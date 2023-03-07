Tuesday, March 7
Baby Surprise
The Yarn Patch
68 N Main St.
1-2:30 p.m.
$40
931-707-1255
Smorgasbord: Watercolor Daisies
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
$25-$30
931-707-7249
www.artguildfairfieldglade.net
Jewelry Butterfly Shadow Box
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$30, with additional $10 material fee
931-484-5838
Bluebirds
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Wednesday, March 8
Robert Deere Moore,
Classical Cellist
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
931-484-6790
Laurel Falls, Stone Door
Beersheba Springs, TN
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
7.5 or 4-mile options
Depart 7:30 a.m.
Tractor Supply
135 Highland Square
Carpool $7
931-267-2243
ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org
Thursday, March 9
Cumberland County
Community Band
Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Children’s Community
Chorus Meeting
Crossville First United Methodist Church
100 Braun St.
3:45-4:45 p.m.
$20 registration per child
305-393-2278
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
TTA Plateau Chapter Meeting
First United Methodist Church Annex
69 Neecham St.
6 p.m.
931-335-9360
Friday, March 10
Beaded Necklace with Pendant
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
$35
931-210-5599
“Sanditon” Season 3 - Sneak Peek Screening
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
Noon-2 p.m.
Free
931-484-5000
Spring Home Show
Cumberland County Fairgrounds
1398 Livingston Rd.
11 a.m.-6 p.m.
$2 admission
931-474-9097
Saturday, March 11
Tall Paul
Dirty Girl’s Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
6-9 p.m.
$35
931-742-0299
Wine & Paint
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd. #103
11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., or 2-4:30 p.m.
$45.90
931-484-9463
New Colossus Academy
Swinging for STEM golf tournament
Stonehenge Golf Course
222 Fairfield Blvd.
9 a.m. shotgun start
$80/player or $230/team
931-456-4430
Spring Home Show
Cumberland County Fairgrounds
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-6 p.m.
$2 admission
931-474-9097
A Songwriter’s Circle
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. - Beginners
10:45 a.m. - Intermediate
11:20 - Advanced
Free
931-484-6790
“Starry Night” Oil Painting Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$50, plus $10 material fee
931-484-5838
Queries, How To Get
Information From Afar - Seminar
Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center
95 E. First St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-456-2006
Intro to Pick-Up Patterns on the Rigid Heddle
The Yarn Patch
68 N Main St.
9:30-11:30 a.m.
$40
931-707-1255
Dotty Cowl
The Yarn Patch
68 N Main St.
12:30-2 p.m.
$30
931-707-1255
Mother Legacy LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Say Yes to the Prom Dress
Cumberland Fellowship Church
1640 West Ave.
10 a.m.
Free
931-707-1883
FACS’ Open House
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free
931-210-5599
Hike: Thornhill Trail
Dorchester Golf Club
576 Westchester Rd.
Guided hike with Plateau Chapter
Tennessee Trails Association
11:30 a.m.
2 miles
404-790-3945
Cumberland Mountain State Park
Crossville, TN
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
8 or 3-mile options
Meet 9 a.m.
Visitor/Ranger Station Parking Lot
931-335-9360 or
Monday, March 13
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
FAFSA Help Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
11 a.m.
931-484-7502
Easter Card Workshop
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-3 p.m., or 4-6 p.m.
$8
931-484-6790
Tuesday, March 14
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Paper Mache Easter Egg Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
2-5 p.m.
$30
931-484-5838
Paint Along with Sam
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
$30-$35
931-707-7249
www.artguildfairfieldglade.net
“Bee Humble, Bee Kind” Paint Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$30, plus $5 material fee
931-484-5838
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Wednesday, March 15
“Ripples” Chain Maille Bracelet
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$60-$65
931-707-7249
www.artguildfairfieldglade.net
Perpetual Botanical
Journaling
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
$35-$40
931-707-7249
www.artguildfairfieldglade.net
Stamp Collecting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
937-499-4210
A Flashback of Cumberland Mountain’s Past
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
931-484-6790
Oscar Blevins Farm Loop
Big South Fork
Jamestown, TN
TTA Chapter Hike
8 miles or 3.7 miles
Depart 7:30 a.m.
Cracker Barrel
23 Executive Dr.
Carpool $6
931-267-2243
ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org
Thursday, March 16
Children’s Community
Chorus Meeting
Crossville First United Methodist Church
100 Braun St.
3:45-4:45 p.m.
