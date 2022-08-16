IMG_8479.jpg

Monster trucks will take to the fair arena on Tuesday night, with drivers showing off their skills and delighting the crowd with stunts. The event will begin at 7 p.m. at the Cumberland County Community Complex. Gate admission is $5.

Tuesday, Aug. 16

Carrie Hassler

Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

 

Kid Bits Preschool Storytime with Miss Patty

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Cumberland County Fair

Special Needs Day

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Fair

Monster Truck Show

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

7 p.m., $5 Gate admission

Children 5 and under, free

Midway opens, 5 p.m.

Jr. Gilt Show, 6 p.m.

Live demonstrations, 6-8 p.m.

 

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Ewe Can Knit Needle 

Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

937-558-8684

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Stamp Collecting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

937-499-4210

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Container-Making

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plz.

1-3 p.m.

$20, plus $5 supply fee

931-484-9600

 

Robert Moore

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

The Garrisons in Concert

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Piney Falls Natural Area

Plateau Chapter Hike

Grandview, TN

3.2 miles or 3 miles

Rated moderate with cable-assisted climb

Leave 7:15 a.m. from

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

Carpool, $3

931-267-2243 or

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Cumberland County Fair

Senior Citizens Day

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.

 

Cumberland County Fair

Truck Pull

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

7:30 p.m.

Gate admission $5, 5 and under free

Midway opens, 5 p.m.

Pet Show, 6 p.m.

Live demonstrations, 6-8 p.m.

 

Thursday, Aug 18

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Fair

Hwy. 96 Concert

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

7 p.m.

Gate admission, $5; children under 5, free

Midway opens, 5 p.m.

Jr. Sheep Show, 6 p.m.

Live demonstrations, 6-8 p.m.

 

Greeting Card Class

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plz.

1-3 p.m.

$20, plus $5 supply fee

931-484-9600

 

Friday, Aug. 19

D.J. Garrison

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6 p.m.

Free

 

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

The Cumberland Outlaws

CPG3 Brocco’s Pizza & Brew

59 S Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-202-1699

 

Watercolor Boat Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

5-8 p.m.

$30, plus a $10 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Sevens Pine

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

Mixed-Media Altered Book Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

 

Christmas Greeting Card Workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m. or 1 p.m.

$8

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Cumberland County Fair

Horse Show and Mule Show

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

7 p.m.

Gate admission, $5; children under 5 free

Midway opens, 5 p.m.

Jr. Goat Show, 6 p.m.

Live demonstrations, 6-8 p.m.

 

Saturday, Aug. 20

Cumberland County Fair

Family Day

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

Gate fee waived 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

4-H Chick Chain, 9 a.m.

Family Farm Olympics, 10 a.m.

Junior Rodeo, 11 a.m.

Midway open, Noon-5 p.m.

Open Beef Show, 5 p.m.

Live demonstrations, 6-8 p.m.

Junior Rodeo, 6 p.m.

Three Dog Celebration, 7:30 p.m.

 

End of the Line

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6 p.m.

Free

 

Dog Days of Summer Craft Fair

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

931-484-9600

 

Drop In and Weave!

The Yarn Patch

68 N Main St.

2:30-5 p.m.

931-707-1255

 

Devinne Weekes

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-9 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

John Salaway & Phantom Lady LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

931-707-0440

 

Guitar Class with Tom Fincher

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Free

10 a.m., beginners

10:45 a.m., intermediate

11:20 a.m., advanced

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Werner War Museum

Monteagle, TN

Tour with Plateau Chapter

Tennessee Trails

Leave 8 a.m. from

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

Carpool $6

Sign up for tour

931-484-9152 or

titan44@charter.net

 

Sunday, Aug. 21

Cumberland County Fair

Midway

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

Open 2 p.m. under closing

Exhibit buildings open for removal, 1-3 p.m.

 

Monday, Aug. 22

Little Russell Band

Mirror Lake Blast

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

Free

 

Cumberland County 

Democratic Women’s Club

Crossville Housing Authority

67 Irwin St.

4:30 p.m.

931-456-9019

 

Learn “Twill” Weaving

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1 p.m.

$3 per potholder

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Sewing and Quilting Camp

with Jane Tavernier

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Monday-Thursday

$40 class fee

$25 fabric kit

931-335-0621

 

Tuesday, Aug. 23

The Obed River Band

Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

 

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Two Toes Sock Class

The Yarn Patch

68 N Main St.

1-4 p.m.

