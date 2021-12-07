1.JPG

Volunteers are sought to help wrap gifts for children in need during the annual Christmas on the Mountain wrapping party. This year’s wrapping party will be from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 11 in Crossville First United Methodist Church, 100 Braun St. Those participating are asked to enter on Neecham St. to the gymnasium. Christmas on the Mountain is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that solicits new, unwrapped toys from the public to give to less fortunate children at Christmastime. Collection barrels have been in various Crossville and Fairfield Glade businesses and offices since last month.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Crab Orchard Elementary

Christmas program

Crab Orchard Elementary

240 School Rd.

6 p.m.

jmarsee@ccschools.k12tn.net

 

Comedian James Gregory

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$42-$55

931-484-6133

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Smocked Christmas 

Ornament

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

$25 members/$30 guests

10 a.m.-Noon

931-707-7249

 

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Children of Crossville 

Chamber Orchestra

Winter concert

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Short Springs Natural Area 

Tullahoma

Crossville Tractor Supply

8 a.m.

$7

931-267-2243

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Ewe Can Knit Needle

Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

 

Terri Utsey and Annetta Deck

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

 

Christmas Cantata

Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church

231 Westchester Dr.

6 p.m.

 

Thursday, Dec. 9

Homestead Elementary

Band concert and

Christmas musical

Homestead Elementary

3889 Hwy. 127 S.

1:15 p.m. & 6 p.m.

ekilby@ccschools.k12tn.net

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Home School Children’s 

Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-2 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Chapter 25th Anniversary and Christmas Party

First United Methodist Church Annex Building

69 Neecham Street

5 p.m.

Bring dish and $15 for optional gift exchange

RSVP Norm 931-202-2338 or huxianlj@gmail.com  by Dec. 7.  

 

Friday, Dec. 10

Seven’s Pine

Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

5:30-7:30 p.m.

 

The Rough & Tumble

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

$10, tickets on EventBrite

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland Swing 

Experience

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

 

Jesse Black

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

 

Saturday, Dec. 11

Christmas on the Mountain

Wrapping Party

Crossville First United Methodist Church

Gymnasium

100 Braun St.

Enter on Neecham St.

8 a.m.-2 p.m.

All supplied provided — just bring your holiday spirit

 

 

35th annual Chili Cookoff

Crossville Breakfast Rotary Club

Crossville Depot

169 N. Main St.

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$50 to enter; $5 for all-you-can-eat chili

$1 each for drinks and hot dogs

931-787-6747 or jeffrey.vires@frontier.com

 

It’s an Abominably Awesome Christmas Parade

Downtown Crossville

4:30 p.m. from CCHS

Pick up applications at the Parks and Recreation Office

837 Industrial Blvd.

931-456-6632 

 

Traps and Snares

Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove

382 Ford Lane

8 a.m.-noon

931-335-0349

 

Southern Sunrise

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Write Away Writing Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

 

Aaron Tippin

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd., Suite 103

7 p.m., $25

 

Old Fashioned Christmas

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Crafts, classes and events

Help decorate the tree

Melissa Ellis

A Soulful Little Christmas

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

2 p.m.

 

Autographed Guitar Drawing

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

$20

 

Sunday, Dec. 12

A Christmas Carol Starring Mark Cabus

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

3-4:30 p.m.

$15

931-484-6133

 

Old Fashioned Christmas

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Crafts, classes and events

Help decorate the tree

 

Christmas Cantata

Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church

231 Westchester Dr.

11 a.m.

 

Monday, Dec. 13

Plateau Ringers Handbell Choir

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

 

Family Games Night

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4:30 p.m.

 

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Paint Along with Sam Hill

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-Noon

$30 members/$35 guests

931-707-7249

 

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Fall Creek Falls Hike

Fall Creek Falls State Park

Crossville Tractor Supply 

135 Highland Sq.

8 a.m., $5

931-267-2243 or plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org 

 

Ewe Can Knit Needle

Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

 

Stamp Collecting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

 

Sweet Assurance Ladies Christian Ensemble

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

 

Tim Lovelace

Humor with a Purpose

Emmanuel Baptist Church

90 Dayton Ave.

5 p.m.

Love offering

 

Thursday, Dec. 16

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Cumberland County 

Community Band

Holiday Concert

Stone Memorial High School 

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

 

Friday, Dec. 17

Cumberland County 

Community Chorus

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

 

Special Night Runs

Crossville Model Railroad Club

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr., Suite 109

4-6:30 p.m.

crossvilletrains.org

Polar Express [G]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Dec. 18

Lucas & Friends Christmas Show

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$12

931-484-7416 or 931-248-2487

 

Special Night Runs

Crossville Model Railroad Club

Crossville Outlet Center, Suite 109

228 Interstate Dr.

4-6:30 p.m.

crossvilletrains.org

 

Wine & Paint

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd., Suite 103

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

$40

931-484-9463

 

Warm Winter Sky

Official Bob Ross Technique

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

931-787-5838

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Breakfast with Santa

The Barn at Brady Mountain

583 Hebbertsburg Rd.

7-10 a.m.

Enjoy pancakes and get photos made with Ol’ Saint Nick

Donations benefit Crab Orchard Elementary PTO

 

Fiery Gizzard and Dog Hole Trails

South Cumberland State Park

Tracy City

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

8 a.m., $7

931-267-2243 

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Old Fashioned Christmas

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Crafts, classes and events

Help decorate the tree

Enjoy hot cocoa and storytime with Mrs. Claus 

10-10:30 a.m.

 

Last Minutes Gift Blow-Out

Crossville Outlet Mall

228 Interstate Dr.

Local vendors and entrepreneurs

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

 

Sunday, Dec. 19

Old Fashioned Christmas

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Crafts, classes and events

Help decorate the tree

 

Monday, Dec. 20

Learn Tai Chi

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. Beginners

11 a.m. Intermediate

Register at 931-484-6790 Ext. 234

 

Tuesday, Dec. 21

The Man Who Invented Christmas [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m., $5

Limited to 100

931-484-6133

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wednesday, Dec. 22

It’s a Wonderful Life [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Ewe Can Knit Needle

Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

 

Thursday, Dec. 23

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Elf [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m., $5

931-484-6133

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Home Alone [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m., $5

931-484-6133

 

SCSP Denny Cove/Foster Falls Hike

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

8 a.m., $7

931-267-2243 or plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Ewe Can Knit Needle

Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

 

Thursday, Dec. 30

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Jan. 6

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Jan. 13

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Jan. 20

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Jan. 27

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

 

Thursday, Feb. 3

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Feb. 10

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Feb. 17

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Feb. 24

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, March 3

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, March 10

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

 

Sunday, Feb. 20

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

$22

931-484-6939

 

Thursday, March 17

Cumberland County Community Band

Spring Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

 

Sunday, May 1

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

$22

931-484-6939

 

Thursday, June 23

Cumberland County Community Band

Summer Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

