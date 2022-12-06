OfEvents

Crossville Model Railroad Club willl present their holiday display, "Lighting Our Way to Christmas," Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17, from 4-6:30 p.m. The club is in Landers Crossroads (formerly the Crossville Outlet Center). The public is welcome to attend and enjoy Christmas lights and train lights on these special nights.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Smorgasbord Class:

Beginning Oil Painting

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Drive, Fairfield Glade

10 a.m.- 12 p.m.

$25 for members, $30 for guests

 

Wreath Class

Dirty Girls Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

6 p.m.

$35

931-742-0299

 

Christmas Party

Cumberland County Beekeepers

69 Neecham St.

6 p.m.

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Cooking with WIC

Cumberland County 

Health Department

1503 S. Main St

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Cooking demonstrations, sample meals and snacks, free recipes.

RSVP to Lindsay

931-456-1707

 

Dan Roten

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Ewe Can Knit - Needle Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

937-558-8684

 

Stamp Collecting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

937-499-4210

 

TTA Chapter Hike: Pickett State Park

Jamestown, TN

Hikes of 7 or 5 miles

Hikers leave from

Crossville Cracker Barrel

23 Executive Dr.

8 a.m.

Carpool $5

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org 

or text 931-261-2243

 

Thursday, Dec. 8

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Felted Snowman Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

1-4 p.m.

$30

931-787-5838

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

TTA Chapter Christmas Party

Crossville United Methodist Church

Annex

69 Neecham St.

5 p.m.

Bring a dish to share and $15 gift for exchange, optional.

RSVP by Nov. 30 to Norm

huxianlj@gmail.com

 

Friday, Dec. 9

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Mother Legacy

Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Sip and Etch

Honest Living

609 West Ave.

5:30 p.m.

$40

 

Ladies Night Out

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

4 p.m.

Admission: $20

 

Truly Clueless

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Christmas Cow Acrylic Painting Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

5:30-8:30 p.m.

$30, with $5 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Mixed Media Mini Tiles

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Drive, Fairfield Glade

1-4 p.m.

$40 for Art Guild members, $45 for guests

10 Students maximum, 4 minimum

 

Cumberland Swing Experience

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

Free

931-484-6790

 

Saturday, Dec. 10

Frosty Nights & Christmas Lights Parade

Downtown Crossville

4:30-5:30 p.m.

 

Pet Photos with The Grinch

Grooming by Cheyanne at Petaholics Hotel

4668 Old Hwy. 70 N

1-3 p.m.

Free

931-787-3334

 

Pictures with Santa

Martin Elementary School

1362 Miller Ave.

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

931-484-7547

Cost is a charitable donation or a new unwrapped toy

 

TTA Chapter Hike: Savage Gulf

Greutli-Laager, TN

Hikes of 5.6 or 8 miles, strenuous

Hikers leave from

Tractor Supply

135 Highland Square

8 a.m

Carpool, $7

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org 

or text 931-261-2243

 

Mall Ball Gala

Village Green Mall

126 Stonehenge Dr.

5:50-8 p.m.

Music by Rick Thomas Jazz Band

Silent auction, snacks and drinks

Semi-formal/formal attire requested

RSVP to 931-300-0800

 

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Beginner: 10 a.m.

Intermediate: 10:45 a.m.

Advanced: 11:20 a.m.

Free

931-484-6790

 

T-3 Glee Choir

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

 

Sunday, Dec. 11

Card Crafting with Louise

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$10

 

PJs & Pancakes

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

9-11 a.m.

931-484-6138

kacey.king@tn.gov

 

Monday, Dec. 12

Community Chorus 

A Capella Christmas

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

 

Teen Holiday Party

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4-6 p.m.

Ages 12-18

931-484-6790

 

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

Home School Children’s 

Art Class:

Winter Tree Silhouette

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Drive, Fairfield Glade

12:30-2:30 p.m.

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Art & Beyond with Karen

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr.

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Ewe Can Knit - Needle Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-558-8684

 

Jukebox Dan

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Selections from “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

 

TTA Chapter Hike: Cumberland Trail

Black Mountain

Grassy Cove, Tn

Hikes of 3 or 6 miles

Hikers leave from

Central Baptist 

1346 S. Main St.

8 a.m.

Carpool, $2 

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org 

or text 931-261-2243

 

Thursday, Dec. 15

Inversion Vocal Ensemble

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

7:30 p.m.

