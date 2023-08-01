127Sale-1.jpg

The annual 127 Corridor Sale kicks off Thursday, with roadside sales stretching from Michigan to Alabama — and right through the heart of Cumberland County. Shoppers, find a treasure among the hundreds of booths. Motorists, be prepared for some delays and pay attention to traffic conditions, which can change quickly. It’s going to be hot this weekend, so make sure you’re got water with you before hitting the Corridor Sale. The sale is set to wrap up on Sunday, Aug. 6.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Butterflies and Caterpillars

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Preregistration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Hiking, Camping & 

Whitewater Rafting

Ijams Nature Center

2915 Island Home Ave.

Knoxville, TN

7:30 a.m.

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68@

tennesseetrails.org

 

Jason Lee McKinney Band

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

The Truman Show [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. 

and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 

or until sellout

 

Stamp Collecting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

937-499-4210

 

Thursday, Aug. 3

Sustainable Landscape Design for Pollinators

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10-11 a.m.

Preregistration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Aug. 4

Back to School

Friday at the Crossroads

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

Jeff Allen

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Judged & Juried Show

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Wildflower Walk

Obed River Park

Outdoor Classroom

24 Obed River Park Dr.

8-9:30 a.m.

Free

931-484-6431

 

2 Old Guys 

Pickin’ the Plateau

Crossville Depot

169 N. Main St.

5:30-8:30 p.m.

931-456-2586

 

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary 

Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard

7-8:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Saturday, Aug. 5

Fall Vegetable Gardening

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Preregistration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Mudbone

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. Beginners

10:45 a.m. Intermediate

11:30 a.m. Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Write Away author group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

One Night In Italy

Crossville Mission Bible 

Training Center

3889 Sparta Hwy.

6 p.m.

$10-$25

931-484-9935

 

Peavine Fresh Market

Farmers Market

Village Veterinary Clinic

4965 Peavine Rd.

8 a.m.-noon

 

Back-to-School Late Skate

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

6 p.m.

$15

931-484-0200

 

The Restless live

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Elvis [PG-13]

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Gun & Knife Show

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

$0-$5

931-484-6431

 

New Shooter Seminars

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9:30 a.m.-noon, or 12:30-3 p.m.

Free

931-484-6431 

or www.gkshow.org

 

 

The Ultimate Oldies 

Rock’n’Roll Show

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$25

931-484-6133

 

Sunday, Aug. 6

Gun & Knife Show

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free

931-484-6431

 

Walk in the Woods

Obed River Park

24 Obed River Park Dr.

10 a.m.

404-790-3945

plateaulocalwalks@yahoo.com

 

Eighth annual Saving Rylan golf tournament

Bear Trace 

at Cumberland Mountain

407 Wild Plum Ln.

10 a.m.

$65-$260

931-707-1640

 

Monday, Aug. 7

Harvesting Herbs

and Making Herbal Gifts

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

2-3 p.m.

Preregistration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Family Game Night

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4:30-6:30 p.m.

Free

931-484-6790

 

Adult Summer Camp

Cumberland Mountain

State Park

24 Office Dr.

8 a.m.-noon

$30

931-484-6138

kacey.king@tn.gov

 

Mount LeConte Jug Band

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Aug. 8

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Adult Summer Camp

Cumberland Mountain

State Park

24 Office Dr.

8 a.m.-noon

$30

931-484-6138

kacey.king@tn.gov

 

Smorgasbord:

Hoop Earrings

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$25-$30

931-707-7249

 

Split Decision

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Peanut Butter Falcon [PG-13]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. 

and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 

or until sellout

 

Selections from

“The SpongeBob Musical”

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Cummins Falls & 

Washmorgan Hollow

Cookeville, TN

7:30 a.m.

$5

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68@

tennesseetrails.org

 

Adult Summer Camp

Cumberland Mountain

State Park

24 Office Dr.

8 a.m.-noon

$30

931-484-6138

kacey.king@tn.gov

 

Von Musick

The Beef and Barrel 

Restaurant & Lounge

1112 West Ave.

5:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-9211

 

Hiring Event

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

11 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Thursday, Aug. 10

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Seed Saving Workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

11 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Creative Alcohol Inks

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$45-$50

931-707-7249

 

Cumberland County Fair

Exhibit Entry

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

2-6 p.m.

Entries in Adult and Youth Departments except baking, flowers, poultry, rabbits and crops

 

Memory Pocket Fiber 

Journal (Two-Day Class)

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$70-$75

931-707-7249

 

Pumpkin Wagon 

acrylic class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$45, plus $5 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Friday, Aug. 11

Cumberland County 

Fair Pageants

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

6 p.m.

