David Kappel, left, as the Narrator and Baylee Gunter, right, as Little Red Ridinghood star in the Panther Tales Players’ production of “Into the Woods Jr.” with showings on April 25, 27, 28 and 29 at 7 p.m. and an additional showing on April 29 at 2 p.m. at the SMHS auditorium.

Tuesday, April 25

Introduction 

to Digital Photography

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-3:30 p.m.

$140-$160

931-707-7249

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Into the Woods Jr. 

Stone Memorial High School Auditorium

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m.

$10/adults, $7/students,

free/ages 10 and younger

 

Wednesday, April 26

Life Drawing

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5 model fee

931-707-7249

 

USAF Airlifted Brass Band

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

6 p.m.

Free

931-484-6133

 

Memory Road

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Cove Lake State Park

110 Cove Lake Ln.

Caryville, TN

7:30 a.m.

$8 carpool gas fee

Meet at Dorton Methodist

931-335-9360

ttaplateauhikes68

@tennesseetrails.org

 

Drew Robbins

Beef and Barrel 

Restaurant & Lounge

1112 West Ave.

5:30 p.m.

931-456-9211

Thursday, April 27

Little Texas Band

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

Paid event

931-484-6133

 

Into the Woods Jr. 

Stone Memorial High School Auditorium

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m.

$10/adults, $7/students,

free/ages 10 and younger

 

Lighthouse oil painting class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$50, with a $10 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Mixed media tiles

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$45-$50

931-707-7249

 

Impressionist oil painting

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$70-$80

931-707-7249

 

Friday, April 28

Nashville Street 

Outlaws’ Baddest 

on the Backside races

Crossville Dragway

1650 Creston Rd. 

Gates open 4 p.m.

Leaf Wire Wrapped Pendant

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr. 122

10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

$30

931-210-5599

 

Into the Woods Jr. 

Stone Memorial High School Auditorium

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m.

$10/adults, $7/students,

free/ages 10 and younger

 

Blazin’ Phoenix

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Book, Bling & Bake Sale

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

931-484-6790

The Cumberland Outlaws

Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar

East 750, US-70

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0119

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Mountain State Park - Byrd Creek Trail

24 Office Dr.

10 a.m.

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org

 

Impressionist oil painting

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$70-$80

931-707-7249

 

Saturday, April 29

Run to Read 5K & Fun Run

Cumberland Mountain

State Park

24 Office Dr.

8 a.m.

$20 for adults

Free for students

Supports Cumberland County Imagination Library

Register at Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

 

Nashville Street 

Outlaws’ Baddest 

on the Backside races

Crossville Dragway

1650 Creston Rd. 

Gates open 9 a.m.

 

Into the Woods Jr.

Stone Memorial High School Auditorium

2800 Cook Rd.

2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

$10/adults, $7/students,

free/ages 10 and younger

 

Rich Hardesty

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Book, Bling & Bake Sale

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-noon

931-484-6790

 

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. Beginners

10:45 a.m. Intermediate

11:20 a.m. Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Buddy Jewell

Bootleggers Bar & Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E

6 p.m.

$20-$25

931-337-0449

 

Spring Barn Sale

Southern Mules Venue

917 Swan Rd.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

$3 admission

931-787-3885

Goldpine LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Tomatoes

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Love Will Keep Us 

Together spring concert

Cumberland County 

Community Chorus 

Fairfield Glade 

United Methodist Church

231 Westchester Dr.

3 p.m.

 

Bluebird Nesting 

Box Workshop

Cumberland Mountain

State Park

24 Office Dr.

12:30 p.m.

$40

931-484-6138

kacey.king@tn.gov

 

Sunday, April 30

The Booth Brothers

Fairfield Glade 

First Baptist Church

130 Towne Centre Dr.

4 p.m.

931-484-6927

 

“Love Will Keep Us 

Together” spring concert

Cumberland County Community Chorus 

Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church

231 Westchester Dr.

3 p.m.