$25

ccplayhouse.com

931-484-5000

 

Crossville Senior Softball Luncheon

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

11:30 a.m.

 

Cumberland County 

Community Band Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

www.cccband.net

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Dec. 16

Lighting Our Way to Christmas

Crossville Model Railroad Club

Landers Crossroads

228 Interstate Dr.

4-6:30 p.m.

 

Christmas Truck Painting Party

Druid Hills The Library

455 Lakeview Dr.

5:30-8:30 p.m.

$35

931-787-6559

 

Christmas with Carrie Hassler

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$10-$20

931-484-6133

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Mixed-Media Altered Book Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

 

Southern Sunrise: Ugly Sweater Christmas Party

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

“A Walk in the Woods” Oil Painting Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$50, plus $10 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Winter Greeting Card Workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-noon, or 1-4 p.m.

$8

931-484-6790

 

Saturday, Dec. 17

Lighting Our Way to Christmas

Crossville Model Railroad Club

Landers Crossroads

228 Interstate Dr.

4-6:30 p.m.

 

Christmas Late Skate

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

6 p.m.-1 a.m.

$15, includes skates and a ticket for drawing

931-484-0200

 

Sourdough Baking Class

Honest Living

609 West Ave.

10 a.m.

$50

 

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Breakfast with Santa

Brady Mountain Wedding Venue

583 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

7 a.m.

Free

931-248-0045

 

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Beginner: 10 a.m.

Intermediate: 10:45 a.m.

Advanced: 11:20 a.m.

Free

931-484-6790

 

Wine & Paint

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd.

11 a.m.-1 p.m., or 2-4 p.m.

$40 per person

931-484-9463

 

Winter Silent Auction & Open House

Total  Balance Therapy

129 Walker Hill St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

931-787-1715

 

12th Annual Lucas and Friends Christmas Variety Show

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

2 or 6 p.m.

$12

931-484-6133

 

Kids Painting Class w/ Mrs. Claus

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

10:30 a.m.

$15

931-742-0299

 

Sunday, Dec. 18

Candle-Making Class

Dirty Girls Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

2 p.m.

$40

931-742-0299

 

Florida Citrus Sale

Tractor Supply Co.

135 Highland Sq.

Noon-1 p.m.

772-532-4817

 

Monday, Dec. 19

An Evening with the Claus’

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

5-6:30 p.m.

$35

931-742-0299

 

“It’s a Wonderful Life” - Christmas Classic Movie

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Frank & Sara Saxton

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

 

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Artists Peer Review and Discussion Group

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Drive, Fairfield Glade

12-2 p.m.

$5 for members, $20 for non-members

10 students maximum, 4 minimum

*Bring art pieces to each session

 

Learning to Play with Polymer Clay

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

1-4 p.m.

$60, plus additional $15 for supplies

931-484-9600

 

The Jolly String Quartet LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6:30-8:30 p.m.

$12-$22

 

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Chain Maille: Christmas Joy Bracelet

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Drive, Fairfield Glade

1-4 p.m.

$70 for members, $75 for non-members

6 students maximum, 2 minimum

 

Learning to Play with Polymer Clay

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

1-4 p.m.

$60, plus additional $15 for supplies

931-484-9600

 

Christmas Joy Bracelet

The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1 p.m.

$70-$75

931-707-7249

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Roland Rock

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Christmas Craft Workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-4 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

TTA Chapter Hike: Whites Creek

Rockwood, TN

3.5-mile hike, moderate

Hikers leave from

Central Baptist 

1346 S. Main St.

8 a.m.

Carpool, $5 

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org 

or text 931-261-2243 

 

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Ewe Can Knit - Needle Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-558-8684

 

Stamp Collecting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

937-499-4210

 

Christmas Joy, a Season for Celebration

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

 

Thursday, Dec. 22

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Dec. 23

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Wednesday, Dec. 28

TTA Chapter Hike: Cumberland Mountain State Park

Crossville, TN

Hikes of 4 or 8 miles, easy

Hikers leave from

Central Baptist 

1346 S. Main St.

8 a.m.

Carpool, $1 

931-335-9360

 

Ewe Can Knit - Needle Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-558-8684

 

Drew Robbins

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Thursday, Dec. 29

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Dec. 30

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

New Years Late Skate

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

6 p.m.-2 a.m.

$20, includes skates and a ticket for drawing

931-484-0200

 

Saturday, Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve w/ Mighty Blue

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

8 p.m.

$110-$200

Tags

Trending Video