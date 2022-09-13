Tuesday, Sept. 13
Truly Clueless
Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
KidBits Preschool Storytime with Miss Patty
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Art & Beyond with Karen
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr.
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Ewe Can Knit -
Needle Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Al Bonnis, Fancy Pickin’
& Memorable Songs
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
931-484-6790
Tommy Hancock
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
Plateau Chapter Hike:
Cumberland Trail
Arch Mountain section
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Landers Crossroads
228 Interstate Dr.
Carpool, $7
931-267-2243
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Etsy Workshop
with Shirley Freeman
Cumberland
Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
9331-456-4910
10 a.m.-Noon
$30
Thursday, Sept. 15
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County
Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Intermediate
Wire-Wrapped Bracelet
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr.
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
$30, all supplies provided
931-210-5599
Friday, Sept. 16
Lunch on the Lawn
Cumberland County
Habitat for Humanity
Cumberland County
Courthouse
2 N. Main St.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
931-484-4565
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Garden Tour
Plateau AgResearch
& Education Center
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9:30-11 a.m.
Free
931-484-0034
Mixed-Media
Altered Book Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts
and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Polymer Clay Pumpkin Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$25, plus $5 material fee
931-787-5838
Fall Greeting Card Workshop
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.-noon, or 1-4 p.m.
Material fee: $8
931-484-6790
Dan Roten Band
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
7-10 p.m.
931-788-6717
Saturday, Sept. 17
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Dave Adkins
with Carrie Hassler
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$15-$25
931-484-6133 or
Daytripper LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
931-707-0440
Fall Farm Day
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
$2
Homesteads Tower
5K & 10K Apple Walk/Run
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
8 a.m. registration
9 a.m. start
$20 adults
$10 kids 10 and younger
Alzheimer’s Tennessee
Plateau Walk and Parade
433 Lakeview Dr.
Fairfield Glade
10 a.m.-noon
Parade leaves at noon
Children’s Saturday Stack
of Stories
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9-11 a.m.
For ages 12 and younger
Children must be accompanied by parent/guardian
931-484-6790
Free Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. - Beginners
10:45 a.m. - Intermediate
11:20 a.m. - Advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Fall Brawl 2
Demolition Derby
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
$10 admission
6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 18
Mommy & Me - Mini Fairy Herb Garden
Dirty Girl’s Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$40
931-742-0299
Mini Fairy Herb Garden
& Herb Soda
Dirty Girl’s Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$30
931-742-0299
The Wonder of Monarchs
and Milkweed
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
2-4 p.m.
Free
931-484-6138
Monday, Sept. 19
Beginning Crochet Class
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
9-11 a.m. or 4-6 p.m.
$60 for all three classes
931-484-9600
Sewing and Quilting Camp with Jane Tavernier
Cumberland Business
Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
9331-456-4910
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
$40
Through Sept. 22
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Open Mic Night
Palace Theatre
7 p.m.
72 S. Main St.
931-484-6133 for a spot
First Time Homebuyer Dinner
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
5:30 p.m.
Free
KidBits Preschool Storytime with Miss Patty
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Cumberland County Library Board Meeting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1:30 p.m.
931-484-6790
QuickBooks Online Basics
Oak Ridge Chamber
of Commerce
1400 Oak Ridge Turnpike
$550
8 a.m.-3 p.m. Central Time
Wednesday, Sept. 21
“Vintage Red” Chain Maille Bracelet Class
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$70/members, $75/guests
931-707-7249
www.artguildfairfieldglade.org
Ewe Can Knit -
Needle Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Stamp Collecting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
937-499-4210
Memory Road,
The Soundtrack of Our Lives
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
931-484-6790
Jukebox Dan
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
Plateau Chapter Hike:
Twin Arches
Big South Fork
Jamestown, TN
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Crossville Cracker Barrel
23 Executive Dr.
931-267-2243
Carpool, $7
931-267-2243
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Grow with Google: Launch Your Business with Customer-Focused Marketing
Cumberland Business
Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
9331-456-4910
Noon-1 p.m.
Free
Thursday, Sept. 22
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Cumberland County
Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Watercolor Boat Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$30, plus a $10 material fee
931-787-5838
Welcome to Medicare Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-4 p.m.
