Tuesday, Oct. 5

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Smorgasbord: Photography

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

$25 members, $30 guests

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Parkinson’s Support Group

Caney Fork Baptist Church

2404 Hwy. 70 E., Cookeville

10 a.m.

Masks & social distancing required

931-854-5799

 

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Music at the Manor

Bella White

Oaklawn Farms

5754 Hwy. 70 E.

Crossville

4-9 p.m.

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Piney River Nature Trail

Spring City, TN

Depart 8 a.m.

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

Gas cost $6

931-248-3190 or

931-484-1328

 

Thursday, Oct. 7

Bake and Bargainza

Village Green Mall

126 Stonehenge Dr.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

ffgladiesclub.org

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Chamber of Commerce

Annual Gala

Oaklawn Farms

 

Mosaic on Stone

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-Noon

$165 members/$185 guests

Class meets Oct. 7, 14, 21 & 28

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Friday, Oct. 8

Peter and the Starcatcher [PG]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Nov. 11, $16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Bake and Bargainza

Village Green Mall

126 Stonehenge Dr.

8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

ffgladiesclub.org

 

Kirwan: From Ireland to Tennessee

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$15-$18

931-484-6133

 

Shootout with the Pros

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

POETS Fall Invitational

Dorchester Golf Club

576 Westchester Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

 

Fish Fryday

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

CCHS Jets vs. Livingston Academy

Cumberland County High School

660 Stanley St.

Crossville

Football

7 p.m.

Learn the Art of Stained Glass

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-Noon

$140 members/$160 guests

Class meets Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Jamie Adamson

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6 p.m., $10

facebook.com/grinderhousecoffee

 

Saturday, Oct. 9

The Cleverlys

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$15

931-484-6133

or palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Hurricane Ruth

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6-8 p.m., Free

931-484-3722

 

CoLinx Golf Tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

1 p.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

POETS Fall Invitational

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Leaf Pendant & Earrings

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$45 members/$50 guests

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Monday, Oct. 11

Health Walks

Central Trail

Fairfield Glade

9:30 a.m.

Meet upper parking lot of CMC Wellness Complex

 

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Paint Along with Sam Hill 

Watercolor Demonstration

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-Noon

$30 members/$35 guests

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Pumpkin Door Hanger

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

1-3 p.m., $20

Register at

www.dogwoodexchange.com

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Signal Mountain to Mushroom Rock

Signal Mountain, TN

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

Gas cost $7

931-267-2243

 

Thursday, Oct. 14

Craft Fair

Fairfield Glade United 

Methodist Church

fellowship hall

231 Westchester Dr.

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

931-484-3473

ffgumc.org

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Homeschool Children’s Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-2 p.m.

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

TTA Plateau Chapter

Meeting

First United Methodist Church Annex

Neecham St.

6 p.m., 931-202-2338

 

Friday, Oct. 15

Crossville Oktoberfest

Knights of Columbus Grounds

2892 Hwy. 70 E.

11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

$6/advance; $8/gate; free/13 and younger

423-799-0229

 

Craft Fair

Fairfield Glade United 

Methodist Church

fellowship hall

231 Westchester Dr.

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

931-484-3473

ffgumc.org

 

Mo Pitney

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m., $25-$45

931-484-6133

or palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

SMHS Panthers vs. Macon County

Macon County High School

2550 Days Rd.

Lafayette, TN

Football

7 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 16

Upper Cumberland Bigfoot Festival

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

$5 admission

 

Crossville Oktoberfest

Knights of Columbus Grounds

2892 Hwy. 70 E.

11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

$6/advance; $8/gate; free/13 and younger

423-799-0229

 

FGCC Club Championship

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

$70/person, $60/for those in 2021 Match Play Tournament

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Shepherd of the Hills 

Stampede

Fall Western Charity Event

1416 Sparta Hwy.

2-4 p.m., Pony rides and petting zoo

5 p.m., Dinner, silent & live auction

$10 admission

 

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Honey Creek, Big South Fork

Rugby, TN

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Crossville Cracker Barrel

23 Executive Dr.

Gas cost $6

931-267-2243

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Monday, Oct. 18

Health Walks

Library Trail

Fairfield Glade

9:30 a.m.

Meet at Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

 

Cumberland Prevention Coalition

Monthly meeting

Tennessee College of Applied Technology

Media Room

910 Miller Ave.

Noon

In-person and virtual

programs@cumberlandpreventioncoalition.org

or 931-210-0384 

for lunch reservations or virtual link 

 

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Shootout with the Pros

The Crag at Heatherhurst

Back Nine

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Old Stone Fort State Park

Manchester, TN

Leave 7:30 a.m., Tractor 

Supply, 135 Highland Square

Gas cost $7

931-267-2243

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Thursday, Oct. 21

Daffodil sale

Village Green Mall

126 Stonehenge Dr.

fggardenclub.com

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Fairfield Glade Pro-Am

Brae Golf Course

931-484-3799

 

Chain Maille Jewelry

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$65 members/$70 guests

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Friday, Oct. 22

Daffodil sale

Village Green Mall

126 Stonehenge Dr.

fggardenclub.com

 

Fish Fryday & Friday Nite Cruise-In

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

CCHS Jets vs. Jackson County

Cumberland County High School

660 Stanley St.

Crossville

Football, 7 p.m.

