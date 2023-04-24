Tuesday, April 25
Introduction
to Digital Photography
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
12:30-3:30 p.m.
$140-$160
931-707-7249
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Into the Woods Jr.
Stone Memorial High School Auditorium
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m.
$10/adults, $7/students,
free/ages 10 and younger
Wednesday, April 26
Life Drawing
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$5 model fee
931-707-7249
USAF Airlifted Brass Band
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
6 p.m.
Free
931-484-6133
Memory Road
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
931-484-6790
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Cove Lake State Park
110 Cove Lake Ln.
Caryville, TN
7:30 a.m.
$8 carpool gas fee
Meet at Dorton Methodist
931-335-9360
ttaplateauhikes68
@tennesseetrails.org
Drew Robbins
Beef and Barrel
Restaurant & Lounge
1112 West Ave.
5:30 p.m.
931-456-9211
Thursday, April 27
Little Texas Band
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
Paid event
931-484-6133
Into the Woods Jr.
Stone Memorial High School Auditorium
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m.
$10/adults, $7/students,
free/ages 10 and younger
Lighthouse oil painting class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$50, with a $10 material fee
931-787-5838
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Mixed media tiles
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$45-$50
931-707-7249
Impressionist oil painting
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
$70-$80
931-707-7249
Friday, April 28
Nashville Street
Outlaws’ Baddest
on the Backside races
Crossville Dragway
1650 Creston Rd.
Gates open 4 p.m.
Leaf Wire Wrapped Pendant
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr. 122
10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
$30
931-210-5599
Into the Woods Jr.
Stone Memorial High School Auditorium
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m.
$10/adults, $7/students,
free/ages 10 and younger
Blazin’ Phoenix
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
7-10 p.m.
931-788-6717
Book, Bling & Bake Sale
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
931-484-6790
The Cumberland Outlaws
Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar
East 750, US-70
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0119
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Cumberland Mountain State Park - Byrd Creek Trail
24 Office Dr.
10 a.m.
931-267-2243
ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org
Impressionist oil painting
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
$70-$80
931-707-7249
Saturday, April 29
Run to Read 5K & Fun Run
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
8 a.m.
$20 for adults
Free for students
Supports Cumberland County Imagination Library
Register at Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Nashville Street
Outlaws’ Baddest
on the Backside races
Crossville Dragway
1650 Creston Rd.
Gates open 9 a.m.
Into the Woods Jr.
Stone Memorial High School Auditorium
2800 Cook Rd.
2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
$10/adults, $7/students,
free/ages 10 and younger
Rich Hardesty
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
Book, Bling & Bake Sale
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790
Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. Beginners
10:45 a.m. Intermediate
11:20 a.m. Advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Buddy Jewell
Bootleggers Bar & Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E
6 p.m.
$20-$25
931-337-0449
Spring Barn Sale
Southern Mules Venue
917 Swan Rd.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
$3 admission
931-787-3885
Goldpine LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Tomatoes
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Love Will Keep Us
Together spring concert
Cumberland County
Community Chorus
Fairfield Glade
United Methodist Church
231 Westchester Dr.
3 p.m.
Bluebird Nesting
Box Workshop
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
12:30 p.m.
$40
931-484-6138
Sunday, April 30
The Booth Brothers
Fairfield Glade
First Baptist Church
130 Towne Centre Dr.
4 p.m.
931-484-6927
“Love Will Keep Us
Together” spring concert
Cumberland County Community Chorus
Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church
231 Westchester Dr.
3 p.m.
Monday, May 1
Love Will Keep Us
Together spring concert
Cumberland County
Community Chorus
Fairfield Glade
United Methodist Church
231 Westchester Dr.
6 p.m.
Drew Robbins
Beef & Barrel Restaurant
& Lounge
1112 West Ave.
5:30-7:30 p.m.
931-456-9211
Plateau Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail:
Arch Mountain to Ross Gap
Frozen Head State Park
Wartburg, TN
Backpacking trip — May 1-3
20 miles, strenuous
$10 shuttle
Contact Lora McBride
423-618-0089
Wednesday, May 3
Plateau Chapter Hike
Lookout Tower and Bird Mountain
Frozen Head State Park
Wartburg, TN
5- or 7-mile hikes
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Landers Crossroads
228 Interstate Dr.
Carpool, $5
931-335-9360 or
Thursday, May 4
Snakes
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10-11 a.m.
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Stephen Wilson Jr. Live
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6:30-8:30 p.m.
$25
931-707-0440
Friday, May 5
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary
Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
7-8:30 p.m.
Free
The Cumberland Outlaws
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
7-10 p.m.
931-788-6717
Cinco de Mayo
Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar
East 750, US-70
11 a.m.
931-337-0119
Run for Cover concert
Fairfield Glade Library
455 Lakeview Dr.
6-8 p.m.
Free
Bible Journaling
FACS
Landers Crossroads, Suite 122
1-3 p.m.
$5
931-210-5599
Saturday, May 6
Spring Plant Sale
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
931-484-0034
Matt Rogers
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-9 p.m.
