Wednesday, Nov. 30
Ewe Can Knit Needle
Workers Group Meeting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Annetta Deck
on Concert Piano
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
Devin Weekes
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
Chain Maille Jewelry Making
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$30, plus $30 additional fee
931-787-5838
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail — Stinging Fork State Natural Area
Spring City, TN
Leave 8 a.m. from Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
$4 carpool
ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org
931-261-2243
Thursday, Dec. 1
Classic Nashville Christmas
Gail Bliss and Jason Petty
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
7:30 p.m.
$25
931-484-5000
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County
Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., free
Christmas Open House
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
5-7 p.m.
931-787-5838
Friends of the Library Membership Meeting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Friday, Dec. 2
Friday at the Crossroads
“Winter Wonderland”
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Green Bag Lady Sewing Day
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
10 a.m.-noon
Free
931-787-5838
Split Decision Band
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
7-10 p.m.
931-788-6717
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Bible Journaling Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Landers Crossroads
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$5
931-210-5599
People’s Choice Awards Reception
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Drive, Fairfield Glade
5-7 p.m.
GH Productions present Mainstreet Showcase
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
5-7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Princess Party
CCHS Gym
660 Stanley St.
$18 in advance
$20 at the door
Discounts for families with 3 or more children. See a CCHS cheerleader for tickets and more information.
Jeff Allen
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
7-10 p.m.
931-788-6717
Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Beginner: 10 a.m.
Intermediate: 10:45 a.m.
Advanced: 11:20 a.m.
Free
931-484-6790
Jack Frost 5K
Oaklawn Farms
5754 Hwy. 70 E.
Registration begins 8:30 a.m., race at 10 a.m.
$30 registration, payable at Brikhouse Gym or Young Pharmacy
Proceeds will go to the Jason Lanzilotta family.
931-210-5496
Bench Press Competition
Brikhouse Gym
3268 N. Main St.
10 a.m.
$20 entry fee, $10 spectator
Proceeds will go too the Jason Lanzilotta family.
931-210-5496
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Space Creative w/Louise Goodman
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
$15
931-456-4910
A Homesteads Christmas
Homestead Tower
96 TN-68
1-4 p.m.
Pictures with Santa
& Mrs. Claus
RE/MAX Finest
24 Oak Rd.
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Free
931-484-4003
Monday, Dec. 5
Enchanted Woods Clarinet Ensemble
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
Free
931-484-6790
Family Game Night
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4:30-6:30 p.m.
Free
931-484-6790
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Smorgasbord Class:
Beginning Oil Painting
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Drive, Fairfield Glade
10 a.m.- 12 p.m.
$25 for members, $30 for guests`
Christmas Party
Cumberland County Beekeepers
69 Neecham St.
6 p.m.
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Cooking with WIC
Cumberland County
Health Department
1503 S. Main St
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Cooking demonstrations, sample meals and snacks, free recipes.
RSVP to Lindsay
931-456-1707
Dan Roten
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
Ewe Can Knit - Needle Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
937-558-8684
Stamp Collecting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
937-499-4210
TTA Chapter Hike: Pickett State Park
Jamestown, TN
Hikes of 7 or 5 miles
Hikers leave from
Crossville Cracker Barrel
23 Executive Dr.
8 a.m.
Carpool $5
ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org
or text 931-261-2243
Thursday, Dec. 8
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
TTA Chapter Christmas Party
Crossville United Methodist Church
Annex
69 Neecham St.
5 p.m.
Bring a dish to share and $15 gift for exchange, optional.
RSVP by Nov. 30 to Norm
Friday, Dec. 9
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Ladies Night Out
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
4 p.m.
Admission: $20
Truly Clueless
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
7-10 p.m.
931-788-6717
Christmas Cow Acrylic Painting Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
5:30-8:30 p.m.
$30, with $5 material fee
931-787-5838
Mixed Media Mini Tiles
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Drive, Fairfield Glade
1-4 p.m.
$40 for Art Guild members, $45 for guests
10 Students maximum, 4 minimum
Cumberland Swing Experience
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
Free
931-484-6790
Saturday, Dec. 10
Frosty Nights & Christmas Lights Parade
Downtown Crossville
4:30-5:30 p.m.
Pet Photos with The Grinch
Grooming by Cheyanne at Petaholics Hotel
4668 Old Hwy. 70 N
1-3 p.m.
