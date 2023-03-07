3A.JPG

The 2023 Spring Home Show will be held Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11, at the Cumberland County Fairgrounds, 1398 Livingston Rd. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $2. Call 931-474-9097 for more information.

Tuesday, March 7

Baby Surprise

The Yarn Patch 

68 N Main St.

1-2:30 p.m.

$40

931-707-1255

 

Smorgasbord: Watercolor Daisies

The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$25-$30

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Jewelry Butterfly Shadow Box

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$30, with additional $10 material fee

931-484-5838

 

Bluebirds

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Wednesday, March 8

Robert Deere Moore, 

Classical Cellist

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Laurel Falls, Stone Door

Beersheba Springs, TN

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

7.5 or 4-mile options

Depart 7:30 a.m.

Tractor Supply

135 Highland Square

Carpool $7

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org 

 

Thursday, March 9

Cumberland County 

Community Band

Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

www.cccband.net

 

Children’s Community

 Chorus Meeting

Crossville First United Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

3:45-4:45 p.m.

$20 registration per child

305-393-2278

plateauwomenschorus@gmail.com

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Meeting

First United Methodist Church Annex

69 Neecham St.

6 p.m.

931-335-9360

 

Friday, March 10

Beaded Necklace with Pendant

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

$35

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

“Sanditon” Season 3 - Sneak Peek Screening

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Noon-2 p.m.

Free

931-484-5000

 

Spring Home Show

Cumberland County Fairgrounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

11 a.m.-6 p.m.

$2 admission

931-474-9097

 

Saturday, March 11

Tall Paul

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

6-9 p.m.

$35

931-742-0299

Wine & Paint

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd. #103

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., or 2-4:30 p.m.

$45.90

931-484-9463

 

New Colossus Academy 

Swinging for STEM golf tournament

Stonehenge Golf Course

222 Fairfield Blvd.

9 a.m. shotgun start

$80/player or $230/team

cwade@newcolossusacademy.org

931-456-4430

 

Spring Home Show

Cumberland County Fairgrounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-6 p.m.

$2 admission

931-474-9097

 

A Songwriter’s Circle

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. - Beginners

10:45 a.m. - Intermediate

11:20 - Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

“Starry Night” Oil Painting Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$50, plus $10 material fee

931-484-5838

 

Queries, How To Get 

Information From Afar - Seminar

Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center

95 E. First St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-456-2006

 

Intro to Pick-Up Patterns on the Rigid Heddle

The Yarn Patch

68 N Main St.

9:30-11:30 a.m.

$40

931-707-1255

 

Dotty Cowl

The Yarn Patch

68 N Main St.

12:30-2 p.m.

$30

931-707-1255

 

Mother Legacy LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Say Yes to the Prom Dress

Cumberland Fellowship Church

1640 West Ave.

10 a.m.

Free

931-707-1883

 

FACS’ Open House

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Hike: Thornhill Trail

Dorchester Golf Club

576 Westchester Rd.

Guided hike with Plateau Chapter

Tennessee Trails Association

11:30 a.m.

2 miles

plateaulocalwalks@yahoo.com

404-790-3945

 

Cumberland Mountain State Park

Crossville, TN

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

8 or 3-mile options

Meet 9 a.m.

Visitor/Ranger Station Parking Lot

931-335-9360 or

ttachairperson@gmail.com 

 

Monday, March 13

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

FAFSA Help Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

11 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Easter Card Workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-3 p.m., or 4-6 p.m.

$8

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Tuesday, March 14

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Paper Mache Easter Egg Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

2-5 p.m.

$30

931-484-5838

 

Paint Along with Sam

The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$30-$35

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

“Bee Humble, Bee Kind” Paint Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$30, plus $5 material fee

931-484-5838

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Wednesday, March 15

“Ripples” Chain Maille Bracelet

The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$60-$65

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Perpetual Botanical 

Journaling

The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$35-$40

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Stamp Collecting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

937-499-4210

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

A Flashback of Cumberland Mountain’s Past

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Oscar Blevins Farm Loop

Big South Fork

Jamestown, TN

TTA Chapter Hike

8 miles or 3.7 miles

Depart 7:30 a.m.

Cracker Barrel

23 Executive Dr.

Carpool $6

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org 

Thursday, March 16

Children’s Community 

Chorus Meeting

Crossville First United Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

3:45-4:45 p.m.