931-202-2989
Write Away author group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790
Derby Party
Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar
East 750, US-70
Noon
931-337-0119
Plateau Chapter Hike
Middle Creek, Needle Arch
& Slave Falls
Big South Fork
Jamestown, TN
4- or 8-mile hikes
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Crossville Cracker Barrel
23 Executive Dr.
931-200-7436
Plateau Chapter Hike
Charit Creek Lodge Overnight
Big South Fork
Jamestown, TN
Sunday hikes to be determined Leave 7:30 a.m.
Crossville Cracker Barrel
23 Executive Dr.
931-200-7436
Sunday, May 7
Plateau Chapter Hike
Seven Bridges Trail
Fairfield Glade, TN
10 a.m.
Fairfield Glade
United Methodist Church
231 Westchester Dr.
Monday, May 8
Veteran & Military
Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
“Waterfall” Watercolor Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$35, plus $5 material fee
931-787-5838
Herbs
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
1-2 p.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Tuesday, May 9
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Introduction to Digital Photography
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
12:30-3:30 p.m.
$140-$160
931-707-7249
Wednesday, May 10
32nd Hospice of Cumberland County Benefit Golf Tournament
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
$80 per player
Field limited to 36 foursomes
1 p.m. shotgun start
Register by April 30:
Hospice of Cumberland County
30 E. Adams St.
Crossville, TN 38555
Plateau Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail: Hebbertsburg Section
Crab Orchard, TN
5-mile, moderate hike
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Landers Crossroads
228 Interstate Dr.
Or, meet St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
7503 Peavine Rd.
7:45 a.m.
Carpool $2
931-267-2243 or
ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org
Thursday, May 11
Did Someone Say Bears?!
Outdoor Classroom Session
Obed River Park
24 Obed River Park Dr.
Noon-1 p.m.
Free
931-484-5442
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Plateau Chapter Spring Picnic
Meadow Park Lake
1437 City Lake Rd.
5 p.m.
Bring side dish or dessert to share
931-335-9360
Friday, May 12
Plateau Discovery Garden Tour
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9:30-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Pebeo Wired Pendant Class #1
FACS
Landers Crossroads, Suite 122
10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
$15
(931) 210-5599
Saturday, May 13
A Mother & Son Date Night
The Old Gray at Landers Crossroads
228 Interstate Dr.
6-8 p.m.
Saving Ryan Cornhole Tournament
Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar
East 750, US-70
4 p.m.
931-337-0119
Steevie Steeves LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Stars & Stripes Color Run 5k
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
8-11 a.m.
$15-$35
931-484-6431
Mothers’ Day Tea
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$20-$35
931-879-8980
Sunday, May 14
The Agee Family
Bible Connection Ministries
4034 Peavine Rd.
10 a.m.
931-287-0163
Eric Gales
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
6 p.m.
$25-$45
931-484-6133
Plateau Chapter Hike
Soldiers Beach
Meadow Park Lake
1437 City Lake Rd.
10 a.m.
Tuesday, May 16
Open Mic Night
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
6 p.m.
Free
931-484-6133
Wednesday, May 17
Plateau Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail: Devil’s Breakfast Table
Hebbertsburg, TN
4 or 8-mile hikes
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Landers Crossroads
228 Interstate Dr.
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
7503 Peavine Rd.
7:45 a.m.
Carpool $2
931-267-22443 or
ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org
Creative Card Making
FACS
Landers Crossroads, Suite 122
1-3 p.m.
$5
(931) 210-5599
Thursday, May 18
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, May 19
Power of Love Tribute
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-484-6133
The Cumberland Outlaws
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
7-10 p.m.
931-337-0531
Saturday, May 20
Strawbale Gardening and Composting
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9 a.m.-noon
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Southern Sunrise
Dirty Girl’s Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
6-9 p.m.
$25
931-742-0299
World Bee Day - “The Pollinators”
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
6 p.m.
Free
931-484-6133
Sunday, May 21
The Family Sowell
Bible Baptist Church
1335 US-70
6 p.m.
931-707-5514
Plateau Chapter Hike
Central Spine
Fairfield Glade
10 a.m.
3711 Wilshire Heights Dr.
Monday, May 22
“Helmsweave” Chain Maile Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$55
931-787-5838
Wednesday, May 24
Plateau Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail — Hebbertsburg Section
4-mile hike
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Landers Crossroads
228 Interstate Dr.
or meet 7:45 a.m.
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
7503 Peavine Rd.
Carpool, $2
Text 763-742-2934
Thursday, May 25
Cumberland County Community Band
Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, May 26
Pebeo Wired Pendant Class #2
FACS
Landers Crossroads, Suite 122
10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
$15
(931) 210-5599
Saturday, May 27
Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
HalintheMountains LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Sunday, May 28
Plateau Chapter Hike
Daddy’s Creek Overlook
Crab Orchard, TN
10 a.m.
Hebbertsburg Rd.
Wednesday, May 31
Plateau Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail: Black Mountain
Grassy Cove
7 or 4.5-mile hike
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
Carpool, $2
Text 717-571-4120
Thursday, June 1
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Plateau Chapter Hike
Stonehenge Trail
Fairfield Glade
3.1-mile hike
Heatherhurst Golf Course
Parking Lot
421 Stonehenge Dr.
5:30 p.m.
