Sweets, arts, crafts and old-fashioned days and ways are only part of what can be found at the annual Cumberland Homesteads Apple Festival on the lawn of the Homesteads Tower at Hwys. 68 and 127 S. If there’s too much to absorb in a day, go back for another. This year’s festival will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. Admission is $5 for the weekend. New this year is the Apple Festival pageant, from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Truly Clueless

Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

 

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime with Miss Patty

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Art & Beyond with Karen

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr.

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Ewe Can Knit - 

Needle Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Al Bonnis, Fancy Pickin’ 

& Memorable Songs

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

 

Tommy Hancock

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Plateau Chapter Hike: 

Cumberland Trail

Arch Mountain section

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Landers Crossroads

228 Interstate Dr.

Carpool, $7

931-267-2243

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Etsy Workshop 

with Shirley Freeman

Cumberland 

Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

www.cumberlandincubator.com

9331-456-4910

10 a.m.-Noon

$30

 

Thursday, Sept. 15

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

Cumberland County 

Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Intermediate 

Wire-Wrapped Bracelet

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr.

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

$30, all supplies provided

931-210-5599

facstn.com

 

Friday, Sept. 16

Lunch on the Lawn

Cumberland County 

Habitat for Humanity

Cumberland County 

Courthouse

2 N. Main St.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

931-484-4565

 

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Garden Tour

Plateau AgResearch 

& Education Center

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9:30-11 a.m.

Free

931-484-0034

utgardenscrossville@utk.edu

 

Mixed-Media 

Altered Book Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts 

and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

 

Polymer Clay Pumpkin Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$25, plus $5 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Fall Greeting Card Workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-noon, or 1-4 p.m.

Material fee: $8

931-484-6790

 

Dan Roten Band

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Saturday, Sept. 17

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Dave Adkins

with Carrie Hassler

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$15-$25

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Daytripper LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

931-707-0440

 

Fall Farm Day

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

$2

 

Homesteads Tower 

5K & 10K Apple Walk/Run

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

8 a.m. registration

9 a.m. start

$20 adults

$10 kids 10 and younger

 

Alzheimer’s Tennessee

Plateau Walk and Parade

433 Lakeview Dr.

Fairfield Glade

10 a.m.-noon

Parade leaves at noon

 

Children’s Saturday Stack 

of Stories

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9-11 a.m.

For ages 12 and younger

Children must be accompanied by parent/guardian

931-484-6790

 

Free Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. - Beginners

10:45 a.m. - Intermediate

11:20 a.m. - Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Fall Brawl 2

Demolition Derby

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

$10 admission

6:30 p.m.

 

Sunday, Sept. 18

Mommy & Me - Mini Fairy Herb Garden 

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$40

931-742-0299

 

Mini Fairy Herb Garden 

& Herb Soda

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$30

931-742-0299

 

The Wonder of Monarchs 

and Milkweed

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

2-4 p.m.

Free

931-484-6138

 

Monday, Sept. 19

Beginning Crochet Class

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

9-11 a.m. or 4-6 p.m.

$60 for all three classes

931-484-9600

 

Sewing and Quilting Camp with Jane Tavernier

Cumberland Business 

Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

www.cumberlandincubator.com

9331-456-4910

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

$40

Through Sept. 22

 

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Open Mic Night

Palace Theatre

7 p.m.

72 S. Main St.

931-484-6133 for a spot

 

First Time Homebuyer Dinner

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

5:30 p.m.

Free

KidBits Preschool Storytime with Miss Patty

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Cumberland County Library Board Meeting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1:30 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

QuickBooks Online Basics

Oak Ridge Chamber 

of Commerce

1400 Oak Ridge Turnpike

$550

8 a.m.-3 p.m. Central Time

 

Wednesday, Sept. 21

“Vintage Red” Chain Maille Bracelet Class

The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$70/members, $75/guests

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.org

 

Ewe Can Knit - 

Needle Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Stamp Collecting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

937-499-4210

 

Memory Road, 

The Soundtrack of Our Lives

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

 

Jukebox Dan

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Plateau Chapter Hike: 

Twin Arches

Big South Fork

Jamestown, TN

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Crossville Cracker Barrel

23 Executive Dr.

931-267-2243

Carpool, $7

931-267-2243

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Grow with Google: Launch Your Business with Customer-Focused Marketing

Cumberland Business 

Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

www.cumberlandincubator.com

9331-456-4910

Noon-1 p.m.

Free

 

Thursday, Sept. 22

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Cumberland County 

Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Watercolor Boat Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$30, plus a $10 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Welcome to Medicare Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-4 p.m.