$20 registration per child
305-393-2278
Pinecone Bouquet Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
10 a.m.-noon
$20
931-484-5838
Home School Children’s Art Class
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-1:30 p.m.
931-707-7249
Welcome to Medicare Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-4 p.m.
1-877-801-0044
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, March 17
St. Patrick’s Late Skate
Skate City Crossville
204 Woodmere Mall
6 p.m.
$10
931-484-0200
Cumberland Outlaws
Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar
East 750, US-70
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0119
St. Patricks Day
Social Brew
140 N Main St.
7 p.m.
931-456-2739
Saturday, March 18
Off The Computer, What
Other Resources Are
Available - Seminar
Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center
95 E. First St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-456-2006
Wine & Paint
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd. #103
11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., or 2-4:30 p.m.
$45.90
931-484-9463
Polymer Clay Easter Bunny Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$30
931-484-5838
Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. - Beginners
10:45 a.m. - Intermediate
11:20 - Advanced
Free
931-484-6790
“Springtime Bunny” Watercolor Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
2-5 p.m.
$35, plus $5 material fee
931-484-5838
Basic Garden Hand Tools
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
AC/Dio
The Dog House
712 Pomona Rd.
7 p.m.
931-484-9941
Two-At-A-Time Socks
The Yarn Patch
68 N Main St.
9-11 a.m.
$40
931-707-1255
Spring Hike
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
12:30-2 p.m.
$0-$20
Donations are optional
931-484-6138
Taylor Rae LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Overnight Trail
Cumberland Mountain State Park
Crossville
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
8 or 4-mile hikes
Visitor Center
24 Office Dr.
931-335-9360
Monday, March 20
Cumberland County Commission Meeting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
6 p.m.
931-484-6790
Tuesday, March 21
Baby Surprise
The Yarn Patch
68 N Main St.
1-2:30 p.m.
$40
931-707-1255
Monthly Members Meeting
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
9:30 a.m.
931-707-7249
Artists Peer Review
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
Free for members, $10 for guests
931-707-7249
Painting Barns
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$140-$160
931-707-7249
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Cumberland County Library Board Meeting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1:30 p.m.
931-484-6790
Wednesday, March 22
Roots & Wings
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
Free
305-393-2278
Life Drawing
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$5 model fee
931-707-7249
Pickett State Park
Jamestown, TN
TTA Chapter Hike
7 or 4-mile options
Depart 7:30 a.m.
Cracker Barrel
23 Executive Dr.
Carpool $6
931-267-2243
ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org
Thursday, March 23
Children’s Community Chorus Meeting
Crossville First United Methodist Church
100 Braun St.
3:45-4:45 p.m.
$20 registration per child
305-393-2278
Wooden American Flag Painting Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$75
931-484-5838
“Spring Flowers” Watercolor Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
5:30-8:30 p.m.
$35, plus $5 material fee
931-484-5838
Painting Barns
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
$140-$160
931-707-7249
Mixed Media: Altered Tins
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$40-$45
931-707-7249
The Rough & Tumble LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6:30-8:30 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, March 24
Card Making Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
1-3 p.m.
$22
931-484-5838
Saturday, March 25
Wire-Wrapped Ring Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
$20
931-484-5838
Top Gun: Maverick Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
Lily Bethke and Band
Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar
East 750, US-70
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0119
Ridge Banks & The Wall of Sound LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Prom Dress Pay It Forward
Simple Life Church of the Cumberlands
25 Maple Grove Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
931-287-2003
Trash & Treasure Sale
The Center at Fairfield Glade
128 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
931-484-3722
Vegetable Gardening 101
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Hike: Lake Alice & Adshead Trails
West Lake Rd.
Pleasant Hill
Guided hike with Plateau Chapter
Tennessee Trails Association
11:30 a.m.
1.5 and .3 miles
404-790-3945
Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. - Beginners
10:45 a.m. - Intermediate
11:20 - Advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Middle Prong to Indian Falls
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
TTA Chapter Hike
7.4 miles
Depart 7:30 a.m.
Landers Crossroads
228 Interstate Dr.
Carpool $9
Register at 931-200-7436
Drivers: download or print parking pass
$5 daily or $40 annual
Sunday, March 26
Roots & Wings
Crossville First United Methodist Church
100 Braun St.
3 p.m.
Free
305-393-2278
Monday, March 27
Teen Game Night
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4-6 p.m.
