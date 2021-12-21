The Tennessee Trails Association Plateau Chapter will join the Upper Cumberland Chapter in January to explore several sections of the Cumberland Trail, Tennessee’s linear state park. The Cumberland Trail follows a line of high ridges and deep gorges along the eastern edge of the Cumberland Plateau. When complete, hikers will be able to travel from Chickamauga-Chattanooga National Military Park in Signal Mountain outside Chattanooga more than 300 miles to the Cumberland Gap National Historical Park in Kentucky. A portion of this trail comes through Cumberland County, with new trails opening all the time. Join the TTA Plateau Chapter Jan. 5 for the North Chickamauga section, with upcoming hikes planned for the Obed segment, Stinging Fork Falls, Devil’s Breakfast Table, McGill Creek section and Soddy Creek Gorge.