*24.JPG

The Crossville Christmas Parade returns for 2021 with the theme It’s an Abominably Awesome Christmas Parade, set Dec. 11 at 4:30 p.m. Line up will be at Cumberland County High School, with the parade traveling from Stanley St. to Main St. Pick up applications at the Parks and Recreation Office, 837 Industrial Blvd. Call 9311-456-6632 for more information.

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

Members Meeting

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9:30 a.m.

Orientation, 11 a.m.

931-707-7249

 

Wednesday, Nov. 17

Art of Pastel Painting

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-3 p.m.

$105 members/$115 guests

Two-session class

931-707-7249

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Big South Fork

Middle Creek to Slave Falls

Leave 8 a.m.

Crossville Cracker Barrel

Gas cost $6

931-267-2243

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Ewe Can Knit Needle 

Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

 

Stamp Collecting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

 

Noon Concert: Selections from Scrooge: The Musical

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

 

Thursday, Nov. 18

Beware the Jabberwock

CCHS Jet Theatrix

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m., $5

931-484-6133

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Holiday Snow Bracelet

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$65 members/$70 guests

931-707-7249

 

Christmas Truck Painting Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

4:30-7:30 p.m.

$30, materials $5

www.dogwoodexchange.com

 

 

Friday, Nov. 19

Plaid Tidings [G]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary 

through Dec. 19

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Beware the Jabberwock

CCHS Jet Theatrix

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m., $5

931-484-6133

 

Greeting Card Workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m. & 1 p.m.

Misfire

Bootlegger’s Bar and Grill

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.

Melissa Ellis

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

$10, tickets on EventBrite

6-8 p.m.

 

Saturday, Nov. 20

Beware the Jabberwock

CCHS Jet Theatrix

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

2 p.m., $5

931-484-6133

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

 

Wine & Paint

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd., Suite 103

11 a.m.-2 p.m., $40

931-484-9463

 

TTA Plateau Chapter

Fun Day

Granville, TN

Leave 8 a.m.

Crossville Cracker Barrel

Gas cost $7

Dinner and Bluegrass tickets, $21.95

www.granvilletn.com/music

More info: 9311-267-2243

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Craft Market

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

 

Old Church Quilters Craft and Bake Sale

Crab Orchard Christian Church

9828 Hwy. 70

Crab Orchard

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

 

Sunday, Nov. 21

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m., Free; a freewill offering will be taken

931-484-6939

 

Monday, Nov. 22

Learn Tai Chi

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. Beginners

11 a.m. Intermediate

Register at 931-484-6790 

Ext. 234

 

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Art of Pastel Painting

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-3 p.m.

$105 members/$115 guests

Two-session class

931-707-7249

 

Thursday, Nov. 24

Ewe Can Knit Needle 

Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

 

Billy Wayne Davis

Social Brew

140 N. Main St.

$20, 7 p.m.

 

Art & Beyond

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122

$5, 10:30 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 26

After Thanksgiving Hike

Cumberland Mountain State Park

Boat Dock Parking Area

7:45 a.m.

Two-mile hike

 

Corey Layne

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

$10, tickets on EventBrite

6-8 p.m.

 

Black Friday Skate

Skate City

204 Woodmere Mall

Noon to Midnight, $15

 

Saturday, Nov. 27

Old Fashioned Christmas

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Crafts, classes and events

Help decorate the tree

 

Sunday, Nov. 28

Old Fashioned Christmas

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Crafts, classes and events

Help decorate the tree

 

Hanging of the Greens

Homestead United Methodist Church

295 Hwy. 68, 6:30 p.m.

 

Monday, Nov. 29

Learn Tai Chi

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. Beginners

11 a.m. Intermediate

Register at 931-484-6790 Ext. 234

 

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wednesday, Dec. 1

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Richie Hollow Trail

Chattanooga

Leave 8 a.m.

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

$7 carpool

931-267-2243 or

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Thursday, Dec. 2

Christmas with Sylvia

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$29-$49

931-484-6133

 

Summer Brooke and 

Mountain Faith Band

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

7:30 p.m.

$19, 931-484-5000

ccplayhouse.com

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Dec. 3

Friday at the Crossroads

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

Tree lighting at Depot at 5 p.m.

 

Fun and Wine Reception

People’s Choice Fall Art Show Awards

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Coats for the Cold

Tennessee College of Applied Technology

910 Miller Ave.

Anyone who needs warm clothing may select items

4-7 p.m.

 

Billy Kemp

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

$10, tickets on EventBrite

6-8 p.m.

 

Saturday, Dec. 4

Big South Fork Hike

John Litton Loop

Jamestown

Crossville Cracker Barrel rear parking lot

8 a.m.

Carpool $6

931-267-2243 or 

plateauhikes@

tennesseetrails.org

 

Christmas Bells Are Ringing

for Salvation Army

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m., $15

931-484-6133

 

A Homesteads Christmas

Open house

Cumberland Homesteads Tower

96 Hwy. 68

2-5 p.m.

Free

931-456-9663

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Cumberland County 

Community Chorus

Concert

Location TBA

 

Old Fashioned Christmas

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Crafts, classes and events

Help decorate the tree

 

Faith Girls Christmas Expo

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Coats for the Cold

Tennessee College of Applied Technology

910 Miller Ave.

Anyone who needs warm clothing may select items

10 a.m-2 p.m.

