NUP_187485_1788.JPG

Jake Hoot, winner of Season 17 of “The Voice,” will perform at The Grove in Fairfield Glade Aug. 16 as part of the Mirror Blast summer concert series. The Huffaker Brothers will open for Hoot. Before he was on “The Voice,” Hoot was a popular local musician, playing venues like Stonehaus Winery and Spike’s Sports Bar and Grill. The free concert begins at 5:45 p.m. at 100 Stonehenge Dr.

 NBC

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Melissa Ellis

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Little Marquise Earrings

Smorgasbord class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$20

931-707-7249

 

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Memory Road concert

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

Free

931-484-6790

 

Stamp Collecting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

Free

937-499-4210

 

Ewe Can Knit Needle 

Workers

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

Free

937-558-8684

 

Thursday, Aug. 5

BrainBlast Trivia

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

127 Corridor Sale

Hwy. 127

Addison, MI, to Gadsden, AL

127yardsale.com

 

Friday, Aug. 6

Dash in the Dark 5K

Downtown Crossville

Registration begins 6 p.m.

Race begins 8 p.m.

$25 before July 21, 

$30 to race day

$15 for kids

Register at crossvilleypa.org

 

Friday at the Crossroads

Back-to-School event

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

Judged and Juried

Fine Arts Show reception

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m.

Free

Show continues 

through Sept. 2

931-707-7249

 

Rick Stone

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$10

eventbrite.com

931-707-0440

 

 

Upper Cumberland All-Stars

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6-8:30 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Margarita Open

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

3 p.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

127 Corridor Sale

Hwy. 127

Addison, MI, to Gadsden, AL

127yardsale.com

 

 

Saturday, Aug. 7

Playing with Fire [PG]

Movie Nights at the Grove

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

8-10 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Write Away Writing Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

Free

931-484-6790

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Cumberland County 

Farmer’s Market

Corner of Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.-Noon

 

127 Corridor Sale

Hwy. 127

Addison, MI, to Gadsden, AL

127yardsale.com

 

Sunday, Aug. 8

127 Corridor Sale

Hwy. 127

Addison, MI, to Gadsden, AL

127yardsale.com

 

Monday, Aug. 9

Family Game Night

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4:30 p.m., Free

931-484-6790

 

The Jay Eric Band

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

5:45 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Learn Tai Chi

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10-11 a.m. beginner

11 a.m.-noon intermediate

Free; limited registration

931-484-6790 ext. 234

 

Tuesday, Aug. 10

The Heart of the Sketch

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$70/members, $80

non-members

Class size limited to six

931-707-7249

 

Olds 88

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m., Free

931-788-6282

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Johnny and the Devil’s Box

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

7:30 p.m.

Bluegrass concert, $25

931-484-5000

 

Wednesday, Aug. 11

Always … Patsy Cline concert

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon, Free

931-484-6790

 

Ewe Can Knit Needle 

Workers

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon, Free

937-558-8684

 

Children’s Art Camp

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122

2-3 p.m.

Ages 5-7

$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Cumberland County 

Farmer’s Market

Stonehenge Dr. and 

Peavine Rd.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Pizza Night

Cumberland County Elks Lodge

1145 Genesis Rd.

4-7 p.m.

931-4844-0150

 

Thursday, Aug. 12

Home School Children’s Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-2 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Fairfield Glade Lions Club

Virtual Reverse Raffle Drawing

Results available after 6 p.m. 

https·//e-clubbouse org/sites/fairfield_glade

 

BrainBlast Trivia

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Aug. 13

The 39 Steps [PG]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through 

Sept. 30

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Digital Painting: The Mystery Solved

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$65 members, $75 guests

931-707-7249

 

Fish Fry

Cumberland County Elks Lodge

1145 Genesis Rd.

4-7 p.m.

931-4844-0150

 

Eric Ryan

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$10

eventbrite.com

931-707-0440

 

Adam’s Rib [NR]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m., $5

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Aug. 14

3 Dog Celebration

Tribute to 3 Dog Night

with original drummer

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m., $20

931-484-6133

or palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Don and Tommie

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Member-Member Golf 

Tournament

The Brae and The Crag 

at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Southern Sunrise

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Cumberland County 

Farmer’s Market

Corner of Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.-Noon

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free, 931-337-5807

 

Sunday, Aug. 15

Sunday Brunch

Cumberland County Elks Lodge

1145 Genesis Rd.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

931-484-0150

 

Monday, Aug. 16

Jake Hoot and the Huffaker Brothers

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m., Free

931-484-3722

 

Welcome to Medicare class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-noon, Free

1-877-801-0044 to RSVP

 

Learn Tai Chi

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10-11 a.m. beginner

11 a.m.-noon intermediate

Free; limited registration

931-484-6790 ext. 234

 

Cumberland Prevention 

Coalition meeting

Tennessee College of Applied Technology

Media Room

910 Miller Ave.

Noon, Lunch will be served

RSVP to 931-210-0384

or programs@cumberlandpreventioncoalition.org

 

Tuesday, Aug. 17

Carrie Hassler

The Amphitheater

29 Division St.

Free, 7-9 p.m.

