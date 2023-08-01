Tuesday, Aug. 1
Butterflies and Caterpillars
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Preregistration required
931-879-8980
Hiking, Camping &
Whitewater Rafting
Ijams Nature Center
2915 Island Home Ave.
Knoxville, TN
7:30 a.m.
931-267-2243
ttaplateauhikes68@
Jason Lee McKinney Band
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
The Truman Show [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd.
and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
or until sellout
Stamp Collecting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
937-499-4210
Thursday, Aug. 3
Sustainable Landscape Design for Pollinators
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10-11 a.m.
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, Aug. 4
Back to School
Friday at the Crossroads
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Jeff Allen
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Judged & Juried Show
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m.
931-707-7249
Wildflower Walk
Obed River Park
Outdoor Classroom
24 Obed River Park Dr.
8-9:30 a.m.
Free
931-484-6431
2 Old Guys
Pickin’ the Plateau
Crossville Depot
169 N. Main St.
5:30-8:30 p.m.
931-456-2586
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary
Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard
7-8:30 p.m.
Free
Saturday, Aug. 5
Fall Vegetable Gardening
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
Mudbone
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. Beginners
10:45 a.m. Intermediate
11:30 a.m. Advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Write Away author group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
One Night In Italy
Crossville Mission Bible
Training Center
3889 Sparta Hwy.
6 p.m.
$10-$25
931-484-9935
Peavine Fresh Market
Farmers Market
Village Veterinary Clinic
4965 Peavine Rd.
8 a.m.-noon
Back-to-School Late Skate
Skate City Crossville
204 Woodmere Mall
6 p.m.
$15
931-484-0200
The Restless live
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Elvis [PG-13]
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
931-788-6282
Gun & Knife Show
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
$0-$5
931-484-6431
New Shooter Seminars
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9:30 a.m.-noon, or 12:30-3 p.m.
Free
931-484-6431
The Ultimate Oldies
Rock’n’Roll Show
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$25
931-484-6133
Sunday, Aug. 6
Gun & Knife Show
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Free
931-484-6431
Walk in the Woods
Obed River Park
24 Obed River Park Dr.
10 a.m.
404-790-3945
Eighth annual Saving Rylan golf tournament
Bear Trace
at Cumberland Mountain
407 Wild Plum Ln.
10 a.m.
$65-$260
931-707-1640
Monday, Aug. 7
Harvesting Herbs
and Making Herbal Gifts
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
2-3 p.m.
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
Family Game Night
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4:30-6:30 p.m.
Free
931-484-6790
Adult Summer Camp
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
8 a.m.-noon
$30
931-484-6138
Mount LeConte Jug Band
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, Aug. 8
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Adult Summer Camp
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
8 a.m.-noon
$30
931-484-6138
Smorgasbord:
Hoop Earrings
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
$25-$30
931-707-7249
Split Decision
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Peanut Butter Falcon [PG-13]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd.
and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
or until sellout
Selections from
“The SpongeBob Musical”
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
931-484-6790
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Cummins Falls &
Washmorgan Hollow
Cookeville, TN
7:30 a.m.
$5
931-267-2243
ttaplateauhikes68@
Adult Summer Camp
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
8 a.m.-noon
$30
931-484-6138
Von Musick
The Beef and Barrel
Restaurant & Lounge
1112 West Ave.
5:30-7:30 p.m.
931-456-9211
Hiring Event
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
11 a.m.
931-484-7502
Thursday, Aug. 10
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Seed Saving Workshop
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
11 a.m.
931-484-6790
Creative Alcohol Inks
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
$45-$50
931-707-7249
Cumberland County Fair
Exhibit Entry
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
2-6 p.m.
Entries in Adult and Youth Departments except baking, flowers, poultry, rabbits and crops
Memory Pocket Fiber
Journal (Two-Day Class)
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$70-$75
931-707-7249
Pumpkin Wagon
acrylic class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$45, plus $5 material fee
931-787-5838
Friday, Aug. 11
Cumberland County
Fair Pageants
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
6 p.m.
Wee Miss
Little Miss
Fair Princess
Admission $5
Lone Star Rodeo
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
8 p.m.
Elvis [PG-13]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Mike Tossing
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Invasive Plants Workshop
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
11 a.m.
931-484-6790
Memory Pocket Fiber
Journal (Two-Day Class)
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
$70-$75
931-707-7249
Quilling Cross class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$40
931-787-5838
Highland Cow
watercolor class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
5:30-8:30 p.m.
$45, plus $5 material fee
931-787-5838
Gavin Powell
Social Brew
140 N. Main St.
7 p.m.
