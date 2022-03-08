IMG_9860.JPG

Even youngsters find great ideas at the Cumberland County Spring Home Show. The three-day event at the Cumberland County Community Complex will be from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, March 11; and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, March 12. Admission is $5.

Tuesday, March 8

Say Yes to the Prom Dress

Cumberland Fellowship

1640 West Ave.

Free prom dresses, shoes and jewelry

3-6 p.m.

 

Paint Along with Sam Hill

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-Noon

$30 members/$35 guests

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.org

 

Relay for Life

Cumberland County Kick-Off

Art Circle Library

3 East St.

5-6 p.m.

Call 931-7787-9793 or 931-459-7051 for more information

 

Wednesday, March 9

World Tavern Poker League

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-10:30 p.m.

 

Iris Folding Greeting Cards

Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

1-3 p.m. & 5-7 p.m.

$20 plus $5 materials fee

931-484-9600

 

TTA Plateau Chapter

Overnight Hike

Charit Creek Lodge

Jamestown, TN

Day-hikers welcome

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Cracker Barrel parking lot

23 Executive Dr.

$5 carpool

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or 931-267-2243

 

Thursday, March 10

Entertainment for the Short Attention Span: Episode 2022

CCHS Theatre II class

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

Wire-Wrapped Ring

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

1-3 p.m.

$25

931-787-5838 or

www.dogwoodexchange.com

 

How to Draw a Landscape

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-2:30 p.m.

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.org

 

Free Motion Quilting

Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

1-3 p.m.

$20 plus $15 materials fee

931-484-9600

 

TTA Plateau Chapter

Chapter Meeting

First United Methodist Church

Annex Building

69 Neecham St.

6 p.m.

931-202-2338 or

huxianlj@gmail.com

 

Friday, March 11

Cumberland County Spring Home Show

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Admission $2

 

Entertainment for the Short Attention Span: Episode 2022

CCHS Theatre II class

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5

Wooden Barn Quilts

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

2-5 p.m.

$30

Register at dogwoodexchange.com

 

Saturday, March 12

Entertainment for the Short Attention Span: Episode 2022

CCHS Theatre II class

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

2 p.m.

$5

 

9Ground ’N The Round with 

Jamie Adamson

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

www.eventbrite.com

 

Model Train Swap Meet

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

Events Room

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

 

Barn Quilt Panel Decoupage

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$30

Register at dogwoodexchange.com

 

Bluebird Nesting Box Workshop

Cumberland Mountain State Park

CCC Museum Patio

4-5 p.m.

$40

RSVP at tnstateparks.com

or 931-484-61338

 

Cumberland County 

Spring Home Show

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Admission $2

 

Tuesday, March 15

Open Mic Night

Palace Theatre

7 p.m.

72 S. Main St.

931-484-6133 for a spot

 

Peer Art Review and Discussion Group

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.org

 

College Preview Day

Tennessee College of Applied Technology

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

tcatcrossville.edu

 

Wednesday, March 16

World Tavern Poker League

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-10:30 p.m.

 

Chain Maile Jewelry

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$65 members/$70 guests

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.org

 

Wreath Making

Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

10 a.m.-noon

$40 plus $20 materials fee

931-484-9600

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Savage Gulf

Palmer, TN

4.5-mile or 8-mile hikes

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Tractor Supply 

135 Highland Square

$7 carpool

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

or 931-267-2243

 

Thursday, March 17

Cumberland County Community Band

Spring Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

 

Crazy Quilting Vest

Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

1-3 p.m.

$40

931-484-9600

 

Friday, March 18

Fiber Art: Pincushion Parfaits

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-Noon

$45 members/$50 guests

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.org

 

Saturday, March 19

The Gone Show

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m., $10

Purchase tickets at

Fair Park Senior Center

1433 Livingston Rd.

or call 931-484-7416 or

931-248-2487

 

Brother Maven

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Dog Cove & Lost Creek

Sparta, TN

Hikes 1.5 to 5 miles

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Tractor Supply

135 Highland Square

$5 carpool

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

or 931-267-2243

 

Tuesday, March 22

Lee Greenwood

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$49-$100

VIP tickets include reserved seating and a meet and greet

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Quilt Block of the Month

Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

10 a.m.-noon

$20

931-484-9600

 

Wednesday, March 23

World Tavern Poker League

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-10:30 p.m.

 

Life Drawing

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.org

 

Pillowcases

Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

1-3 p.m.