 

Monday, May 1

Love Will Keep Us 

Together spring concert

Cumberland County 

Community Chorus 

Fairfield Glade 

United Methodist Church

231 Westchester Dr.

6 p.m.

 

Drew Robbins

Beef & Barrel Restaurant

& Lounge

1112 West Ave.

5:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-9211

 

Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Trail: 

Arch Mountain to Ross Gap

Frozen Head State Park

Wartburg, TN

Backpacking trip — May 1-3

20 miles, strenuous

$10 shuttle

Contact Lora McBride

423-618-0089

lmcbride1009@gmail.com

 

Wednesday, May 3

Plateau Chapter Hike

Lookout Tower and Bird Mountain

Frozen Head State Park

Wartburg, TN

5- or 7-mile hikes

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Landers Crossroads

228 Interstate Dr.

Carpool, $5

931-335-9360 or

ttachairperson68@gmail.com

 

Thursday, May 4

Snakes

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10-11 a.m.

Preregistration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Stephen Wilson Jr. Live

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6:30-8:30 p.m.

$25

931-707-0440

 

Friday, May 5

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary 

Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

7-8:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

The Cumberland Outlaws

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

Cinco de Mayo

Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar

East 750, US-70

11 a.m.

931-337-0119

 

Run for Cover concert

Fairfield Glade Library

455 Lakeview Dr.

6-8 p.m.

Free

 

Bible Journaling

FACS

Landers Crossroads, Suite 122

1-3 p.m.

$5

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Saturday, May 6

Spring Plant Sale

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Matt Rogers

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-9 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Write Away author group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-484-6790

nancy.lyn@hotmail.com

 

Derby Party

Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar

East 750, US-70

Noon

931-337-0119

 

Plateau Chapter Hike

Middle Creek, Needle Arch 

& Slave Falls

Big South Fork

Jamestown, TN

4- or 8-mile hikes

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Crossville Cracker Barrel

23 Executive Dr.

931-200-7436

 

Plateau Chapter Hike

Charit Creek Lodge Overnight

Big South Fork

Jamestown, TN

Sunday hikes to be determined Leave 7:30 a.m.

Crossville Cracker Barrel

23 Executive Dr.

931-200-7436

 

Sunday, May 7

Plateau Chapter Hike

Seven Bridges Trail

Fairfield Glade, TN

10 a.m.

Fairfield Glade 

United Methodist Church

231 Westchester Dr.

 

Monday, May 8

Veteran & Military 

Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

“Waterfall” Watercolor Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$35, plus $5 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Herbs

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

1-2 p.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Tuesday, May 9

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Introduction to Digital Photography

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-3:30 p.m.

$140-$160

931-707-7249

 

Wednesday, May 10

32nd Hospice of Cumberland County Benefit Golf Tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course 

2476 Dunbar Rd.

$80 per player

Field limited to 36 foursomes

1 p.m. shotgun start

Register by April 30:

Hospice of Cumberland County

30 E. Adams St.

Crossville, TN 38555

 

Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Trail: Hebbertsburg Section

Crab Orchard, TN

5-mile, moderate hike

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Landers Crossroads

228 Interstate Dr. 

Or, meet St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church

7503 Peavine Rd.

7:45 a.m.

Carpool $2

931-267-2243 or

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org

 

Thursday, May 11

Did Someone Say Bears?!

Outdoor Classroom Session

Obed River Park

24 Obed River Park Dr.

Noon-1 p.m.

Free

931-484-5442

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Plateau Chapter Spring Picnic

Meadow Park Lake

1437 City Lake Rd.

5 p.m.

Bring side dish or dessert to share

ttachairperson68@gmail.com

931-335-9360

 

Friday, May 12

Plateau Discovery Garden Tour

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9:30-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Pebeo Wired Pendant Class #1

FACS

Landers Crossroads, Suite 122

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

$15

(931) 210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Saturday, May 13

A Mother & Son Date Night

The Old Gray at Landers Crossroads

228 Interstate Dr.

6-8 p.m.