$20 registration per child

305-393-2278

plateauwomenschorus@gmail.com

 

Pinecone Bouquet Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

10 a.m.-noon

$20

931-484-5838

Home School Children’s Art Class

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-1:30 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Welcome to Medicare Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-4 p.m.

1-877-801-0044

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, March 17

St. Patrick’s Late Skate

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

6 p.m.

$10

931-484-0200

 

Cumberland Outlaws

Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar

East 750, US-70

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0119

 

St. Patricks Day

Social Brew

140 N Main St.

7 p.m.

931-456-2739

 

Saturday, March 18

Off The Computer, What 

Other Resources Are 

Available - Seminar

Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center

95 E. First St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-456-2006

 

Wine & Paint

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd. #103

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., or 2-4:30 p.m.

$45.90

931-484-9463

 

Polymer Clay Easter Bunny Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$30

931-484-5838

 

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. - Beginners

10:45 a.m. - Intermediate

11:20 - Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

“Springtime Bunny” Watercolor Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

2-5 p.m.

$35, plus $5 material fee

931-484-5838

 

Basic Garden Hand Tools

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

AC/Dio

The Dog House

712 Pomona Rd.

7 p.m.

931-484-9941

 

Two-At-A-Time Socks

The Yarn Patch

68 N Main St.

9-11 a.m.

$40

931-707-1255

 

Spring Hike

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

12:30-2 p.m.

$0-$20

Donations are optional

931-484-6138

kacey.king@tn.gov

 

Taylor Rae LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Overnight Trail

Cumberland Mountain State Park

Crossville

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

8 or 4-mile hikes

Visitor Center

24 Office Dr.

ttachairperson@gmail.com

931-335-9360

 

Monday, March 20

Cumberland County Commission Meeting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

6 p.m.

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Tuesday, March 21

Baby Surprise

The Yarn Patch 

68 N Main St.

1-2:30 p.m.

$40

931-707-1255

 

Monthly Members Meeting

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9:30 a.m.

931-707-7249

 

Artists Peer Review

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

Free for members, $10 for guests

931-707-7249

 

Painting Barns

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$140-$160

931-707-7249

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Cumberland County Library Board Meeting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1:30 p.m.

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Wednesday, March 22

Roots & Wings

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

Free

305-393-2278

plateauwomenschorus@gmail.com

 

Life Drawing

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5 model fee

931-707-7249

 

Pickett State Park

Jamestown, TN

TTA Chapter Hike

7 or 4-mile options

Depart 7:30 a.m.

Cracker Barrel

23 Executive Dr.

Carpool $6

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org 

 

Thursday, March 23

Children’s Community Chorus Meeting

Crossville First United Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

3:45-4:45 p.m.

$20 registration per child

305-393-2278

plateauwomenschorus@gmail.com

 

Wooden American Flag Painting Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$75

931-484-5838

 

“Spring Flowers” Watercolor Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

5:30-8:30 p.m.

$35, plus $5 material fee

931-484-5838

 

Painting Barns

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$140-$160

931-707-7249

 

Mixed Media: Altered Tins

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$40-$45

931-707-7249

 

The Rough & Tumble LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6:30-8:30 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, March 24

Card Making Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

1-3 p.m.

$22

931-484-5838

 

Saturday, March 25

Wire-Wrapped Ring Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

$20

931-484-5838

 

Top Gun: Maverick Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Lily Bethke and Band

Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar

East 750, US-70

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0119

 

Ridge Banks & The Wall of Sound LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Prom Dress Pay It Forward

Simple Life Church of the Cumberlands

25 Maple Grove Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

931-287-2003

 

Trash & Treasure Sale

The Center at Fairfield Glade

128 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

931-484-3722

 

Vegetable Gardening 101

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Hike: Lake Alice & Adshead Trails

West Lake Rd.

Pleasant Hill

Guided hike with Plateau Chapter

Tennessee Trails Association

11:30 a.m.

1.5 and .3 miles

plateaulocalwalks@yahoo.com

404-790-3945

 

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. - Beginners

10:45 a.m. - Intermediate

11:20 - Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Middle Prong to Indian Falls

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

TTA Chapter Hike

7.4 miles

Depart 7:30 a.m.

Landers Crossroads

228 Interstate Dr.

Carpool $9

Register at 931-200-7436

Drivers: download or print parking pass

$5 daily or $40 annual

recreation.gov

 

Sunday, March 26

Roots & Wings

Crossville First United Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

3 p.m.