1-877-801-0044

 

Friday, Sept. 23

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

The Smoky Nights

Bunkers Grill and Patio Bar

East 750, US-70

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0119

 

Truly Clueless

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Saturday, Sept. 24

Ground N’ The Round w/ Jamie Adamson 

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

931-707-0440

 

Crossville’s Got Talent!

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$12

931-248-2487

 

Wine & Paint

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

$40 per person

931-484-9463

 

Mother Legacy

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6 p.m.

Free

 

Crossville Cruise In

Downtown Crossville

Noon-4 p.m.

 

Trail Maintenance - National Public Lands Day

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Free

931-484-6138

hannah.sheley@tn.gov

https://tnstateparksvolunteer.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/?need_id=716660

 

Cumberland Homesteads Apple Festival

Homesteads Tower

96 Hwy. 68

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

$5 admission for the weekend

 

Apple Festival Pageant

Homesteads Tower

96 Hwy. 68

10 a.m.-Noon

 

Free Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. - Beginners

10:45 a.m. - Intermediate

11:20 a.m. - Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Plateau Chapter Hike: Foster Falls

South Cumberland State Park

Tracy City, TN

7:15 a.m.

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

Carpool, $8

931-267-2243

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Paint and Sip

Social Brew

140 N Main St.

4-6 p.m.

$25

931-456-2739

 

Sunday, Sept. 25

Cumberland Homesteads Apple Festival

Homesteads Tower

96 Hwy. 68

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

$5 admission for the weekend

 

Monday, Sept. 26

Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club

Crossville Housing Authority

67 Irwin St.

4:30 p.m.

931-456-9019

 

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Jake Hoot

Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

 

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Bling Bracelet Class

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

1-2:30 p.m.

$20, plus $13 material fee

931-484-9600

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime w/ Miss Patty

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

QuickBooks Online Basics

Via Zoom

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

www.cumberlandincubator.com

9331-456-4910

5-7:30 p.m.

Weekly through Nov. 1

$550

 

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Ewe Can Knit - Needle Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Lynn Haines, Vintage Rock & Country

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

 

Lynn Haines

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Plateau Chapter Hike: Pickett State Park

Jamestown, TN

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Crossville Cracker Barrel

23 Executive Dr.

Carpool, $6

931-267-2243

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

 

Thursday, Sept. 29

David England & Second Time Out

Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Finish Your Quilt Class

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

1-3 p.m.

$20

931-484-9600

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Friday, Sept. 30

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Hershel Meadows

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Saturday, Oct. 1

Mark Anthony &

the Mark Anthony Ensemble

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6 p.m.

Free

 

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Aaron Tippin

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$59

931-484-6133

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Space Creative w/Louise Goodman

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

$15

931-456-4910

 

Open House & Fly-In 2022

Crossville Memorial Airport 

2409 Sparta Hwy.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Free

931-484-5278

 

Tuesday, Oct. 4

“The Legend of Boggy Creek” - Free Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Smorgasbord: Cool Tones - Collage

The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$25 for members, $30 for non-members

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Bling Bracelet Class

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

1 p.m.

$20, plus $13 material fee

931-484-9600

 

Thursday, Oct. 6

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Friday, Oct. 7

Friday at the Crossroads

“Harvest Festival”

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Bible Journaling Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$5

931-210-5599

 

Relay for Life

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

5-10 p.m.

ltaylor.relay@gmail.com

 

Fun & Wine Friday Reception

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m.

Free

931-707-7249

 

Saturday, Oct. 8

Pumpkin Painting for Kids (Adult Required)

Plateau AgResearch & Education Center

320 Experiment Station Rd.

1-3 p.m.

Free

931-484-0034

utgardenscrossville@utk.edu

 

Christmas Workshop

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr.

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$30, all supplies provided

931-210-5599

facstn.com

 

Fall Maker Pop-Up Event

Roane State Community College

2567 Cook Rd.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

931-456-9880

 

Wine & Paint

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd.

11 a.m.-1 p.m., or 2-4 p.m.

$40 per person

931-484-9463

 

Delnora Reed LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

931-707-0440

 

Goat Milk Soap Making Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-noon

$30

931-787-5838

 

Sunday, Oct. 9

Card Crafting with Louise

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$10

 

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Paint Along with Sam

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$30-$35

931-707-7249

 

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Art & Beyond with Karen

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr.

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Greeting Card Ornaments Class

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

1-4 p.m.

$30

931-484-9600

 

Thursday, Oct. 13

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Friday, Oct. 14

Crossville Annual Oktoberfest

Knights of Columbus Grounds

2892 Hwy. 70 East

11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

$6 advance, $8 at gate; children under 13 free

423-799-0229

www.crossvilleoktoberfest.com

 

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 15

Crossville Annual Oktoberfest

Knights of Columbus Grounds

2892 Hwy. 70 East

11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

$6 advance, $8 at gate; children under 13 free

423-799-0229

www.crossvilleoktoberfest.com

 

Second Annual UC Bigfoot Festival

Cumberland County Fairgrounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-6 p.m.