$20

931-484-9600

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Colditz Cove & Gentleman’s Swimming Hole

Rugby, TN

Hikes 1.5 and 2 miles

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Cracker Barrel

23 Executive Dr.

$6 carpool

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

or 931-267-2243

 

Thursday, March 24

Finish Your Quilt

Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

10 a.m.-noon

$20 plus $15 kit fee

931-484-9600

 

Friday, March 25

Women in Music Concert

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6 p.m.

$12-$22

eventbrite.com for tickets

 

Saturday, March 26

Choir clinic

Plateau Women’s Chorus

Crossville First United Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

9 a.m.-noon

Free

305-393-2278

or plateauwomenschorus@gmail.com

 

Women in Music Concert

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6 p.m.

$12-$22

eventbrite.com for tickets

 

Gene Watson

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$49-$59

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Wednesday, March 30

Plateau Women’s Chorus

Homeward Bound: Songs on the Journey

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon, Free

 

World Tavern Poker League

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-10:30 p.m.

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Cloudland Canyon

Rising Fawn, GA

4-mile and 6-mile hikes

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

$8 carpool

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

or 931-267-2243

 

Thursday, March 31

Jeff and Sheri Easter

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

Tickets start at $39

 

Rain Boots and Flowers

Painting class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

5-8 p.m.

Register at dogwoodexchange.com

 

Friday, April 1

Friday at the Crossroads

“Downtown in Bloom”

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

Saturday, April 2

Spring Gun & Knife Show

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

www.gkshow.org

gkshow@charter.net

$5 admission

Children under 16 admitted free

 

Cumberland Thunder

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

www.palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Sunday, April 3

Spring Gun & Knife Show

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

www.gkshow.org

gkshow@charter.net

Free admission

 

Plateau Women’s Chorus

Homeward Bound: Songs on the Journey

Crossville First United Methodist Church

100 Braun 

3 p.m., Free

 

Thursday, April 7

Sammy Kershaw

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$59-$79

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Friday, April 8

TTA Plateau Chapter

Spring Getaway

Natchez Trace State Park

Wildersville, TN

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Cracker Barrel

23 Executive Dr.

Return April 10

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

or 931-267-2243 

 

Saturday, April 9

Adoption event for

Wild About Cats of Cumberland County

Crossville Outlet Center Room 103

228 Interstate Dr.

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

 

Northern Lights

Paint Like Bob Ross

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

$60 and $15 materials fee

931-787-5838 or

www.dogwoodexchange.com

 

Spring Fling Craft and Vendor Show

Dinky2’s

154 Main St.

Crab Orchard

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

 

Sunday, April 10

Plateau Women’s Chorus

Homeward Bound: Songs on the Journey

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church

7503 Peavine Rd.

3 p.m., Free

 

Tuesday, April 19

Tennessee College of Applied Technology Graduation

Crossville First United Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

6 p.m.

 

Saturday, April 22

Spring Flower Lawn & Garden Show

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

ccmga.org

barron.consults@yahoo.com

 

Sunday, April 23

Spring Flower Lawn & Garden Show

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

ccmga.org

barron.consults@yahoo.com

 

Friday, April 29

From Ireland to Tennessee

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$15 and up

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Spring Rock Climbing Workshop

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

7 p.m.

Three-day workshop continues through May 1

$60 for instruction and gear

 

Saturday, April 30

Dave Adkins

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$15-$25

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Sunday, May 1

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

$22

931-484-6939

 

Saturday, May 7

The Ultimate Oldies Show

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$25

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Tuesday, May 17

Open Mic Night

Palace Theatre

7 p.m.

72 S. Main St.

931-484-6133 for a spot

 

Saturday, May 21

Sylvia

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Friday, May 27

Wade Hayes

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$15-$25

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Friday, June 3

Friday at the Crossroads

“Flip Flop Friday”

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

Thursday, June 23

Cumberland County Community Band

Summer Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

 

Tuesday, July 19

Open Mic Night

Palace Theatre

7 p.m.

72 S. Main St.

931-484-6133 for a spot

 

Friday, Aug. 5

Friday at the Crossroads

“Back to School”

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

Friday, Aug. 5

YPA Dash in the Dark 5K

Downtown Crossville

8 p.m.

 

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Open Mic Night

Palace Theatre

7 p.m.

72 S. Main St.

931-484-6133 for a spot

 

Friday, Oct. 7

Friday at the Crossroads

“Harvest Festival”

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Open Mic Night

Palace Theatre

7 p.m.

72 S. Main St.

931-484-6133 for a spot

 

Friday, Dec. 2

Friday at the Crossroads

“Winter Wonderland”

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