Wee Miss

Little Miss

Fair Princess

Admission $5

 

Lone Star Rodeo

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

8 p.m.

 

Elvis [PG-13]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

Mike Tossing

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Invasive Plants Workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

11 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Memory Pocket Fiber 

Journal (Two-Day Class)

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$70-$75

931-707-7249

 

Quilling Cross class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$40

931-787-5838

 

Highland Cow 

watercolor class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

5:30-8:30 p.m.

$45, plus $5 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Gavin Powell

Social Brew

140 N. Main St.

7 p.m.

Free

931-456-2739

 

Saturday, Aug. 12

17th annual Pitchin’ for 

Caleb Cornhole Tournament

Benefit for Tennessee 

Hemophilia and Bleeding Disorders Foundation

Centennial Park

837 Industrial Blvd. 

9 a.m. check in. 

$30 

kelleywood@citlink.net

931-261-4446

Mickey Griffen Memorial Jakes Day

Crossville Shooting

Sports Park

772 Albert Frye Rd.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Free

Activities include archery, bow fishing, a petting zoo, Fire Safety House, turkey calling, clay target shooting and more.

 

Cumberland County

Pretty Baby Contest

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

9:30 a.m.

Admission $5

 

Cumberland County

Fair Pageants

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

6 p.m.

Mother-Daughter Pageant

Ms. Senior

Jr. Fairest of the Fair

Fairest of the Fair

Admission $5

 

Rachel Lipsky

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

A Songwriters Circle

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. Beginners

10:45 a.m. Intermediate

11:30 a.m. Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Lilly Bluff Overlook

920 Ridge Rd.

Lancing, TN

7:30 a.m.

$5

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68@

tennesseetrails.org

 

Wine & Paint

Stonehaus Winery

244 Genesis Rd. 103

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. or 2-4:30 p.m.

$45.90

931-484-9463

 

Tealicious Mocktail Party

Copper Chick GOAT

Soapery & Makery

115 S. Main St.

1-3 p.m.

$35

423-718-4905

 

Peavine Fresh Market

Farmers Market

Village Veterinary Clinic

4965 Peavine Rd.

8 a.m.-noon

 

The Bad Guys [PG]

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Amanda Pruitt live

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Sunday, Aug. 13

The Gibson Brothers

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Cumberland County Fair Exhibit Entry

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

2-6 p.m.

Poultry, rabbits, baking, flowers and crops

Walk in the Woods

Stonehenge Trail

266 Stonehenge Dr.

10 a.m.

404-790-3945

plateaulocalwalks@yahoo.com

 

Monday, Aug. 14

FAFSA Help Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Veteran & Military

Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Pajama Day

for House of Hope

Homesteads Baptist Church

4427 US-127

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

931-787-5838

 

Four On The Floor

Cumberland County Fair Grounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

7:30 p.m.

931-484-9454

 

Jake Hoot

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Good Will Hunting - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Artists’ Peer Review

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$0-$10

931-707-7249

 

Chris Hennessee

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Stamp Collecting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

937-499-4210

 

The War At Home - Civil War Program

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

7:30 a.m.

$12

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org

 

A Thing Called Man - Human Figure Drawing

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

$60-$65

931-707-7249

 

Thursday, Aug. 17

Chrysanthemum: Queen of Fall Flowers

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Preregistration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Hoop Caliente!

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

11:30 a.m.

Free

931-484-6790

 

Computer Painting: The Mystery Solved

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

$60-$65

931-707-7249

 

Leaf Pendant & Earring Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$40

931-787-5838

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Aug. 18

Nacho Libre - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Christmas in August - Card Creating Workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-noon, or 1-4 p.m.

$8

931-484-6790

 

Mixed-Media Altered Book Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr. #122

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

 

The Lost City - Movies on the Beach

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Matt Rogers

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

5 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Saturday, Aug. 19

Velvet Rodeo LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

DEKA Strong

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

$25-$39

931-484-5767

cs@deka.fit

 

Jason Howard

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. - Beginners

10:45 a.m. - Intermediate

11:30 a.m. - Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Bird Migration

Obed River Park - Outdoor Classroom

24 Obed River Park Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

Free

931-484-6431

 

Peavine Fresh Market

Farmer’s Market

Village Veterinary Clinic

4965 Peavine Rd.

8 a.m.-noon

 

Raising Kids In An Unsafe World

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

12:30-2:30 p.m.

Free

414-248-0551

 

Sunday, Aug. 20

Blood Drive

Linary Church of Christ

1244 Old State Hwy. 28

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

931-484-5961

 

Walk in the Woods

Seven Bridges Trail

10 a.m.

