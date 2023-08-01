The annual 127 Corridor Sale kicks off Thursday, with roadside sales stretching from Michigan to Alabama — and right through the heart of Cumberland County. Shoppers, find a treasure among the hundreds of booths. Motorists, be prepared for some delays and pay attention to traffic conditions, which can change quickly. It’s going to be hot this weekend, so make sure you’re got water with you before hitting the Corridor Sale. The sale is set to wrap up on Sunday, Aug. 6.