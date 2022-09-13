Sweets, arts, crafts and old-fashioned days and ways are only part of what can be found at the annual Cumberland Homesteads Apple Festival on the lawn of the Homesteads Tower at Hwys. 68 and 127 S. If there’s too much to absorb in a day, go back for another. This year’s festival will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. Admission is $5 for the weekend. New this year is the Apple Festival pageant, from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday.