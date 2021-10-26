The Plateau Chapter of the Tennessee Trails will visit Virgin Falls State Natural Area Nov. 10. The short hike will be a five-mile in-and-out hike with a stream crossing at Big Laurel Falls. The long hike is nine miles, rated strenuous, to the 110-foot tall Virgin Falls, passing Big Branch Falls, Big Laurel Falls and Sheep Cave Falls. There is a stream crossing and difficult footing with a lot of up and down hiking. Water shoes are recommended. Bring tick and bug spray, sunscreen, water, snacks and lunch. The group will leave from Tractor Supply parking lot on West Ave. at 8 a.m. Carpool gas cost is $4. Contact the hike coordinator for more information: plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or 931-267-2243.