1-877-801-0044
Friday, Sept. 23
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
The Smoky Nights
Bunkers Grill and Patio Bar
East 750, US-70
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0119
Truly Clueless
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
7-10 p.m.
931-788-6717
Saturday, Sept. 24
Ground N’ The Round w/ Jamie Adamson
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
931-707-0440
Crossville’s Got Talent!
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$12
931-248-2487
Wine & Paint
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
$40 per person
931-484-9463
Mother Legacy
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6 p.m.
Free
Crossville Cruise In
Downtown Crossville
Noon-4 p.m.
Trail Maintenance - National Public Lands Day
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Free
931-484-6138
https://tnstateparksvolunteer.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/?need_id=716660
Cumberland Homesteads Apple Festival
Homesteads Tower
96 Hwy. 68
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
$5 admission for the weekend
Apple Festival Pageant
Homesteads Tower
96 Hwy. 68
10 a.m.-Noon
Free Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. - Beginners
10:45 a.m. - Intermediate
11:20 a.m. - Advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Plateau Chapter Hike: Foster Falls
South Cumberland State Park
Tracy City, TN
7:15 a.m.
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
Carpool, $8
931-267-2243
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Paint and Sip
Social Brew
140 N Main St.
4-6 p.m.
$25
931-456-2739
Sunday, Sept. 25
Cumberland Homesteads Apple Festival
Homesteads Tower
96 Hwy. 68
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
$5 admission for the weekend
Monday, Sept. 26
Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club
Crossville Housing Authority
67 Irwin St.
4:30 p.m.
931-456-9019
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Jake Hoot
Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Bling Bracelet Class
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
1-2:30 p.m.
$20, plus $13 material fee
931-484-9600
KidBits Preschool Storytime w/ Miss Patty
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
QuickBooks Online Basics
Via Zoom
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
9331-456-4910
5-7:30 p.m.
Weekly through Nov. 1
$550
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Ewe Can Knit - Needle Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Lynn Haines, Vintage Rock & Country
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
931-484-6790
Lynn Haines
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
Plateau Chapter Hike: Pickett State Park
Jamestown, TN
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Crossville Cracker Barrel
23 Executive Dr.
Carpool, $6
931-267-2243
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Thursday, Sept. 29
David England & Second Time Out
Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Finish Your Quilt Class
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
1-3 p.m.
$20
931-484-9600
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 30
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Hershel Meadows
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
7-10 p.m.
931-788-6717
Saturday, Oct. 1
Mark Anthony &
the Mark Anthony Ensemble
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6 p.m.
Free
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Aaron Tippin
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$59
931-484-6133
Space Creative w/Louise Goodman
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
$15
931-456-4910
Open House & Fly-In 2022
Crossville Memorial Airport
2409 Sparta Hwy.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Free
931-484-5278
Tuesday, Oct. 4
“The Legend of Boggy Creek” - Free Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-484-6133
Smorgasbord: Cool Tones - Collage
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
$25 for members, $30 for non-members
931-707-7249
www.artguildfairfieldglade.net
Bling Bracelet Class
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
1 p.m.
$20, plus $13 material fee
931-484-9600
Thursday, Oct. 6
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
Friday at the Crossroads
“Harvest Festival”
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Bible Journaling Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$5
931-210-5599
Relay for Life
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
5-10 p.m.
Fun & Wine Friday Reception
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m.
Free
931-707-7249
Saturday, Oct. 8
Pumpkin Painting for Kids (Adult Required)
Plateau AgResearch & Education Center
320 Experiment Station Rd.
1-3 p.m.
Free
931-484-0034
Christmas Workshop
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr.
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$30, all supplies provided
931-210-5599
Fall Maker Pop-Up Event
Roane State Community College
2567 Cook Rd.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
931-456-9880
Wine & Paint
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd.
11 a.m.-1 p.m., or 2-4 p.m.
$40 per person
931-484-9463
Delnora Reed LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
931-707-0440
Goat Milk Soap Making Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-noon
$30
931-787-5838
Sunday, Oct. 9
Card Crafting with Louise
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$10
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Paint Along with Sam
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
$30-$35
931-707-7249
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Art & Beyond with Karen
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr.
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Greeting Card Ornaments Class
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
1-4 p.m.