 

SMHS Panthers vs. Roane County High School

Roane County High School

540 W. Cumberland St.

Kingston, TN

Football, 6:30 p.m.

 

Harvest Lights

Life Care Center of Crossville

80 Justice St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 23

Crossville Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Noon-4 p.m.

Small and Large Game 

Butchering and Processing

Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove

382 Ford Lane

8 a.m.-2 p.m.

$25 donation requested

931-335-0349

 

SMHS Baseball Benefit Golf Tournament

Dorchester Golf Club

576 Westchester Dr.

931-484-3709

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Joseph Warlick Memorial Foundation Shoot

Crossville Shooting Sports Park

772 Albert Frye Rd.

8 a.m.

allinforever11.com

 

Christian Academy of the Cumberlands Fall Carnival

286 Hayes St.

4-7 p.m.

 

Sunday, Oct. 24

CCHS Baseball Benefit Golf Tournament

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Monday, Oct. 25

Health Walks

Cumberland Mountain State Park

ADA Trail

9:30 a.m.

Meet in parking lot near the park restaurant

 

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Life Drawing

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5 model fee

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

 

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Savage Gulf

Gruetli-Laager, TN

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Tractor Supply

135 Highland Square

Gas cost $6

931-267-2243

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Thursday, Oct. 28

Paul Overstreet

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$49-$59

931-484-6133

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Monoprints

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$75 members/$85 guests

Class meets Oct. 28 & 29

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Friday, Oct. 29

Invasion of the Body Snatchers [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

CCHS Jets vs. Macon County

Cumberland County High School

660 Stanley St.

Crossville

Football

7 p.m.

 

SMHS Panthers vs. DeKalb County

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

Crossville

Football

7 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 30

Model Train Expo

Crossville Model Railroad Club 

20th anniversary celebration

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Free

www.crossvilletrains.org

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Sunday, Oct. 31

Model Train Expo

Crossville Model Railroad Club 

20th anniversary celebration

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Children’s costume parade at 2 p.m.

Free

www.crossvilletrains.org

 

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Nov. 4

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Nov. 5

The Princess Bride [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-8:40 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Scrooge the Musical [G]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Dec. 18

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Saturday, Nov. 6

The Farmhands

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$24

931-484-6133

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Nov. 11

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Cumberland County Community Band

Veterans Benefit Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Donations welcome

 

Friday, Nov. 12

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Nov. 13

Confederate Railroad

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$46-$57

931-484-6133

 

Mistletoe Market

The Center at Fairfield Glade

128 Stonehenge Dr.

and Village Green Mall

126 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

ffgladiesclub.org

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Nov. 18

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Nov. 19

Plaid Tidings [G]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Dec. 19

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Saturday, Nov. 20

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Sunday, Nov. 21

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

931-484-6939

 

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Dec. 2

Christmas with Sylvia

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$29-$49

931-484-6133

 

Summer Brooke and Mountain Faith Band

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

7:30 p.m.

$19

931-484-5000

ccplayhouse.com

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Saturday, Dec. 4

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Cumberland County Community Chorus

Concert

Location TBA

 

Sunday, Dec. 5

Cumberland County Community Chorus

Concert

Location TBA

 

Monday, Dec. 6

Cumberland County Community Chorus

Concert

Location TBA

 

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Comedian James Gregory

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$42-$55

931-484-6133

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Dec. 9

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Saturday, Dec. 11

Traps and Snares

Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove

382 Ford Lane

8 a.m.-noon

931-335-0349

 

Southern Sunrise

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Sunday, Dec. 12

A Christmas Carol Starring Mark Cabus

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

3-4:30 p.m.

$15

931-484-6133

 

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

 

Thursday, Dec. 16

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Cumberland County Community Band

Holiday Concert

Stone Memorial High School 

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

 

Friday, Dec. 17

Polar Express [G]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Dec. 18

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Dec. 21

The Man Who Invented Christmas [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

Limited to 100

931-484-6133

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wednesday, Dec. 22

It’s a Wonderful Life [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Thursday, Dec. 23

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Elf [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Home Alone [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Thursday, Dec. 30

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Jan. 6

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Jan. 13

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Jan. 20

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Jan. 27

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

 

Thursday, Feb. 3

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Feb. 10

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Feb. 17

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Feb. 24

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, March 3

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, March 10

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

 

Sunday, Feb. 20

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

$22

931-484-6939

 

Thursday, March 17

Cumberland County Community Band

Spring Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

 

Sunday, May 1

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

$22

931-484-6939

 

Thursday, June 23

Cumberland County Community Band

Summer Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

Tags

Trending Video