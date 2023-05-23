Tuesday, May 23
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Wednesday, May 24
Plateau Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail —
Hebbertsburg Section
4-mile hike
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Landers Crossroads
228 Interstate Dr.
or meet 7:45 a.m.
St. Francis of Assisi
Catholic Church
7503 Peavine Rd.
Carpool $2
Text 763-742-2934
Sand Dunes
watercolor class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$35, plus $5 material fee
931-787-5838
The Enchanted Woods
Clarinet Ensemble
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
Free
931-484-6790
Tommy Hancock
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd.
and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
or until sellout
Thursday, May 25
Cumberland County
Community Band
Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m.
Free
Learn to Hula Hoop
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Free
931-484-6790
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, May 26
Splash Pad opens
Garrison Park
542 Fourth St.
10 a.m.-7 p.m.
931-456-6632
Pebeo Wired Pendant Class 2
FACS
Landers Crossroads, Suite 122
10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
$15
931-210-5599
Why Are Native Plants
Important?
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
11 a.m.-noon
Free
931-484-6790
The Baldtwin Brothers
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
7-10 p.m.
931-788-6717
Sevens Pine
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
Saturday, May 27
Ellis Griffin acoustic set
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
Main St.
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
850-261-9756
Memorial Day Festival
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
931-788-6282
Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. Beginners
10:30 a.m. Intermediate
11:30 a.m. Advanced
Free
931-484-6790
HalintheMountains live
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Sunday, May 28
Plateau Chapter Hike
Daddy’s Creek Overlook
Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
10 a.m.
Memorial Day Festival
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
1-4 p.m.
931-788-6282
Monday, May 29
Melissa Ellis Band
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Aaron Tippin
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd. 103
6 p.m.
Free
931-484-9463
Tuesday, May 30
Top Gun movie showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Jake Hoot
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Wednesday, May 31
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd.
and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
or until sellout
Plateau Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail: Black Mountain
Grassy Cove
7 or 4.5-mile hike
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
Carpool $2
Text 717-571-4120
Cumberland Swing
Experience
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
Free
931-484-6790
Roland Rock
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
Thursday, June 1
Truly Clueless
The Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Plateau Chapter Hike
Stonehenge Trail
Fairfield Glade
3.1-mile hike
Heatherhurst Golf Course
Parking Lot
421 Stonehenge Dr.
5:30 p.m.
Friday, June 2
Flip Flop Friday
Friday at the Crossroads
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary
Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
7-8:30 p.m.
Free
Rich Hardesty
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
Fun Friday Art Reception
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m.
931-707-7249
Saturday, June 3
The Cumberland Outlaws
Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar
East 750, US-70
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0119
Delnora LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Wine on the Plateau
The Square in Fairfield Glade
105 Stonehenge Dr.
2-4 p.m.
$25/advance; $30/at event
Tickets at The Center, Fairfield Glade First National Bank, Chestnut Hill Winery, Good Times, Peavine Wine & Spirits or from any Fairfield Glade Rotary member
Event moves to The Center
in case of rain
WineOnThePlateau
Write Away author group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790
Into Lace on a Rigid Heddle
The Yarn Patch
68 N. Main St.
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$45
931-707-1255
Jazz Night
The Beef & Barrel Restaurant & Lounge
1112 West Ave.
6-8 p.m.
931-456-9211
TTA Plateau Chapter
National Trails Day Trail Maintenance
Black Mountain
Crab Orchard
7:30 a.m.
Carpool from Dorton Methodist Church (3405 Hwy. 70 E.)
$2
931-335-9360
Walk in the Woods
Stonehenge Trail
226 Stonehenge Dr.
11:30 a.m.
Meet at Heatherhurst Golf Club (421 Stonehenge Dr.)
404-790-3945
Monday, June 5
Foxfire Newgrass
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, June 6
Fair Isle Knitting
for Beginners
The Yarn Patch
68 N. Main St.
10:30 a.m.-noon
$45
931-707-1255
The Bicho Brothers
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Moana movie showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
2 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Smorgasbord Class: Coffee Filter Flowers
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
$25/members, $30/guests
931-707-7249
Wednesday, June 7
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd.
and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
or until sellout
TTA Chapter Hike
Fall Creek Falls State Park
Prater Place Trail
Spencer, TN
Carpool leaves 7:30 a.m.
from Central Baptist Church 1346 S. Main St.
$5
931-267-2243
Thursday, June 8
Steep Creek
The Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Children’s Summer Art Class
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-2:30 p.m.
931-707-7249
Friday, June 9
Annual United Fund
Variety Show
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$15
931-484-6133
Sea Turtle oil painting class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
5-8 p.m.