Friday, June 2
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
7-8:30 p.m.
Free
Rich Hardesty
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
Saturday, June 3
The Cumberland Outlaws
Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar
East 750, US-70
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0119
Delnora LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
f
Wine on the Plateau
The Square in Fairfield Glade
105 Stonehenge Dr.
2-4 p.m.
Write Away - Author Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790
Thursday, June 8
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, June 9
Annual United Fund Variety Show
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$15
931-484-6133
Saturday, June 10
Tennessee Smart Yards
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9:30-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Rock Painting for Kids
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-noon
Children must be accompanied by adult
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Monday, June 12
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, June 13
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Obed River Aquatic Survey
Outdoor Classroom Session
Obed River Park
24 Obed River Park Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
Free
931-484-5442
Thursday, June 15
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, June 16
Country Hoedown Under the Stars
Dirty Girl’s Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
6-9 p.m.
$40
931-742-0299
Saturday, June 17
Backyard Birding for Beginners
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Thursday, June 22
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, June 23
Matt Rogers
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Saturday, June 24
Daylily Tea
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$20-$35
Pre-registration required
931-879-8980
Forever Abbey Road
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$20-$25
931-484-6133
The Heels LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Thursday, June 29
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Saturday, July 1
The Young Fables LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Authentic Unlimited
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
931-484-6133
Thursday, July 6
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, July 7
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
7:30-9 p.m.
Free
Monday, July 10
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, July 11
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Thursday, July 13
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, July 14
Plateau Discovery Garden Tour
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9:30-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-879-8980
Saturday, July 15
Pollinator Walk & Talk
Outdoor Classroom Session
Obed River Park
24 Obed River Park Dr.
9-11 a.m.
Free
931-484-5442
Domino, A Pink Floyd Tribute
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$20-$25
931-484-6133
Monday, July 17
Native Plants and Erosion Control
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-879-8980
Thursday, July 20
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Tuesday, July 25
Leigh Nash LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6:30-8:30 p.m.
$23
931-707-0440
Thursday, July 27
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, July 28
Rich Hardesty
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
Saturday, July 29
Seed Saving and Seed Swap
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-noon
Pre-registration required
931-879-8980
Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Sunday, July 30
The Whisnants
First Baptist Church
130 Towne Centre Dr.
4 p.m.
931-484-6927
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Butterflies and Caterpillars
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-879-8980
Thursday, Aug. 3
Sustainable Landscape Design for Pollinators
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, Aug. 4
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
7-8:30 p.m.
Free
Saturday, Aug. 5
Fall Vegetable Gardening
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Monday, Aug. 7
Harvesting Herbs and Making Herbal Gifts
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
2-3 p.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Tuesday, Aug. 8
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Thursday, Aug. 10
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Saturday, Aug. 12
17th Annual Pitchin’ for Caleb Cornhole Tournament
Benefit for Tennessee Hemophilia and Bleeding Disorders Foundation
Centennial Park
837 Industrial Blvd.
9 a.m. check in.
$30
kelleywood@citlink.net or 931-261-44446
Monday, Aug. 14
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Thursday, Aug. 17
Chrysanthemum: Queen of Fall Flowers
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-noon
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Thursday, Aug. 24
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, August 25
An Evening w/ Gene Watson
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$43-$53
931-484-6133
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Fall Gardener’s Festival
Plateau AgResearch and Education Center
320 Experiment Station Rd.
8 a.m.
931-484-0034
Thursday, Aug. 31
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, Sep. 1
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
6:30-8 p.m.
Free
Saturday, Sep. 2
Rich Hardesty
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
Saturday, Sep. 9
Herb Tea
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$20-$35
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Monday, Sep. 11
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Sep. 12
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Friday, Sep. 15
16th Annual Lunch on the Lawn
Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Cumberland County Courthouse Lawn
931-484-4565
Plateau Discovery Garden Tour
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9:30-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
The Cumberland Outlaws
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
7-10 p.m.
931-337-0531
Monday, Sep. 18
Invasive Plants on the Plateau
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Thursday, Sep. 28
Tree Identification
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11:30 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Saturday, Sep. 30
Cloth Pumpkins Class
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9 a.m.-noon
$12
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Friday, Oct. 6
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
6-7:30 p.m.
Free
Saturday, Oct. 7
Houseplants
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-noon
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Monday, Oct. 9
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Oct. 10
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Saturday, Oct. 14
So, You Want a Greenhouse?
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Pumpkin Painting for Kids
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
1-3 p.m.
Pre-registration required
Children must be accompanied by adult
931-484-0034
Friday, Oct. 27
Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Sunday, Oct. 29
The Kramers
First Baptist Church
130 Towne Centre Dr.
4 p.m.
931-484-6927
Friday, Nov. 3
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
5-6:30 p.m.
Free
Monday, Nov. 13
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Nov. 14
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Friday, Dec. 1
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
4-5:30 p.m.
Free
Monday, Dec. 11
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Dec. 12
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
