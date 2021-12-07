Tuesday, Dec. 7
Crab Orchard Elementary
Christmas program
Crab Orchard Elementary
240 School Rd.
6 p.m.
Comedian James Gregory
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$42-$55
931-484-6133
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and
Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m., Free
Smocked Christmas
Ornament
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
$25 members/$30 guests
10 a.m.-Noon
931-707-7249
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Children of Crossville
Chamber Orchestra
Winter concert
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
931-484-6133
Short Springs Natural Area
Tullahoma
Crossville Tractor Supply
8 a.m.
$7
931-267-2243
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Ewe Can Knit Needle
Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Terri Utsey and Annetta Deck
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
Christmas Cantata
Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church
231 Westchester Dr.
6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 9
Homestead Elementary
Band concert and
Christmas musical
Homestead Elementary
3889 Hwy. 127 S.
1:15 p.m. & 6 p.m.
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Home School Children’s
Art Class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
12:30-2 p.m.
931-707-7249
Chapter 25th Anniversary and Christmas Party
First United Methodist Church Annex Building
69 Neecham Street
5 p.m.
Bring dish and $15 for optional gift exchange
RSVP Norm 931-202-2338 or huxianlj@gmail.com by Dec. 7.
Friday, Dec. 10
Seven’s Pine
Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
5:30-7:30 p.m.
The Rough & Tumble
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
$10, tickets on EventBrite
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland Swing
Experience
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
Jesse Black
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Christmas on the Mountain
Wrapping Party
Crossville First United Methodist Church
Gymnasium
100 Braun St.
Enter on Neecham St.
8 a.m.-2 p.m.
All supplied provided — just bring your holiday spirit
35th annual Chili Cookoff
Crossville Breakfast Rotary Club
Crossville Depot
169 N. Main St.
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$50 to enter; $5 for all-you-can-eat chili
$1 each for drinks and hot dogs
931-787-6747 or jeffrey.vires@frontier.com
It’s an Abominably Awesome Christmas Parade
Downtown Crossville
4:30 p.m. from CCHS
Pick up applications at the Parks and Recreation Office
837 Industrial Blvd.
931-456-6632
Traps and Snares
Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove
382 Ford Lane
8 a.m.-noon
931-335-0349
Southern Sunrise
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Write Away Writing Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Aaron Tippin
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd., Suite 103
7 p.m., $25
Old Fashioned Christmas
Dirty Girl’s Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Crafts, classes and events
Help decorate the tree
Melissa Ellis
A Soulful Little Christmas
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
2 p.m.
Autographed Guitar Drawing
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
$20
Sunday, Dec. 12
A Christmas Carol Starring Mark Cabus
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
3-4:30 p.m.
$15
931-484-6133
Old Fashioned Christmas
Dirty Girl’s Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Crafts, classes and events
Help decorate the tree
Christmas Cantata
Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church
231 Westchester Dr.
11 a.m.
Monday, Dec. 13
Plateau Ringers Handbell Choir
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
Family Games Night
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and
Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m., Free
Paint Along with Sam Hill
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-Noon
$30 members/$35 guests
931-707-7249
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Fall Creek Falls Hike
Fall Creek Falls State Park
Crossville Tractor Supply
135 Highland Sq.
8 a.m., $5
931-267-2243 or plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Ewe Can Knit Needle
Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Stamp Collecting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Sweet Assurance Ladies Christian Ensemble
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
Tim Lovelace
Humor with a Purpose
Emmanuel Baptist Church
90 Dayton Ave.
5 p.m.
Love offering
Thursday, Dec. 16
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Cumberland County
Community Band
Holiday Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Friday, Dec. 17
Cumberland County
Community Chorus
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
Special Night Runs
Crossville Model Railroad Club
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr., Suite 109
4-6:30 p.m.
Polar Express [G]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
Saturday, Dec. 18
Lucas & Friends Christmas Show
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$12
931-484-7416 or 931-248-2487
Special Night Runs
Crossville Model Railroad Club
Crossville Outlet Center, Suite 109
228 Interstate Dr.
4-6:30 p.m.
Wine & Paint
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd., Suite 103
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
$40
931-484-9463
Warm Winter Sky
Official Bob Ross Technique
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
931-787-5838
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Breakfast with Santa
The Barn at Brady Mountain
583 Hebbertsburg Rd.
7-10 a.m.
Enjoy pancakes and get photos made with Ol’ Saint Nick
Donations benefit Crab Orchard Elementary PTO
Fiery Gizzard and Dog Hole Trails
South Cumberland State Park
Tracy City
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
8 a.m., $7
931-267-2243
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Old Fashioned Christmas
Dirty Girl’s Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Crafts, classes and events
Help decorate the tree
Enjoy hot cocoa and storytime with Mrs. Claus
10-10:30 a.m.
Last Minutes Gift Blow-Out
Crossville Outlet Mall
228 Interstate Dr.
Local vendors and entrepreneurs
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 19
Old Fashioned Christmas
Dirty Girl’s Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Crafts, classes and events
Help decorate the tree
Monday, Dec. 20
Learn Tai Chi
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. Beginners
11 a.m. Intermediate
Register at 931-484-6790 Ext. 234
Tuesday, Dec. 21
The Man Who Invented Christmas [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m., $5
Limited to 100
931-484-6133
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and
Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m., Free
Wednesday, Dec. 22
It’s a Wonderful Life [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-484-6133
Ewe Can Knit Needle
Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Thursday, Dec. 23
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Elf [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m., $5
931-484-6133
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and
Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m., Free
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Home Alone [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m., $5
931-484-6133
SCSP Denny Cove/Foster Falls Hike
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
8 a.m., $7
931-267-2243 or plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Ewe Can Knit Needle
Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Thursday, Dec. 30
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Thursday, Jan. 6
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Thursday, Jan. 13
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Thursday, Jan. 20
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Thursday, Jan. 27
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Thursday, Feb. 3
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Thursday, Feb. 10
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Thursday, Feb. 17
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Thursday, Feb. 24
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Thursday, March 3
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Thursday, March 10
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Sunday, Feb. 20
Southern Stars Symphonic Brass
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
3 p.m.
$22
931-484-6939
Thursday, March 17
Cumberland County Community Band
Spring Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Sunday, May 1
Southern Stars Symphonic Brass
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
3 p.m.
$22
931-484-6939
Thursday, June 23
Cumberland County Community Band
Summer Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.