$50 plus $10 material fee
931-787-5838
Saturday, June 10
Tennessee Smart Yards
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9:30-11 a.m.
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
Art in the Park
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
931-707-7249
Rock Painting for Kids
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-noon
Children must be
accompanied by adult
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
Walk in the Woods
Kirkstone Trail
11:30 a.m.
404-790-3945
Sunday, June 11
Art in the Park
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
931-707-7249
Monday, June 12
Veteran & Military
campus tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
California Dreamin’
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, June 13
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Shenanigans
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Obed River Aquatic Survey
Outdoor Classroom Session
Obed River Park
24 Obed River Park Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
Free
931-484-5442
Raiders of the Lost Ark
movie showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Wednesday, June 14
Farmers Market
The Square at
Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd.
and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
or until sellout
TTA Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail:
Devil’s Racetrack
Caryville, TN
Carpool leaves 7:30 a.m.
from Landers Crossroads
228 Interstate Dr.
$8
931-267-2243
Thursday, June 15
Desert Honey
The Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Children’s Summer Art Class
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-2:30 p.m.
931-707-7249
Friday, June 16
Country Hoedown Under the Stars
Dirty Girl’s Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
6-9 p.m.
$40
931-742-0299
Pottery 101
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
$85-$95
931-707-7249
Saturday, June 17
Cruisin’ into Summer
The Square at Fairfield Glade
12:30-3:30 p.m.
Free admission; free to enter vehicles
931-484-3722
Backyard Birding for Beginners
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
TTA Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail: Black Mountain
Crab Orchard, TN
Carpool leaves 7:30 a.m. from Central Baptist Church (1346 S. Main St.)
$1
931-267-2243
ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org
Walk in the Woods
Windsor Bluff Overlook
11:30 a.m.
404-790-3945
Monday, June 19
Trent James Band
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, June 20
Artist Peer Review and Discussion Group
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
$0-$10
931-707-7249
O Brother, Where Art Thou? - Movie Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Four on the Floor
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Wednesday, June 21
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
TTA Chapter Hike
Fall Creek Falls State Park
2009 Village Camp Rd.
Spencer, TN
Leave 7:30 a.m. from Central Baptist Church (1346 S. Main St.)
$5
931-267-2243
Thursday, June 22
Run Katie Run
The Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Children’s Summer Art Class
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-2:30 p.m.
931-707-7249
Friday, June 23
Matt Rogers
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Shazam! - Movie Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Saturday, June 24
Daylily Tea
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$20-$35
Pre-registration required
931-879-8980
Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
Main St.
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
850-261-9756
Forever Abbey Road
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$20-$25
931-484-6133
The Heels LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Walk in the Woods
Woodlawn Loop
Crossville, TN
11:30 a.m.
404-790-3945
Monday, June 26
Soul Soup
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, June 27
Misery - Movie Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Kinfolk
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Wednesday, June 28
Life Drawing
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$5
931-707-7249
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
TTA Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail: Obed Segment
Wartburg, TN
Leave 7:30 a.m. from Landers Crossroads (228 Interstate Dr.)
$5
931-267-2243
ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org
Thursday, June 29
Blue Mother Tupelo
The Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Children’s Summer Art Class
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-2:30 p.m.
931-707-7249
Friday, June 30
Mamma Mia! - Movie Showing
The Amp
29 Division St.
7 p.m.
Free
Saturday, July 1
The Young Fables LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Authentic Unlimited
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
931-484-6133
Monday, July 3
Carrie Hassler
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, July 4
Shattered
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Wednesday, July 5
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, July 6
The Humanaires
The Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, July 7
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
7:30-9 p.m.
Free
A Few Good Men - Movie Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Monday, July 10
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Top Tier Band
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, July 11
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
The Shaydes
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Wednesday, July 12
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, July 13
David Newbould
The Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, July 14
Plateau Discovery Garden Tour
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9:30-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-879-8980
Saturday, July 15
Pollinator Walk & Talk
Outdoor Classroom Session
Obed River Park
24 Obed River Park Dr.
9-11 a.m.
Free
931-484-5442
Domine, A Pink Floyd Tribute
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$20-$25
931-484-6133
Monday, July 17
Native Plants and Erosion Control
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-879-8980
Soulfissh
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, July 18
Lily Bethke
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Wednesday, July 19
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, July 20
The Borrowed Mules
The Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, July 21
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby - Movie Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Saturday, July 22
Comedian/Moonshiner Killer Beaz
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
6:30 p.m.
931-484-6133
Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
Main St.