Free
931-456-2739
Saturday, Aug. 12
17th annual Pitchin’ for
Caleb Cornhole Tournament
Benefit for Tennessee
Hemophilia and Bleeding Disorders Foundation
Centennial Park
837 Industrial Blvd.
9 a.m. check in.
$30
931-261-4446
Mickey Griffen Memorial Jakes Day
Crossville Shooting
Sports Park
772 Albert Frye Rd.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Free
Activities include archery, bow fishing, a petting zoo, Fire Safety House, turkey calling, clay target shooting and more.
Cumberland County
Pretty Baby Contest
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
9:30 a.m.
Admission $5
Cumberland County
Fair Pageants
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
6 p.m.
Mother-Daughter Pageant
Ms. Senior
Jr. Fairest of the Fair
Fairest of the Fair
Admission $5
Rachel Lipsky
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
A Songwriters Circle
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. Beginners
10:45 a.m. Intermediate
11:30 a.m. Advanced
Free
931-484-6790
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Lilly Bluff Overlook
920 Ridge Rd.
Lancing, TN
7:30 a.m.
$5
931-267-2243
ttaplateauhikes68@
Wine & Paint
Stonehaus Winery
244 Genesis Rd. 103
11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. or 2-4:30 p.m.
$45.90
931-484-9463
Tealicious Mocktail Party
Copper Chick GOAT
Soapery & Makery
115 S. Main St.
1-3 p.m.
$35
423-718-4905
Peavine Fresh Market
Farmers Market
Village Veterinary Clinic
4965 Peavine Rd.
8 a.m.-noon
The Bad Guys [PG]
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
931-788-6282
Amanda Pruitt live
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Sunday, Aug. 13
The Gibson Brothers
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
931-484-6133
Cumberland County Fair Exhibit Entry
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
2-6 p.m.
Poultry, rabbits, baking, flowers and crops
Walk in the Woods
Stonehenge Trail
266 Stonehenge Dr.
10 a.m.
404-790-3945
Monday, Aug. 14
FAFSA Help Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Veteran & Military
Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Pajama Day
for House of Hope
Homesteads Baptist Church
4427 US-127
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
931-787-5838
Four On The Floor
Cumberland County Fair Grounds
1398 Livingston Rd.
7:30 p.m.
931-484-9454
Jake Hoot
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Good Will Hunting - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Artists’ Peer Review
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$0-$10
931-707-7249
Chris Hennessee
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Stamp Collecting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
937-499-4210
The War At Home - Civil War Program
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
931-484-6790
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
7:30 a.m.
$12
931-267-2243
ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org
A Thing Called Man - Human Figure Drawing
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
$60-$65
931-707-7249
Thursday, Aug. 17
Chrysanthemum: Queen of Fall Flowers
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-noon
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
Hoop Caliente!
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
11:30 a.m.
Free
931-484-6790
Computer Painting: The Mystery Solved
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
$60-$65
931-707-7249
Leaf Pendant & Earring Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$40
931-787-5838
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, Aug. 18
Nacho Libre - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Christmas in August - Card Creating Workshop
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.-noon, or 1-4 p.m.
$8
931-484-6790
Mixed-Media Altered Book Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr. #122
1-3 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
The Lost City - Movies on the Beach
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
931-788-6282
Matt Rogers
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
5 p.m.
931-202-2989
Saturday, Aug. 19
Velvet Rodeo LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
DEKA Strong
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
$25-$39
931-484-5767
Jason Howard
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. - Beginners
10:45 a.m. - Intermediate
11:30 a.m. - Advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Bird Migration
Obed River Park - Outdoor Classroom
24 Obed River Park Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
Free
931-484-6431
Peavine Fresh Market
Farmer’s Market
Village Veterinary Clinic
4965 Peavine Rd.
8 a.m.-noon
Raising Kids In An Unsafe World
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
12:30-2:30 p.m.
Free
414-248-0551
Sunday, Aug. 20
Blood Drive
Linary Church of Christ
1244 Old State Hwy. 28
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
931-484-5961
Walk in the Woods
Seven Bridges Trail
10 a.m.
404-790-3945
Monday, Aug. 21
Run for Cover
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Cumberland County Commission Meeting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
6 p.m.
931-484-6790
Tuesday, Aug. 22
The Expendables 3 - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Let’s Learn Stained Glass
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$90-$96
931-707-7249
Soul Soup
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
TCAT Graduation Ceremony
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
6 p.m.
931-484-7502
Wednesday, Aug. 23
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Practical Nursing Pinning Ceremony
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
6 p.m.
