrel

23 Executive Dr.

Gas cost $6

931-267-2243

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Blues and Brews

Dogwood Park, Cookeville

30 E. Broad St.

noon-5 p.m.;

VIP access at 11 a.m.

$50-$70

wcte.org/brews

 

Fall Western Charity Event

1416 Sparta Hwy.

2-4 p.m., Pony rides and petting zoo

5 p.m., Dinner, silent & live auction, $10 admission

 

Monday, Oct. 18

Health Walks

Library Trail

Fairfield Glade

9:30 a.m.

Meet at Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

 

Cumberland Prevention Coalition

Monthly meeting

Tennessee College of Applied Technology

Media Room

910 Miller Ave.

Noon

In-person and virtual

programs@cumberlandpreventioncoalition.org

or 931-210-0384 

for lunch reservations or virtual link 

 

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Shootout with the Pros

The Crag at Heatherhurst

Back Nine

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Old Stone Fort State Park

Manchester, TN

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Tractor Supply 

135 Highland Square

Gas cost $7

931-267-2243

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Thursday, Oct. 21

Daffodil sale

Village Green Mall

126 Stonehenge Dr.

fggardenclub.com

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Fairfield Glade Pro-Am

Brae Golf Course

931-484-3799

 

Chain Maille Jewelry

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$65 members/$70 guests

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Friday, Oct. 22

Daffodil sale

Village Green Mall

126 Stonehenge Dr.

fggardenclub.com

 

Fish Fryday & Friday Nite Cruise-In

Cumberland Mountain 

General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

CCHS Jets vs. Jackson County

Cumberland County High School

660 Stanley St.

Crossville

Football, 7 p.m.

 

SMHS Panthers vs. Roane County High School

Roane County High School

540 W. Cumberland St.

Kingston, TN

Football, 6:30 p.m.

Harvest Lights

Life Care Center of Crossville

80 Justice St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 23

Variety Show

United Fund benefit

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$15

931-484-6133

 

Crossville Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Noon-4 p.m.

 

Small and Large Game 

Butchering and Processing

Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove

382 Ford Lane

8 a.m.-2 p.m.

$25 donation requested

931-335-0349

 

SMHS Baseball Benefit Golf Tournament

Dorchester Golf Club

576 Westchester Dr.

931-484-3709

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Joseph Warlick Memorial Foundation Shoot

Crossville Shooting Sports Park

772 Albert Frye Rd.

8 a.m.

allinforever11.com

 

Christian Academy of the Cumberlands Fall Carnival

286 Hayes St.

4-7 p.m.

 

Sunday, Oct. 24

CCHS Baseball Benefit Golf Tournament

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Monday, Oct. 25

Health Walks

Cumberland Mountain State Park

ADA Trail

9:30 a.m.

Meet in parking lot near the park restaurant

 

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Life Drawing

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5 model fee

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Savage Gulf

Gruetli-Laager, TN

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Tractor Supply

135 Highland Square

Gas cost $6

931-267-2243

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Thursday, Oct. 28

Paul Overstreet

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$49-$59

931-484-6133

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Monoprints

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$75 members/$85 guests

Class meets Oct. 28 & 29

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Friday, Oct. 29

Fairfield Glade Crafters

Fall Craft Show

Village Green Mall

126 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

931-484-9611

 

Invasion of the Body 

Snatchers [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m., $5

931-484-6133

 

CCHS Jets vs. Macon County

Cumberland County High School

660 Stanley St.

Crossville

Football, 7 p.m.

 

SMHS Panthers vs. DeKalb County

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

Crossville

Football, 7 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 30

Model Train Expo

Crossville Model Railroad Club 

20th anniversary celebration

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

10 a.m.-5 p.m., Free

www.crossvilletrains.org

 

Fairfield Glade Crafters

Fall Craft Show

Village Green Mall

126 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

931-484-9611

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free, 931-337-5807

 

Sunday, Oct. 31

Model Train Expo

Crossville Model Railroad Club 

20th anniversary celebration

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Children’s costume parade at 2 p.m., Free

www.crossvilletrains.org

 

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Elements of Art/Principles of Design

Smorgasbord Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

154 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$25/members, $30/guests

931-707-7249

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Nov. 4

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Nov. 5

People’s Choice Art Show

Plateau Creative Arts Center

154 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m. Nov. 5 reception;

Nov. 5-Dec. 2 on display

931-707-7249

 

The Princess Bride [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-8:40 p.m., $5

931-484-6133

 

Scrooge the Musical [G]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary 

through Dec. 18

$16-$30, 931-484-5000

Saturday, Nov. 6

Veterans Parade

Starts at CCHS on Stanley St.

Ends at Main St. Church of Christ

 

The Farmhands

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m., $24

931-484-6133

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free, 931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Open Mic

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m., 931-484-6133

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Nov. 11

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Cumberland County 

Community Band

Veterans Benefit Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Donations welcome

 

Friday, Nov. 12

A Beautiful Day in the 

Neighborhood [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m., $5

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Nov. 13

Confederate Railroad

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m., $46-$57

931-484-6133

 

Mistletoe Market

The Center at Fairfield Glade

128 Stonehenge Dr.

and Village Green Mall

126 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

ffgladiesclub.com

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free, 931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Nov. 18

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Nov. 19

Plaid Tidings [G]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Dec. 19

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Saturday, Nov. 20

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Sunday, Nov. 21

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

931-484-6939

 

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Dec. 2

Christmas with Sylvia

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$29-$49

931-484-6133

 

Summer Brooke and Mountain Faith Band

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

7:30 p.m.

$19

931-484-5000

ccplayhouse.com

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Saturday, Dec. 4

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Cumberland County Community Chorus

Concert

Location TBA

 

Sunday, Dec. 5

Cumberland County Community Chorus

Concert

Location TBA

 

Monday, Dec. 6

Cumberland County Community Chorus

Concert

Location TBA

 

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Comedian James Gregory

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$42-$55

931-484-6133

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Dec. 9

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Saturday, Dec. 11

Traps and Snares

Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove

382 Ford Lane

8 a.m.-noon

931-335-0349

 

Southern Sunrise

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Sunday, Dec. 12

A Christmas Carol Starring Mark Cabus

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

3-4:30 p.m.

$15

931-484-6133

 

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

 

Thursday, Dec. 16

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Cumberland County Community Band

Holiday Concert

Stone Memorial High School 

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

 

Friday, Dec. 17

Polar Express [G]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Dec. 18

Warm Winter Sky

Official Bob Ross Technique

Dogwood Echange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

931-787-5838

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Dec. 21

The Man Who Invented Christmas [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

Limited to 100

931-484-6133

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wednesday, Dec. 22

It’s a Wonderful Life [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Thursday, Dec. 23

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Elf [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Home Alone [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Thursday, Dec. 30

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Jan. 6

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Jan. 13

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Jan. 20

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Jan. 27

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

 

Thursday, Feb. 3

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Feb. 10

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Feb. 17

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Feb. 24

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, March 3

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, March 10

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

 

Sunday, Feb. 20

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

$22

931-484-6939

 

Thursday, March 17

Cumberland County Community Band

Spring Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

 

Sunday, May 1

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

$22

931-484-6939

 

Thursday, June 23

Cumberland County Community Band

Summer Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

