The Plateau Chapter of the Tennessee Trails will visit Virgin Falls State Natural Area Nov. 10. The short hike will be a five-mile in-and-out hike with a stream crossing at Big Laurel Falls. The long hike is nine miles, rated strenuous, to the 110-foot tall Virgin Falls, passing Big Branch Falls, Big Laurel Falls and Sheep Cave Falls. There is a stream crossing and difficult footing with a lot of up and down hiking. Water shoes are recommended. Bring tick and bug spray, sunscreen, water, snacks and lunch. The group will leave from Tractor Supply parking lot on West Ave. at 8 a.m. Carpool gas cost is $4. Contact the hike coordinator for more information: plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or 931-267-2243.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Fall Color Tour

Cumberland Mountain State Park

Restaurant Patio

8 a.m.

$50

 

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Life Drawing

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5 model fee

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Savage Gulf

Gruetli-Laager, TN

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Tractor Supply

135 Highland Square

Gas cost $6

931-267-2243

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Tree Identification

UT Gardens, Plateau 

Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9:30 a.m.

RSVP: 931-484-0034 or jburns35@utk.edu

 

Thursday, Oct. 28

Paul Overstreet

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$49-$59

931-484-6133

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

Monoprints

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$75 members/$85 guests

Class meets Oct. 28 & 29

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Candlelight Vigil

Cumberland County 

Courthouse

2 N. Main St.

6 p.m.

Remembering those impacted by domestic violence

 

Friday, Oct. 29

Fairfield Glade Crafters

Fall Craft Show

Village Green Mall

126 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

931-484-9611

 

Invasion of the Body 

Snatchers [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

CCHS Jets vs. Macon County

Cumberland County High School

660 Stanley St.

Crossville

Football

7 p.m.

 

SMHS Panthers vs. DeKalb County

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

Crossville

Football

7 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 30

Model Train Expo

Crossville Model Railroad Club 

20th anniversary celebration

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Free

www.crossvilletrains.org

 

Fairfield Glade Crafters

Fall Craft Show

Village Green Mall

126 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

931-484-9611

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Boo on Main St.

Downtown Crossville

5-8 p.m.

 

Lake Tansi Trunk or Treat

Thunderbird Recreation Center

107 Deer Run Circle

5-7 p.m.

 

Halloween Karaoke

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6 p.m.

 

Trunk or Treat

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

5-7 p.m.

 

Sunday, Oct. 31

Model Train Expo

Crossville Model Railroad Club 

20th anniversary celebration

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Children’s costume parade at 2 p.m.

Free

www.crossvilletrains.org

 

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Elements of Art/Principles of Design

Smorgasbord Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

154 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$25/members, $30/guests

931-707-7249

 

 

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Lake Tansi Women’s Club

Hiawatha Community Center

103 Country Club Rd.

11 a.m.

541-425-0197

 

Wednesday, Nov. 3

12 Cards of Christmas

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

$40

www.dogwoodexchange.com

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Trail: North 

Chickamauga Section

Leave 8 a.m.

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

Gas cost $6

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

9311-267-2243

 

Thursday, Nov. 4

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Nov. 5

People’s Choice Art Show

Plateau Creative Arts Center

154 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m. Nov. 5 reception;

Nov. 5-Dec. 2 on display

931-707-7249

 

The Princess Bride [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-8:40 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Scrooge the Musical [G]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Dec. 18

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Fall Home Show

Crossville Shooting Sports Park

772 Albert Frye Rd.

11 a.m.-7 p.m.

$2 admission

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Fall Getaway

Meeman-Shelby State Park

Millington, TN

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Crossville Cracker Barrel

Gast cost $15

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

931-267-2243

 

Saturday, Nov. 6

Veterans Parade

Starts at CCHS on Stanley St.

Ends at Main St. Church of Christ

10 a.m.

 

The Farmhands

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$24

931-484-6133

 

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Fall Home Show

Crossville Shooting 

Sports Park

772 Albert Frye Rd.

9 a.m.-7 p.m.

$2 admission

 

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Open Mic

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Paint Along with Sam

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-Noon

$30 members/$35 guests

931-707-7249

 

Alcohol Ink Intermediate

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

$30, materials fee $10

www.dogwoodexchange.com

 

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Community Resource Fair

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Virgin Falls

Leave 8 a.m.

Tractor Supply Parking Lot

Gas Cost $4

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

931-267-2243

 

Thursday, Nov. 11

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Cumberland County 

Community Band

Veterans Benefit Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Donations welcome

 

Home School Children’s Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-2 p.m.

9311-707-72249

 

TTA Plateau Chapter 

Meeting

First United Methodist Church Annex

Neecham St.

6 p.m.

931-202-2338

 

Friday, Nov. 12

A Beautiful Day in the 

Neighborhood [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Jake Hoot

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd., Suite 103

7 p.m.

