The Crossville Model Railroad Club is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. To celebrate their anniversary, and in conjunction with National Model Railroad Month, the club is holding a two-day model train expo at the Cumberland County Complex on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 30-31. Saturday hours are set for 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. The Miami Valley Model Train Club from Cincinnati, OH, have accepted an invitation to join in the fun and will be there to help the Crossville Model Railroad Club celebrate by bringing their massive 92-foot long model train layout to display.