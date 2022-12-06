Tuesday, Dec. 6
Smorgasbord Class:
Beginning Oil Painting
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Drive, Fairfield Glade
10 a.m.- 12 p.m.
$25 for members, $30 for guests
Wreath Class
Dirty Girls Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
6 p.m.
$35
931-742-0299
Christmas Party
Cumberland County Beekeepers
69 Neecham St.
6 p.m.
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Cooking with WIC
Cumberland County
Health Department
1503 S. Main St
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Cooking demonstrations, sample meals and snacks, free recipes.
RSVP to Lindsay
931-456-1707
Dan Roten
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
Ewe Can Knit - Needle Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
937-558-8684
Stamp Collecting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
937-499-4210
TTA Chapter Hike: Pickett State Park
Jamestown, TN
Hikes of 7 or 5 miles
Hikers leave from
Crossville Cracker Barrel
23 Executive Dr.
8 a.m.
Carpool $5
ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org
or text 931-261-2243
Thursday, Dec. 8
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Felted Snowman Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
1-4 p.m.
$30
931-787-5838
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
TTA Chapter Christmas Party
Crossville United Methodist Church
Annex
69 Neecham St.
5 p.m.
Bring a dish to share and $15 gift for exchange, optional.
RSVP by Nov. 30 to Norm
Friday, Dec. 9
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Mother Legacy
Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
Sip and Etch
Honest Living
609 West Ave.
5:30 p.m.
$40
Ladies Night Out
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
4 p.m.
Admission: $20
Truly Clueless
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
7-10 p.m.
931-788-6717
Christmas Cow Acrylic Painting Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
5:30-8:30 p.m.
$30, with $5 material fee
931-787-5838
Mixed Media Mini Tiles
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Drive, Fairfield Glade
1-4 p.m.
$40 for Art Guild members, $45 for guests
10 Students maximum, 4 minimum
Cumberland Swing Experience
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
Free
931-484-6790
Saturday, Dec. 10
Frosty Nights & Christmas Lights Parade
Downtown Crossville
4:30-5:30 p.m.
Pet Photos with The Grinch
Grooming by Cheyanne at Petaholics Hotel
4668 Old Hwy. 70 N
1-3 p.m.
Free
931-787-3334
Pictures with Santa
Martin Elementary School
1362 Miller Ave.
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
931-484-7547
Cost is a charitable donation or a new unwrapped toy
TTA Chapter Hike: Savage Gulf
Greutli-Laager, TN
Hikes of 5.6 or 8 miles, strenuous
Hikers leave from
Tractor Supply
135 Highland Square
8 a.m
Carpool, $7
ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org
or text 931-261-2243
Mall Ball Gala
Village Green Mall
126 Stonehenge Dr.
5:50-8 p.m.
Music by Rick Thomas Jazz Band
Silent auction, snacks and drinks
Semi-formal/formal attire requested
RSVP to 931-300-0800
Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Beginner: 10 a.m.
Intermediate: 10:45 a.m.
Advanced: 11:20 a.m.
Free
931-484-6790
T-3 Glee Choir
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
931-484-6790
Sunday, Dec. 11
Card Crafting with Louise
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$10
PJs & Pancakes
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
9-11 a.m.
931-484-6138
Monday, Dec. 12
Community Chorus
A Capella Christmas
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
931-484-6790
Teen Holiday Party
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4-6 p.m.
Ages 12-18
931-484-6790
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Home School Children’s
Art Class:
Winter Tree Silhouette
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Drive, Fairfield Glade
12:30-2:30 p.m.
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Art & Beyond with Karen
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr.
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Ewe Can Knit - Needle Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-558-8684
Jukebox Dan
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
Selections from “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
931-484-6790
TTA Chapter Hike: Cumberland Trail
Black Mountain
Grassy Cove, Tn
Hikes of 3 or 6 miles
Hikers leave from
Central Baptist
1346 S. Main St.
8 a.m.
Carpool, $2
ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org
or text 931-261-2243
Thursday, Dec. 15
Inversion Vocal Ensemble
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
7:30 p.m.
$25
931-484-5000
Crossville Senior Softball Luncheon
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
11:30 a.m.
Cumberland County
Community Band Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Friday, Dec. 16
Lighting Our Way to Christmas
Crossville Model Railroad Club
Landers Crossroads
228 Interstate Dr.
4-6:30 p.m.
