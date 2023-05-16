Tuesday, May 16
Open Mic Night
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
6 p.m.
Free
931-484-6133
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Cumberland County Library Board of Trustees Meeting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1:30 p.m.
931-484-6790
Artists Peer Review
& Discussion Group
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
$0-$10
931-707-7249
Entrelac: A New Approach
The Yarn Patch
68 N. Main St.
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
$35
931-707-1255
Wednesday, May 17
Plateau Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail: Devil’s Breakfast Table
Hebbertsburg, TN
4- or 8-mile hikes
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Landers Crossroads
228 Interstate Dr.
or St. Francis of Assisi
Catholic Church
7503 Peavine Rd.
7:45 a.m.
Carpool $2
931-267-22443 or
ttaplateauhikes68@
Creative Card Making
FACS
Landers Crossroads, Suite 122
1-3 p.m.
$5
931-210-5599
Stamp Collecting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
937-499-4210
Terri Utsey
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
931-484-6790
Jukebox Dan
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
Deep Green Bracelet
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
1 p.m.
$60/members, $65/guests
931-707-7249
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd.
and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
or until sellout
Thursday, May 18
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, May 19
Power of Love Tribute
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-484-6133
The Cumberland Outlaws
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
7-10 p.m.
931-337-0531
All Occasion Greeting Card Workshop
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.-noon, or 1-4 p.m.
$8
931-484-6790
Dan Roten Band
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
7-10 p.m.
931-788-6717
Mixed Media
Altered Book Gathering
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122
1-3 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Saturday, May 20
Strawbale Gardening
and Composting
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9 a.m.-noon
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
Mother Legacy LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Southern Sunrise
Dirty Girls Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
6-9 p.m.
$25
931-742-0299
“The Pollinators” showing
World Bee Day
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
6 p.m.
Free
931-484-6133
Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. Beginners
10:30 a.m. Intermediate
11:30 a.m. Advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Jeff Allen
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
7-10 p.m.
931-788-6717
Basic Socks
on Two Circular Needles
The Yarn Patch
68 N. Main St.
9-11 a.m.
$40
931-707-1255
Sunday, May 21
The Family Sowell
Bible Baptist Church
1335 US-70
6 p.m.
931-707-5514
Plateau Chapter Hike
Central Spine
Fairfield Glade
10 a.m.
3711 Wilshire Heights Dr.
Monday, May 22
Helmsweave
Chain Maille class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$55
931-787-5838
Tuesday, May 23
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Wednesday, May 24
Plateau Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail — Hebbertsburg Section
4-mile hike
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Landers Crossroads
228 Interstate Dr.
or meet 7:45 a.m.
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
7503 Peavine Rd.
Carpool, $2
Text 763-742-2934
Sand Dunes watercolor class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$35, plus $5 material fee
931-787-5838
The Enchanted Woods
Clarinet Ensemble
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
Free
931-484-6790
Tommy Hancock
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd.
and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
or until sellout
Thursday, May 25
Cumberland County
Community Band
Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m.
Free
Learn to Hula Hoop
with Che Rippinger
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Free
931-484-6790
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, May 26
Splash Pad opens
Garrison Park
542 Fourth St.
10 a.m.-7 p.m.
931-456-6632
Pebeo Wired Pendant Class 2
FACS
Landers Crossroads, Suite 122
10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
$15
931-210-5599
Why Are Native
Plants Important?
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
11 a.m.-noon
Free
931-484-6790
The Baldtwin Brothers
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
7-10 p.m.
931-788-6717
Sevens Pine
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
Saturday, May 27
Ellis Griffin acoustic set
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. Beginners
10:30 a.m. Intermediate
11:30 a.m. Advanced
Free
931-484-6790
HalintheMountains live
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Sunday, May 28
Plateau Chapter Hike
Daddy’s Creek Overlook
Crab Orchard, TN
10 a.m.
Hebbertsburg Rd.
