Friday at the Crossroads welcomes summer on June 2, with Flip Flop Friday. The event will be held in Downtown Crossville from 4-8 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Wednesday, May 24

Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Trail —

Hebbertsburg Section

4-mile hike

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Landers Crossroads

228 Interstate Dr.

or meet 7:45 a.m.

St. Francis of Assisi

Catholic Church

7503 Peavine Rd.

Carpool $2

Text 763-742-2934

 

Sand Dunes

watercolor class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$35, plus $5 material fee

931-787-5838

 

The Enchanted Woods 

Clarinet Ensemble

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

Free

931-484-6790

 

Tommy Hancock

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. 

and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 

or until sellout

 

Thursday, May 25

Cumberland County 

Community Band

Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m.

Free

www.cccband.net

 

Learn to Hula Hoop 

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

Free

931-484-6790

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, May 26

Splash Pad opens

Garrison Park

542 Fourth St.

10 a.m.-7 p.m.

931-456-6632

 

Pebeo Wired Pendant Class 2

FACS

Landers Crossroads, Suite 122

10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$15

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Why Are Native Plants 

Important?

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

11 a.m.-noon

Free

931-484-6790

 

The Baldtwin Brothers

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Sevens Pine

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Saturday, May 27

Ellis Griffin acoustic set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

850-261-9756

fterdeman@gmail.com

 

Memorial Day Festival

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

931-788-6282

thunderbirdrec@gmail.com

 

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. Beginners

10:30 a.m. Intermediate

11:30 a.m. Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

HalintheMountains live

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Sunday, May 28

Plateau Chapter Hike

Daddy’s Creek Overlook

Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

10 a.m.

 

Memorial Day Festival

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

1-4 p.m.

931-788-6282

thunderbirdrec@gmail.com

Monday, May 29

Melissa Ellis Band

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Aaron Tippin

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd. 103

6 p.m.

Free

931-484-9463

 

Tuesday, May 30

Top Gun movie showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Jake Hoot

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, May 31

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. 

and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 

or until sellout

 

Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Trail: Black Mountain

Grassy Cove

7 or 4.5-mile hike

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

Carpool $2

Text 717-571-4120

 

Cumberland Swing 

Experience

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

Free

931-484-6790

 

Roland Rock

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

Thursday, June 1

Truly Clueless

The Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Plateau Chapter Hike

Stonehenge Trail

Fairfield Glade

3.1-mile hike

Heatherhurst Golf Course

Parking Lot

421 Stonehenge Dr.

5:30 p.m.

 

Friday, June 2

Flip Flop Friday

Friday at the Crossroads

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary 

Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

7-8:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Rich Hardesty

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Fun Friday Art Reception

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Saturday, June 3

The Cumberland Outlaws

Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar

East 750, US-70

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0119

 

Delnora LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Wine on the Plateau

The Square in Fairfield Glade

105 Stonehenge Dr.

2-4 p.m.

$25/advance; $30/at event

Tickets at The Center, Fairfield Glade First National Bank, Chestnut Hill Winery, Good Times, Peavine Wine & Spirits or from any Fairfield Glade Rotary member

Event moves to The Center 

in case of rain

facebook.com/

WineOnThePlateau

 

Write Away author group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-484-6790

nancy.lyn@hotmail.com

 

Into Lace on a Rigid Heddle

The Yarn Patch

68 N. Main St.

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$45

931-707-1255

 

Jazz Night

The Beef & Barrel Restaurant & Lounge

1112 West Ave.

6-8 p.m.

931-456-9211

 

TTA Plateau Chapter

National Trails Day Trail Maintenance

Black Mountain

Crab Orchard

7:30 a.m.

Carpool from Dorton Methodist Church (3405 Hwy. 70 E.)

$2

931-335-9360

ttachairperson68@gmail.com

 

Walk in the Woods

Stonehenge Trail

226 Stonehenge Dr.

11:30 a.m.

Meet at Heatherhurst Golf Club (421 Stonehenge Dr.)

404-790-3945

plateaulocalwalks@yahoo.com

 

Monday, June 5

Foxfire Newgrass

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, June 6

Fair Isle Knitting 

for Beginners

The Yarn Patch

68 N. Main St.

10:30 a.m.-noon

$45

931-707-1255

 

The Bicho Brothers

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Moana movie showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

2 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Smorgasbord Class: Coffee Filter Flowers

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$25/members, $30/guests

931-707-7249

 

Wednesday, June 7

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd.

and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

or until sellout

 

TTA Chapter Hike

Fall Creek Falls State Park

Prater Place Trail

Spencer, TN

Carpool leaves 7:30 a.m.

from Central Baptist Church 1346 S. Main St.

