Tuesday, Aug. 16
Carrie Hassler
Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
Kid Bits Preschool Storytime with Miss Patty
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Cumberland County Fair
Special Needs Day
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Cumberland County Fair
Monster Truck Show
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
7 p.m., $5 Gate admission
Children 5 and under, free
Midway opens, 5 p.m.
Jr. Gilt Show, 6 p.m.
Live demonstrations, 6-8 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Ewe Can Knit Needle
Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
937-558-8684
Stamp Collecting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
937-499-4210
Container-Making
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plz.
1-3 p.m.
$20, plus $5 supply fee
931-484-9600
Robert Moore
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
The Garrisons in Concert
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
931-484-6790
Piney Falls Natural Area
Plateau Chapter Hike
Grandview, TN
3.2 miles or 3 miles
Rated moderate with cable-assisted climb
Leave 7:15 a.m. from
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
Carpool, $3
931-267-2243 or
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Cumberland County Fair
Senior Citizens Day
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.
Cumberland County Fair
Truck Pull
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
7:30 p.m.
Gate admission $5, 5 and under free
Midway opens, 5 p.m.
Pet Show, 6 p.m.
Live demonstrations, 6-8 p.m.
Thursday, Aug 18
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Cumberland County Fair
Hwy. 96 Concert
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
7 p.m.
Gate admission, $5; children under 5, free
Midway opens, 5 p.m.
Jr. Sheep Show, 6 p.m.
Live demonstrations, 6-8 p.m.
Greeting Card Class
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plz.
1-3 p.m.
$20, plus $5 supply fee
931-484-9600
Friday, Aug. 19
D.J. Garrison
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6 p.m.
Free
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
The Cumberland Outlaws
CPG3 Brocco’s Pizza & Brew
59 S Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-202-1699
Watercolor Boat Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
5-8 p.m.
$30, plus a $10 material fee
931-787-5838
Sevens Pine
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
7-10 p.m.
931-788-6717
Mixed-Media Altered Book Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Christmas Greeting Card Workshop
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m. or 1 p.m.
$8
931-484-6790
Cumberland County Fair
Horse Show and Mule Show
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
7 p.m.
Gate admission, $5; children under 5 free
Midway opens, 5 p.m.
Jr. Goat Show, 6 p.m.
Live demonstrations, 6-8 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 20
Cumberland County Fair
Family Day
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
Gate fee waived 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
4-H Chick Chain, 9 a.m.
Family Farm Olympics, 10 a.m.
Junior Rodeo, 11 a.m.
Midway open, Noon-5 p.m.
Open Beef Show, 5 p.m.
Live demonstrations, 6-8 p.m.
Junior Rodeo, 6 p.m.
Three Dog Celebration, 7:30 p.m.
End of the Line
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6 p.m.
Free
Dog Days of Summer Craft Fair
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
931-484-9600
Drop In and Weave!
The Yarn Patch
68 N Main St.
2:30-5 p.m.
931-707-1255
Devinne Weekes
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-9 p.m.
931-788-6717
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
John Salaway & Phantom Lady LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
931-707-0440
Guitar Class with Tom Fincher
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Free
10 a.m., beginners
10:45 a.m., intermediate
11:20 a.m., advanced
931-484-6790
Werner War Museum
Monteagle, TN
Tour with Plateau Chapter
Tennessee Trails
Leave 8 a.m. from
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
Carpool $6
Sign up for tour
931-484-9152 or
Sunday, Aug. 21
Cumberland County Fair
Midway
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
Open 2 p.m. under closing
Exhibit buildings open for removal, 1-3 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 22
Little Russell Band
Mirror Lake Blast
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
Free
Cumberland County
Democratic Women’s Club
Crossville Housing Authority
67 Irwin St.
4:30 p.m.
931-456-9019
Learn “Twill” Weaving
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1 p.m.
$3 per potholder
931-484-6790
Sewing and Quilting Camp
with Jane Tavernier
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Monday-Thursday
$40 class fee
$25 fabric kit
931-335-0621
Tuesday, Aug. 23
The Obed River Band
Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Two Toes Sock Class
The Yarn Patch
68 N Main St.
1-4 p.m.