Free
931-484-6790
Tuesday, March 28
Painting Barns
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
$140-$160
931-707-7249
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Wednesday, March 29
Plateau Puckers Ukulele Band
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
931-484-6790
Middle Prong to Indian Falls
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
TTA Chapter Hike
7.4 miles
Depart 7:30 a.m.
Landers Crossroads
228 Interstate Dr.
Carpool $9
Register at 931-200-7436
Drivers: download or print parking pass
$5 daily or $40 annual
Thursday, March 30
Children’s Community Chorus Meeting
Crossville First United Methodist Church
100 Braun St.
3:45-4:45 p.m.
$20 registration per child
305-393-2278
Painting Barns
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
$140-$160
931-707-7249
Job Fair
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
1-4 p.m.
931-484-7502
Maximizing Honey Production
Cumberland County Beekeepers
69 Neecham St.
7 p.m.
931-510-6764
Friday, March 31
“Winter Homestead” Oil Painting Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$50, plus $10 material fee
931-484-5838
TTA Plateau Chapter Spring Getaway
Unicoi State Park
Helen, GA
Return April 2
Contact Melissa
763-742-2934
Saturday, April 1
Wildwood Stables Benefit for Samuel Neal
Wildwood Stables
1450 Westchester Dr.
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
931-335-0330
Countywide Music Programs golf tournament
Heatherhurst Brae Golf Course
421 Stonehenge Loop
9 a.m. shotgun start
$100/player, $400/team
931-707-2158
Two-At-A-Time Socks
The Yarn Patch
68 N Main St.
9-11 a.m.
$40
931-707-1255
Easter Egg Yarn
The Yarn Patch
68 N Main St.
1-3 p.m.
$50
931-707-1255
Mixtape 80s Tribute Band
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$20-$25
931-484-6133
FitFest
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 a.m.-3 p.m.
931-484-5767
Lauren Mascitti LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Cumberland County Gun & Knife Show
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
$5, or free to children 16 y/o or younger
931-484-6431
Sunday, April 2
Roots & Wings
Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
7503 Peavine Rd.
3 p.m.
Free
305-393-2278
Cumberland County Gun & Knife Show
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Free
931-484-6431
Thursday, April 6
Memory Road
The Center at Fairfield Glade
128 Stonehenge Dr.
5-7 p.m.
$14
931-484-3722
Friday, April 7
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
6:30-8:00 p.m.
Free
Saturday, April 8
Fairfield Glade Alternate Shot Golf tournament
Heatherhurst Crag Golf Course
421 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m. shotgun start
$110/team
fairfieldgladeresort.com/tournaments
A Gospel Evening
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
6 p.m.
$10-$15
931-484-6133
The Jenkins Twins LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Monday, April 10
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, April 11
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Wednesday, April 12
Spike’s Golf Event
Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain
407 Wild Plum Ln.
7:30 a.m.
$110 per person, $440 per team
931-707-1640
Saturday, April 15
Fairfield Glade Match Play golf championship
Round 1
Druid Hills Golf Course
435 Lakeview Dr.
$70 plus golf fees
fairfieldgladeresort.com/tournaments
John Salaway LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Walk: Spring Native Plants
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10-11:30 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Paint Like Bob Ross
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
$60
931-484-5838
Sunday, April 16
Fairfield Glade Match Play golf championship
Round 2
Heatherhurst Crag Golf Course
421 Stonehenge Dr.
$70 plus golf fees
fairfieldgladeresort.com/tournaments
Monday, April 17
Native Plants & Biodiversity
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-10:30 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Tuesday, April 18
Donut Pendant Making Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
$25
931-484-5838
Thursday, April 20
My Politic LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6:30-8:30 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Friday, April 21
Favorite Solos
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$20
931-484-6133
Saturday, April 22
Fairfield Glade Match Play golf championship
Round 3
Dorchester Golf Course
576 Westchester Dr.
Complementary for first-, second-round players
fairfieldgladeresort.com/tournaments
Ricky Duran LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Sunday, April 23
Fairfield Glade Match Play golf championship
Round 4
Heatherhurst Brae Golf Course
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Complementary for first-, second-round players
fairfieldgladeresort.com/tournaments
Thursday, April 27
Little Texas Band
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
Paid event
931-484-6133
Friday, April 28
Blazin’ Phoenix
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
7-10 p.m.
931-788-6717
Saturday, April 29
Rich Hardesty
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
Tomatoes
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Sunday, April 30
The Booth Brothers
First Baptist Church
130 Towne Centre Dr.
4 p.m.
