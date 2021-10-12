Tuesday, Oct. 12
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and
Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m., Free
Paint Along with Sam Hill
Watercolor Demonstration
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-Noon
$30 members/$35 guests
931-707-7249
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Pumpkin Door Hanger
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
1-3 p.m., $20
Register at
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Signal Mountain to Mushroom Rock, Signal Mountain, TN
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
Gas cost $7
931-267-2243
Thursday, Oct. 14
Randy Riddle
Comedy Night at the Palace
FGRS benefit
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m., $20
931-484-6133
Craft Fair
Fairfield Glade United
Methodist Church
fellowship hall
231 Westchester Dr.
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
931-484-3473
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m., Free
Homeschool Children’s Art Class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
12:30-2 p.m.
931-707-7249
TTA Plateau Chapter
Meeting
First United Methodist Church Annex
Neecham St.
6 p.m., 931-202-2338
Friday, Oct. 15
Crossville Oktoberfest
Knights of Columbus Grounds
2892 Hwy. 70 E.
11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
$6/advance; $8/gate; free/12 and younger
423-799-0229
Craft Fair
Fairfield Glade United
Methodist Church
fellowship hall
231 Westchester Dr.
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
931-484-3473
Mo Pitney
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m., $25-$45
931-484-6133 or palace
SMHS Panthers vs. Macon County
Macon County High School
2550 Days Rd.
Lafayette, TN
Football, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Upper Cumberland Bigfoot Festival
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
$5 admission
Crossville Oktoberfest
Knights of Columbus Grounds
2892 Hwy. 70 E.
11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
$6/advance; $8/gate; free/13 and younger
423-799-0229
FGCC Club Championship
The Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
$70/person, $60/for those in 2021 Match Play Tournament
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Shepherd of the Hills
Stampede
Fall Western Charity Event
1416 Sparta Hwy.
2-4 p.m., Pony rides and petting zoo
5 p.m., Dinner, silent & live auction
$10 admission
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Honey Creek, Big South Fork
Rugby, TN
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Crossville Cracker Barrel
23 Executive Dr.
Gas cost $6
931-267-2243
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Blues and Brews
Dogwood Park, Cookeville
30 E. Broad St.
noon-5 p.m.;
VIP access at 11 a.m.
$50-$70
Fall Western Charity Event
1416 Sparta Hwy.
2-4 p.m., Pony rides and petting zoo
5 p.m., Dinner, silent & live auction, $10 admission
Monday, Oct. 18
Health Walks
Library Trail
Fairfield Glade
9:30 a.m.
Meet at Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
Cumberland Prevention Coalition
Monthly meeting
Tennessee College of Applied Technology
Media Room
910 Miller Ave.
Noon
In-person and virtual
programs@cumberlandpreventioncoalition.org
or 931-210-0384
for lunch reservations or virtual link
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and
Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m., Free
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Shootout with the Pros
The Crag at Heatherhurst
Back Nine
421 Stonehenge Dr.
931-484-3799
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Old Stone Fort State Park
Manchester, TN
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Tractor Supply
135 Highland Square
Gas cost $7
931-267-2243
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Thursday, Oct. 21
Daffodil sale
Village Green Mall
126 Stonehenge Dr.
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m., Free
Fairfield Glade Pro-Am
Brae Golf Course
931-484-3799
Chain Maille Jewelry
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$65 members/$70 guests
931-707-7249
Friday, Oct. 22
Daffodil sale
Village Green Mall
126 Stonehenge Dr.
Fish Fryday & Friday Nite Cruise-In
Cumberland Mountain
General Store
6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange
4-7 p.m.
931-863-3880
CCHS Jets vs. Jackson County
Cumberland County High School
660 Stanley St.
Crossville
Football, 7 p.m.
SMHS Panthers vs. Roane County High School
Roane County High School
540 W. Cumberland St.
Kingston, TN
Football, 6:30 p.m.
Harvest Lights
Life Care Center of Crossville
80 Justice St.
6-8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Variety Show
United Fund benefit
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$15
931-484-6133
Crossville Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
Noon-4 p.m.
Small and Large Game
Butchering and Processing
Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove
382 Ford Lane
8 a.m.-2 p.m.
$25 donation requested
931-335-0349
SMHS Baseball Benefit Golf Tournament
Dorchester Golf Club
576 Westchester Dr.
931-484-3709
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Joseph Warlick Memorial Foundation Shoot
Crossville Shooting Sports Park
772 Albert Frye Rd.
8 a.m.
Christian Academy of the Cumberlands Fall Carnival
286 Hayes St.
4-7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 24
CCHS Baseball Benefit Golf Tournament
The Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
Monday, Oct. 25
Health Walks
Cumberland Mountain State Park
ADA Trail
9:30 a.m.
