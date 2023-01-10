Tuesday, Jan. 10

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Helix Knitting

The Yarn Patch

68 N Main St.

10:30 a.m.-noon

$30

931-707-1255

 

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Financial Literacy Class

Goodwill Retail Store

1106 N Main St.

10 a.m.

Free

931-366-4250

 

Living Trust Seminar

The Center at Fairfield Glade

128 Stonehenge Dr.

2:30-3:30 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Thursday, Jan. 12

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Jan. 13

Wire Wrapped Rings

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr.

10:30 a.m.-Noon

$15

931-210-5599

 

“A River in the Winter” Oil Painting Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. 1st St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$50, with $10 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Valentine Greeting Card Workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-noon, or 1-4 p.m.

$8

931-484-6790

 

Saturday, Jan. 14

Highway Natives LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Making Sense of the Census - Seminar

Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center

95 E. 1st St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-456-2006

 

A Songwriter’s Circle

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. - Beginners

10:45 a.m. - Intermediate

11:20 a.m. - Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Tuesday, Jan. 17

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Cumberland County Library Board Meeting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Legislative Breakfast

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

7-8:30 a.m.

$10

931-484-8444

melanie.graham@crossville-chamber.com

www.crossvillechamber.com

 

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Chain Maille: Heartbeat Bracelet

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$65-$70

931-707-7249

 

Financial Literacy Class

Goodwill Retail Store

1106 N Main St.

1-3 p.m.

Free

931-366-4250

 

Thursday, Jan. 19

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Home School Children’s Art Class: Amelia Earhart

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-1:30 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Memory Road

The Center at Fairfield Glade

128 Stonehenge Dr.

5-7 p.m.

$14

931-484-3722

 

Friday, Jan. 20

J. Harrison

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Saturday, Jan. 21

Stingray Anthony’s Jukebox Revue

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$20-$30

931-484-6133

 

Health and Wellness Awareness Fair

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

931-484-7502

 

Winter Wonder-Fun

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9-11 a.m.

Stories, science, hot chocolate and pancakes

Ages 12 and under, must be accompanied by a guardian or parent

RSVP to 931-484-6790

 

How Vital Are Vital Records? - Seminar

Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center

95 E. 1st St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-456-2006

 

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. - Beginners

10:45 a.m. - Intermediate

11:20 a.m. - Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Southern Sunrise Live

Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill

1133 Genesis Rd.

8 p.m.

931-337-0703

 

Tunisian Smock Stitch Headband

The Yarn Patch

68 N Main St.

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

$25

931-707-1255

 

Sourdough Bread Baking Class

Honest Living

609 West Ave.

10 a.m.

$50

 

Sunday, Jan. 22

Cellist Robert Moore concert

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

2:30 p.m.

Free

931-484-6122

 

Tuesday, Jan. 24

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Life Drawing

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5

931-707-7249

 

Thursday, Jan. 26

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Chain Maille Bracelet Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$30, with additional $30 material fee

931-787-5838

 

January Meeting - Kamon Reynolds

Cumberland County Beekeepers Association

69 Neecham St.

7 p.m.

 

Friday, Jan. 27

Sewing Machine Maintenance Day

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

$55

931-787-5837

 

Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

6 Essential Cast-Ons

The Yarn Patch

68 N Main St.

1:30-3:30 p.m.

$30

931-707-1255

 

“Solitude Mountain” Watercolor Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

6-9 p.m.

$30, plus additional $10 fee

931-787-5838

 

Wire Wrapped Heart Earrings

FACS: For Arts, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr. #122

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

$20

931-210-5599

facstn.com

 

Saturday, Jan. 28

You Can’t Take It With You - Seminar

Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center

95 E. 1st St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-456-2006

 

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. - Beginners

10:45 a.m. - Intermediate

11:20 a.m. - Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

14th Annual Chili Open Golf Tournament

Heatherhurst Golf Course

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Noon-4 p.m.

Registration: $50 per person, $100 per team

931-484-4565

www.cchabitatforhumanity.com

jessica@cchabitatforhumanity.com

 

Chris Hennessee

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$20-$30

931-484-6133

 

Cuddle Bear Painting Class

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

3-5 p.m.

$35

931-788-6717

 

“Springhouse at Black Mountain” Acrylic Painting Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$45, with $5 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Sunday, Jan. 29

Tennessee Ladies Chorus Concert

Central Baptist Church

1346 S Main St.

6 p.m.

931-484-8426

 

Legacy Five

Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church

130 Town Centre Dr.

4 p.m.

931-484-6927

 

Florida Citrus Sale

Tractor Supply Co.

135 Highland Sq.

Noon-1 p.m.

772-532-4817

 

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Heart Necklace and Earrings

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$45-$50

931-707-7249

 

Welcome to Medicare Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-noon

1-877-801-0044

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Thursday, Feb. 2

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

It Takes Two

The Center at Fairfield Glade

128 Stonehenge Dr.

5-7 p.m.

$14

931-484-3722

 

Friday, Feb. 3

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

4:30-6 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Jazz Night

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Fun Friday Art Reception

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m.

Free

931-707-7249

 

Saturday, Feb. 4

4th Annual TN Songwriter Week

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-9 p.m.

 

Land Records, Where Did They Go And Why? - Seminar

Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center

95 E. 1st St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-456-2006

 

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Smorgasbord: Embossing Metal Jewelry

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$25-$30

931-707-7249

 

3-to-2 Any Gauge Sweater

The Yarn Patch

68 N Main St.

10:30 a.m.-noon

$45

931-707-1255

 

Thursday, Feb. 9

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Saturday, Feb. 11

Ceramic Overglaze Painting Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m., or 3-6 p.m.

$30, with $10 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Court Records - Seminar

Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center

95 E. 1st St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-456-2006

 

Can’t Buy Me Love (1987) - Movie Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Fabulous Finishing

The Yarn Patch

68 N Main St.

1-3 p.m.

$30

931-707-1255

 

Thursday, Feb. 16

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Foxfire Newgrass

The Center at Fairfield Glade

128 Stonehenge Dr.

5-7 p.m.

$14

931-484-3722

 

Home School Children’s Art Class

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-1:30 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

“Winter Chickadee” Watercolor Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$30, plus additional $10 fee

931-787-5838

 

Friday, Feb. 17

The Cumberland Outlaws

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Monthly Member Meeting

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9:30 a.m.

931-707-7249

 

3-to-2 Any Gauge Sweater

The Yarn Patch

68 N Main St.

10:30 a.m.-noon

$45

931-707-1255

 

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Life Drawing

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5

931-707-7249

 

Thursday, Feb. 23

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

February Meeting - Chris Theiler

Cumberland County Beekeepers Association

69 Neecham St.

7 p.m.

 

Starry Night Oil Painting Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$50, with $10 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Celtic Shamrocks Bracelet

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$65-$70

931-707-7249

 

Friday, Feb. 24

Baker Family Bluegrass

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$15-$25

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Feb. 25

Military Records - Seminar

Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center

95 E. 1st St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-456-2006

 

Twister (1996) - Movie Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

Tags

Trending Video