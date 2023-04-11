Tuesday, April 11
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Introduction
to Digital Photography
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
12:30-3:30 p.m.
$140-$160
931-707-7249
Paint Along With Sam
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
$30-$35
931-707-7249
Wednesday, April 12
Spike’s Golf Event
Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain
407 Wild Plum Ln.
7:30 a.m.
$110/person, $440/team
931-707-1640
Tennessee State Parks:
Go Green With Us
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
931-484-6790
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Brady Mountain
Crossville, TN
7:30 a.m.
$3 carpool gas fee
Meet at Central Baptist Church
931-267-2243
ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org
Thursday, April 13
Prescribed Fire
Outdoor Classroom Session
Obed River Park
24 Obed River Park Dr.
Noon-1 p.m.
Free
931-484-5442
“Summertime” Chain Maile Jewelry Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$50
931-787-5838
TTA Plateau Chapter Meeting
First United Methodist
Church Annex
69 Neecham St.
6 p.m.
931-335-9360
ttaplateauhikes68
@tennesseetrails.org
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, April 14
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Amherst Trail
10 a.m.
931-267-2243
ttaplateauhikes68
@tennesseetrails.org
Temp-Tilted
Social Brew
140 N. Main St.
7 p.m.
931-456-2739
Upcycled/Recycled
Jewelry Class
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Drive 122
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
$15
931-210-5599
Quilling Art Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$40
931-787-5838
Pet Adoption Cookout
Robin Hood Park
Peavine Rd. and Snead Dr.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Donations and pet supplies accepted
Supports local pet agencies
931-202-2359
Saturday, April 15
Fairfield Glade Match Play golf championship
Round 1
Druid Hills Golf Course
435 Lakeview Dr.
$70 plus golf fees
tournaments
A Songwriter’s Circle
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. Beginners
10:45 a.m. Intermediate
11:20 a.m. Advanced
Free
931-484-6790
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Brady Mountain
Crossville, TN
7:30 a.m.
$2 carpool gas fee
Meet at Central Baptist Church
931-335-9360
ttaplateauhikes68
@tennesseetrails.org
Poultry and Rabbit Sale
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
931-484-6431
John Salaway Live
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Walk: Spring Native Plants
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10-11:30 a.m.
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
Paint Like Bob Ross
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
$60
931-787-5838
Christian Academy
live Auction and dinner
286 Hayes St.
931-707-9540
Sunday, April 16
Fairfield Glade Match Play golf championship
Round 2
Heatherhurst Crag Golf Course
421 Stonehenge Dr.
$70 plus golf fees
tournaments
Monday, April 17
Native Plants & Biodiversity
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-10:30 a.m.
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
Tuesday, April 18
Donut Pendant Making Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
$25
931-787-5838
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Artists Peer Review &
Discussion Group
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Free for members, $10 for guests
931-707-7249
Monthly Members Meeting
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
9:30 a.m.
931-707-7249
Wednesday, April 19
Byzie Body Bracelet
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$60-$65
931-707-7249
Stamp Collecting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
937-499-4210
The Nightcap live jazz
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
Free
931-484-6790
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Gentlemen’s Swimming
Hole Trail
Rugby, TN
7:30 a.m.
$6 carpool gas fee
Meet at Cracker Barrel
931-267-2243
plateauhikes
@tennesseetrails.org
Thursday, April 20
My Politic Live
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6:30-8:30 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Wildflower Walk
Obed River Park
Outdoor Classroom
24 Obed River Park Dr.
9-10 a.m.
Free
931-484-5442
Homeschool
Children’s Art Class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
12:30-2:30 p.m.
931-707-7249
Friday, April 21
Favorite Solos
Cellist Robert Devere Moore
with pianist Lesley Morrison
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$20
931-484-6133
All Occasion
Greeting Card Workshop
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.-noon, or 1-4 p.m.
$8
931-484-6790
Sevens Pine
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Obed River Park
24 Obed River Park Dr.
10 a.m.
931-267-2243
ttaplateauhikes68
@tennesseetrails.org
Wire Wrapped Stones
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1 p.m.
$40-$45
931-707-7249
Mixed-Media
Altered Book Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Drive 122
1-3 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Karaoke and
Spaghetti Fundraiser
Relay for Life
Highlands Elite Real Estate
298 Crabtree Rd.
6 p.m.
$12
931-710-6070
Saturday, April 22
Fairfield Glade Match
Play Golf Championship
Round 3
Dorchester Golf Course
576 Westchester Dr.
Complementary for first-,
second-round players
tournaments
Earth Day Celebration
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
8:30-10:45 a.m. programs
Lunch at 11:30 a.m.
931-484-6138
Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. Beginners
10:45 a.m. Intermediate
11:20 a.m. Advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Dandelion Dream
painting class
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
3 p.m.