$5

931-267-2243

 

Thursday, June 8

Steep Creek

The Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Children’s Summer Art Class

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-2:30 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Friday, June 9

Annual United Fund 

Variety Show

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$15

931-484-6133

 

Sea Turtle oil painting class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

5-8 p.m.

$50 plus $10 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Saturday, June 10

Tennessee Smart Yards

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9:30-11 a.m.

Preregistration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Art in the Park

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Rock Painting for Kids

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Children must be

accompanied by adult

Preregistration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Walk in the Woods

Kirkstone Trail

11:30 a.m.

404-790-3945

plateaulocalwalks@yahoo.com

 

Sunday, June 11

Art in the Park

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Monday, June 12

Veteran & Military 

campus tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

California Dreamin’

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, June 13

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Shenanigans

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Obed River Aquatic Survey

Outdoor Classroom Session

Obed River Park

24 Obed River Park Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

Free

931-484-5442

 

Raiders of the Lost Ark 

movie showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wednesday, June 14

Farmers Market

The Square at

Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. 

and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

or until sellout

 

TTA Chapter Hike 

Cumberland Trail: 

Devil’s Racetrack

Caryville, TN

Carpool leaves 7:30 a.m. 

from Landers Crossroads 

228 Interstate Dr.

$8

931-267-2243

 

Thursday, June 15

Desert Honey

The Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Children’s Summer Art Class

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-2:30 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Friday, June 16

Country Hoedown Under the Stars

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

6-9 p.m.

$40

931-742-0299

 

Pottery 101

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

$85-$95

931-707-7249

 

Saturday, June 17

Cruisin’ into Summer

The Square at Fairfield Glade

12:30-3:30 p.m.

Free admission; free to enter vehicles

plateaucorvetteclub.com

931-484-3722

 

Backyard Birding for Beginners

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

TTA Chapter Hike

Cumberland Trail: Black Mountain

Crab Orchard, TN

Carpool leaves 7:30 a.m. from Central Baptist Church (1346 S. Main St.)

$1

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org

 

Walk in the Woods

Windsor Bluff Overlook

11:30 a.m.

404-790-3945

plateaulocalwalks@yahoo.com

 

Monday, June 19

Trent James Band

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, June 20

Artist Peer Review and Discussion Group

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

$0-$10

931-707-7249

 

O Brother, Where Art Thou? - Movie Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Four on the Floor

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, June 21

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

TTA Chapter Hike

Fall Creek Falls State Park

2009 Village Camp Rd.

Spencer, TN

Leave 7:30 a.m. from Central Baptist Church (1346 S. Main St.)

$5

931-267-2243

 

Thursday, June 22

Run Katie Run

The Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Children’s Summer Art Class

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-2:30 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Friday, June 23

Matt Rogers

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Shazam! - Movie Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, June 24

Daylily Tea

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$20-$35

Pre-registration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

850-261-9756

fterdeman@gmail.com

 

Forever Abbey Road

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$20-$25

931-484-6133

 

The Heels LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Walk in the Woods

Woodlawn Loop

Crossville, TN

11:30 a.m.

404-790-3945

plateaulocalwalks@yahoo.com

 

Monday, June 26

Soul Soup

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, June 27

Misery - Movie Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Kinfolk

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, June 28

Life Drawing

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5

931-707-7249

 

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

TTA Chapter Hike

Cumberland Trail: Obed Segment

Wartburg, TN

Leave 7:30 a.m. from Landers Crossroads (228 Interstate Dr.)

$5

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org

 

Thursday, June 29

Blue Mother Tupelo

The Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Children’s Summer Art Class

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-2:30 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Friday, June 30

Mamma Mia! - Movie Showing

The Amp

29 Division St.

7 p.m.

Free

 

Saturday, July 1

The Young Fables LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Authentic Unlimited

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Monday, July 3

Carrie Hassler

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, July 4

Shattered

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, July 5

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, July 6

The Humanaires

The Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, July 7

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

7:30-9 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

A Few Good Men - Movie Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Monday, July 10

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Top Tier Band

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, July 11

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

The Shaydes

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, July 12

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, July 13

David Newbould

The Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, July 14

Plateau Discovery Garden Tour

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9:30-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Saturday, July 15

Pollinator Walk & Talk

Outdoor Classroom Session

Obed River Park

24 Obed River Park Dr.

9-11 a.m.

