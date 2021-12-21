Tuesday, Dec. 21
The Man Who Invented Christmas [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
Limited to 100
931-484-6133
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and
Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m., Free
Wednesday, Dec. 22
It’s a Wonderful Life [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-484-6133
Ewe Can Knit Needle
Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Thursday, Dec. 23
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Monday, Dec. 27
Maryville High School
Christmas Tour
SMHS Varsity basketball
Maryville High School
825 Lawrence Ave.
Maryville, TN
Times TBA
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Elf [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m., $5
931-484-6133
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and
Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m., Free
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Home Alone [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m., $5
931-484-6133
SCSP Denny Cove/Foster Falls Hike
Tracy City
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
8 a.m.
$7
931-267-2243 or plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Ewe Can Knit Needle
Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Thursday, Dec. 30
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Smorgasbord: Heat Emboss and Dry Emboss
Plateau Creative Art Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-Noon
$25 members/$30 guests
931-707-7249
CCHS vs. Clarkrange High School
Varsity Basketball
Cumberland County High School
660 Stanley St.
Tipoff 6 p.m.
SMHS vs. White County
Varsity basketball
White County High School
267 Allen Dr.
Sparta, TN
Tipoff 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 5
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail-North
Chickamauga Section
Dunlap, TN
Leave 8 a.m.
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
Carpool $5
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243
Thursday, Jan. 6
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Friday, Jan. 7
CCHS vs. Livingston
Academy
Varsity Basketball
Livingston Academy
120 Melvin Johnson Dr.
Livingston, TN
Tipoff 6 p.m.
SMHS vs. Upperman High School
Varsity basketball
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
Tipoff 6 p.m.
National Blue Blood Drive
First Baptist Church
130 Town Centre Dr.
Fairfield Glade
Sponsored by Middle East Tennessee Concerns of Police Survivors
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sign up at shorturl.at/rwQUZ
Saturday, Jan. 8
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail-Obed Segment
Wartburg, TN
Leave 8 a.m. from
Crossville Outlet Mall
228 Interstate Dr.
Carpool $5
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243
Cameron Sexton
Conservative Americans for Tennessee
Tennessee College of Applied Technology
910 Miller Ave.
10 a.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
CCHS vs. Upperman High School
Varsity basketball
Upperman High School
6950 Nasvhille Hwy.
Baxter, TN
Tipoff 6 p.m.
SMHS vs. Macon County High
Varsity basketball
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
Tipoff 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 12
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail-Stinging
Fork Falls
Spring City, TN
Leave 8 a.m.
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
Carpool $3
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243
Thursday, Jan. 13
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
TTA Plateau Chapter
Meeting
First United Methodist Church
Annex
69 Neecham St., 6 p.m.
931-202-2338 or email
Friday, Jan. 14
Pincushion Parfaits
Plateau Creative Art Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$45 members/$50 guests
Includes materials
931-707-7249
CCHS vs. DeKalb County
Varsity basketball
Cumberland County High School
660 Stanley St.
Tipoff 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 15
CCHS vs. Clarkrange High School
Varsity basketball
Clarkrange High School
5801 S. York Hwy.
Clarkrange, TN
Tipoff 6 p.m.
SMHS vs. Warren County High School
Varsity basketball
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
Tipoff 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
CCHS vs. White County
Varsity basketball
Cumberland County High School
660 Stanley St.
Tipoff 6 p.m.
SMHS vs. Livingston
Academy
Varsity basketball
Livingston Academy
120 Melvin Johnson Dr.
Livingston, TN
Tipoff 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail-Devil’s Breakfast Table
Hebbertsburg, TN
Leave 8 a.m.
Corner of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
Fairfield Glade
Carpool $3
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243
Thursday, Jan. 20
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
How to Paint Trees in
Watercolor
Plateau Creative Art Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$35 members/$40 guests
Register at PCAC or call
931-707-7249
Friday, Jan. 21
CCHS vs. Macon County
Varsity basketball
Macon County High School
2550 Days Rd.
Lafayette, TN
Tipoff 6 p.m.
SMHS vs. DeKalb County
Varsity basketball
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
Tipoff 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 22
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail-McGill
Creek Section
Graysville, TN
Leave 8 a.m.
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
Carpool $7
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243
Tuesday, Jan. 25
SMHS vs. CCHS
Varsity basketball
Cumberland County High School
660 Stanley St.
Tipoff 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail-Soddy Creek Gorge
Soddy-Daisy, TN
Leave 8 a.m.
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
Carpool $7
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243
Thursday, Jan. 27
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Friday, Jan. 28
SMHS vs. White County
Varsity basketball
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
Tipoff 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 29
CCHS Boys Basketball vs. Pickett County
Varsity Basketball
Pickett County High School
130 Skyline Dr.
Byrdstown, TN
Tipoff 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
CCHS vs. Livingston
Academy
Varsity basketball
Cumberland County High School
660 Stanley St.
Tipoff 6 p.m.
SMHS vs. Upperman High
Varsity basketball
Upperman High School
6950 Nasvhille Hwy.
Baxter, TN
Tipoff 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 3
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Friday, Feb. 4
CCHS vs. Upperman High
Varsity basketball
Cumberland County High School
660 Stanley St.
Tipoff 6 p.m.
SMHS vs. Macon County
Varsity basketball
Macon County High School
2550 Days Rd.
Lafayette, TN
Tipoff 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5
SMHS vs. Clarkrange High
Varsity basketball
Clarkrange High School
5801 S. York Hwy.
Clarkrange, TN
Tipoff 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
CCHS vs. DeKalb County High School
Varsity basketball
DeKalb County High School
1130 W. Broad St.
Smithville, TN
Tipoff 6 p.m.
SMHS vs. Knox Webb
Varsity basketball
Webb School of Knoxville
9800 Webb School Lane
Knoxville, TN
Time TBA
Thursday, Feb. 10
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Friday, Feb. 11
CCHS vs. White County High School
Varsity basketball
White County High School
267 Allen Dr.
Sparta, TN
Tipoff 6 p.m.
SMHS vs. Livingston Academy
Varsity basketball
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
Tipoff 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Thursday, Feb. 24
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Thursday, March 3
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Thursday, March 10
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Sunday, Feb. 20
Southern Stars Symphonic Brass
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
3 p.m.
$22
931-484-6939
Thursday, March 17
Cumberland County Community Band
Spring Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Sunday, May 1
Southern Stars Symphonic Brass
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
3 p.m.
$22
931-484-6939
Thursday, June 23
Cumberland County Community Band
Summer Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