$38
931-788-6717
Ricky Duran Live
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Spike’s Stadium Spring Jam
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
Waterfall watercolor class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
2-5 p.m.
$35, with $5 material fee
931-787-5838
Lily Bethke
Dirty Girls Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
6-8 p.m.
$40
931-742-0299
Avalon Center’s
1 in 5 Color Run
Obed River Park
24 Obed River Park Dr.
10 a.m.
Free
931-456-0747
Sunday, April 23
Fairfield Glade Match Play golf championship
Round 4
Heatherhurst Brae Golf Course
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Complementary for first-,
second-round players
tournaments
Teen Breakout Room
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4:30 p.m.
931-484-6790
Tuesday, April 25
Introduction
to Digital Photography
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
12:30-3:30 p.m.
$140-$160
931-707-7249
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Wednesday, April 26
Life Drawing
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$5 model fee
931-707-7249
Memory Road
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
931-484-6790
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Cove Lake State Park
110 Cove Lake Ln.
Caryville, TN
7:30 a.m.
$8 carpool gas fee
Meet at Dorton United
Methodist
931-335-9360
ttaplateauhikes68
@tennesseetrails.org
Drew Robbins
Beef and Barrel Restaurant
1112 West Ave.
5:30 p.m.
931-456-9211
Thursday, April 27
Little Texas Band
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$60-$80
931-484-6133
Lighthouse oil-painting class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$50, with a $10 material fee
931-787-5838
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Mixed Media Tiles
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$45-$50
931-707-7249
Impressionist oil painting
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
$70-$80
931-707-7249
Friday, April 28
Nashville Street Outlaws’ Baddest on the Backside races
Crossville Dragway
1650 Creston Rd.
Gates open 4 p.m.
Blazin’ Phoenix
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
7-10 p.m.
931-788-6717
Book, Bling & Bake Sale
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
931-484-6790
The Cumberland Outlaws
Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar
East 750, US-70
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0119
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Cumberland Mountain State Park - Byrd Creek Trail
24 Office Dr.
10 a.m.
931-267-2243
ttaplateauhikes68
@tennesseetrails.org
Impressionist oil painting
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
$70-$80
931-707-7249
Saturday, April 29
Run to Read 5K & Fun Run
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
8 a.m.
$20 for adults
Free for students
Supports Cumberland County Imagination Library
Register at Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Nashville Street Outlaws’ Baddest on the Backside races
Crossville Dragway
1650 Creston Rd.
Gates open 9 a.m.
Rich Hardesty
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
Book, Bling & Bake Sale
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790
Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. - Beginners
10:45 a.m. - Intermediate
11:20 a.m. - Advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Buddy Jewell
Bootleggers Bar & Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E
6 p.m.
$20-$25
931-337-0449
Spring Barn Sale
Southern Mules Venue
917 Swan Rd.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
$3 admission
931-787-3885
Goldpine LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Tomatoes
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Sunday, April 30
The Booth Brothers
First Baptist Church
130 Towne Centre Dr.
4 p.m.
931-484-6927
Thursday, May 4
Snakes
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, May 5
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
7-8:30 p.m.
Free
The Cumberland Outlaws
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
7-10 p.m.
931-788-6717
Cinco de Mayo
Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar
East 750, US-70
11 a.m.
931-337-0119
Saturday, May 6
Spring Plant Sale
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Write Away - Author Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790
Derby Party
Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar
East 750, US-70
Noon
931-337-0119
Monday, May 8
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Herbs
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
1-2 p.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Tuesday, May 9
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Introduction to Digital Photography
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
12:30-3:30 p.m.
$140-$160
931-707-7249
Wednesday, May 10
32nd Hospice of Cumberland County Benefit Golf Tournament
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
$80 per player
Field limited to 36 foursomes
1 p.m. shotgun start
Register by April 30:
Hospice of Cumberland County
30 E. Adams St.
Crossville, TN 38555
Thursday, May 11
Did Someone Say Bears?!
Outdoor Classroom Session
Obed River Park
24 Obed River Park Dr.
Noon-1 p.m.
Free
931-484-5442
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, May 12
Plateau Discovery Garden Tour
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9:30-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Saturday, May 13
A Mother & Son Date Night
The Old Gray at Landers Crossroads
228 Interstate Dr.
6-8 p.m.
Saving Ryan Cornhole Tournament
Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar
East 750, US-70
4 p.m.
931-337-0119
Stars & Stripes Color Run 5k
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
8-11 a.m.
$15-$35
931-484-6431
Mothers’ Day Tea
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$20-$35
931-879-8980
Sunday, May 14
The Agee Family
Bible Connection Ministries
4034 Peavine Rd.
10 a.m.
931-287-0163
Eric Gales
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
6 p.m.
$25-$45
931-484-6133
Thursday, May 18
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, May 19
Power of Love Tribute
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-484-6133
The Cumberland Outlaws
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
7-10 p.m.