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

monthly members meeting

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9:30 a.m.

New member orientation follows at 11:30

931-707-7249

 

Wednesday, Aug. 18

Storyteller Jim Everitt and Company

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon, Free

931-484-6790

 

Project Discussion

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

Free

931-707-7249

 

Ewe Can Knit Needle 

Workers

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

Free

937-558-8684

 

Stamp Collecting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

Free

937-499-4210

 

Fairfield Glade Pro Am

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Children’s Art Camp

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122

2-3 p.m.

Ages 8-11

$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Cumberland County 

Farmer’s Market

Stonehenge Dr. and Peavine Rd.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Thursday, Aug. 19

Christmas in August Greeting Card workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-noon

1-4 p.m.

$7; registration required

931-484-6790 ext. 234

 

Harvest Bracelet

Chain Maille Jewelry

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$65 members, $70 guests

931-707-7249

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

BrainBlast Trivia

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Fair Entries

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

2-6 p.m.

Entries for Adult and Youth departments except baking, flowers, poultry, rabbits, woodcarving and crops

 

Friday, Aug. 20

Cumberland County Jets vs. Whitwell

Whitwell High School

200 Tiger Trail

Whitwell, TN

7 p.m.

 

SMHS Panthers vs. Lenoir City

Lenoir City High School

1485 Old Hwy. 95

Lenoir City, TN

Football

6:30 p.m.

 

Memory Road

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Rachel Lipsky

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$10

eventbrite.com

931-707-0440

 

Fair Pageants

Wee Miss, Little Miss and Fair Princess

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

6 p.m.

 

Saturday, Aug. 21

Clear the Shelter

International Homeless 

Animals’ Day

Cumberland County Animal Shelter

782 East Lane

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Meet adoptable pets, learn about animal groups serving the area and enjoy activities for all ages

 

Primitive Fire Building

Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove

382 Ford Lane

1-4 p.m.

931-335-0349

 

United Fund Golf 

Tournament

Dorchester Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

 

 

Tennessee Women’s 

Four-Ball Tournament

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Cumberland County 

Farmer’s Market

Corner of Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.-Noon

 

Pretty Baby Contest

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

9:30 a.m.

 

Fair Pageants

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St

6 p.m.

Fair Mother/Daughter, Ms. Senior

Jr. Fairest of the Fair

8 p.m.

Fairest of the Fair

 

Sunday, Aug. 22

Cumberland County Fair

Cumberland County 

Fairgrounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

2-6 p.m.

Entries for poultry, rabbits, baking, flowers, woodcarving and crops

2 p.m.

Market Show

4 p.m.

Junior Livestock Show

 

Monday, Aug. 23

Cumberland County Fair

Cumberland County 

Fairgrounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

5 p.m., Midway opens

 

Learn Tai Chi

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10-11 a.m. beginner

11 a.m.-noon intermediate

Free; limited registration

931-484-6790 ext. 234

 

Soul Soup

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Music Basics for Everyone

Center for Lifelong Learning

Crossville Depot

169 N. Main St.

1:30-3 p.m.

Three-session course, held 

Aug. 23, 24 and 25

Register at roanestate.edu/CLL

 

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Cumberland County Fair

Cumberland County 

Fairgrounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m. Special Needs Day

5 p.m. Midway Opens

6 p.m. Jr. Gilt Show

 

The Heart of the Sketch

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$70/members, $80 non-members

Class size limited to six

931-707-7249

 

Borrowed Mule

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wednesday, Aug. 25

Cumberland County Fair

Cumberland County 

Fairgrounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m. Senior Citizen Day

5 p.m. Midway Opens

6 p.m. Pet Show

 

Kenny P concert

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

Free

931-484-6790

 

Life Drawing

Plateau Creative Arts Center

154 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5 model fee

931-707-7249

 

Shootout with the Pros

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

931-484-3731

 

Ewe Can Knit Needle 

Workers

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

Free

937-558-8684

 

Children’s Art Camp

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122

2-3 p.m.

Ages 12-14

$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Cumberland County 

Farmer’s Market

Stonehenge Dr. and Peavine Rd.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Pizza Night

Cumberland County Elks Lodge

1145 Genesis Rd.

4-7 p.m.