Christmas Truck Painting Party
Druid Hills The Library
455 Lakeview Dr.
5:30-8:30 p.m.
$35
931-787-6559
Christmas with Carrie Hassler
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$10-$20
931-484-6133
Mixed-Media Altered Book Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Southern Sunrise: Ugly Sweater Christmas Party
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
7-10 p.m.
931-788-6717
“A Walk in the Woods” Oil Painting Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$50, plus $10 material fee
931-787-5838
Winter Greeting Card Workshop
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.-noon, or 1-4 p.m.
$8
931-484-6790
Saturday, Dec. 17
Lighting Our Way to Christmas
Crossville Model Railroad Club
Landers Crossroads
228 Interstate Dr.
4-6:30 p.m.
Christmas Late Skate
Skate City Crossville
204 Woodmere Mall
6 p.m.-1 a.m.
$15, includes skates and a ticket for drawing
931-484-0200
Sourdough Baking Class
Honest Living
609 West Ave.
10 a.m.
$50
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Breakfast with Santa
Brady Mountain Wedding Venue
583 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
7 a.m.
Free
931-248-0045
Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Beginner: 10 a.m.
Intermediate: 10:45 a.m.
Advanced: 11:20 a.m.
Free
931-484-6790
Wine & Paint
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd.
11 a.m.-1 p.m., or 2-4 p.m.
$40 per person
931-484-9463
Winter Silent Auction & Open House
Total Balance Therapy
129 Walker Hill St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
931-787-1715
12th Annual Lucas and Friends Christmas Variety Show
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
2 or 6 p.m.
$12
931-484-6133
Kids Painting Class w/ Mrs. Claus
Dirty Girl’s Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
10:30 a.m.
$15
931-742-0299
Sunday, Dec. 18
Candle-Making Class
Dirty Girls Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
2 p.m.
$40
931-742-0299
Florida Citrus Sale
Tractor Supply Co.
135 Highland Sq.
Noon-1 p.m.
772-532-4817
Monday, Dec. 19
An Evening with the Claus’
Dirty Girl’s Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
5-6:30 p.m.
$35
931-742-0299
“It’s a Wonderful Life” - Christmas Classic Movie
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
Frank & Sara Saxton
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
931-484-6790
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Artists Peer Review and Discussion Group
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Drive, Fairfield Glade
12-2 p.m.
$5 for members, $20 for non-members
10 students maximum, 4 minimum
*Bring art pieces to each session
Learning to Play with Polymer Clay
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
1-4 p.m.
$60, plus additional $15 for supplies
931-484-9600
The Jolly String Quartet LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6:30-8:30 p.m.
$12-$22
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Chain Maille: Christmas Joy Bracelet
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Drive, Fairfield Glade
1-4 p.m.
$70 for members, $75 for non-members
6 students maximum, 2 minimum
Learning to Play with Polymer Clay
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
1-4 p.m.
$60, plus additional $15 for supplies
931-484-9600
Christmas Joy Bracelet
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
1 p.m.
$70-$75
931-707-7249
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Roland Rock
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
Christmas Craft Workshop
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-4 p.m.
931-484-6790
TTA Chapter Hike: Whites Creek
Rockwood, TN
3.5-mile hike, moderate
Hikers leave from
Central Baptist
1346 S. Main St.
8 a.m.
Carpool, $5
ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org
or text 931-261-2243
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Ewe Can Knit - Needle Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-558-8684
Stamp Collecting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
937-499-4210
Christmas Joy, a Season for Celebration
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
931-484-6790
Thursday, Dec. 22
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Friday, Dec. 23
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Wednesday, Dec. 28
TTA Chapter Hike: Cumberland Mountain State Park
Crossville, TN
Hikes of 4 or 8 miles, easy
Hikers leave from
Central Baptist
1346 S. Main St.
8 a.m.
Carpool, $1
931-335-9360
Ewe Can Knit - Needle Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-558-8684
Drew Robbins
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
Thursday, Dec. 29
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Friday, Dec. 30
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
New Years Late Skate
Skate City Crossville
204 Woodmere Mall
6 p.m.-2 a.m.
$20, includes skates and a ticket for drawing
931-484-0200
Saturday, Dec. 31
New Year’s Eve w/ Mighty Blue
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
8 p.m.
$110-$200
