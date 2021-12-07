Volunteers are sought to help wrap gifts for children in need during the annual Christmas on the Mountain wrapping party. This year’s wrapping party will be from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 11 in Crossville First United Methodist Church, 100 Braun St. Those participating are asked to enter on Neecham St. to the gymnasium. Christmas on the Mountain is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that solicits new, unwrapped toys from the public to give to less fortunate children at Christmastime. Collection barrels have been in various Crossville and Fairfield Glade businesses and offices since last month.