Monday, May 29
Melissa Ellis Band
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, May 30
Top Gun
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$TBA
Wednesday, May 31
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd.
and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
or until sellout
Plateau Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail: Black Mountain
Grassy Cove
7 or 4.5-mile hike
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
Carpool $2
Text 717-571-4120
Cumberland
Swing Experience
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
Free
931-484-6790
Roland Rock
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
Thursday, June 1
Truly Clueless
Thursdays at the Amp
The Amp
Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Plateau Chapter Hike
Stonehenge Trail
Fairfield Glade
3.1-mile hike
Heatherhurst Golf Course
Parking Lot
421 Stonehenge Dr.
5:30 p.m.
Friday, June 2
Flip Flop Friday
Friday at the Crossroads
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
7-8:30 p.m.
Free
Rich Hardesty
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
Fun Friday Art Reception
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m.
931-707-7249
Saturday, June 3
The Cumberland Outlaws
Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar
East 750, US-70
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0119
Delnora live
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Wine on the Plateau
The Square in Fairfield Glade
105 Stonehenge Dr.
2-4 p.m.
$25/advance; $30/day of event
Tickets at The Center, Fairfield Glade First National Bank, Chestnut Hill Winery, Good Times, Peavine Wine & Spirits or from any Fairfield Glade Rotary member
Event moves to The Center in case of rain
WineOnThePlateau
Write Away author group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790
Into Lace on a Rigid Heddle
The Yarn Patch
68 N. Main St.
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$45
931-707-1255
Jazz Night
The Beef & Barrel Restaurant & Lounge
1112 West Ave.
6-8 p.m.
931-456-9211
National Trails Day Trail Maintenance
TTA Plateau Chapter
Black Mountain
Crab Orchard
Carpool from Dorton Methodist
3405 Hwy. 70 E.
Carpool cost $2
931-335-9360 or
Walk in the Woods
Stonehenge Trail
Fairfield Glade
11:30 a.m.
Heatherhurst Golf club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
404-790-3945
Monday, June 5
Smorgasbord class:
Coffee Filter Flowers
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
$25/members, $30/guests
931-707-7249
Foxfire Newgrass
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, June 6
Fair Isle Knitting for Beginners
The Yarn Patch
68 N. Main St.
10:30 a.m.-noon
$45
931-707-1255
Moana
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
2 p.m.
$TBA
Smorgasbord Class: Coffee Filter Flowers
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
$25-$30
931-707-7249
Wednesday, June 7
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
TTA Chapter Hike
Fall Creek Falls State Park
Spencer, TN
Prater Place Trail
Carpool leaves 7:30 a.m.
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
$5
931-267-2243
Thursday, June 8
Steep Creek
Thursdays at the Amp
The Amp
Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Children’s Summer Art Class
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-2:30 p.m.
931-707-7249
Friday, June 9
Annual United Fund Variety Show
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$15
931-484-6133
“Sea Turtle” Oil Painting Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
5-8 p.m.
$50, plus $10 material fee
931-787-5838
Saturday, June 10
Tennessee Smart Yards
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9:30-11 a.m.
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
Art in the Park
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
931-707-7249
Rock Painting for Kids
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-noon
Children must be accompanied by adult
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
Walk in the Woods
Kirkston Trail
Fairfield Glade
11:30 a.m.
Marmaduke Dr. and Christopher Lane
404-790-3945
Sunday, June 11
Art in the Park
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
931-707-7249
Monday, June 12
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
California Dreamin’
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, June 13
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Obed River Aquatic Survey
Outdoor Classroom Session
Obed River Park
24 Obed River Park Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
Free
931-484-5442
Indiana Jones
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$TBA
Wednesday, June 14
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
TTA Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail: Devil’s Racetrack
Caryville, TN
Carpool leaves 7:30 a.m.
Landers Crossroads
228 Interstate Dr.
$8
931-267-2243
Thursday, June 15
Desert Honey
Thursdays at the Amp
The Amp
Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Children’s Summer Art Class
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-2:30 p.m.