404-790-3945

plateaulocalwalks@yahoo.com

 

Monday, Aug. 21

Run for Cover

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Cumberland County Commission Meeting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

6 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Tuesday, Aug. 22

The Expendables 3 - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Let’s Learn Stained Glass

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$90-$96

931-707-7249

 

Soul Soup

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

TCAT Graduation Ceremony

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

6 p.m.

931-484-7502

 

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Practical Nursing Pinning Ceremony

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

6 p.m.

931-484-7502

 

The Glade Dixieland Band

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

Free

931-484-6790

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Piney Falls Trail

760-1998 Firetower Rd.

Grandview, TN

7:30 a.m.

$4

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org

 

Thursday, Aug. 24

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Welcome to Medicare Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-4 p.m.

877-801-0044

 

Byrd’s Creek Bridge - 3 Day Watercolor Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$120, plus $20 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Friday, Aug. 25

An Evening w/ Gene Watson

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$43-$53

931-484-6133

 

Jazz Night

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Rock Painting Workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Temp-Tilted

Social Brew

140 N. Main St.

7:30 p.m.

931-456-2739

 

Saturday, Aug. 26

American Graffiti - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. - Beginners

10:45 a.m. - Intermediate

11:30 a.m. - Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Introductory Piano Lessons

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Nemo Bridge - Emory River Trail

1855 Catoosa Rd.

Wartburg, TN

7:30 a.m.

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org

 

Tee It Up For T! - Golf Tournament

Bear Trace At Cumberland Mountain

407 Wild Plum Ln.

7 a.m.

$125-$400

931-707-1640

33ty1998@gmail.com

 

Peavine Fresh Market

Farmer’s Market

Village Veterinary Clinic

4965 Peavine Rd.

8 a.m.-noon

 

Ditch Diggers

Crossville Depot

169 N. Main St.

6 p.m.

$10

931-456-2586

 

The Nightcap LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Shazam! Fury of the Gods - Movies on the Beach

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

We Are One - Community Event

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Free

931-510-6585

 

Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

850-261-9756

fterdeman@gmail.com

 

Jesse Black

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Sunday, Aug. 27

Walk in the Woods

Central Spine Hiking Trail

10 a.m.

404-790-3945

plateaulocalwalks@yahoo.com

 

Monday, Aug. 28

Carrie Hassler

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Fall Gardener’s Festival

Plateau AgResearch and Education Center

320 Experiment Station Rd.

8 a.m.

931-484-0034

jburns35@tennessee.edu

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Wire Fall Bracelet

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$35-$40

931-707-7249

 

California Dreamin’

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Smokey and the Bandit - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Phil In The Blanks - Concert

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

Free

931-484-6790

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Ozone Falls

Rockwood, TN

7:30 a.m.

$2

931-267-2243

 

Thursday, Aug. 31

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Diamond Dot - Painting Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-noon

$4

931-484-6790

 

Carnivorous Plants - Lunch & Learn

Obed River Park - Outdoor Classroom

24 Obed River Park Dr.

Noon-1 p.m.

Free

931-484-6431

 

Byrd’s Creek Bridge - 3 Day Watercolor Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$120, plus $20 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Queen Tribute: The Kings of Queen

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Friday, Sept. 1

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

6:30-8 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Saturday, Sept. 2

Rich Hardesty

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Dog - Movies on the Beach

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Peavine Fresh Market

Farmer’s Market

Village Veterinary Clinic

4965 Peavine Rd.

8 a.m.-noon

 

Monday, Sept. 4

Soul Soup

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Smokey and the Bandit II - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Country Gold

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, Sept. 7

Byrd’s Creek Bridge - 3 Day Watercolor Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$120, plus $20 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Friday, Sept. 8

Hannah Montana: The Movie - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wildflower Walk

Obed River Park - Outdoor Classroom

24 Obed River Park Dr.

9-10:30 a.m.

Free

931-484-6431

 

Saturday, Sept. 9

Peavine Fresh Market

Farmer’s Market

Village Veterinary Clinic

4965 Peavine Rd.

8 a.m.-noon

 

Blues, Brews & BBQ

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

2-6 p.m.

$15-$20

800-383-7600

 

Herb Tea

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$20-$35

Preregistration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Salute to the Women of Country

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$17

931-484-6133

 

Jurassic World Dominion - Movies on the Beach

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Save the Monarchs: The Wonder of Monarchs and Milkweed

Cumberland Mountain State Park Recreation Hall

24 Office Dr.

2-4 p.m.

Free

Register online at tnstateparks.com

 

Monday, Sept. 11

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Sept. 12

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

TennGreen Land Conservancy - Lunch & Learn

Obed River Park - Outdoor Classroom

24 Obed River Park Dr.

Noon-1 p.m.