931-484-0150

 

Thursday, Aug. 26

Cumberland County Fair

Cumberland County 

Fairgrounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

5 p.m. Midway Opens

6 p.m. Jr. Sheep Show

 

BrainBlast Trivia

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Aug. 27

Cumberland County Fair

Cumberland County 

Fairgrounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

5 p.m. Midway Opens

6 p.m. Jr. Meat Goat Show

7 p.m. Horse Show

 

Melissa Ellis

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Apollo 13 [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Fish Fry

Cumberland County Elks Lodge

1145 Genesis Rd.

931-484-0150

 

Fish Fryday & Friday Nite Cruise-In

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

CCHS Jets vs. Monterey HS

Monterey High School

710 E. Commercial Ave.

Monterey, TN

Football

7 p.m.

 

SMHS Panthers vs. East Ridge High

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

Crossville

Football

6:30 p.m.

 

Saturday, Aug. 28

Cumberland County Fair

Cumberland County Fairgrounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

10 a.m. Family Farm Olympics

Noon Midway Opens (Family Day)

5 p.m. Open Beef Show

 

Utopia

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Crossville Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Noon-4 p.m.

 

Action Heating & Cooling Tournament

The Crag at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Sunday, Aug. 29

Cumberland County Fair

Cumberland County Fairgrounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

1-3 p.m. Exhibit Building open for removal of exhibits

2 p.m. Midway Opens

 

Monday, Aug. 30

Carrie Hassler Classic Rhythm and Blues

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Learn Tai Chi

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10-11 a.m. beginner

11 a.m.-noon intermediate

Free; limited registration

931-484-6790 ext. 234

 

Tuesday, Aug. 31

Drawing Conclusions class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

154 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$35 members, $40 guests

931-707-7249

 

Fall Gardeners Festival

Plateau AgResearch and Education Center

320 Experiment Station Rd.

8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free

931-484-0034

 

Shaydes

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Sept. 2

BrainBlast Trivia

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Sept. 3

CCHS Jets vs. Upperman High School

Cumberland County High School

660 Stanley St.

Crossville

Football

7 p.m.

 

SMHS Panthers vs. Livingston Academy

Livingston Academy

120 Melvin Johnson Dr.

Livingston, TN

Football

7 p.m.

 

Saturday, Sept. 4

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass concert

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5-6:30 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Monday, Sept. 6

Alter Eagles

Eagles tribute band

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Tuesday, Sept. 7

Carrie Hassler

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Sept. 9

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

BrainBlast Trivia

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Friday, Sept. 10

Little House on the Prairie The Musical [G]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Oct. 28

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Gene Watson

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-8:40 p.m.

$49-$59

931-484-6133

or palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Fish Fryday

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

CCHS Jets vs. Lenoir City

Cumberland County High School

660 Stanley St.

Crossville

Football

6:30 p.m.

 

SMHS Panthers vs. Monterey High School

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

Crossville

Football

7 p.m.

 

Saturday, Sept. 11

Patsy Cline and Friends

A Tribute to the Legends

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$15

931-484-6133

or palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Fairfield Glade Lions Club

Benefit Golf Tournament

The Crag at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

$75/person

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

931-484-3441 or 786-247-1752

 

Southern Sunrise

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Monday, Sept. 13

Junior Golf Tennessee 

District 7AAA Tourney

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

10 a.m. tee times

931-788-3301

 

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Dan Roten Band

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Sept. 16

BrainBlast Trivia

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Sept. 17

EmiSunshine

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$15-$25

931-484-6133

or palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Lunch on the Lawn

Cumberland County Courthouse

2 N. Main St.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Benefiting Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity

931-484-4565

 

CCHS Jets vs. DeKalb County

DeKalb County High School

1130 W. Broad St.

Smithville, TN

Football

7 p.m.

 

SMHS Panthers vs. Upperman High School

Upperman High school

6950 Nashville Hwy.

Baxter, TN

Football

7 p.m.

 

Saturday, Sept. 18

Cumberland Swing Experience

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$10

931-484-6133

or palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Rotary Music Festival

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

2-6 p.m.

931-484-3722

 

Edible and Medicinal Plants

Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove

382 Ford Lane

1-4 p.m.

931-335-0349

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Haunting in the Hills

Bandy Creek Visitor Center

Big South Fork NRRA

10 a.m.-10 p.m.

www.nps.gov/biso

 

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Prime Time

The Amphitheater

29 Division St.

Free

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Sept. 23

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

BrainBlast Trivia

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Friday, Sept. 24

Dan Roten

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-8:30 p.m.

$10

931-484-6133

or palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Fish Fryday & Friday Nite Cruise-In

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

CCHS Jets vs. Polk County

Polk County High School

7200 US-411

Benton, TN

Football

7 p.m.

 

SMHS Panthers vs. York Institute

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

Crossville

Football

7 p.m.