931-337-0531
Saturday, May 20
Strawbale Gardening and Composting
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9 a.m.-noon
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Southern Sunrise
Dirty Girl’s Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
6-9 p.m.
$25
931-742-0299
World Bee Day - “The Pollinators”
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
6 p.m.
Free
931-484-6133
Sunday, May 21
The Family Sowell
Bible Baptist Church
1335 US-70
6 p.m.
931-707-5514
Thursday, May 25
Cumberland County Community Band
Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Saturday, May 27
Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Thursday, June 1
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, June 2
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
7-8:30 p.m.
Free
Rich Hardesty
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
Saturday, June 3
The Cumberland Outlaws
Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar
East 750, US-70
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0119
Write Away - Author Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790
Thursday, June 8
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Saturday, June 10
Tennessee Smart Yards
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9:30-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Rock Painting for Kids
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-noon
Children must be accompanied by adult
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Monday, June 12
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, June 13
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Obed River Aquatic Survey
Outdoor Classroom Session
Obed River Park
24 Obed River Park Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
Free
931-484-5442
Thursday, June 15
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, June 16
Country Hoedown Under the Stars
Dirty Girl’s Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
6-9 p.m.
$40
931-742-0299
Saturday, June 17
Backyard Birding for Beginners
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Thursday, June 22
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Saturday, June 24
Daylily Tea
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$20-$35
Pre-registration required
931-879-8980
Thursday, June 29
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Thursday, July 6
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, July 7
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
7:30-9 p.m.
Free
Monday, July 10
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, July 11
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Thursday, July 13
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, July 14
Plateau Discovery Garden Tour
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9:30-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-879-8980
Saturday, July 15
Pollinator Walk & Talk
Outdoor Classroom Session
Obed River Park
24 Obed River Park Dr.
9-11 a.m.
Free
931-484-5442
Monday, July 17
Native Plants and Erosion Control
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-879-8980
Thursday, July 20
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Tuesday, July 25
Leigh Nash LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6:30-8:30 p.m.
$23
931-707-0440
Thursday, July 27
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, July 28
Rich Hardesty
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
Saturday, July 29
Seed Saving and Seed Swap
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-noon
Pre-registration required
931-879-8980
Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Sunday, July 30
The Whisnants
First Baptist Church
130 Towne Centre Dr.
4 p.m.
931-484-6927
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Butterflies and Caterpillars
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-879-8980
Thursday, Aug. 3
Sustainable Landscape Design for Pollinators
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, Aug. 4
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
7-8:30 p.m.
Free
Saturday, Aug. 5
Fall Vegetable Gardening
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Monday, Aug. 7
Harvesting Herbs and Making Herbal Gifts
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
2-3 p.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Tuesday, Aug. 8
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Thursday, Aug. 10
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Saturday, Aug. 12
17th Annual Pitchin’ for Caleb Cornhole Tournament
Benefit for Tennessee Hemophilia and Bleeding Disorders Foundation
Centennial Park
837 Industrial Blvd.
9 a.m. check in.
$30
kelleywood@citlink.net or 931-261-44446
Monday, Aug. 14
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Thursday, Aug. 17
Chrysanthemum: Queen of Fall Flowers
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-noon
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Thursday, Aug. 24
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, August 25
An Evening w/ Gene Watson
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$43-$53
931-484-6133
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Fall Gardener’s Festival
Plateau AgResearch and Education Center
320 Experiment Station Rd.
8 a.m.
931-484-0034
Thursday, Aug. 31
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, Sep. 1
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
6:30-8 p.m.
Free
Saturday, Sep. 2
Rich Hardesty
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
Saturday, Sep. 9
Herb Tea
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$20-$35
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Monday, Sep. 11
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Sep. 12
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Friday, Sep. 15
Plateau Discovery Garden Tour
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9:30-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
The Cumberland Outlaws
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
7-10 p.m.
931-337-0531
Monday, Sep. 18
Invasive Plants on the Plateau
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Thursday, Sep. 28
Tree Identification
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11:30 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Saturday, Sep. 30
Cloth Pumpkins Class
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9 a.m.-noon
$12
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Friday, Oct. 6
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
6-7:30 p.m.
Free
Saturday, Oct. 7
Houseplants
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-noon
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Monday, Oct. 9
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Oct. 10
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Saturday, Oct. 14
So, You Want a Greenhouse?
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Pumpkin Painting for Kids
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
1-3 p.m.
Pre-registration required
Children must be accompanied by adult
931-484-0034
Friday, Oct. 27
Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Sunday, Oct. 29
The Kramers
First Baptist Church
130 Towne Centre Dr.
4 p.m.
931-484-6927
Friday, Nov. 3
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
5-6:30 p.m.
Free
Monday, Nov. 13
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Nov. 14
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Friday, Dec. 1
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
4-5:30 p.m.
Free
Monday, Dec. 11
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Dec. 12
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