$40
931-707-1255
Kid Bits Preschool Storytime with Miss Patty
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Wednesday, Aug. 24
Ewe Can Knit Needle
Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
937-558-8684
Watercolor Flower Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$30, with a $10 material fee
931-787-5838
Roland Rock
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
Making Memory Books
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
$20, plus $5 supply fee
931-484-9600
Jeff & Sue Duffield in Concert
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
931-484-6790
Lilly Bluff Point Trail
Plateau Chapter Hike
Wartburg, TN
5 miles
Leave &:30 a.m. from
Crossville Outlet Center
128 Interstate Dr.
931-248-3190
Thursday, Aug. 25
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
State Apiarist Mike Studer
Cumberland County Beekeepers
69 Neecham St.
7 p.m.
Cumberland County
Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 26
Colours
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6 p.m.
Free
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Rupture 2.0
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
7-10 p.m.
931-788-6717
6 Essential Cast-Ons
The Yarn Patch
68 N Main St.
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
$30
931-707-1255
Faithfully - An Eagles & Journey Experience
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$39-$49
931-484-6133
Smoky Mountain Watercolor Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
5-8 p.m.
$30, with a $10 material fee
931-787-5838
Digital Painting: The Mystery Solved
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
12:30-3:30 p.m.
$35-$40
931-707-7249
Ender 3D Printer Club:
Scanning Clinic
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
Noon-2 p.m.
$5 for pizza
Steak and Potatoes Field Day
Plateau AgResearch and Education Center
320 Experiment Station Rd.
8 a.m. registration
Free
Saturday, Aug. 27
Celebration of Cultures
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. at Stonehenge Dr.
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free
UpperCumberlandDiversityAdvocates.org
Butterflies and Caterpillars of the Tennessee Garden
Plateau AgResearch & Education Center
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Free
931-484-0034
Convoy of Hope
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
10 a.m.
931-707-1883
Free services while supplies last: groceries, hot lunch, nutrition education, health services, shoes, family portraits, community services, veterans services, job and career services, haircuts, breast health services, kids zone, prayer
Groovin’ at The Grove
featuring Run for Cover
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6 p.m.
Free
Block of the Month Class
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
10 a.m.-noon, or 1-3 p.m.
$20
931-484-9600
Beginning Wire-Wrapped Earrings
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
$25
931-210-5599
Crossville Cruise In
Downtown Crossville
Noon-4 p.m.
Henry Cho Comedy
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$29-$51
931-484-6133
Ground N’ The Round w/Jamie Adamson
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
931-707-0440
The Cumberland Outlaws
Creekside Brewing Company
11750 Highway 127 South
5-8 p.m.
931-742-9187
Guitar Class with Tom Fincher
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Free
10 a.m., beginners
10:45 a.m., intermediate
11:20 a.m., advanced
931-484-6790
Sunday, Aug. 28
Succulent Pumpkin Class
Dirty Girl’s Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$40
931-742-0299
Monday, Aug. 29
Carrie Hassler
Mirror Lake Blast
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
Free
Beginning Crochet Class
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
9-11 a.m., or 4-6 p.m.
$60 for all three-classes
931-484-9600
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Country Gold
Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
Fall Gardeners Festival
UT AgResearch Plateau Research and Education Center
320 Experiment Station Rd.
8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Free
931-484-0034
Kid Bits Preschool Storytime with Miss Patty
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Wednesday, Aug. 31
Ewe Can Knit Needle Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
937-558-8684
Jukebox Dan
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
Chicken Scratch Apron or Pillow Class
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plz.
10 a.m.-noon
$40, plus $10 kit
931-484-9600
Jim Everett, Storytelller
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
931-484-6790
Window Cliffs State Natural Area
Plateau Chapter Hike
Baxter, TN
5.5 miles or 4.5 miles
rated moderate with stream crossings
Leave 6:30 a.m. from
Tractor Supply
135 Highland Square
Carpool, $5
931-267-2243 or
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Thursday, Sept. 1
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 2
Line-Dance Party
featuring Donna & D.J. Garrison
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6 p.m.
Free
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Bible Journaling Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$5
931-210-5599
Saturday, Sept. 3
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Sam Hatmaker LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
931-707-0440
4th Year Anniversary Pirate Party
Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S Main St.
Noon
931-337-0531
Space Creative w/Louise Goodman
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
$15
931-456-4910
Monday, Sept. 5
Soul Soup
Mirror Lake Blast
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
Free
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Heart & Soul
Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Chicken Scratch Apron or Pillow Class
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plz.