931-484-7502
The Glade Dixieland Band
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
Free
931-484-6790
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Piney Falls Trail
760-1998 Firetower Rd.
Grandview, TN
7:30 a.m.
$4
931-267-2243
ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org
Thursday, Aug. 24
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Welcome to Medicare Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-4 p.m.
877-801-0044
Byrd’s Creek Bridge - 3 Day Watercolor Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$120, plus $20 material fee
931-787-5838
Friday, Aug. 25
An Evening w/ Gene Watson
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$43-$53
931-484-6133
Jazz Night
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Rock Painting Workshop
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
931-484-6790
Temp-Tilted
Social Brew
140 N. Main St.
7:30 p.m.
931-456-2739
Saturday, Aug. 26
American Graffiti - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. - Beginners
10:45 a.m. - Intermediate
11:30 a.m. - Advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Introductory Piano Lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1 p.m.
931-484-6790
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Nemo Bridge - Emory River Trail
1855 Catoosa Rd.
Wartburg, TN
7:30 a.m.
931-267-2243
ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org
Tee It Up For T! - Golf Tournament
Bear Trace At Cumberland Mountain
407 Wild Plum Ln.
7 a.m.
$125-$400
931-707-1640
Peavine Fresh Market
Farmer’s Market
Village Veterinary Clinic
4965 Peavine Rd.
8 a.m.-noon
Ditch Diggers
Crossville Depot
169 N. Main St.
6 p.m.
$10
931-456-2586
The Nightcap LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Shazam! Fury of the Gods - Movies on the Beach
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
931-788-6282
We Are One - Community Event
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Free
931-510-6585
Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
Main St.
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
850-261-9756
Jesse Black
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Sunday, Aug. 27
Walk in the Woods
Central Spine Hiking Trail
10 a.m.
404-790-3945
Monday, Aug. 28
Carrie Hassler
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Fall Gardener’s Festival
Plateau AgResearch and Education Center
320 Experiment Station Rd.
8 a.m.
931-484-0034
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Wire Fall Bracelet
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
$35-$40
931-707-7249
California Dreamin’
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Smokey and the Bandit - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Wednesday, Aug. 30
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Phil In The Blanks - Concert
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
Free
931-484-6790
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Ozone Falls
Rockwood, TN
7:30 a.m.
$2
931-267-2243
Thursday, Aug. 31
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Diamond Dot - Painting Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.-noon
$4
931-484-6790
Carnivorous Plants - Lunch & Learn
Obed River Park - Outdoor Classroom
24 Obed River Park Dr.
Noon-1 p.m.
Free
931-484-6431
Byrd’s Creek Bridge - 3 Day Watercolor Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$120, plus $20 material fee
931-787-5838
Queen Tribute: The Kings of Queen
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
931-484-6133
Friday, Sept. 1
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
6:30-8 p.m.
Free
Saturday, Sept. 2
Rich Hardesty
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
Dog - Movies on the Beach
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
931-788-6282
Peavine Fresh Market
Farmer’s Market
Village Veterinary Clinic
4965 Peavine Rd.
8 a.m.-noon
Monday, Sept. 4
Soul Soup
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, Sept. 5
Smokey and the Bandit II - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Country Gold
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, Sept. 7
Byrd’s Creek Bridge - 3 Day Watercolor Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$120, plus $20 material fee
931-787-5838
Friday, Sept. 8
Hannah Montana: The Movie - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Wildflower Walk
Obed River Park - Outdoor Classroom
24 Obed River Park Dr.
9-10:30 a.m.
Free
931-484-6431
Saturday, Sept. 9
Peavine Fresh Market
Farmer’s Market
Village Veterinary Clinic
4965 Peavine Rd.
8 a.m.-noon
Blues, Brews & BBQ
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
2-6 p.m.
$15-$20
800-383-7600
Herb Tea
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$20-$35
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
Salute to the Women of Country
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$17
931-484-6133
Jurassic World Dominion - Movies on the Beach
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
931-788-6282
Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Save the Monarchs: The Wonder of Monarchs and Milkweed
Cumberland Mountain State Park Recreation Hall
24 Office Dr.
2-4 p.m.
Free
Register online at tnstateparks.com
Monday, Sept. 11
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Sept. 12
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
TennGreen Land Conservancy - Lunch & Learn
Obed River Park - Outdoor Classroom
24 Obed River Park Dr.
Noon-1 p.m.
Free
931-484-6431
Truly Clueless
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Smokey and the Bandit Part 3 - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Friday, Sept. 15
16th Annual Lunch on the Lawn
Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Cumberland County Courthouse Lawn
931-484-4565
Mixed-Media Altered Book Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr. #122
1-3 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Plateau Discovery Garden Tour
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9:30-11 a.m.