931-707-7249
Friday, June 16
Country Hoedown Under the Stars
Dirty Girl’s Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
6-9 p.m.
$40
931-742-0299
Pottery 101
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
$85-$95
931-707-7249
Saturday, June 17
Cruisin’ into Summer
The Square at Fairfield Glade
12:30-3:30 p.m.
Free admission; free to enter vehicles
931-484-3722
Backyard Birding for Beginners
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
TTA Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail: Black Mountain
Grassy Cove, TN
Carpool leaves 7:30 a.m.
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
$1
931-267-2243
ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org
Walk in the Woods
Windsor Bluff Overlook
Fairfield Glade
11:30 a.m.
Westchester Dr. to Windsor Rd.
404-790-3945
Monday, June 19
Trent James Band
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, June 20
Artist Peer Review and Discussion Group
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
$0-$10
931-707-7249
O Brother, Where Art Thou
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$TBA
Wednesday, June 21
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
TTA Chapter Hike
Fall Creek Falls State Park
Spencer, TN
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
$5
931-267-2243
Thursday, June 22
Run Katie Run
Thursdays at the Amp
The Amp
Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Children’s Summer Art Class
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-2:30 p.m.
931-707-7249
Friday, June 23
Matt Rogers
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Shazam!
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$TBA
Saturday, June 24
Daylily Tea
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$20-$35
Preregistration required
931-879-8980
Forever Abbey Road
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$20-$25
931-484-6133
The Heels LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Walk in the Woods
Woodlawn Loop
Crossville, TN
11:30 a.m.
Wyatt Ct. off Woodlawn Dr.
404-790-3945
Monday, June 26
Soul Soup
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, June 27
Misery
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$TBA
Wednesday, June 28
Life Drawing
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$5
931-707-7249
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
TTA Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail: Obed Segment
Wartburg, TN
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Landers Crossroads
228 Interstate Dr.
$5
931-267-2243 or
ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org
Thursday, June 29
Blue Mother Tupelo
Thursdays at the Amp
The Amp
Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Children’s Summer Art Class
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-2:30 p.m.
931-707-7249
Friday, June 30
Mamma Mia
The Amp
Division St.
7 p.m.
Free
Saturday, July 1
The Young Fables LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Authentic Unlimited
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
931-484-6133
Monday, July 3
Carrie Hassler
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Wednesday, July 5
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, July 6
Humanaires
Thursdays at the Amp
The Amp
Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, July 7
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
7:30-9 p.m.
Free
A Few Good Men
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$TBA
Monday, July 10
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Top Tier Band
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, July 11
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Wednesday, July 12
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, July 13
David Newbould
Thursdays at the Amp
The Amp
Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, July 14
Plateau Discovery Garden Tour
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9:30-11 a.m.
Preregistration required
931-879-8980
Saturday, July 15
Pollinator Walk & Talk
Outdoor Classroom Session
Obed River Park
24 Obed River Park Dr.
9-11 a.m.
Free
931-484-5442
Domine, A Pink Floyd Tribute
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$20-$25
931-484-6133
Monday, July 17
Native Plants and Erosion Control
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Preregistration required
931-879-8980
Soulfissh
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Wednesday, July 19
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, July 20
Borrowed Mule
Thursdays at the Amp
The Amp
Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, July 21
Talladega Nights
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$TBA
Saturday, July 22
Comedian/Moonshiner Killer Beaz
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
6:30 p.m.
931-484-6133
Quartet/Table Loom Basics
The Yarn Patch
68 N. Main St.
10 a.m.-noon
$45
931-707-1255
Monday, July 24
Double Shotz
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, July 25
Leigh Nash LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6:30-8:30 p.m.
$23
931-707-0440
The Muppet Movie
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$TBA
Wednesday, July 26
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, July 27
Tanner Hillis
Thursdays at the Amp
The Amp
Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, July 28
Rich Hardesty
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
Grease
The Amp
Division St.