10 a.m.-noon
$40, plus $10 kit
931-484-9600
Thursday, Sept. 8
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Landscaping Do’s and Don’ts
Plateau AgResearch & Education Center
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10-11 a.m.
Free
931-484-0034
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Taste of Crossville
Downtown Crossville
Main St.
6-8 p.m., $25
Friday, Sept. 9
Don & Tommie
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6 p.m.
Free
The Cumberland Outlaws
CPG3 Brocco’s Pizza & Brew
59 S Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-202-1699
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
John Schneider
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$49-$100
931-484-6133
www.palacetheatre-crossville.com
Memorial Garden Clean-Up
Roane State Community College
2567 Cook Rd.
8-11 a.m.
931-484-9033
Advance Acrylic Pour with Shift Metallics
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
$50 for members, $55 for non-members
931-707-7249
www.artguildfairfieldglade.org
Saturday, Sept. 10
The Everly Brothers Experience
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$15-$25
931-484-6133
www.palacetheatre-crossville.com
Rat Run on the Mountain
Cumberland County Fairgrounds
1395 Livingston Rd.
1-6 p.m.
12 & under: Free
General admission: $5
Cloth Pumpkins Class
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9-11 a.m.
$12
931-484-0034
Card Crafting with Louise
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$10
Financial Management for Entrepreneurs
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
Mondays, 5-8 p.m.
Via Zoom
Through Oct. 17
$250
931-456-4910
Sunday, Sept. 11
2022 Special Olympics
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cooke Rd.
3-6 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 12
Beginning Crochet Class
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
9-11 a.m., or 4-6 p.m.
$60 for all three-classes
931-484-9600
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Truly Clueless
Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Art & Beyond with Karen
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr.
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Thursday, Sept. 15
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 16
Lunch on the Lawn
Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity
Cumberland County Courthouse
2 N. Main St.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
931-484-4565
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Garden Tour
Plateau AgResearch & Education Center
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9:30-11 a.m.
Free
931-484-0034
Mixed-Media Altered Book Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Saturday, Sept. 17
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Dave Adkins
with Carrie Hassler
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$15-$25
931-484-6133 or
Daytripper LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
931-707-0440
Fall Farm Day
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
$2
Homesteads Tower
5K & 10K Apple Walk/Run
Cumberland Mountain State Park
8 a.m. registration
9 a.m. start
$20 adults
$10 kids 10 and under
Alzheimer’s Tennessee
Plateau Walk and Parade
433 Lakeview Dr.
Fairfield Glade
10 a.m.-Noon
Parade leaves at Noon
Sunday, Sept. 18
Mommy & Me - Mini Fairy Herb Garden
Dirty Girl’s Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$40
931-742-0299
Mini Fairy Herb Garden & Herb Soda
Dirty Girl’s Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$30
931-742-0299
Monday, Sept. 19
Beginning Crochet Class
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
9-11 a.m., or 4-6 p.m.
$60 for all three-classes
931-484-9600
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Open Mic Night
Palace Theatre
7 p.m.
72 S. Main St.
931-484-6133 for a spot
Wednesday, Sept. 21
“Vintage Red” Chain Maille Bracelet Class
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$70 for members, $75 for non-members
931-707-7249
www.artguildfairfieldglade.org
Thursday, Sept. 22
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Watercolor Boat Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$30, plus a $10 material fee
931-787-5838
Friday, Sept. 23
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Ground N’ The Round w/ Jamie Adamson
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
931-707-0440
Mother Legacy
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6 p.m.
Free
Crossville Cruise In
Downtown Crossville
Noon-4 p.m.
Trail Maintenance - National Public Lands Day
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Free
931-484-6138
https://tnstateparksvolunteer.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/?need_id=716660
Cumberland Homesteads Apple Festival
Homesteads Tower
96 Hwy. 68
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
$5 admission for the weekend
Apple Festival Pageant
Homesteads Tower
96 Hwy. 68
10 a.m.-Noon
Sunday, Sept. 25
Cumberland Homesteads Apple Festival
Homesteads Tower
96 Hwy. 68
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
$5 admission for the weekend
Monday, Sept. 26
Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club
Crossville Housing Authority
67 Irwin St.
4:30 p.m.
931-456-9019
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Jake Hoot
Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Thursday, Sept. 29
David England & Second Time Out
Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 30
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Mark Anthony &
the Mark Anthony Ensemble
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6 p.m.