Meet in parking lot near the park restaurant
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and
Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m., Free
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Life Drawing
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$5 model fee
931-707-7249
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Savage Gulf
Gruetli-Laager, TN
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Tractor Supply
135 Highland Square
Gas cost $6
931-267-2243
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Thursday, Oct. 28
Paul Overstreet
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$49-$59
931-484-6133
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m., Free
Monoprints
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$75 members/$85 guests
Class meets Oct. 28 & 29
931-707-7249
Friday, Oct. 29
Fairfield Glade Crafters
Fall Craft Show
Village Green Mall
126 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
931-484-9611
Invasion of the Body
Snatchers [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m., $5
931-484-6133
CCHS Jets vs. Macon County
Cumberland County High School
660 Stanley St.
Crossville
Football, 7 p.m.
SMHS Panthers vs. DeKalb County
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
Crossville
Football, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Model Train Expo
Crossville Model Railroad Club
20th anniversary celebration
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
10 a.m.-5 p.m., Free
Fairfield Glade Crafters
Fall Craft Show
Village Green Mall
126 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
931-484-9611
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free, 931-337-5807
Sunday, Oct. 31
Model Train Expo
Crossville Model Railroad Club
20th anniversary celebration
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Children’s costume parade at 2 p.m., Free
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Elements of Art/Principles of Design
Smorgasbord Class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
154 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
$25/members, $30/guests
931-707-7249
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and
Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m., Free
Thursday, Nov. 4
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Friday, Nov. 5
People’s Choice Art Show
Plateau Creative Arts Center
154 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m. Nov. 5 reception;
Nov. 5-Dec. 2 on display
931-707-7249
The Princess Bride [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-8:40 p.m., $5
931-484-6133
Scrooge the Musical [G]
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
Showtimes vary
through Dec. 18
$16-$30, 931-484-5000
Saturday, Nov. 6
Veterans Parade
Starts at CCHS on Stanley St.
Ends at Main St. Church of Christ
The Farmhands
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m., $24
931-484-6133
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free, 931-337-5807
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Open Mic
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m., 931-484-6133
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and
Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m., Free
Thursday, Nov. 11
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Cumberland County
Community Band
Veterans Benefit Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Donations welcome
Friday, Nov. 12
A Beautiful Day in the
Neighborhood [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m., $5
931-484-6133
Saturday, Nov. 13
Confederate Railroad
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m., $46-$57
931-484-6133
Mistletoe Market
The Center at Fairfield Glade
128 Stonehenge Dr.
and Village Green Mall
126 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free, 931-337-5807
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and
Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m., Free
Thursday, Nov. 18
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Friday, Nov. 19
Plaid Tidings [G]
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
Showtimes vary through Dec. 19
$16-$30
931-484-5000
Saturday, Nov. 20
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Sunday, Nov. 21
Southern Stars Symphonic Brass
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
3 p.m.
931-484-6939
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Thursday, Dec. 2
Christmas with Sylvia
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$29-$49
931-484-6133
Summer Brooke and Mountain Faith Band
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
7:30 p.m.
$19
931-484-5000
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Saturday, Dec. 4
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Cumberland County Community Chorus
Concert
Location TBA
Sunday, Dec. 5
Cumberland County Community Chorus
Concert
Location TBA
Monday, Dec. 6
Cumberland County Community Chorus
Concert
Location TBA
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Comedian James Gregory
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$42-$55
931-484-6133
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Thursday, Dec. 9
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Saturday, Dec. 11
Traps and Snares
Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove
382 Ford Lane
8 a.m.-noon
931-335-0349
Southern Sunrise
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Sunday, Dec. 12
A Christmas Carol Starring Mark Cabus
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
3-4:30 p.m.
$15
931-484-6133
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Thursday, Dec. 16
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Cumberland County Community Band
Holiday Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Friday, Dec. 17
Polar Express [G]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
Saturday, Dec. 18
Warm Winter Sky
Official Bob Ross Technique
Dogwood Echange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
931-787-5838
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Tuesday, Dec. 21
The Man Who Invented Christmas [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
Limited to 100
931-484-6133
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Wednesday, Dec. 22
It’s a Wonderful Life [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-484-6133
Thursday, Dec. 23
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Elf [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Home Alone [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
Thursday, Dec. 30
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Thursday, Jan. 6
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Thursday, Jan. 13
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Thursday, Jan. 20
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Thursday, Jan. 27
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Thursday, Feb. 3
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Thursday, Feb. 10
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Thursday, Feb. 17
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Thursday, Feb. 24
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Thursday, March 3
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Thursday, March 10
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Sunday, Feb. 20
Southern Stars Symphonic Brass
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
3 p.m.
$22
931-484-6939
Thursday, March 17
Cumberland County Community Band
Spring Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Sunday, May 1
Southern Stars Symphonic Brass
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
3 p.m.
$22
931-484-6939
Thursday, June 23
Cumberland County Community Band
Summer Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