Free

931-484-6431

 

Truly Clueless

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Smokey and the Bandit Part 3 - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Friday, Sept. 15

16th Annual Lunch on the Lawn

Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cumberland County Courthouse Lawn

931-484-4565 

www.cchabitatforhumanity.com

 

Mixed-Media Altered Book Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr. #122

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

 

Plateau Discovery Garden Tour

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9:30-11 a.m.

Preregistration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

The Cumberland Outlaws

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

7-10 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Saturday, Sept. 16

Peavine Fresh Market

Farmer’s Market

Village Veterinary Clinic

4965 Peavine Rd.

8 a.m.-noon

 

The Magi LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Miss Tennessee Watermelon

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

1 p.m.

$40-$50, plus $25 nonrefundable deposit

931-484-6133

 

Hello Fall Market ’23

Bramble Berry Cafe and Bakery

2446 Genesis Rd., Ste. 101

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Free

931-200-2706

 

Monday, Sept. 18

Invasive Plants on the Plateau

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Preregistration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Wednesday, Sept. 19

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Caleb & Leann

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Thursday, Sept. 21

Highway 96

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$20-$25

931-484-6133

 

Friday, Sept. 22

Harvesters in the Holler 2023

Oaklawn Farms

5754 US-70

8 a.m.-8 p.m.

$10-$80

931-267-2355

 

Saturday, Sept. 23

Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

850-261-9756

fterdeman@gmail.com

 

The Wannabeatles

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$22-$28

931-484-6133

 

Harvesters in the Holler 2023

Oaklawn Farms

5754 US-70

8 a.m.-8 p.m.

$10-$80

931-267-2355

 

Peavine Fresh Market

Farmer’s Market

Village Veterinary Clinic

4965 Peavine Rd.

8 a.m.-noon

 

Wednesday, Sept. 26

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Zone Status

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

The Sharrieffa Barksdale Track - Benefit Concert

Roane State Community College

276 Patton Ln.

Harriman, TN

7 p.m.

$35-$50

865-354-3000

 

Thursday, Sept. 28

Tree Identification

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11:30 a.m.

Preregistration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Friday, Sept. 29

Comedy for a Cause VII

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

6-9 p.m.

Free

931-456-8600

 

Saturday, Sept. 30

Cloth Pumpkins Class

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9 a.m.-noon

$12

Preregistration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Peavine Fresh Market

Farmer’s Market

Village Veterinary Clinic

4965 Peavine Rd.

8 a.m.-noon

 

Monday, Oct. 2

Uncle Lucius LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$25

931-707-0440

 

Friday, Oct. 6

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

6-7:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Saturday, Oct. 7

Houseplants

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Preregistration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Mindy Smith LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$25

931-707-0440

 

Monday, Oct. 9

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Oct. 10

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Friday, Oct. 13

Analog FM Band - From Woodstock to Iconic Rock

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$22-$33

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Oct. 14

So, You Want a Greenhouse?

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Preregistration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Award-Winning Songwriter Steve Dorff

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$22-$33

931-484-6133

 

Three Times A Lady LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Pumpkin Painting for Kids

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

1-3 p.m.

Preregistration required

Children must be accompanied by adult

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Artists’ Peer Review

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$0-$10

931-707-7249

 

Friday, Oct. 20

Crossville Annual Oktoberfest

Knights of Columbus Grounds

2892 Hwy. 70 E

11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

$8-$10

423-799-0229

 

Mixed-Media Altered Book Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr. #122

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

 

Saturday, Oct. 21

Crossville Annual Oktoberfest

Knights of Columbus Grounds

2892 Hwy. 70 E

11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

$8-$10

423-799-0229

 

Friday, Oct. 27

Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Saturday, Oct. 28

Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

850-261-9756

fterdeman@gmail.com

 

Rockin’ Holiday Expo

Cumberland County Fairgrounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free

423-718-4905

 

Sunday, Oct. 29

The Kramers

First Baptist Church

130 Towne Centre Dr.

4 p.m.

931-484-6927

 

Rockin’ Holiday Expo

Cumberland County Fairgrounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free

423-718-4905

 

Friday, Nov. 3

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

5-6:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Monday, Nov. 13

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Nov. 14

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Friday, Nov. 17

Mixed-Media Altered Book Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr. #122

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

 

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Artists’ Peer Review

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$0-$10

931-707-7249

 

Friday, Dec. 1

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

4-5:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Sunday, Dec. 10

Blood Drive

Linary Church of Christ

1244 Old State Hwy. 28

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

931-484-5961

 

Monday, Dec. 11

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Dec. 12

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Friday, Dec. 15

Mixed-Media Altered Book Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr. #122

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

 

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Artists’ Peer Review

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$0-$10

931-707-7249

 

Saturday, Jan. 20

Universe United Miss Tennessee

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6133

UUMTNStatePageant@gmail.com