Free

305-393-2278

plateauwomenschorus@gmail.com

 

Monday, March 27

Teen Game Night

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4-6 p.m.

Free

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Tuesday, March 28

Painting Barns

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$140-$160

931-707-7249

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Wednesday, March 29

Plateau Puckers Ukulele Band

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon 

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Middle Prong to Indian Falls

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

TTA Chapter Hike

7.4 miles

Depart 7:30 a.m.

Landers Crossroads

228 Interstate Dr.

Carpool $9

Register at 931-200-7436

Drivers: download or print parking pass

$5 daily or $40 annual

recreation.gov

 

Thursday, March 30

Children’s Community Chorus Meeting

Crossville First United Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

3:45-4:45 p.m.

$20 registration per child

305-393-2278

plateauwomenschorus@gmail.com

 

Painting Barns

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$140-$160

931-707-7249

 

Job Fair

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

1-4 p.m.

931-484-7502

 

Maximizing Honey Production

Cumberland County Beekeepers

69 Neecham St.

7 p.m.

931-510-6764

 

Friday, March 31

“Winter Homestead” Oil Painting Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$50, plus $10 material fee

931-484-5838

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Spring Getaway

Unicoi State Park

Helen, GA

Return April 2

Contact Melissa

mellove6011@gmail.com

763-742-2934

 

Saturday, April 1

Wildwood Stables Benefit for Samuel Neal

Wildwood Stables

1450 Westchester Dr.

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

931-335-0330

 

Countywide Music Programs golf tournament

Heatherhurst Brae Golf Course

421 Stonehenge Loop

9 a.m. shotgun start

$100/player, $400/team

931-707-2158

 

Two-At-A-Time Socks

The Yarn Patch

68 N Main St.

9-11 a.m.

$40

931-707-1255

 

Easter Egg Yarn

The Yarn Patch

68 N Main St.

1-3 p.m.

$50

931-707-1255

 

Mixtape 80s Tribute Band

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$20-$25

931-484-6133

 

FitFest

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 a.m.-3 p.m.

931-484-5767

 

Lauren Mascitti LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Cumberland County Gun & Knife Show

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

$5, or free to children 16 y/o or younger

931-484-6431

www.gkshow.org

 

Sunday, April 2

Roots & Wings

Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church

7503 Peavine Rd.

3 p.m.

Free

305-393-2278

plateauwomenschorus@gmail.com

 

Cumberland County Gun & Knife Show

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free

931-484-6431

www.gkshow.org

 

Thursday, April 6

Memory Road

The Center at Fairfield Glade

128 Stonehenge Dr.

5-7 p.m.

$14

931-484-3722

 

Friday, April 7

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

6:30-8:00 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Saturday, April 8

Fairfield Glade Alternate Shot Golf tournament

Heatherhurst Crag Golf Course

421 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m. shotgun start

$110/team

fairfieldgladeresort.com/tournaments

 

A Gospel Evening

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

6 p.m.

$10-$15

931-484-6133

 

The Jenkins Twins LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Monday, April 10

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, April 11

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Wednesday, April 12

Spike’s Golf Event

Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain

407 Wild Plum Ln.

7:30 a.m.

$110 per person, $440 per team

931-707-1640

 

Saturday, April 15

Fairfield Glade Match Play golf championship

Round 1

Druid Hills Golf Course

435 Lakeview Dr.

$70 plus golf fees 

fairfieldgladeresort.com/tournaments

 

John Salaway LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Walk: Spring Native Plants

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10-11:30 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Paint Like Bob Ross

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

$60

931-484-5838

 

Sunday, April 16

Fairfield Glade Match Play golf championship

Round 2

Heatherhurst Crag Golf Course

421 Stonehenge Dr.

$70 plus golf fees 

fairfieldgladeresort.com/tournaments

 

Monday, April 17

Native Plants & Biodiversity

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-10:30 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Tuesday, April 18

Donut Pendant Making Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

$25

931-484-5838

 

Thursday, April 20

My Politic LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6:30-8:30 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Friday, April 21

Favorite Solos

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$20

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, April 22

Fairfield Glade Match Play golf championship

Round 3

Dorchester Golf Course

576 Westchester Dr.

Complementary for first-, second-round players 

fairfieldgladeresort.com/tournaments

 

Ricky Duran LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Sunday, April 23

Fairfield Glade Match Play golf championship

Round 4

Heatherhurst Brae Golf Course

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Complementary for first-, second-round players 

fairfieldgladeresort.com/tournaments

 

Thursday, April 27

Little Texas Band

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

Paid event

931-484-6133

 

Friday, April 28

Blazin’ Phoenix

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Saturday, April 29

Rich Hardesty

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Tomatoes

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Sunday, April 30

The Booth Brothers

First Baptist Church

130 Towne Centre Dr.

4 p.m.

