Wednesday, Nov. 30

Ewe Can Knit Needle

Workers Group Meeting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

 

Annetta Deck 

on Concert Piano

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

 

Devin Weekes

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Chain Maille Jewelry Making

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$30, plus $30 additional fee

931-787-5838

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Trail — Stinging Fork State Natural Area

Spring City, TN

Leave 8 a.m. from Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

$4 carpool

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org

931-261-2243

Thursday, Dec. 1

Classic Nashville Christmas

Gail Bliss and Jason Petty

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

7:30 p.m.

$25

ccplayhouse.com

931-484-5000

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County 

Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Christmas Open House

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

5-7 p.m.

931-787-5838

 

Friends of the Library Membership Meeting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

Friday, Dec. 2

Friday at the Crossroads

“Winter Wonderland”

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

Green Bag Lady Sewing Day

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

10 a.m.-noon

Free

931-787-5838

 

Split Decision Band

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Bible Journaling Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Landers Crossroads

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$5

931-210-5599

 

People’s Choice Awards Reception

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Drive, Fairfield Glade

5-7 p.m.

 

GH Productions present Mainstreet Showcase

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

5-7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Princess Party

CCHS Gym

660 Stanley St.

$18 in advance

$20 at the door

Discounts for families with 3 or more children. See a CCHS cheerleader for tickets and more information.

 

Jeff Allen

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Beginner: 10 a.m.

Intermediate: 10:45 a.m.

Advanced: 11:20 a.m.

Free

931-484-6790

 

Jack Frost 5K

Oaklawn Farms

5754 Hwy. 70 E.

Registration begins 8:30 a.m., race at 10 a.m.

$30 registration, payable at Brikhouse Gym or Young Pharmacy

Proceeds will go to the Jason Lanzilotta family.

931-210-5496

 

Bench Press Competition

Brikhouse Gym

3268 N. Main St.

10 a.m.

$20 entry fee, $10 spectator

Proceeds will go too the Jason Lanzilotta family.

931-210-5496

 

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Space Creative w/Louise Goodman

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

$15

931-456-4910

A Homesteads Christmas

Homestead Tower

96 TN-68

1-4 p.m.

 

Pictures with Santa 

& Mrs. Claus

RE/MAX Finest

24 Oak Rd.

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Free

931-484-4003

Monday, Dec. 5

Enchanted Woods Clarinet Ensemble

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

Free

931-484-6790

 

Family Game Night

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4:30-6:30 p.m.

Free

931-484-6790

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Smorgasbord Class: 

Beginning Oil Painting

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Drive, Fairfield Glade

10 a.m.- 12 p.m.

$25 for members, $30 for guests`

 

Christmas Party

Cumberland County Beekeepers

69 Neecham St.

6 p.m.

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790 

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Cooking with WIC

Cumberland County 

Health Department

1503 S. Main St

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Cooking demonstrations, sample meals and snacks, free recipes.

RSVP to Lindsay

931-456-1707

 

Dan Roten

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Ewe Can Knit - Needle Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

937-558-8684

 

Stamp Collecting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

937-499-4210

 

TTA Chapter Hike: Pickett State Park

Jamestown, TN

Hikes of 7 or 5 miles

Hikers leave from

Crossville Cracker Barrel

23 Executive Dr.

8 a.m.

Carpool $5

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org 

or text 931-261-2243

Thursday, Dec. 8

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

TTA Chapter Christmas Party

Crossville United Methodist Church

Annex

69 Neecham St.

5 p.m.

Bring a dish to share and $15 gift for exchange, optional.

RSVP by Nov. 30 to Norm

huxianlj@gmail.com

Friday, Dec. 9

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

Ladies Night Out

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

4 p.m.

Admission: $20

 

Truly Clueless

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Christmas Cow Acrylic Painting Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

5:30-8:30 p.m.

$30, with $5 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Mixed Media Mini Tiles

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Drive, Fairfield Glade

1-4 p.m.

$40 for Art Guild members, $45 for guests

10 Students maximum, 4 minimum

 

Cumberland Swing Experience

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

Free

931-484-6790

Saturday, Dec. 10

Frosty Nights & Christmas Lights Parade

Downtown Crossville

4:30-5:30 p.m.

 

Pet Photos with The Grinch

Grooming by Cheyanne at Petaholics Hotel

4668 Old Hwy. 70 N

1-3 p.m.