Free

931-484-5442

 

Domine, A Pink Floyd Tribute

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$20-$25

931-484-6133

 

Monday, July 17

Native Plants and Erosion Control

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Soulfissh

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, July 18

Lily Bethke

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, July 19

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, July 20

The Borrowed Mules

The Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, July 21

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby - Movie Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, July 22

Comedian/Moonshiner Killer Beaz

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

6:30 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

850-261-9756

fterdeman@gmail.com

 

Quartet/Table Loom Basics

The Yarn Patch

68 N. Main St.

10 a.m.-noon

$45

931-707-1255

 

Monday, July 24

Double Shotz

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, July 25

Leigh Nash LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6:30-8:30 p.m.

$23

931-707-0440

 

Dan Roten Band

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

The Muppet Movie - Movie Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wednesday, July 26

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, July 27

Tanner Hillis

The Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, July 28

Rich Hardesty

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Grease - Movie Showing

The Amp

29 Division St.

7 p.m.

Free

 

Saturday, July 29

Seed Saving and Seed Swap

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Pre-registration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Sunday, July 30

The Whisnants

First Baptist Church

130 Towne Centre Dr.

4 p.m.

931-484-6927

 

Monday, July 31

Second Wind Knox

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Butterflies and Caterpillars

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Jason Lee McKiney Band

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

The Truman Show - Movie Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, Aug. 3

Sustainable Landscape Design for Pollinators

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Aug. 4

Back to School

Friday at the Crossroads

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

7-8:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Saturday, Aug. 5

Fall Vegetable Gardening

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Monday, Aug. 7

Harvesting Herbs and Making Herbal Gifts

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

2-3 p.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Mt. LeConte Jug Band

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Aug. 8

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Split Decision

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Peanut Butter Falcon - Movie Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, Aug. 10

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Aug. 11

Elvis - Movie Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Aug. 12

17th Annual Pitchin’ for Caleb Cornhole Tournament

Benefit for Tennessee Hemophilia and Bleeding Disorders Foundation

Centennial Park

837 Industrial Blvd. 

9 a.m. check in. 

$30 

kelleywood@citlink.net or 931-261-44446

 

Monday, Aug. 14

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Jake Hoot

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Good Will Hunting - Movie Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Chris Hennessee

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, Aug. 17

Chrysanthemum: Queen of Fall Flowers

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Aug. 18

Nacho Libre - Movie Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Monday, Aug. 21

Run for Cover

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Aug. 22

The Expendables 3 - Movie Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Soul Soup

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, Aug. 24

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, August 25

An Evening w/ Gene Watson

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$43-$53

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Aug. 26

American Graffiti - Movie Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

850-261-9756

fterdeman@gmail.com

 

Monday, Aug. 28

Carrie Hassler

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Fall Gardener’s Festival

Plateau AgResearch and Education Center

320 Experiment Station Rd.

8 a.m.

931-484-0034

jburns35@tennessee.edu

 

California Dreamin’

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Smokey and the Bandit - Movie Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, Aug. 31

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Sept. 1

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

6:30-8 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Saturday, Sept. 2

Rich Hardesty

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Monday, Sept. 4

Soul Soup

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Smokey and the Bandit II - Movie Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Country Gold

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Friday, Sept. 8

Armageddon - Movie Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Sept. 9

Herb Tea

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$20-$35

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Monday, Sept. 11

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Sept. 12

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Truly Clueless

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Smokey and the Bandit Part 3 - Movie Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Friday, Sept. 15

16th Annual Lunch on the Lawn

Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cumberland County Courthouse Lawn

931-484-4565 

www.cchabitatforhumanity.com

 

Plateau Discovery Garden Tour

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9:30-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

The Cumberland Outlaws

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

7-10 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Monday, Sept. 18

Invasive Plants on the Plateau

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Wednesday, Sept. 19

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Caleb & Leann

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Saturday, Sept. 23

Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

850-261-9756

fterdeman@gmail.com

 

Wednesday, Sept. 26

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Zone Status

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Thursday, Sept. 28

Tree Identification

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11:30 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Saturday, Sept. 30

Cloth Pumpkins Class

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9 a.m.-noon

$12

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Friday, Oct. 6

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

6-7:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Saturday, Oct. 7

Houseplants

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Monday, Oct. 9

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Oct. 10

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Saturday, Oct. 14

So, You Want a Greenhouse?

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Pumpkin Painting for Kids

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

1-3 p.m.

Pre-registration required

Children must be accompanied by adult

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Friday, Oct. 27

Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Saturday, Oct. 28

Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

850-261-9756

fterdeman@gmail.com

 

Sunday, Oct. 29

The Kramers

First Baptist Church

130 Towne Centre Dr.

4 p.m.

931-484-6927

 

Friday, Nov. 3

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

5-6:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Monday, Nov. 13

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Nov. 14

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Friday, Dec. 1

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

4-5:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Monday, Dec. 11

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Dec. 12

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