931-484-6927

 

Thursday, May 4

Snakes

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Friday, May 5

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

7-8:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

The Cumberland Outlaws

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Saturday, May 6

Spring Plant Sale

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Monday, May 8

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Herbs

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

1-2 p.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Tuesday, May 9

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Friday, May 12

Plateau Discovery Garden Tour

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9:30-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Saturday, May 13

A Mother & Son Date Night

The Old Gray at Landers Crossroads

228 Interstate Dr.

6-8 p.m.

 

Stars & Stripes Color Run 5k

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

8-11 a.m.

$15-$35

931-484-6431

 

Mothers’ Day Tea

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$20-$35

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Sunday, May 14

The Agee Family

Bible Connection Ministries

4034 Peavine Rd.

10 a.m.

931-287-0163

 

Eric Gales

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

6 p.m.

$25-$45

931-484-6133

 

Friday, May 19

Power of Love Tribute

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, May 20

Strawbale Gardening and Composting

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9 a.m.-noon

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Sunday, May 21

The Family Sowell

Bible Baptist Church

1335 US-70

6 p.m.

931-707-5514

 

Thursday, May 25

Cumberland County Community Band

Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

www.cccband.net

 

Saturday, May 27

Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Friday, June 2

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

7-8:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Rich Hardesty

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Saturday, June 10

Tennessee Smart Yards

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9:30-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Rock Painting for Kids

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Children must be accompanied by adult

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Monday, June 12

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, June 13

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Friday, June 16

Country Hoedown Under the Stars

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

6-9 p.m.

$40

931-742-0299

 

Saturday, June 17

Backyard Birding for Beginners

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Saturday, June 24

Daylily Tea

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$20-$35

Pre-registration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Friday, July 7

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

7:30-9 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Monday, July 10

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, July 11

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Friday, July 14

Plateau Discovery Garden Tour

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9:30-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Monday, July 17

Native Plants and Erosion Control

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Friday, July 28

Rich Hardesty

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Saturday, July 29

Seed Saving and Seed Swap

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Pre-registration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Sunday, July 30

The Whisnants

First Baptist Church

130 Towne Centre Dr.

4 p.m.

931-484-6927

 

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Butterflies and Caterpillars

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Thursday, Aug. 3

Sustainable Landscape Design for Pollinators

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Friday, Aug. 4

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

7-8:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Saturday, Aug. 5

Fall Vegetable Gardening

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Monday, Aug. 7

Harvesting Herbs and Making Herbal Gifts

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

2-3 p.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Tuesday, Aug. 8

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Monday, Aug. 14

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Thursday, Aug. 17

Chrysanthemum: Queen of Fall Flowers

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Fall Gardener’s Festival

Plateau AgResearch and Education Center

320 Experiment Station Rd.

8 a.m.

931-484-0034

jburns35@tennessee.edu

 

Friday, Sep. 1

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

6:30-8 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Saturday, Sep. 2

Rich Hardesty

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Saturday, Sep. 9

Herb Tea

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$20-$35

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Monday, Sep. 11

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Sep. 12

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Friday, Sep. 15

Plateau Discovery Garden Tour

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9:30-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Monday, Sep. 18

Invasive Plants on the Plateau

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Thursday, Sep. 28

Tree Identification

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11:30 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Saturday, Sep. 30

Cloth Pumpkins Class

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9 a.m.-noon

$12

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Friday, Oct. 6

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

6-7:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Saturday, Oct. 7

Houseplants

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Monday, Oct. 9

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Oct. 10

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Saturday, Oct. 14

So, You Want a Greenhouse?

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Pumpkin Painting for Kids

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

1-3 p.m.

Pre-registration required

Children must be accompanied by adult

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Friday, Oct. 27

Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Sunday, Oct. 29

The Kramers

First Baptist Church

130 Towne Centre Dr.

4 p.m.

931-484-6927

 

Friday, Nov. 3

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

5-6:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Monday, Nov. 13

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Nov. 14

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Friday, Dec. 1

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

4-5:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Monday, Dec. 11

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Dec. 12

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