$40

931-707-1255

 

Kid Bits Preschool Storytime with Miss Patty

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Ewe Can Knit Needle 

Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

937-558-8684

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

 

Watercolor Flower Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$30, with a $10 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Roland Rock

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Making Memory Books

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

$20, plus $5 supply fee

931-484-9600

 

Jeff & Sue Duffield in Concert

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Lilly Bluff Point Trail

Plateau Chapter Hike

Wartburg, TN

5 miles

Leave &:30 a.m. from

Crossville Outlet Center

128 Interstate Dr.

931-248-3190

 

Thursday, Aug. 25

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

State Apiarist Mike Studer

Cumberland County Beekeepers

69 Neecham St.

7 p.m.

 

Cumberland County 

Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Friday, Aug. 26

Colours

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6 p.m.

Free

 

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Rupture 2.0

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

6 Essential Cast-Ons

The Yarn Patch

68 N Main St.

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

$30

931-707-1255

 

Faithfully - An Eagles & Journey Experience

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$39-$49

931-484-6133

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Smoky Mountain Watercolor Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

5-8 p.m.

$30, with a $10 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Digital Painting: The Mystery Solved

The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-3:30 p.m.

$35-$40

931-707-7249

dale-turner.pixels.com

 

Ender 3D Printer Club: 

Scanning Clinic

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5 for pizza

 

Steak and Potatoes Field Day

Plateau AgResearch and Education Center

320 Experiment Station Rd.

8 a.m. registration

Free

 

Saturday, Aug. 27

Celebration of Cultures

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. at Stonehenge Dr.

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free

UpperCumberlandDiversityAdvocates.org

 

Butterflies and Caterpillars of the Tennessee Garden

Plateau AgResearch & Education Center

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Free

931-484-0034

utgardenscrossville@utk.edu

 

 

Convoy of Hope

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

10 a.m.

931-707-1883

Free services while supplies last: groceries, hot lunch, nutrition education, health services, shoes, family portraits, community services, veterans services, job and career services, haircuts, breast health services, kids zone, prayer

 

Groovin’ at The Grove

featuring Run for Cover

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6 p.m.

Free

 

Block of the Month Class

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

10 a.m.-noon, or 1-3 p.m.

$20

931-484-9600

 

Beginning Wire-Wrapped Earrings

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

$25

931-210-5599

 

Crossville Cruise In

Downtown Crossville

Noon-4 p.m.

 

Henry Cho Comedy

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$29-$51

931-484-6133

 

Ground N’ The Round w/Jamie Adamson

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

931-707-0440

 

The Cumberland Outlaws

Creekside Brewing Company

11750 Highway 127 South

5-8 p.m.

931-742-9187

creeksidebrewingcompany.com

 

Guitar Class with Tom Fincher

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Free

10 a.m., beginners

10:45 a.m., intermediate

11:20 a.m., advanced

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Sunday, Aug. 28

Succulent Pumpkin Class

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$40

931-742-0299

 

Monday, Aug. 29

Carrie Hassler

Mirror Lake Blast

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

Free

 

Beginning Crochet Class

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

9-11 a.m., or 4-6 p.m.

$60 for all three-classes

931-484-9600

 

Tuesday, Aug. 30

Country Gold

Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

 

Fall Gardeners Festival

UT AgResearch Plateau Research and Education Center

320 Experiment Station Rd.

8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free

931-484-0034

 

Kid Bits Preschool Storytime with Miss Patty

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Ewe Can Knit Needle Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

937-558-8684

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Jukebox Dan

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Chicken Scratch Apron or Pillow Class

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plz.

10 a.m.-noon

$40, plus $10 kit

931-484-9600

 

Jim Everett, Storytelller

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Window Cliffs State Natural Area

Plateau Chapter Hike

Baxter, TN

5.5 miles or 4.5 miles

rated moderate with stream crossings

Leave 6:30 a.m. from

Tractor Supply

135 Highland Square

Carpool, $5

931-267-2243 or

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Thursday, Sept. 1

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Friday, Sept. 2

Line-Dance Party

featuring Donna & D.J. Garrison

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6 p.m.

Free

 

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Bible Journaling Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$5

931-210-5599

 

Saturday, Sept. 3

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Sam Hatmaker LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

931-707-0440

 

4th Year Anniversary Pirate Party

Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S Main St.

Noon

931-337-0531

 

Space Creative w/Louise Goodman

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

$15

931-456-4910

 

Monday, Sept. 5

Soul Soup

Mirror Lake Blast

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

Free

 

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Heart & Soul

Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Chicken Scratch Apron or Pillow Class

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plz.

10 a.m.-noon

$40, plus $10 kit

931-484-9600

 

Thursday, Sept. 8

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Landscaping Do’s and Don’ts

Plateau AgResearch & Education Center

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10-11 a.m.

Free

931-484-0034

utgardenscrossville@utk.edu

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Taste of Crossville

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

6-8 p.m., $25

www.downtowncrossvilleinc.net

 

Friday, Sept. 9

Don & Tommie

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6 p.m.

