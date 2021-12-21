Jan Hikes-Cumberland Trail overlook.jpg

The Tennessee Trails Association Plateau Chapter will join the Upper Cumberland Chapter in January to explore several sections of the Cumberland Trail, Tennessee’s linear state park. The Cumberland Trail follows a line of high ridges and deep gorges along the eastern edge of the Cumberland Plateau. When complete, hikers will be able to travel from Chickamauga-Chattanooga National Military Park in Signal Mountain outside Chattanooga more than 300 miles to the Cumberland Gap National Historical Park in Kentucky. A portion of this trail comes through Cumberland County, with new trails opening all the time. Join the TTA Plateau Chapter Jan. 5 for the North Chickamauga section, with upcoming hikes planned for the Obed segment, Stinging Fork Falls, Devil’s Breakfast Table, McGill Creek section and Soddy Creek Gorge.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

The Man Who Invented Christmas [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

Limited to 100

931-484-6133

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wednesday, Dec. 22

It’s a Wonderful Life [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Ewe Can Knit Needle

Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

 

Thursday, Dec. 23

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Monday, Dec. 27

Maryville High School 

Christmas Tour

SMHS Varsity basketball

Maryville High School 

825 Lawrence Ave.

Maryville, TN

Times TBA

 

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Elf [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m., $5

931-484-6133

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Home Alone [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m., $5

931-484-6133

SCSP Denny Cove/Foster Falls Hike

Tracy City

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

8 a.m.

$7

931-267-2243 or plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Ewe Can Knit Needle

Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

 

Thursday, Dec. 30

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Smorgasbord: Heat Emboss and Dry Emboss

Plateau Creative Art Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-Noon

$25 members/$30 guests

931-707-7249

 

CCHS vs. Clarkrange High School

Varsity Basketball

Cumberland County High School

660 Stanley St.

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

SMHS vs. White County

Varsity basketball

White County High School

267 Allen Dr.

Sparta, TN

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

Wednesday, Jan. 5

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Trail-North 

Chickamauga Section

Dunlap, TN

Leave 8 a.m.

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

Carpool $5

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243

 

Thursday, Jan. 6

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Jan. 7

CCHS vs. Livingston 

Academy

Varsity Basketball

Livingston Academy

120 Melvin Johnson Dr.

Livingston, TN

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

SMHS vs. Upperman High School

Varsity basketball

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

National Blue Blood Drive

First Baptist Church

130 Town Centre Dr.

Fairfield Glade

Sponsored by Middle East Tennessee Concerns of Police Survivors

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sign up at shorturl.at/rwQUZ

 

Saturday, Jan. 8

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Trail-Obed Segment

Wartburg, TN

Leave 8 a.m. from 

Crossville Outlet Mall

228 Interstate Dr.

Carpool $5

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243

 

Cameron Sexton

Conservative Americans for Tennessee

Tennessee College of Applied Technology

910 Miller Ave.

10 a.m.

 

Tuesday, Jan. 11

CCHS vs. Upperman High School

Varsity basketball

Upperman High School

6950 Nasvhille Hwy.

Baxter, TN

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

SMHS vs. Macon County High

Varsity basketball

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

Wednesday, Jan. 12

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Trail-Stinging 

Fork Falls

Spring City, TN

Leave 8 a.m.

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

Carpool $3

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243

 

Thursday, Jan. 13

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

TTA Plateau Chapter 

Meeting

First United Methodist Church

Annex

69 Neecham St., 6 p.m.

931-202-2338 or email

huxjanlj@gmail.com

 

Friday, Jan. 14

Pincushion Parfaits

Plateau Creative Art Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$45 members/$50 guests

Includes materials

931-707-7249

 

CCHS vs. DeKalb County

Varsity basketball

Cumberland County High School

660 Stanley St.

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

Saturday, Jan. 15

CCHS vs. Clarkrange High School

Varsity basketball

Clarkrange High School

5801 S. York Hwy.

Clarkrange, TN

Tipoff 6 p.m.

SMHS vs. Warren County High School

Varsity basketball

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

Tuesday, Jan. 18

CCHS vs. White County

Varsity basketball

Cumberland County High School

660 Stanley St.

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

SMHS vs. Livingston 

Academy

Varsity basketball

Livingston Academy

120 Melvin Johnson Dr.

Livingston, TN

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

Wednesday, Jan. 19

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Trail-Devil’s Breakfast Table

Hebbertsburg, TN

Leave 8 a.m.

Corner of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

Fairfield Glade

Carpool $3

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243

 

Thursday, Jan. 20

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

How to Paint Trees in 

Watercolor

Plateau Creative Art Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$35 members/$40 guests

Register at PCAC or call

931-707-7249

 

Friday, Jan. 21

CCHS vs. Macon County

Varsity basketball

Macon County High School

2550 Days Rd.

Lafayette, TN

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

SMHS vs. DeKalb County

Varsity basketball

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

Saturday, Jan. 22

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Trail-McGill 

Creek Section

Graysville, TN

Leave 8 a.m.

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

Carpool $7

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243

 

Tuesday, Jan. 25

SMHS vs. CCHS

Varsity basketball

Cumberland County High School

660 Stanley St.

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

Wednesday, Jan. 26

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Trail-Soddy Creek Gorge

Soddy-Daisy, TN

Leave 8 a.m.

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

Carpool $7

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243

 

Thursday, Jan. 27

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Jan. 28

SMHS vs. White County

Varsity basketball

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

Saturday, Jan. 29

CCHS Boys Basketball vs. Pickett County

Varsity Basketball

Pickett County High School

130 Skyline Dr.

Byrdstown, TN

Tipoff 5:30 p.m.

 

Tuesday, Feb. 1

CCHS vs. Livingston 

Academy

Varsity basketball

Cumberland County High School

660 Stanley St.

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

SMHS vs. Upperman High

Varsity basketball

Upperman High School

6950 Nasvhille Hwy.

Baxter, TN

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

Thursday, Feb. 3

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Feb. 4

CCHS vs. Upperman High

Varsity basketball

Cumberland County High School

660 Stanley St.

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

SMHS vs. Macon County

Varsity basketball

Macon County High School

2550 Days Rd.

Lafayette, TN

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

Saturday, Feb. 5

SMHS vs. Clarkrange High

Varsity basketball

Clarkrange High School

5801 S. York Hwy.

Clarkrange, TN

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

Tuesday, Feb. 8

CCHS vs. DeKalb County High School

Varsity basketball

DeKalb County High School

1130 W. Broad St.

Smithville, TN

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

SMHS vs. Knox Webb

Varsity basketball

Webb School of Knoxville

9800 Webb School Lane

Knoxville, TN

Time TBA

 

Thursday, Feb. 10

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Feb. 11

CCHS vs. White County High School

Varsity basketball

White County High School

267 Allen Dr.

Sparta, TN

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

SMHS vs. Livingston Academy

Varsity basketball

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

Thursday, Feb. 17

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Feb. 24

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, March 3

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, March 10

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

 

Sunday, Feb. 20

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

$22

931-484-6939

 

Thursday, March 17

Cumberland County Community Band

Spring Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

 

Sunday, May 1

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

$22

931-484-6939

 

Thursday, June 23

Cumberland County Community Band

Summer Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