$30
931-484-9600
Thursday, Oct. 13
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 14
Crossville Annual Oktoberfest
Knights of Columbus Grounds
2892 Hwy. 70 East
11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
$6 advance, $8 at gate; children under 13 free
423-799-0229
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Crossville Annual Oktoberfest
Knights of Columbus Grounds
2892 Hwy. 70 East
11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
$6 advance, $8 at gate; children under 13 free
423-799-0229
Second Annual UC Bigfoot Festival
Cumberland County Fairgrounds
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-6 p.m.
$5, free for kids 12 and under
Sevens Pine
Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Introduction to Oil Painting
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$35-$40
931-707-7249
Monday, Oct. 17
Container Making Class
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
9-11 a.m., or 4-6 p.m.
$20
931-484-9600
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Fall Fest Bracelet Class
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$70-$75
931-707-7249
Thursday, Oct. 20
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 21
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Brother Maven & Blue Mother Tupelo
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$10-$20
931-484-6133
Mixed-Media Altered Book Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Saturday, Oct. 22
Crossville Cruise In
Downtown Crossville
Noon-4 p.m.
Heritage Day
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Admission free
Visit cumberlandhorizons.com
Centennial Park Stream/Litter Clean-Up
Centennial Park
837 Industrial Blvd.
9 a.m.-noon
931-210-3611
Dirty Dancing - Free Showing
The Amphitheater
29 Division St.
6 p.m.
Free
Kayley Bishop LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
931-707-0440
Sunday, Oct. 23
Crossville String Quartet Featuring Robert Moore
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
2:30-3:30 p.m.
$12-$22
931-707-0440
Monday, Oct. 24
Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club
Crossville Housing Authority
67 Irwin St.
4:30 p.m.
931-456-9019
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Thursday, Oct. 27
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 28
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Collin Raye
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$59
931-484-6133
Thursday, Nov. 3
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Cumberland County Community Band
Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Friday, Nov. 4
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Bible Journaling Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$5
931-210-5599
Saturday, Nov. 5
Author Day
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Free
Thomas Pandolfi
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$10-$15
931-484-6133
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Space Creative w/Louise Goodman
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
$15
931-456-4910
Veteran’s Parade
Downtown Crossville
10 a.m.-noon
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Art & Beyond with Karen
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr.
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Thursday, Nov. 10
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 11
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Alex Miller
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$15-$25
931-484-6133
Wine & Paint
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd.
11 a.m.-1 p.m., or 2-4 p.m.
$40 per person
931-484-9463
Paint Like Bob Ross
Dogwood Exchange
92 E First St.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
$60, all supplies included
931-787-5838
Sunday, Nov. 13
Card Crafting with Louise
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$10
Songs In the Key of She
Plateau Women’s Chorus
Crosssville First United Methodist Church
100 Braun St.
3 p.m., Free
Thursday, Nov. 17
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Friday. Nov. 18
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Mixed-Media Altered Book Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Saturday, Nov. 19
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Invasive Plant Removal
Centennial Park
837 Industrial Blvd.
8 a.m.-noon
931-210-3611
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Open Mic Night
Palace Theatre
7 p.m.
72 S. Main St.
931-484-6133 for a spot
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Monday, Nov. 28
Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club
Crossville Housing Authority
67 Irwin St.
4:30 p.m.
931-456-9019
Thursday, Dec. 1
Classic Nashville Christmas
Gail Bliss and Jason Petty
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
7:30 p.m.
$25
931-484-5000
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2
Friday at the Crossroads
“Winter Wonderland”
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Bible Journaling Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$5
931-210-5599
Saturday, Dec. 3
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Space Creative w/Louise Goodman
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
$15
931-456-4910
Thursday, Dec. 8
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 9
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 11
Card Crafting with Louise
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$10
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Art & Beyond with Karen
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr.
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Thursday, Dec. 15
Inversion Vocal Ensemble
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
7:30 p.m.
$25
931-484-5000
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Cumberland County Community Band
Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Friday, Dec. 16
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Christmas with Carrie Hassler
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$10-$20
931-484-6133
Mixed-Media Altered Book Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Saturday, Dec. 17
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Wine & Paint
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd.
11 a.m.-1 p.m., or 2-4 p.m.
$40 per person
931-484-9463
Thursday, Dec. 22
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 23
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 27
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Thursday, March 9
Cumberland County Community Band
Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Thursday, May 25
Cumberland County Community Band
Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.