Free

 

The Cumberland Outlaws

CPG3 Brocco’s Pizza & Brew

59 S Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-202-1699

 

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

John Schneider

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$49-$100

931-484-6133

www.palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Memorial Garden Clean-Up

Roane State Community College

2567 Cook Rd.

8-11 a.m.

931-484-9033

obedwatershed1@gmail.com

 

Advance Acrylic Pour with Shift Metallics

The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$50 for members, $55 for non-members

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.org

 

Saturday, Sept. 10

The Everly Brothers Experience

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$15-$25

931-484-6133

www.palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Rat Run on the Mountain

Cumberland County Fairgrounds

1395 Livingston Rd.

1-6 p.m.

12 & under: Free

General admission: $5

 

Cloth Pumpkins Class

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9-11 a.m.

$12

931-484-0034

utgardenscrossville@utk.edu

 

Card Crafting with Louise

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$10

 

Financial Management for Entrepreneurs

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

Mondays, 5-8 p.m.

Via Zoom

Through Oct. 17

$250

931-456-4910

cbi@roanestate.edu

 

Sunday, Sept. 11

2022 Special Olympics

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cooke Rd.

3-6 p.m.

thearccc@frontier.com

 

Monday, Sept. 12

Beginning Crochet Class

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

9-11 a.m., or 4-6 p.m.

$60 for all three-classes

931-484-9600

 

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Truly Clueless

Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

 

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Art & Beyond with Karen

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr.

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Thursday, Sept. 15

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Friday, Sept. 16

Lunch on the Lawn

Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity

Cumberland County Courthouse

2 N. Main St.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

931-484-4565

 

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Garden Tour

Plateau AgResearch & Education Center

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9:30-11 a.m.

Free

931-484-0034

utgardenscrossville@utk.edu

 

Mixed-Media Altered Book Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

 

Saturday, Sept. 17

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Dave Adkins

with Carrie Hassler

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$15-$25

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Daytripper LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

931-707-0440

 

Fall Farm Day

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

$2

 

Homesteads Tower 

5K & 10K Apple Walk/Run

Cumberland Mountain State Park

8 a.m. registration

9 a.m. start

$20 adults

$10 kids 10 and under

 

Alzheimer’s Tennessee

Plateau Walk and Parade

433 Lakeview Dr.

Fairfield Glade

10 a.m.-Noon

Parade leaves at Noon

 

Sunday, Sept. 18

Mommy & Me - Mini Fairy Herb Garden 

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$40

931-742-0299

 

Mini Fairy Herb Garden & Herb Soda

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$30

931-742-0299

 

Monday, Sept. 19

Beginning Crochet Class

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

9-11 a.m., or 4-6 p.m.

$60 for all three-classes

931-484-9600

 

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Open Mic Night

Palace Theatre

7 p.m.

72 S. Main St.

931-484-6133 for a spot

 

Wednesday, Sept. 21

“Vintage Red” Chain Maille Bracelet Class

The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$70 for members, $75 for non-members

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.org

 

Thursday, Sept. 22

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Watercolor Boat Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$30, plus a $10 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Friday, Sept. 23

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Saturday, Sept. 24

Ground N’ The Round w/ Jamie Adamson 

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

931-707-0440

 

Mother Legacy

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6 p.m.

Free

 

Crossville Cruise In

Downtown Crossville

Noon-4 p.m.

 

Trail Maintenance - National Public Lands Day

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Free

931-484-6138

hannah.sheley@tn.gov

https://tnstateparksvolunteer.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/?need_id=716660

 

Cumberland Homesteads Apple Festival

Homesteads Tower

96 Hwy. 68

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

$5 admission for the weekend

 

Apple Festival Pageant

Homesteads Tower

96 Hwy. 68

10 a.m.-Noon

 

Sunday, Sept. 25

Cumberland Homesteads Apple Festival

Homesteads Tower

96 Hwy. 68

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

$5 admission for the weekend

 

Monday, Sept. 26

Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club

Crossville Housing Authority

67 Irwin St.

4:30 p.m.

931-456-9019

 

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Jake Hoot

Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

 

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Thursday, Sept. 29

David England & Second Time Out

Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Friday, Sept. 30

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 1

Mark Anthony &

the Mark Anthony Ensemble

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6 p.m.

Free

 

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Aaron Tippin

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$59

931-484-6133

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Space Creative w/Louise Goodman

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

$15

931-456-4910

 

Open House & Fly-In 2022

Crossville Memorial Airport 

2409 Sparta Hwy.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Free

931-484-5278

 

Tuesday, Oct. 4

“The Legend of Boggy Creek” - Free Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Thursday, Oct. 6

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Friday, Oct. 7

Friday at the Crossroads

“Harvest Festival”

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Bible Journaling Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$5

931-210-5599

 

Relay for Life

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

5-10 p.m.

ltaylor.relay@gmail.com

 

Saturday, Oct. 8

Pumpkin Painting for Kids (Adult Required)

Plateau AgResearch & Education Center

320 Experiment Station Rd.

1-3 p.m.