$25

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Tour Sam Warner Military Museum

Sewanee

Leave 8 a.m.

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

931-484-9152

 

Saturday, Nov. 13

Confederate Railroad

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$46-$57

931-484-6133

 

Mistletoe Market

The Center at Fairfield Glade

128 Stonehenge Dr.

and Village Green Mall

126 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

ffgladiesclub.com

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Craft Day

Hiawatha Community Center

103 Country Club Rd.

Lake Tansi

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

RSVP: 931-210-8211

 

Ladies Only Handgun 

Familiarization Class

Crossville Police Department

115 Henry St.

9 a.m.

RSVP: 931-484-7231

 

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

Members Meeting

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9:30 a.m.

Orientation

11 a.m.

931-707-7249

 

Wednesday, Nov. 17

Art of Pastel Painting

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-3 p.m.

$105 members/$115 guests

Two-session class

931-707-7249

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Big South Fork

Middle Creek to Slave Falls

Leave 8 a.m.

Crossville Cracker Barrel

Gas cost $6

931-267-2243

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Thursday, Nov. 18

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Holiday Snow Bracelet

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$65 members/$70 guests

931-707-7249

 

Christmas Truck Painting Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

4:30-7:30 p.m.

$30, materials $5

www.dogwoodexchange.com

 

Friday, Nov. 19

Plaid Tidings [G]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Dec. 19

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Saturday, Nov. 20

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Wine & Paint

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd., Suite 103

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

$40

931-484-9463

 

TTA Plateau Chapter

Fun Day

Granville, TN

Leave 8 a.m.

Crossville Cracker Barrel

Gas cost $7

Dinner and Bluegrass tickets, $21.95

www.granvilletn.com/music

More info: 9311-267-2243

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Sunday, Nov. 21

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

931-484-6939

 

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Art of Pastel Painting

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-3 p.m.

$105 members/$115 guests

Two-session class

931-707-7249

 

Friday, Nov. 26

After Thanksgiving Hike

Cumberland Mountain State Park

Boat Dock Parking Area

7:45 a.m.

Two-mile hike

 

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Dec. 2

Christmas with Sylvia

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$29-$49

931-484-6133

 

Summer Brooke and Mountain Faith Band

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

7:30 p.m.

$19

931-484-5000

ccplayhouse.com

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Dec. 3

Fun and Wine Reception

People’s Choice Fall Art Show Awards

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Saturday, Dec. 4

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Cumberland County Community Chorus

Concert

Location TBA

 

Sunday, Dec. 5

Cumberland County Community Chorus

Concert

Location TBA

 

Monday, Dec. 6

Cumberland County Community Chorus

Concert

Location TBA

 

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Comedian James Gregory

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$42-$55

931-484-6133

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Smocked Christmas Ornament

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

$25 members/$30 guests

10 a.m.-Noon

931-707-7249

 

Thursday, Dec. 9

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Home School Children’s Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-2 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Saturday, Dec. 11

Traps and Snares

Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove

382 Ford Lane

8 a.m.-noon

931-335-0349

 

Southern Sunrise

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Crossville Christmas Parade

Downtown Crossville

4:30 p.m.

Applications at Parks & Rec

837 Industrial Blvd.

931-456-6632

 

Aaron Tippin

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd., Suite 103

7 p.m.

$25

 

Sunday, Dec. 12

A Christmas Carol Starring Mark Cabus

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

3-4:30 p.m.

$15

931-484-6133

 

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Paint Along with Sam Hill

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-Noon

$30 members/$35 guests

931-707-7249

 

Thursday, Dec. 16

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Cumberland County Community Band

Holiday Concert

Stone Memorial High School 

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

 

Friday, Dec. 17

Polar Express [G]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Dec. 18

Warm Winter Sky

Official Bob Ross Technique

Dogwood Echange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

931-787-5838

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Breakfast with Santa

The Barn at Brady Mountain

583 Hebbertsburg Rd.

7-10 a.m.

Enjoy pancakes and get photos made with Ol’ Saint Nick

Donations benefit Crab Orchard Elementary PTO

 

Tuesday, Dec. 21

The Man Who Invented Christmas [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

Limited to 100

931-484-6133

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wednesday, Dec. 22

It’s a Wonderful Life [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Thursday, Dec. 23

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Elf [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Home Alone [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Thursday, Dec. 30

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Jan. 6

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Jan. 13

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Jan. 20

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Jan. 27

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

 

Thursday, Feb. 3

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Feb. 10

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Feb. 17

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Feb. 24

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, March 3

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, March 10

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

 

Sunday, Feb. 20

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

$22

931-484-6939

 

Thursday, March 17

Cumberland County Community Band

Spring Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

 

Sunday, May 1

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

$22

931-484-6939

 

Thursday, June 23

Cumberland County Community Band

Summer Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