931-484-6927
Thursday, May 4
Snakes
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Friday, May 5
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
7-8:30 p.m.
Free
The Cumberland Outlaws
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
7-10 p.m.
931-788-6717
Saturday, May 6
Spring Plant Sale
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Monday, May 8
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Herbs
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
1-2 p.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Tuesday, May 9
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Friday, May 12
Plateau Discovery Garden Tour
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9:30-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Saturday, May 13
A Mother & Son Date Night
The Old Gray at Landers Crossroads
228 Interstate Dr.
6-8 p.m.
Stars & Stripes Color Run 5k
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
8-11 a.m.
$15-$35
931-484-6431
Mothers’ Day Tea
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$20-$35
931-879-8980
Sunday, May 14
The Agee Family
Bible Connection Ministries
4034 Peavine Rd.
10 a.m.
931-287-0163
Eric Gales
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
6 p.m.
$25-$45
931-484-6133
Friday, May 19
Power of Love Tribute
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-484-6133
Saturday, May 20
Strawbale Gardening and Composting
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9 a.m.-noon
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Sunday, May 21
The Family Sowell
Bible Baptist Church
1335 US-70
6 p.m.
931-707-5514
Thursday, May 25
Cumberland County Community Band
Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Saturday, May 27
Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Friday, June 2
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
7-8:30 p.m.
Free
Rich Hardesty
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
Saturday, June 10
Tennessee Smart Yards
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9:30-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Rock Painting for Kids
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-noon
Children must be accompanied by adult
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Monday, June 12
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, June 13
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Friday, June 16
Country Hoedown Under the Stars
Dirty Girl’s Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
6-9 p.m.
$40
931-742-0299
Saturday, June 17
Backyard Birding for Beginners
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Saturday, June 24
Daylily Tea
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$20-$35
Pre-registration required
931-879-8980
Friday, July 7
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
7:30-9 p.m.
Free
Monday, July 10
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, July 11
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Friday, July 14
Plateau Discovery Garden Tour
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9:30-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-879-8980
Monday, July 17
Native Plants and Erosion Control
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-879-8980
Friday, July 28
Rich Hardesty
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
Saturday, July 29
Seed Saving and Seed Swap
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-noon
Pre-registration required
931-879-8980
Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Sunday, July 30
The Whisnants
First Baptist Church
130 Towne Centre Dr.
4 p.m.
931-484-6927
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Butterflies and Caterpillars
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-879-8980
Thursday, Aug. 3
Sustainable Landscape Design for Pollinators
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Friday, Aug. 4
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
7-8:30 p.m.
Free
Saturday, Aug. 5
Fall Vegetable Gardening
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Monday, Aug. 7
Harvesting Herbs and Making Herbal Gifts
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
2-3 p.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Tuesday, Aug. 8
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Monday, Aug. 14
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Thursday, Aug. 17
Chrysanthemum: Queen of Fall Flowers
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-noon
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Fall Gardener’s Festival
Plateau AgResearch and Education Center
320 Experiment Station Rd.
8 a.m.
931-484-0034
Friday, Sep. 1
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
6:30-8 p.m.
Free
Saturday, Sep. 2
Rich Hardesty
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
Saturday, Sep. 9
Herb Tea
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$20-$35
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Monday, Sep. 11
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Sep. 12
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Friday, Sep. 15
Plateau Discovery Garden Tour
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9:30-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Monday, Sep. 18
Invasive Plants on the Plateau
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Thursday, Sep. 28
Tree Identification
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11:30 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Saturday, Sep. 30
Cloth Pumpkins Class
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9 a.m.-noon
$12
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Friday, Oct. 6
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
6-7:30 p.m.
Free
Saturday, Oct. 7
Houseplants
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-noon
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Monday, Oct. 9
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Oct. 10
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Saturday, Oct. 14
So, You Want a Greenhouse?
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Pumpkin Painting for Kids
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
1-3 p.m.
Pre-registration required
Children must be accompanied by adult
931-484-0034
Friday, Oct. 27
Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Sunday, Oct. 29
The Kramers
First Baptist Church
130 Towne Centre Dr.
4 p.m.
931-484-6927
Friday, Nov. 3
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
5-6:30 p.m.
Free
Monday, Nov. 13
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Nov. 14
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Friday, Dec. 1
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
4-5:30 p.m.
Free
Monday, Dec. 11
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Dec. 12
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