Free

931-484-0034

utgardenscrossville@utk.edu

 

Sunday, Oct. 9

Card Crafting with Louise

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$10

 

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Art & Beyond with Karen

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr.

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Thursday, Oct. 13

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Friday, Oct. 14

Crossville Annual Oktoberfest

Knights of Columbus Grounds

2892 Hwy. 70 East

11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

$6 advance, $8 at gate; children under 13 free

423-799-0229

www.crossvilleoktoberfest.com

 

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 15

Crossville Annual Oktoberfest

Knights of Columbus Grounds

2892 Hwy. 70 East

11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

$6 advance, $8 at gate; children under 13 free

423-799-0229

www.crossvilleoktoberfest.com

 

Second Annual UC Bigfoot Festival

Cumberland County Fairgrounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-6 p.m.

$5, free for kids 12 and under

 

Sevens Pine

Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

 

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Monday, Oct. 17

Container Making Class

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

9-11 a.m., or 4-6 p.m.

$20

931-484-9600

 

Thursday, Oct. 20

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Friday, Oct. 21

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Brother Maven & Blue Mother Tupelo

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$10-$20

931-484-6133

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Mixed-Media Altered Book Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

 

Saturday, Oct. 22

Crossville Cruise In

Downtown Crossville

Noon-4 p.m.

 

Centennial Park Stream/Litter Clean-Up

Centennial Park

837 Industrial Blvd.

9 a.m.-noon

931-210-3611

dennisgregg@gmail.com

 

Dirty Dancing - Free Showing

The Amphitheater

29 Division St.

6 p.m.

Free

 

Monday, Oct. 24

Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club

Crossville Housing Authority

67 Irwin St.

4:30 p.m.

931-456-9019

 

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Thursday, Oct. 27

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Friday, Oct. 28

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 29

Collin Raye

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$59

931-484-6133

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Thursday, Nov. 3

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Community Band

Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

www.cccband.net

 

Friday, Nov. 4

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Bible Journaling Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$5

931-210-5599

 

Saturday, Nov. 5

Author Day

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free

 

Thomas Pandolfi

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$10-$15

931-484-6133

 

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Space Creative w/Louise Goodman

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

$15

931-456-4910

 

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Art & Beyond with Karen

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr.

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com 

 

Thursday, Nov. 10

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Friday, Nov. 11

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Saturday, Nov. 12

Alex Miller

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$15-$25

931-484-6133

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Sunday, Nov. 13

Card Crafting with Louise

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$10

 

Songs In the Key of She

Plateau Women’s Chorus

Crosssville First United Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

3 p.m., Free

plateauwomenschorus.org

 

Thursday, Nov. 17

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Friday. Nov. 18

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Mixed-Media Altered Book Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

 

Saturday, Nov. 19

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Invasive Plant Removal

Centennial Park

837 Industrial Blvd.

8 a.m.-noon

931-210-3611

dennisgregg@gmail.com

 

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Open Mic Night

Palace Theatre

7 p.m.

72 S. Main St.

931-484-6133 for a spot

 

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Monday, Nov. 28

Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club

Crossville Housing Authority

67 Irwin St.

4:30 p.m.

931-456-9019

 

Thursday, Dec. 1

Classic Nashville Christmas

Gail Bliss and Jason Petty

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

7:30 p.m.

$25

ccplayhouse.com

931-484-5000

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Friday, Dec. 2

Friday at the Crossroads

“Winter Wonderland”

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Bible Journaling Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$5

931-210-5599

 

Saturday, Dec. 3

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Space Creative w/Louise Goodman

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

$15

931-456-4910

 

Thursday, Dec. 8

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Friday, Dec. 9

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Sunday, Dec. 11

Card Crafting with Louise

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$10

 

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Art & Beyond with Karen

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr.

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Thursday, Dec. 15

Inversion Vocal Ensemble

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

7:30 p.m.

$25

ccplayhouse.com

931-484-5000

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Community Band

Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

www.cccband.net

 

Friday, Dec. 16

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Christmas with Carrie Hassler

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$10-$20

931-484-6133

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Mixed-Media Altered Book Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

 

Saturday, Dec. 17

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Thursday, Dec. 22

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Friday, Dec. 23

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Thursday, Dec. 27

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Thursday, Dec. 29

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Friday, Dec. 30

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Thursday, March 9

 

Cumberland County Community Band

Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

www.cccband.net

 

Thursday, May 25

 

Cumberland County Community Band

Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

www.cccband.net