7 p.m.
Free
Saturday, July 29
Seed Saving and Seed Swap
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-noon
Preregistration required
931-879-8980
Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Sunday, July 30
The Whisnants
First Baptist Church
130 Towne Centre Dr.
4 p.m.
931-484-6927
Monday, July 31
Second Wind Knox
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Butterflies and Caterpillars
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Preregistration required
931-879-8980
The Truman Show
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$TBA
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, Aug. 3
Sustainable Landscape Design for Pollinators
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10-11 a.m.
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, Aug. 4
Back to School
Friday at the Crossroads
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
7-8:30 p.m.
Free
Saturday, Aug. 5
Fall Vegetable Gardening
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
Monday, Aug. 7
Harvesting Herbs and Making Herbal Gifts
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
2-3 p.m.
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
Mt. LeConte Jug Band
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, Aug. 8
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Peanut Butter Falcon
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$TBA
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, Aug. 10
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, Aug. 11
Elvis
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$TBA
Saturday, Aug. 12
17th Annual Pitchin’ for Caleb Cornhole Tournament
Benefit for Tennessee Hemophilia and Bleeding Disorders Foundation
Centennial Park
837 Industrial Blvd.
9 a.m. check in.
$30
kelleywood@citlink.net or 931-261-44446
Monday, Aug. 14
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Jake Hoot
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Good Will Hunting
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$TBA
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, Aug. 17
Chrysanthemum: Queen of Fall Flowers
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-noon
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, Aug. 18
Nacho Libre
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$TBA
Monday, Aug. 21
Run for Cover
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, Aug. 22
Expendables 3
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$TBA
Wednesday, Aug. 23
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, Aug. 24
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, August 25
An Evening w/ Gene Watson
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$43-$53
931-484-6133
Saturday, Aug. 26
American Graffiti
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$TBA
Monday, Aug. 28
Carrie Hassler
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Fall Gardener’s Festival
Plateau AgResearch and Education Center
320 Experiment Station Rd.
8 a.m.
931-484-0034
Smoky and the Bandit
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$TBA
Wednesday, Aug. 30
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, Aug. 31
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, Sept. 1
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
6:30-8 p.m.
Free
Saturday, Sept. 2
Rich Hardesty
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
Monday, Sept. 4
Soul Soup
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, Sept. 5
Smoky and the Bandit 2
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$TBA
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Friday, Sept. 8
Armageddon
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$TBA
Saturday, Sept. 9
Herb Tea
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$20-$35
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Monday, Sept. 11
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Sept. 12
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Smoky and the Bandit 3
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$TBA
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Friday, Sept. 15
16th Annual Lunch on the Lawn
Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Cumberland County Courthouse Lawn
931-484-4565
Plateau Discovery Garden Tour
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9:30-11 a.m.
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
The Cumberland Outlaws
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
7-10 p.m.
931-337-0531
Monday, Sept. 18
Invasive Plants on the Plateau
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
Wednesday, Sept. 19
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Wednesday, Sept. 26
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, Sept. 28
Tree Identification
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11:30 a.m.
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
Saturday, Sept. 30
Cloth Pumpkins Class
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9 a.m.-noon
$12
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
Friday, Oct. 6
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
6-7:30 p.m.
Free
Saturday, Oct. 7
Houseplants
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-noon
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
Monday, Oct. 9
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Oct. 10
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Saturday, Oct. 14
So, You Want a Greenhouse?
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
Pumpkin Painting for Kids
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
1-3 p.m.
Preregistration required
Children must be accompanied by adult
931-484-0034
Friday, Oct. 27
Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Sunday, Oct. 29
The Kramers
First Baptist Church
130 Towne Centre Dr.
4 p.m.
931-484-6927
Friday, Nov. 3
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
5-6:30 p.m.
Free
Monday, Nov. 13
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Nov. 14
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Friday, Dec. 1
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
4-5:30 p.m.
Free
Monday, Dec. 11
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Dec. 12
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