Free

931-787-3334

 

Pictures with Santa

Martin Elementary School

1362 Miller Ave.

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

931-484-7547

Cost is a charitable donation or a new unwrapped toy

 

TTA Chapter Hike: Savage Gulf

Greutli-Laager, TN

Hikes of 5.6 or 8 miles, strenuous

Hikers leave from

Tractor Supply

135 Highland Square

8 a.m

Carpool, $7

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org 

or text 931-261-2243

 

Mall Ball Gala

Village Green Mall

126 Stonehenge Dr.

5:50-8 p.m.

Music by Rick Thomas Jazz Band

Silent auction, snacks and drinks

Semi-formal/formal attire requested

RSVP to 931-300-0800

 

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Beginner: 10 a.m.

Intermediate: 10:45 a.m.

Advanced: 11:20 a.m.

Free

931-484-6790

 

T-3 Glee Choir

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

Sunday, Dec. 11

Card Crafting with Louise

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$10

 

PJs & Pancakes

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

9-11 a.m.

931-484-6138

kacey.king@tn.gov

Monday, Dec. 12

Community Chorus 

A Capella Christmas

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

 

Teen Holiday Party

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4-6 p.m.

Ages 12-18

931-484-6790

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

Home School Children’s 

Art Class:

Winter Tree Silhouette

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Drive, Fairfield Glade

12:30-2:30 p.m.

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Art & Beyond with Karen

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr.

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Ewe Can Knit - Needle Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-558-8684

 

Jukebox Dan

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Selections from “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

 

TTA Chapter Hike: Cumberland Trail

Black Mountain

Grassy Cove, Tn

Hikes of 3 or 6 miles

Hikers leave from

Central Baptist 

1346 S. Main St.

8 a.m.

Carpool, $2 

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org 

or text 931-261-2243

Thursday, Dec. 15

Inversion Vocal Ensemble

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

7:30 p.m.

$25

ccplayhouse.com

931-484-5000

 

Cumberland County 

Community Band Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

www.cccband.net

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

Friday, Dec. 16

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Christmas with Carrie Hassler

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$10-$20

931-484-6133

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Mixed-Media Altered Book Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

 

Southern Sunrise: Ugly Sweater Christmas Party

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

“A Walk in the Woods” Oil Painting Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$50, plus $10 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Winter Greeting Card Workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-noon, or 1-4 p.m.

$8

931-484-6790

Saturday, Dec. 17

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Beginner: 10 a.m.

Intermediate: 10:45 a.m.

Advanced: 11:20 a.m.

Free

931-484-6790

 

Wine & Paint

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd.

11 a.m.-1 p.m., or 2-4 p.m.

$40 per person

931-484-9463

 

Winter Silent Auction & Open House

Total  Balance Therapy

129 Walker Hill St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

931-787-1715

 

12th Annual Lucas and Friends Christmas Variety Show

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

2 or 6 p.m.

$12

931-484-6133

 

Kids Painting Class w/ Mrs. Claus

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

10:30 a.m.

$15

931-742-0299

Monday, Dec. 19

An Evening with the Claus’

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

5-6:30 p.m.

$35

931-742-0299

 

“It’s a Wonderful Life” - Christmas Classic Movie

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Frank & Sara Saxton

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Artists Peer Review and Discussion Group

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Drive, Fairfield Glade

12-2 p.m.

$5 for members, $20 for non-members

10 students maximum, 4 minimum

*Bring art pieces to each session

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Chain Maille: Christmas Joy Bracelet

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Drive, Fairfield Glade

1-4 p.m.

$70 for members, $75 for non-members

6 students maximum, 2 minimum

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Roland Rock

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Christmas Craft Workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-4 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

TTA Chapter Hike: Whites Creek

Rockwood, TN

3.5-mile hike, moderate

Hikers leave from

Central Baptist 

1346 S. Main St.

8 a.m.

Carpool, $5 

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org 

or text 931-261-2243 

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Ewe Can Knit - Needle Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-558-8684

 

Stamp Collecting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

937-499-4210

 

Christmas Joy, a Season for Celebration

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

Thursday, Dec. 22

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

Friday, Dec. 23

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

Wednesday, Dec. 28

TTA Chapter Hike: Cumberland Mountain State Park

Crossville, TN

Hikes of 4 or 8 miles, easy

Hikers leave from

Central Baptist 

1346 S. Main St.

8 a.m.

Carpool, $1 

931-335-9360

 

Ewe Can Knit - Needle Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-558-8684

 

Drew Robbins

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

Thursday, Dec. 29

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

Friday, Dec. 30

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