$5, free for kids 12 and under

 

Sevens Pine

Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

 

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Introduction to Oil Painting

The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$35-$40

931-707-7249

 

Monday, Oct. 17

Container Making Class

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

9-11 a.m., or 4-6 p.m.

$20

931-484-9600

 

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Fall Fest Bracelet Class

The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$70-$75

931-707-7249

 

Thursday, Oct. 20

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Friday, Oct. 21

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Brother Maven & Blue Mother Tupelo

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$10-$20

931-484-6133

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Mixed-Media Altered Book Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

 

Saturday, Oct. 22

Crossville Cruise In

Downtown Crossville

Noon-4 p.m.

 

Heritage Day

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Admission free

Visit cumberlandhorizons.com

 

Centennial Park Stream/Litter Clean-Up

Centennial Park

837 Industrial Blvd.

9 a.m.-noon

931-210-3611

dennisgregg@gmail.com

 

Dirty Dancing - Free Showing

The Amphitheater

29 Division St.

6 p.m.

Free

 

Kayley Bishop LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

931-707-0440

 

Sunday, Oct. 23

Crossville String Quartet Featuring Robert Moore

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

2:30-3:30 p.m.

$12-$22

931-707-0440

 

Monday, Oct. 24

Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club

Crossville Housing Authority

67 Irwin St.

4:30 p.m.

931-456-9019

 

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Thursday, Oct. 27

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Friday, Oct. 28

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 29

Collin Raye

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$59

931-484-6133

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Thursday, Nov. 3

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Community Band

Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

www.cccband.net

 

Friday, Nov. 4

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Bible Journaling Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$5

931-210-5599

 

Saturday, Nov. 5

Author Day

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free

 

Thomas Pandolfi

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$10-$15

931-484-6133

 

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Space Creative w/Louise Goodman

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

$15

931-456-4910

 

Veteran’s Parade

Downtown Crossville

10 a.m.-noon

 

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Art & Beyond with Karen

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr.

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com 

 

Thursday, Nov. 10

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Friday, Nov. 11

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Saturday, Nov. 12

Alex Miller

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$15-$25

931-484-6133

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Wine & Paint

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd.

11 a.m.-1 p.m., or 2-4 p.m.

$40 per person

931-484-9463

 

Paint Like Bob Ross

Dogwood Exchange

92 E First St.

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

$60, all supplies included

931-787-5838

 

Sunday, Nov. 13

Card Crafting with Louise

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$10

 

Songs In the Key of She

Plateau Women’s Chorus

Crosssville First United Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

3 p.m., Free

plateauwomenschorus.org

 

Thursday, Nov. 17

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Friday. Nov. 18

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Mixed-Media Altered Book Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

 

Saturday, Nov. 19

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Invasive Plant Removal

Centennial Park

837 Industrial Blvd.

8 a.m.-noon

931-210-3611

dennisgregg@gmail.com

 

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Open Mic Night

Palace Theatre

7 p.m.

72 S. Main St.

931-484-6133 for a spot

 

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Monday, Nov. 28

Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club

Crossville Housing Authority

67 Irwin St.

4:30 p.m.

931-456-9019

 

Thursday, Dec. 1

Classic Nashville Christmas

Gail Bliss and Jason Petty

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

7:30 p.m.

$25

ccplayhouse.com

931-484-5000

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Friday, Dec. 2

Friday at the Crossroads

“Winter Wonderland”

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Bible Journaling Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$5

931-210-5599

 

Saturday, Dec. 3

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Space Creative w/Louise Goodman

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

$15

931-456-4910

 

Thursday, Dec. 8

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Friday, Dec. 9

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Sunday, Dec. 11

Card Crafting with Louise

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$10

 

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Art & Beyond with Karen

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr.

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Thursday, Dec. 15

Inversion Vocal Ensemble

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

7:30 p.m.

$25

ccplayhouse.com

931-484-5000

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Community Band

Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

www.cccband.net

 

Friday, Dec. 16

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Christmas with Carrie Hassler

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$10-$20

931-484-6133

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Mixed-Media Altered Book Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

 

Saturday, Dec. 17

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Wine & Paint

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd.

11 a.m.-1 p.m., or 2-4 p.m.

$40 per person

931-484-9463

 

Thursday, Dec. 22

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Friday, Dec. 23

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Thursday, Dec. 27

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Thursday, Dec. 29

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Friday, Dec. 30

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Thursday, March 9

Cumberland County Community Band

Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

www.cccband.net

 

Thursday, May 25

Cumberland County Community Band

Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

www.cccband.net