 

 

Saturday, Sept. 25

Homesteads Apple Festival

Homestead Tower

96 Hwy. 68

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

$5/adults, free/10 and younger

931-210-8210

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Sunday, Sept. 26

Homesteads Apple Festival

Homestead Tower

96 Hwy. 68

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

$5/adults, free/10 and younger

931-210-8210

 

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

$22

931-484-6939

 

Monday, Sept. 27

Knoxville Chapter Pro Am

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

8 a.m.-2 p.m. tee times

931-788-3301

 

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Heart & Soul

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Shootout with the Pros

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

Thursday, Sept. 30

CC Cancer Rally

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

1 p.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

BrainBlast Trivia

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Oct. 1

CCHS Jets vs. SMHS Panthers

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

Crossville

Football

7 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 2

Fly-In and Open House

Crossville Memorial Airport

2409 Sparta Hwy.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

931-484-5278

 

Relay for Life

Dr. Carl Duer Soccer Complex

558 Crossroads Dr.

5-10 p.m.

ltaylor.relay@gmail.com

931-787-9793

 

A Taste of the Brews

Craft Beer Festival

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

Noon

$15

931-863-3880

 

Movie Nights at the Grove

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

Going in Style

7:30 p.m.

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Young Fables

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Oct. 7

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Oct. 8

Peter and the Starcatcher [PG]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Nov. 11

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Shootout with the Pros

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

POETS Fall Invitational

Dorchester Golf Club

576 Westchester Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Fish Fryday

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

CCHS Jets vs. Livingston Academy

Cumberland County High School

660 Stanley St.

Crossville

Football

7 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 9

The Cleverlys

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$15

931-484-6133

or palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Hurricane Ruth

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

CoLinx Golf Tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

1 p.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

POETS Fall Invitational

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Oct. 12

The Smoky Nights

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Oct. 14

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Oct. 15

Crossville Oktoberfest

Knights of Columbus Grounds

2892 Hwy. 70 E.

11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

$6/advance; $7/gate; free/13 and younger

423-799-0229

 

Mo Pitney

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$25-$45

931-484-6133

or palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

SMHS Panthers vs. Macon County

Macon County High School

2550 Days Rd.

Lafayette, TN

Football

7 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 16

Upper Cumberland Bigfoot Festival

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

 

Crossville Oktoberfest

Knights of Columbus Grounds

2892 Hwy. 70 E.

11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

$6/advance; $7/gate; free/13 and younger

423-799-0229

 

FGCC Club Championship

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

$70/person, $60/for those in 2021 Match Play Tournament

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Shootout with the Pros

The Crag at Heatherhurst

Back Nine

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

Thursday, Oct. 21

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Oct. 22

Fish Fryday & Friday Nite Cruise-In

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

CCHS Jets vs. Jackson County

Cumberland County High School

660 Stanley St.

Crossville

Football

7 p.m.

 

SMHS Panthers vs. Roane County High School

Roane County High School

540 W. Cumberland St.

Kingston, TN

Football

6:30 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 23

Crossville Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Noon-4 p.m.

 

Small and Large Game 

Butchering and Processing

Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove

382 Ford Lane

8 a.m.-2 p.m.

$25 donation requested

931-335-0349

 

SMHS Baseball Benefit Golf Tournament

Dorchester Golf Club

576 Westchester Dr.

931-484-3709

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Sunday, Oct. 24

CCHS Baseball Benefit Golf Tournament

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

 

Thursday, Oct. 28

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Oct. 29

CCHS Jets vs. Macon County

Cumberland County High School

660 Stanley St.

Crossville

Football

7 p.m.

 

SMHS Panthers vs. DeKalb County

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

Crossville

Football

7 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 30

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Nov. 4

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Nov. 5

Scrooge the Musical [G]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Dec. 18

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Saturday, Nov. 6

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Nov. 11

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Nov. 12

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Nov. 13

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Nov. 18

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Nov. 19

Plaid Tidings [G]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Dec. 19

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Saturday, Nov. 20

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Sunday, Nov. 21

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

931-484-6939

 

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Dec. 2

Summer Brooke and Mountain Faith Band

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

7:30 p.m.

$19

931-484-5000

ccplayhouse.com

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Saturday, Dec. 4

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Dec. 9

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Saturday, Dec. 11

Traps and Snares

Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove

382 Ford Lane

8 a.m.-noon

931-335-0349

 

Southern Sunrise

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

 

Thursday, Dec. 16

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Dec. 17

Polar Express [G]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Dec. 18

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Dec. 21

The Man Who Invented Christmas [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

Limited to 100

931-484-6133

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Dec. 23

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Dec. 30

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

 

Sunday, Feb. 20

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

$22

931-484-6939

 

Sunday, May 1

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

$22

931-484-6939

Tags

Trending Video