 

Saving Ryan Cornhole Tournament

Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar

East 750, US-70

4 p.m.

931-337-0119

 

Steevie Steeves LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Stars & Stripes Color Run 5k

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

8-11 a.m.

$15-$35

931-484-6431

 

Mothers’ Day Tea

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$20-$35

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Sunday, May 14

The Agee Family

Bible Connection Ministries

4034 Peavine Rd.

10 a.m.

931-287-0163

 

Eric Gales

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

6 p.m.

$25-$45

931-484-6133

 

Plateau Chapter Hike

Soldiers Beach

Meadow Park Lake

1437 City Lake Rd.

10 a.m.

 

Tuesday, May 16

Open Mic Night

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

6 p.m.

Free

931-484-6133

 

Wednesday, May 17

Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Trail: Devil’s Breakfast Table

Hebbertsburg, TN

4 or 8-mile hikes

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Landers Crossroads

228 Interstate Dr.

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church

7503 Peavine Rd.

7:45 a.m.

Carpool $2

931-267-22443 or

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org

 

Creative Card Making

FACS

Landers Crossroads, Suite 122

1-3 p.m.

$5

(931) 210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Thursday, May 18

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, May 19

Power of Love Tribute

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-484-6133

 

The Cumberland Outlaws

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

7-10 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Saturday, May 20

Strawbale Gardening and Composting

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9 a.m.-noon

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Southern Sunrise

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

6-9 p.m.

$25

931-742-0299

 

World Bee Day - “The Pollinators”

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

6 p.m.

Free

931-484-6133

 

Sunday, May 21

The Family Sowell

Bible Baptist Church

1335 US-70

6 p.m.

931-707-5514

 

Plateau Chapter Hike

Central Spine

Fairfield Glade

10 a.m.

3711 Wilshire Heights Dr.

 

Monday, May 22

“Helmsweave” Chain Maile Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$55

931-787-5838

 

Wednesday, May 24

Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Trail — Hebbertsburg Section

4-mile hike

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Landers Crossroads

228 Interstate Dr.

or meet 7:45 a.m.

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church

7503 Peavine Rd.

Carpool, $2

Text 763-742-2934

 

Thursday, May 25

Cumberland County Community Band

Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

www.cccband.net

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, May 26

Pebeo Wired Pendant Class #2

FACS

Landers Crossroads, Suite 122

10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$15

(931) 210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Saturday, May 27

Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

HalintheMountains LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Sunday, May 28

Plateau Chapter Hike

Daddy’s Creek Overlook

Crab Orchard, TN

10 a.m.

Hebbertsburg Rd.

 

Wednesday, May 31

Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Trail: Black Mountain

Grassy Cove

7 or 4.5-mile hike

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

Carpool, $2

Text 717-571-4120

 

Thursday, June 1

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Plateau Chapter Hike

Stonehenge Trail

Fairfield Glade

3.1-mile hike

Heatherhurst Golf Course

Parking Lot

421 Stonehenge Dr.

5:30 p.m.

 

Friday, June 2

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

7-8:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Rich Hardesty

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Saturday, June 3

The Cumberland Outlaws

Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar

East 750, US-70

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0119

 

Delnora LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

f

Wine on the Plateau

The Square in Fairfield Glade

105 Stonehenge Dr.

2-4 p.m.

 

Write Away - Author Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-484-6790

nancy.lyn@hotmail.com

 

Thursday, June 8

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, June 9

Annual United Fund Variety Show

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$15

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, June 10

Tennessee Smart Yards

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9:30-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Rock Painting for Kids

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Children must be accompanied by adult

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Monday, June 12

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, June 13

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Obed River Aquatic Survey

Outdoor Classroom Session

Obed River Park

24 Obed River Park Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

Free

931-484-5442

 

Thursday, June 15

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, June 16

Country Hoedown Under the Stars

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

6-9 p.m.