Free
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Aaron Tippin
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$59
931-484-6133
Space Creative w/Louise Goodman
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
$15
931-456-4910
Open House & Fly-In 2022
Crossville Memorial Airport
2409 Sparta Hwy.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Free
931-484-5278
Tuesday, Oct. 4
“The Legend of Boggy Creek” - Free Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-484-6133
Thursday, Oct. 6
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
Friday at the Crossroads
“Harvest Festival”
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Bible Journaling Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$5
931-210-5599
Relay for Life
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
5-10 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Pumpkin Painting for Kids (Adult Required)
Plateau AgResearch & Education Center
320 Experiment Station Rd.
1-3 p.m.
Free
931-484-0034
Sunday, Oct. 9
Card Crafting with Louise
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$10
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Art & Beyond with Karen
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr.
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Thursday, Oct. 13
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 14
Crossville Annual Oktoberfest
Knights of Columbus Grounds
2892 Hwy. 70 East
11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
$6 advance, $8 at gate; children under 13 free
423-799-0229
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Crossville Annual Oktoberfest
Knights of Columbus Grounds
2892 Hwy. 70 East
11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
$6 advance, $8 at gate; children under 13 free
423-799-0229
Second Annual UC Bigfoot Festival
Cumberland County Fairgrounds
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-6 p.m.
$5, free for kids 12 and under
Sevens Pine
Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 17
Container Making Class
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
9-11 a.m., or 4-6 p.m.
$20
931-484-9600
Thursday, Oct. 20
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 21
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Brother Maven & Blue Mother Tupelo
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$10-$20
931-484-6133
Mixed-Media Altered Book Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Saturday, Oct. 22
Crossville Cruise In
Downtown Crossville
Noon-4 p.m.
Centennial Park Stream/Litter Clean-Up
Centennial Park
837 Industrial Blvd.
9 a.m.-noon
931-210-3611
Dirty Dancing - Free Showing
The Amphitheater
29 Division St.
6 p.m.
Free
Monday, Oct. 24
Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club
Crossville Housing Authority
67 Irwin St.
4:30 p.m.
931-456-9019
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Thursday, Oct. 27
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 28
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Collin Raye
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$59
931-484-6133
Thursday, Nov. 3
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Cumberland County Community Band
Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Friday, Nov. 4
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Bible Journaling Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$5
931-210-5599
Saturday, Nov. 5
Author Day
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Free
Thomas Pandolfi
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$10-$15
931-484-6133
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Space Creative w/Louise Goodman
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
$15
931-456-4910
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Art & Beyond with Karen
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr.
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Thursday, Nov. 10
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 11
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Alex Miller
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$15-$25
931-484-6133
Sunday, Nov. 13
Card Crafting with Louise
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$10
Songs In the Key of She
Plateau Women’s Chorus
Crosssville First United Methodist Church
100 Braun St.
3 p.m., Free
Thursday, Nov. 17
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Friday. Nov. 18
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Mixed-Media Altered Book Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Saturday, Nov. 19
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Invasive Plant Removal
Centennial Park
837 Industrial Blvd.
8 a.m.-noon
931-210-3611
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Open Mic Night
Palace Theatre
7 p.m.
72 S. Main St.
931-484-6133 for a spot
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Monday, Nov. 28
Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club
Crossville Housing Authority
67 Irwin St.
4:30 p.m.
931-456-9019
Thursday, Dec. 1
Classic Nashville Christmas
Gail Bliss and Jason Petty
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
7:30 p.m.
$25
931-484-5000
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2
Friday at the Crossroads
“Winter Wonderland”
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Bible Journaling Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$5
931-210-5599
Saturday, Dec. 3
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Space Creative w/Louise Goodman
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
$15
931-456-4910
Thursday, Dec. 8
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 9
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 11
Card Crafting with Louise
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$10
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Art & Beyond with Karen
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr.
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Thursday, Dec. 15
Inversion Vocal Ensemble
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
7:30 p.m.
$25
931-484-5000
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Cumberland County Community Band
Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Friday, Dec. 16
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Christmas with Carrie Hassler
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$10-$20
931-484-6133
Mixed-Media Altered Book Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Saturday, Dec. 17
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 22
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 23
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 27
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Thursday, March 9
Cumberland County Community Band
Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Thursday, May 25
Cumberland County Community Band
Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