Free
931-787-3334
Pictures with Santa
Martin Elementary School
1362 Miller Ave.
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
931-484-7547
Cost is a charitable donation or a new unwrapped toy
TTA Chapter Hike: Savage Gulf
Greutli-Laager, TN
Hikes of 5.6 or 8 miles, strenuous
Hikers leave from
Tractor Supply
135 Highland Square
8 a.m
Carpool, $7
ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org
or text 931-261-2243
Mall Ball Gala
Village Green Mall
126 Stonehenge Dr.
5:50-8 p.m.
Music by Rick Thomas Jazz Band
Silent auction, snacks and drinks
Semi-formal/formal attire requested
RSVP to 931-300-0800
Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Beginner: 10 a.m.
Intermediate: 10:45 a.m.
Advanced: 11:20 a.m.
Free
931-484-6790
T-3 Glee Choir
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
931-484-6790
Sunday, Dec. 11
Card Crafting with Louise
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$10
PJs & Pancakes
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
9-11 a.m.
931-484-6138
Monday, Dec. 12
Community Chorus
A Capella Christmas
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
931-484-6790
Teen Holiday Party
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4-6 p.m.
Ages 12-18
931-484-6790
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Home School Children’s
Art Class:
Winter Tree Silhouette
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Drive, Fairfield Glade
12:30-2:30 p.m.
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Art & Beyond with Karen
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr.
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Ewe Can Knit - Needle Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-558-8684
Jukebox Dan
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
Selections from “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
931-484-6790
TTA Chapter Hike: Cumberland Trail
Black Mountain
Grassy Cove, Tn
Hikes of 3 or 6 miles
Hikers leave from
Central Baptist
1346 S. Main St.
8 a.m.
Carpool, $2
ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org
or text 931-261-2243
Thursday, Dec. 15
Inversion Vocal Ensemble
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
7:30 p.m.
$25
931-484-5000
Cumberland County
Community Band Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Friday, Dec. 16
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Christmas with Carrie Hassler
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$10-$20
931-484-6133
Mixed-Media Altered Book Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Southern Sunrise: Ugly Sweater Christmas Party
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
7-10 p.m.
931-788-6717
“A Walk in the Woods” Oil Painting Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$50, plus $10 material fee
931-787-5838
Winter Greeting Card Workshop
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.-noon, or 1-4 p.m.
$8
931-484-6790
Saturday, Dec. 17
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Beginner: 10 a.m.
Intermediate: 10:45 a.m.
Advanced: 11:20 a.m.
Free
931-484-6790
Wine & Paint
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd.
11 a.m.-1 p.m., or 2-4 p.m.
$40 per person
931-484-9463
Winter Silent Auction & Open House
Total Balance Therapy
129 Walker Hill St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
931-787-1715
12th Annual Lucas and Friends Christmas Variety Show
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
2 or 6 p.m.
$12
931-484-6133
Kids Painting Class w/ Mrs. Claus
Dirty Girl’s Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
10:30 a.m.
$15
931-742-0299
Monday, Dec. 19
An Evening with the Claus’
Dirty Girl’s Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
5-6:30 p.m.
$35
931-742-0299
“It’s a Wonderful Life” - Christmas Classic Movie
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
Frank & Sara Saxton
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
931-484-6790
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Artists Peer Review and Discussion Group
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Drive, Fairfield Glade
12-2 p.m.
$5 for members, $20 for non-members
10 students maximum, 4 minimum
*Bring art pieces to each session
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Chain Maille: Christmas Joy Bracelet
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Drive, Fairfield Glade
1-4 p.m.
$70 for members, $75 for non-members
6 students maximum, 2 minimum
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Roland Rock
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
Christmas Craft Workshop
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-4 p.m.
931-484-6790
TTA Chapter Hike: Whites Creek
Rockwood, TN
3.5-mile hike, moderate
Hikers leave from
Central Baptist
1346 S. Main St.
8 a.m.
Carpool, $5
ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org
or text 931-261-2243
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Ewe Can Knit - Needle Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-558-8684
Stamp Collecting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
937-499-4210
Christmas Joy, a Season for Celebration
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
931-484-6790
Thursday, Dec. 22
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Friday, Dec. 23
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Wednesday, Dec. 28
TTA Chapter Hike: Cumberland Mountain State Park
Crossville, TN
Hikes of 4 or 8 miles, easy
Hikers leave from
Central Baptist
1346 S. Main St.
8 a.m.
Carpool, $1
931-335-9360
Ewe Can Knit - Needle Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-558-8684
Drew Robbins
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
Thursday, Dec. 29
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Friday, Dec. 30
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Commented