$40

931-742-0299

 

Saturday, June 17

Backyard Birding for Beginners

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Thursday, June 22

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, June 23

Matt Rogers

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Saturday, June 24

Daylily Tea

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$20-$35

Pre-registration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Forever Abbey Road

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$20-$25

931-484-6133

 

The Heels LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Thursday, June 29

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Saturday, July 1

The Young Fables LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Authentic Unlimited

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Thursday, July 6

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, July 7

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

7:30-9 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Monday, July 10

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, July 11

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Thursday, July 13

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, July 14

Plateau Discovery Garden Tour

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9:30-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Saturday, July 15

Pollinator Walk & Talk

Outdoor Classroom Session

Obed River Park

24 Obed River Park Dr.

9-11 a.m.

Free

931-484-5442

 

Domino, A Pink Floyd Tribute

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$20-$25

931-484-6133

 

Monday, July 17

Native Plants and Erosion Control

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Thursday, July 20

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Tuesday, July 25

Leigh Nash LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6:30-8:30 p.m.

$23

931-707-0440

 

Thursday, July 27

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, July 28

Rich Hardesty

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Saturday, July 29

Seed Saving and Seed Swap

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Pre-registration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Sunday, July 30

The Whisnants

First Baptist Church

130 Towne Centre Dr.

4 p.m.

931-484-6927

 

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Butterflies and Caterpillars

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Thursday, Aug. 3

Sustainable Landscape Design for Pollinators

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Aug. 4

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

7-8:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Saturday, Aug. 5

Fall Vegetable Gardening

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Monday, Aug. 7

Harvesting Herbs and Making Herbal Gifts

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

2-3 p.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Tuesday, Aug. 8

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Thursday, Aug. 10

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Saturday, Aug. 12

17th Annual Pitchin’ for Caleb Cornhole Tournament

Benefit for Tennessee Hemophilia and Bleeding Disorders Foundation

Centennial Park

837 Industrial Blvd. 

9 a.m. check in. 

$30 

kelleywood@citlink.net or 931-261-44446

 

Monday, Aug. 14

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Thursday, Aug. 17

Chrysanthemum: Queen of Fall Flowers

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Aug. 24

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, August 25

An Evening w/ Gene Watson

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$43-$53

931-484-6133

 

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Fall Gardener’s Festival

Plateau AgResearch and Education Center

320 Experiment Station Rd.

8 a.m.

931-484-0034

jburns35@tennessee.edu

 

Thursday, Aug. 31

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Sep. 1

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

6:30-8 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Saturday, Sep. 2

Rich Hardesty

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Saturday, Sep. 9

Herb Tea

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$20-$35

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Monday, Sep. 11

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Sep. 12

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Friday, Sep. 15

16th Annual Lunch on the Lawn

Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cumberland County Courthouse Lawn

931-484-4565 

www.cchabitatforhumanity.com

 

Plateau Discovery Garden Tour

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9:30-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

The Cumberland Outlaws

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

7-10 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Monday, Sep. 18

Invasive Plants on the Plateau

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Thursday, Sep. 28

Tree Identification

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11:30 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Saturday, Sep. 30

Cloth Pumpkins Class

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9 a.m.-noon

$12

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Friday, Oct. 6

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

6-7:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Saturday, Oct. 7

Houseplants

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Monday, Oct. 9

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Oct. 10

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Saturday, Oct. 14

So, You Want a Greenhouse?

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Pumpkin Painting for Kids

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

1-3 p.m.

Pre-registration required

Children must be accompanied by adult

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Friday, Oct. 27

Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Sunday, Oct. 29

The Kramers

First Baptist Church

130 Towne Centre Dr.

4 p.m.

931-484-6927

 

Friday, Nov. 3

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

5-6:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Monday, Nov. 13

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Nov. 14

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Friday, Dec. 1

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

4-5:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Monday, Dec. 11

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Dec. 12

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