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
850-261-9756
Quartet/Table Loom Basics
The Yarn Patch
68 N. Main St.
10 a.m.-noon
$45
931-707-1255
Monday, July 24
Double Shotz
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, July 25
Leigh Nash LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6:30-8:30 p.m.
$23
931-707-0440
Dan Roten Band
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
The Muppet Movie - Movie Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Wednesday, July 26
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, July 27
Tanner Hillis
The Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, July 28
Rich Hardesty
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
Grease - Movie Showing
The Amp
29 Division St.
7 p.m.
Free
Saturday, July 29
Seed Saving and Seed Swap
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-noon
Pre-registration required
931-879-8980
Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Sunday, July 30
The Whisnants
First Baptist Church
130 Towne Centre Dr.
4 p.m.
931-484-6927
Monday, July 31
Second Wind Knox
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Butterflies and Caterpillars
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-879-8980
Jason Lee McKiney Band
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
The Truman Show - Movie Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, Aug. 3
Sustainable Landscape Design for Pollinators
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, Aug. 4
Back to School
Friday at the Crossroads
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
7-8:30 p.m.
Free
Saturday, Aug. 5
Fall Vegetable Gardening
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Monday, Aug. 7
Harvesting Herbs and Making Herbal Gifts
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
2-3 p.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Mt. LeConte Jug Band
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, Aug. 8
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Split Decision
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Peanut Butter Falcon - Movie Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, Aug. 10
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, Aug. 11
Elvis - Movie Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Saturday, Aug. 12
17th Annual Pitchin’ for Caleb Cornhole Tournament
Benefit for Tennessee Hemophilia and Bleeding Disorders Foundation
Centennial Park
837 Industrial Blvd.
9 a.m. check in.
$30
kelleywood@citlink.net or 931-261-44446
Monday, Aug. 14
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Jake Hoot
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Good Will Hunting - Movie Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Chris Hennessee
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, Aug. 17
Chrysanthemum: Queen of Fall Flowers
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-noon
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, Aug. 18
Nacho Libre - Movie Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Monday, Aug. 21
Run for Cover
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, Aug. 22
The Expendables 3 - Movie Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Soul Soup
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Wednesday, Aug. 23
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, Aug. 24
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, August 25
An Evening w/ Gene Watson
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$43-$53
931-484-6133
Saturday, Aug. 26
American Graffiti - Movie Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
Main St.
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
850-261-9756
Monday, Aug. 28
Carrie Hassler
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Fall Gardener’s Festival
Plateau AgResearch and Education Center
320 Experiment Station Rd.
8 a.m.
931-484-0034
California Dreamin’
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Smokey and the Bandit - Movie Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Wednesday, Aug. 30
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, Aug. 31
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, Sept. 1
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
6:30-8 p.m.
Free
Saturday, Sept. 2
Rich Hardesty
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
Monday, Sept. 4
Soul Soup
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, Sept. 5
Smokey and the Bandit II - Movie Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Country Gold
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Friday, Sept. 8
Armageddon - Movie Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Saturday, Sept. 9
Herb Tea
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$20-$35
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Monday, Sept. 11
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Sept. 12
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Truly Clueless
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Smokey and the Bandit Part 3 - Movie Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Friday, Sept. 15
16th Annual Lunch on the Lawn
Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Cumberland County Courthouse Lawn
931-484-4565
Plateau Discovery Garden Tour
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9:30-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
The Cumberland Outlaws
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
7-10 p.m.
931-337-0531
Monday, Sept. 18
Invasive Plants on the Plateau
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Wednesday, Sept. 19
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Caleb & Leann
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Saturday, Sept. 23
Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
Main St.
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
850-261-9756
Wednesday, Sept. 26
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Zone Status
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Thursday, Sept. 28
Tree Identification
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11:30 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Saturday, Sept. 30
Cloth Pumpkins Class
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9 a.m.-noon
$12
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Friday, Oct. 6
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
6-7:30 p.m.
Free
Saturday, Oct. 7
Houseplants
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-noon
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Monday, Oct. 9
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Oct. 10
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Saturday, Oct. 14
So, You Want a Greenhouse?
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Pumpkin Painting for Kids
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
1-3 p.m.
Pre-registration required
Children must be accompanied by adult
931-484-0034
Friday, Oct. 27
Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Saturday, Oct. 28
Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
Main St.
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
850-261-9756
Sunday, Oct. 29
The Kramers
First Baptist Church
130 Towne Centre Dr.
4 p.m.
931-484-6927
Friday, Nov. 3
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
5-6:30 p.m.
Free
Monday, Nov. 13
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Nov. 14
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Friday, Dec. 1
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
4-5:30 p.m.
Free
Monday, Dec. 11
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Dec. 12
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