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
The Cumberland Outlaws
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
7-10 p.m.
931-337-0531
Saturday, Sept. 16
Peavine Fresh Market
Farmer’s Market
Village Veterinary Clinic
4965 Peavine Rd.
8 a.m.-noon
The Magi LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Miss Tennessee Watermelon
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
1 p.m.
$40-$50, plus $25 nonrefundable deposit
931-484-6133
Hello Fall Market ’23
Bramble Berry Cafe and Bakery
2446 Genesis Rd., Ste. 101
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Free
931-200-2706
Monday, Sept. 18
Invasive Plants on the Plateau
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
Wednesday, Sept. 19
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Caleb & Leann
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Thursday, Sept. 21
Highway 96
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$20-$25
931-484-6133
Friday, Sept. 22
Harvesters in the Holler 2023
Oaklawn Farms
5754 US-70
8 a.m.-8 p.m.
$10-$80
931-267-2355
Saturday, Sept. 23
Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
Main St.
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
850-261-9756
The Wannabeatles
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$22-$28
931-484-6133
Harvesters in the Holler 2023
Oaklawn Farms
5754 US-70
8 a.m.-8 p.m.
$10-$80
931-267-2355
Peavine Fresh Market
Farmer’s Market
Village Veterinary Clinic
4965 Peavine Rd.
8 a.m.-noon
Wednesday, Sept. 26
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Zone Status
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
The Sharrieffa Barksdale Track - Benefit Concert
Roane State Community College
276 Patton Ln.
Harriman, TN
7 p.m.
$35-$50
865-354-3000
Thursday, Sept. 28
Tree Identification
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11:30 a.m.
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
Friday, Sept. 29
Comedy for a Cause VII
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
6-9 p.m.
Free
931-456-8600
Saturday, Sept. 30
Cloth Pumpkins Class
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9 a.m.-noon
$12
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
Peavine Fresh Market
Farmer’s Market
Village Veterinary Clinic
4965 Peavine Rd.
8 a.m.-noon
Monday, Oct. 2
Uncle Lucius LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$25
931-707-0440
Friday, Oct. 6
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
6-7:30 p.m.
Free
Saturday, Oct. 7
Houseplants
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-noon
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
Mindy Smith LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$25
931-707-0440
Monday, Oct. 9
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Oct. 10
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Friday, Oct. 13
Analog FM Band - From Woodstock to Iconic Rock
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$22-$33
931-484-6133
Saturday, Oct. 14
So, You Want a Greenhouse?
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
Award-Winning Songwriter Steve Dorff
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$22-$33
931-484-6133
Three Times A Lady LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Pumpkin Painting for Kids
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
1-3 p.m.
Preregistration required
Children must be accompanied by adult
931-484-0034
Tuesday, Oct. 17
Artists’ Peer Review
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$0-$10
931-707-7249
Friday, Oct. 20
Crossville Annual Oktoberfest
Knights of Columbus Grounds
2892 Hwy. 70 E
11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
$8-$10
423-799-0229
Mixed-Media Altered Book Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr. #122
1-3 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Saturday, Oct. 21
Crossville Annual Oktoberfest
Knights of Columbus Grounds
2892 Hwy. 70 E
11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
$8-$10
423-799-0229
Friday, Oct. 27
Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Saturday, Oct. 28
Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
Main St.
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
850-261-9756
Rockin’ Holiday Expo
Cumberland County Fairgrounds
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free
423-718-4905
Sunday, Oct. 29
The Kramers
First Baptist Church
130 Towne Centre Dr.
4 p.m.
931-484-6927
Rockin’ Holiday Expo
Cumberland County Fairgrounds
1398 Livingston Rd.
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Free
423-718-4905
Friday, Nov. 3
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
5-6:30 p.m.
Free
Monday, Nov. 13
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Nov. 14
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Friday, Nov. 17
Mixed-Media Altered Book Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr. #122
1-3 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Tuesday, Nov. 21
Artists’ Peer Review
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$0-$10
931-707-7249
Friday, Dec. 1
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
4-5:30 p.m.
Free
Sunday, Dec. 10
Blood Drive
Linary Church of Christ
1244 Old State Hwy. 28
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
931-484-5961
Monday, Dec. 11
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Dec. 12
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Friday, Dec. 15
Mixed-Media Altered Book Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr. #122
1-3 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Tuesday, Dec. 19
Artists’ Peer Review
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$0-$10
931-707-7249
Saturday, Jan. 20
Universe United Miss Tennessee
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6133