 

Cheer Princess Party

Cumberland County High School

660 Stanley St.

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

$18 in advance from a CCHS Cheerleader

$20 at the door

 

Sunday, Dec. 5

Cumberland County 

Community Chorus

Concert

Location TBA

 

Old Fashioned Christmas

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Crafts, classes and events

Help decorate the tree

 

Monday, Dec. 6

Cumberland County 

Community Chorus

Concert

Location TBA

 

Ladies Night Out

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

4 p.m., Dinner 5 p.m.

6 p.m., bags, bling and BINGO

$15

Purchase tickets at Fair Park Senior Center

1433 Livingston Rd.

 

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Comedian James Gregory

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$42-$55

931-484-6133

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Smocked Christmas Ornament

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

$25 members/$30 guests

10 a.m.-Noon

931-707-7249

 

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Children of Crossville Chamber Orchestra

Winter concert

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Short Springs Natural Area 

Tullahoma

Crossville Tractor Supply

8 a.m.

$7

931-267-2243

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

 

Thursday, Dec. 9

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Home School Children’s Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-2 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Chapter 25th Anniversary and Christmas Party

First United Methodist Church Annex Building

69 Neecham Street

5 p.m.

Bring dish and $15 for optional gift exchange

RSVP Norm 931-202-2338 or huxianlj@gmail.com  by Dec. 7.  

 

Friday, Dec. 10

Seven’s Pine

Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

5:30-7:30 p.m.

 

The Rough & Tumble

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

$10, tickets on EventBrite

6-8 p.m.

 

Saturday, Dec. 11

35th annual Chili Cookoff

Crossville Breakfast Rotary Club

Crossville Depot

169 N. Main St.

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$50 to enter; $5 for all-you-can-eat chili

$1 each for drinks and hot dogs

931-787-6747 or jeffrey.vires@frontier.com

 

It’s an Abominably Awesome Christmas Parade

Downtown Crossville

4:30 p.m. from CCHS

Pick up applications at the Parks and Recreation Office

837 Industrial Blvd.

931-456-6632 

 

Traps and Snares

Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove

382 Ford Lane

8 a.m.-noon

931-335-0349

 

Southern Sunrise

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Crossville Christmas Parade

Downtown Crossville

4:30 p.m.

Applications at Parks & Rec

837 Industrial Blvd.

931-456-6632

 

Aaron Tippin

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd., Suite 103

7 p.m.

$25

 

Old Fashioned Christmas

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Crafts, classes and events

Help decorate the tree

 

Melissa Ellis

A Soulful Little Christmas

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

2 p.m.

 

Autographed Guitar Drawing

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

$20

 

Sunday, Dec. 12

A Christmas Carol Starring Mark Cabus

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

3-4:30 p.m.

$15

931-484-6133

 

Old Fashioned Christmas

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Crafts, classes and events

Help decorate the tree

 

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Paint Along with Sam Hill

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-Noon

$30 members/$35 guests

931-707-7249

 

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Fall Creek Falls Hike

Fall Creek Falls State Park

Crossville Tractor Supply 

135 Highland Sq.

8 a.m.

$5

931-267-2243 or plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org 

 

 

Thursday, Dec. 16

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Cumberland County Community Band

Holiday Concert

Stone Memorial High School 

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

 

Friday, Dec. 17

Special Night Runs

Crossville Model Railroad Club

Crossville Outlet Center, Suite 109

228 Interstate Dr.

4-6:30 p.m.

crossvilletrains.org

 

Polar Express [G]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Dec. 18

Lucas & Friends Christmas Show

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$12

931-484-7416 or 931-248-2487

 

Special Night Runs

Crossville Model Railroad Club

Crossville Outlet Center, Suite 109

228 Interstate Dr.

4-6:30 p.m.

crossvilletrains.org

 

Wine & Paint

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd., Suite 103

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

$40

931-484-9463

 

Warm Winter Sky

Official Bob Ross Technique

Dogwood Echange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

931-787-5838

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Breakfast with Santa

The Barn at Brady Mountain

583 Hebbertsburg Rd.

7-10 a.m.

Enjoy pancakes and get photos made with Ol’ Saint Nick

Donations benefit Crab Orchard Elementary PTO

 

Fiery Gizzard and Dog Hole Trails

South Cumberland State Park

Tracy City

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

8 a.m.

$7

931-267-2243 plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Old Fashioned Christmas

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Crafts, classes and events

Help decorate the tree

 

Sunday, Dec. 19

Old Fashioned Christmas

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Crafts, classes and events

Help decorate the tree

 

Tuesday, Dec. 21

The Man Who Invented Christmas [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

Limited to 100

931-484-6133

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wednesday, Dec. 22

It’s a Wonderful Life [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Thursday, Dec. 23

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Elf [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Home Alone [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

SCSP Denny Cove/Foster Falls Hike

Tracy City

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

8 a.m.

$7

931-267-2243 or plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

 

Thursday, Dec. 30

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Jan. 6

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Jan. 13

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Jan. 20

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Jan. 27

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

 

Thursday, Feb. 3

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Feb. 10

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Feb. 17

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Feb. 24

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, March 3

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, March 10

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

 

Sunday, Feb. 20

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

$22

931-484-6939

 

Thursday, March 17

Cumberland County Community Band

Spring Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

 

Sunday, May 1

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

$22

931-484-6939

 

Thursday, June 23

Cumberland County Community Band

Summer Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

Tags

Trending Video