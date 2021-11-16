The Crossville Christmas Parade returns for 2021 with the theme It’s an Abominably Awesome Christmas Parade, set Dec. 11 at 4:30 p.m. Line up will be at Cumberland County High School, with the parade traveling from Stanley St. to Main St. Pick up applications at the Parks and Recreation Office, 837 Industrial Blvd. Call 9311-456-6632 for more information.