Tuesday, Nov. 16
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and
Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m., Free
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
Members Meeting
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9:30 a.m.
Orientation, 11 a.m.
931-707-7249
Wednesday, Nov. 17
Art of Pastel Painting
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
12:30-3 p.m.
$105 members/$115 guests
Two-session class
931-707-7249
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Big South Fork
Middle Creek to Slave Falls
Leave 8 a.m.
Crossville Cracker Barrel
Gas cost $6
931-267-2243
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Ewe Can Knit Needle
Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Stamp Collecting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Noon Concert: Selections from Scrooge: The Musical
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
Thursday, Nov. 18
Beware the Jabberwock
CCHS Jet Theatrix
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m., $5
931-484-6133
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Holiday Snow Bracelet
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$65 members/$70 guests
931-707-7249
Christmas Truck Painting Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
4:30-7:30 p.m.
$30, materials $5
Friday, Nov. 19
Plaid Tidings [G]
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
Showtimes vary
through Dec. 19
$16-$30
931-484-5000
Beware the Jabberwock
CCHS Jet Theatrix
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m., $5
931-484-6133
Greeting Card Workshop
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m. & 1 p.m.
Misfire
Bootlegger’s Bar and Grill
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.
Melissa Ellis
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
$10, tickets on EventBrite
6-8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 20
Beware the Jabberwock
CCHS Jet Theatrix
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
2 p.m., $5
931-484-6133
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Wine & Paint
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd., Suite 103
11 a.m.-2 p.m., $40
931-484-9463
TTA Plateau Chapter
Fun Day
Granville, TN
Leave 8 a.m.
Crossville Cracker Barrel
Gas cost $7
Dinner and Bluegrass tickets, $21.95
More info: 9311-267-2243
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Craft Market
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Old Church Quilters Craft and Bake Sale
Crab Orchard Christian Church
9828 Hwy. 70
Crab Orchard
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 21
Southern Stars Symphonic Brass
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
3 p.m., Free; a freewill offering will be taken
931-484-6939
Monday, Nov. 22
Learn Tai Chi
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. Beginners
11 a.m. Intermediate
Register at 931-484-6790
Ext. 234
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and
Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m., Free
Art of Pastel Painting
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
12:30-3 p.m.
$105 members/$115 guests
Two-session class
931-707-7249
Thursday, Nov. 24
Ewe Can Knit Needle
Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Billy Wayne Davis
Social Brew
140 N. Main St.
$20, 7 p.m.
Art & Beyond
FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports
228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122
$5, 10:30 a.m.
Friday, Nov. 26
After Thanksgiving Hike
Cumberland Mountain State Park
Boat Dock Parking Area
7:45 a.m.
Two-mile hike
Corey Layne
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
$10, tickets on EventBrite
6-8 p.m.
Black Friday Skate
Skate City
204 Woodmere Mall
Noon to Midnight, $15
Saturday, Nov. 27
Old Fashioned Christmas
Dirty Girl’s Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Crafts, classes and events
Help decorate the tree
Sunday, Nov. 28
Old Fashioned Christmas
Dirty Girl’s Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Crafts, classes and events
Help decorate the tree
Hanging of the Greens
Homestead United Methodist Church
295 Hwy. 68, 6:30 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 29
Learn Tai Chi
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. Beginners
11 a.m. Intermediate
Register at 931-484-6790 Ext. 234
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and
Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m., Free
Wednesday, Dec. 1
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Richie Hollow Trail
Chattanooga
Leave 8 a.m.
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
$7 carpool
931-267-2243 or
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Thursday, Dec. 2
Christmas with Sylvia
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$29-$49
931-484-6133
Summer Brooke and
Mountain Faith Band
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
7:30 p.m.
$19, 931-484-5000
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Friday, Dec. 3
Friday at the Crossroads
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Tree lighting at Depot at 5 p.m.
Fun and Wine Reception
People’s Choice Fall Art Show Awards
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m.
931-707-7249
Coats for the Cold
Tennessee College of Applied Technology
910 Miller Ave.
Anyone who needs warm clothing may select items
4-7 p.m.
Billy Kemp
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
$10, tickets on EventBrite
6-8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Big South Fork Hike
John Litton Loop
Jamestown
Crossville Cracker Barrel rear parking lot
8 a.m.
Carpool $6
931-267-2243 or
plateauhikes@
Christmas Bells Are Ringing
for Salvation Army
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m., $15
931-484-6133
A Homesteads Christmas
Open house
Cumberland Homesteads Tower
96 Hwy. 68
2-5 p.m.
Free
931-456-9663
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Cumberland County
Community Chorus
Concert
Location TBA
Old Fashioned Christmas
Dirty Girl’s Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Crafts, classes and events
Help decorate the tree
Faith Girls Christmas Expo
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Coats for the Cold
Tennessee College of Applied Technology
910 Miller Ave.
Anyone who needs warm clothing may select items
10 a.m-2 p.m.
Cheer Princess Party
Cumberland County High School
660 Stanley St.
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
$18 in advance from a CCHS Cheerleader
$20 at the door
Sunday, Dec. 5
Cumberland County
Community Chorus
Concert
Location TBA
Old Fashioned Christmas
Dirty Girl’s Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Crafts, classes and events
Help decorate the tree
Monday, Dec. 6
Cumberland County
Community Chorus
Concert
Location TBA
Ladies Night Out
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
4 p.m., Dinner 5 p.m.
6 p.m., bags, bling and BINGO
$15
Purchase tickets at Fair Park Senior Center
1433 Livingston Rd.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Comedian James Gregory
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$42-$55
931-484-6133
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Smocked Christmas Ornament
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
$25 members/$30 guests
10 a.m.-Noon
931-707-7249
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Children of Crossville Chamber Orchestra
Winter concert
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
931-484-6133
Short Springs Natural Area
Tullahoma
Crossville Tractor Supply
8 a.m.
$7
931-267-2243
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Thursday, Dec. 9
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Home School Children’s Art Class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
12:30-2 p.m.
931-707-7249
Chapter 25th Anniversary and Christmas Party
First United Methodist Church Annex Building
69 Neecham Street
5 p.m.
Bring dish and $15 for optional gift exchange
RSVP Norm 931-202-2338 or huxianlj@gmail.com by Dec. 7.
Friday, Dec. 10
Seven’s Pine
Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
5:30-7:30 p.m.
The Rough & Tumble
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
$10, tickets on EventBrite
6-8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 11
35th annual Chili Cookoff
Crossville Breakfast Rotary Club
Crossville Depot
169 N. Main St.
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$50 to enter; $5 for all-you-can-eat chili
$1 each for drinks and hot dogs
931-787-6747 or jeffrey.vires@frontier.com
It’s an Abominably Awesome Christmas Parade
Downtown Crossville
4:30 p.m. from CCHS
Pick up applications at the Parks and Recreation Office
837 Industrial Blvd.
931-456-6632
Traps and Snares
Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove
382 Ford Lane
8 a.m.-noon
931-335-0349
Southern Sunrise
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Crossville Christmas Parade
Downtown Crossville
4:30 p.m.
Applications at Parks & Rec
837 Industrial Blvd.
931-456-6632
Aaron Tippin
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd., Suite 103
7 p.m.
$25
Old Fashioned Christmas
Dirty Girl’s Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Crafts, classes and events
Help decorate the tree
Melissa Ellis
A Soulful Little Christmas
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
2 p.m.
Autographed Guitar Drawing
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
$20
Sunday, Dec. 12
A Christmas Carol Starring Mark Cabus
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
3-4:30 p.m.
$15
931-484-6133
Old Fashioned Christmas
Dirty Girl’s Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Crafts, classes and events
Help decorate the tree
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Paint Along with Sam Hill
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-Noon
$30 members/$35 guests
931-707-7249
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Fall Creek Falls Hike
Fall Creek Falls State Park
Crossville Tractor Supply
135 Highland Sq.
8 a.m.
$5
931-267-2243 or plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Thursday, Dec. 16
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Cumberland County Community Band
Holiday Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Friday, Dec. 17
Special Night Runs
Crossville Model Railroad Club
Crossville Outlet Center, Suite 109
228 Interstate Dr.
4-6:30 p.m.
Polar Express [G]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
Saturday, Dec. 18
Lucas & Friends Christmas Show
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$12
931-484-7416 or 931-248-2487
Special Night Runs
Crossville Model Railroad Club
Crossville Outlet Center, Suite 109
228 Interstate Dr.
4-6:30 p.m.
Wine & Paint
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd., Suite 103
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
$40
931-484-9463
Warm Winter Sky
Official Bob Ross Technique
Dogwood Echange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
931-787-5838
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Breakfast with Santa
The Barn at Brady Mountain
583 Hebbertsburg Rd.
7-10 a.m.
Enjoy pancakes and get photos made with Ol’ Saint Nick
Donations benefit Crab Orchard Elementary PTO
Fiery Gizzard and Dog Hole Trails
South Cumberland State Park
Tracy City
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
8 a.m.
$7
931-267-2243 plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Old Fashioned Christmas
Dirty Girl’s Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Crafts, classes and events
Help decorate the tree
Sunday, Dec. 19
Old Fashioned Christmas
Dirty Girl’s Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Crafts, classes and events
Help decorate the tree
Tuesday, Dec. 21
The Man Who Invented Christmas [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
Limited to 100
931-484-6133
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Wednesday, Dec. 22
It’s a Wonderful Life [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-484-6133
Thursday, Dec. 23
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Elf [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Home Alone [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
SCSP Denny Cove/Foster Falls Hike
Tracy City
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
8 a.m.
$7
931-267-2243 or plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Thursday, Dec. 30
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Thursday, Jan. 6
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Thursday, Jan. 13
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Thursday, Jan. 20
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Thursday, Jan. 27
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Thursday, Feb. 3
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Thursday, Feb. 10
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Thursday, Feb. 17
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Thursday, Feb. 24
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Thursday, March 3
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Thursday, March 10
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Sunday, Feb. 20
Southern Stars Symphonic Brass
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
3 p.m.
$22
931-484-6939
Thursday, March 17
Cumberland County Community Band
Spring Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Sunday, May 1
Southern Stars Symphonic Brass
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
3 p.m.
$22
931-484-6939
Thursday, June 23
Cumberland County Community Band
Summer Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
