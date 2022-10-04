IMG_8679.jpg

The 2nd Upper Cumberland Bigfoot Festival is set for Oct. 15 at the Cumberland County Community Complex, 1398 Livingston Rd. The event includes special guests, vendors, music and a special kids game area. There will be a free showing of “The Legend of Boggy Creek” at the Palace Theatre, 72 S. Main St., Tuesday at 6 p.m. Tickets are required. Visit EventBrite.com for moving screening tickets or to purchase advance tickets to the festival. You can also register for the 5K fun run set for 8 p.m. Oct. 14 on EventBrite.com.

 JASON B BOUR

Tuesday, Oct. 4

“The Legend of Boggy Creek” - Free Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Smorgasbord: Cool Tones - Collage

The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$25 for members, $30 for non-members

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Bling Bracelet Class

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

1 p.m.

$20, plus $13 material fee

931-484-9600

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Help Me Understand the Aging Brain

Fairfield Glade Community Church

521 Snead Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

Free

931-484-7412

 

Ewe Can Knit - Needle 

Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

937-558-8684

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Stamp Collecting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

937-499-4210

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

 

 

The Plateau Old Time 

German Band

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

Thursday, Oct. 6

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Cumberland County 

Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Friends of the Library 

Membership Meeting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Friday, Oct. 7

Friday at the Crossroads

“Harvest Festival”

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Bible Journaling Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$5

931-210-5599

 

Relay for Life

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

5-10 p.m.

ltaylor.relay@gmail.com

 

Fun & Wine Friday Reception

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m.

Free

931-707-7249

 

Joseph Creath

Social Brew

140 N Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-456-2739

 

Wine Cork Pumpkin 

Workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Saturday, Oct. 8

Pumpkin Painting for Kids (Adult Required)

Plateau AgResearch & 

Education Center

320 Experiment Station Rd.

1-3 p.m., Free

931-484-0034

utgardenscrossville@utk.edu

 

Erica Sunshine Lee

Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar

East 750, US-70

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0119

 

Christmas Workshop

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr.

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$30, all supplies provided

931-210-5599

facstn.com

 

Fall Maker Pop-Up Event

Roane State Community College

2567 Cook Rd.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

931-456-9880

 

Wine & Paint

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd.

11 a.m.-1 p.m., or 2-4 p.m.

$40 per person

931-484-9463

 

Delnora Reed LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

931-707-0440

 

Goat Milk Soap Making Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-noon

$30

931-787-5838

 

Cruise-In Car Show 

Crab Orchard Christian Church 

217 Wheeler Ln.

Crab Orchard, TN 37723

Free admission

 

Standing Stone Day

401 E. Commercial Ave.

Monterey, TN 38574

8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free admission

931-839-2111

 

A Songwriters Circle

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Free Guitar Lessons

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Beginners: 10 a.m.

Intermediate: 10:45 a.m.

Advanced: 11:20 a.m.

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Sunday, Oct. 9

Card Crafting with Louise

Cumberland Business 

Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$10

 

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Books, Bling & Baklava

Fairfield Glade Ladies Club

Village Green Mall

126 Stonehenge Dr.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

 

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Paint Along with Sam

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$30-$35

931-707-7249

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Otterly Awesome Card Craft Workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-2 p.m.

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Fabric Pumpkin Craft

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

2 p.m.

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Books, Bling & Baklava

Fairfield Glade Ladies Club

Village Green Mall

126 Stonehenge Dr.

8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

 

Art & Beyond with Karen

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr.

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., $10

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Greeting Card Ornaments Class

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

1-4 p.m., $30

931-484-9600

 

Ewe Can Knit - Needle 

Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

937-558-8684

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

A Live Performance by 

Marie Gilvray

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

937-558-8684

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Thursday, Oct. 13

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County 

Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

Mad Science w/ Mr. Brian

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

2-3:30 p.m.

937-558-8684

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Friday, Oct. 14

Crossville Annual 

Oktoberfest

Knights of Columbus Grounds

2892 Hwy. 70 East

11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

$6 advance, $8 at gate; children under 13 free

423-799-0229

www.crossvilleoktoberfest.com

 

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 15

Crossville Annual 

Oktoberfest

Knights of Columbus Grounds

2892 Hwy. 70 East

11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

$6 advance, $8 at gate; children under 13 free

423-799-0229

www.crossvilleoktoberfest.com

 

Second Annual UC Bigfoot Festival

Cumberland County Fairgrounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-6 p.m.

$5, free for kids 12 and under

 

Upper Cumberland Mullet Contest

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

2 p.m., $10 entry fee

 

Sevens Pine

Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m., Free

 

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Introduction to Oil Painting

The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m., $35-$40

931-707-7249

 

Give Thanks Decor Class

FACS: For Art, Craft & Sports

228 Interstate Dr. #122

Noon-3 p.m.

$30, all materials provided

931-210-5599

 

Free Guitar Lessons

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Beginners: 10 a.m.

Intermediate: 10:45 a.m.

Advanced: 11:20 a.m.

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Monday, Oct. 17

Container Making Class

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

9-11 a.m., or 4-6 p.m.

$20

931-484-9600

 

Fall Greeting Card Workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

2-4 p.m., or 4-6 p.m.

$8 material fee

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Watercolor Boat Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$30, plus $10 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Fall Fest Bracelet Class

The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$70-$75

931-707-7249

 

Ewe Can Knit - Needle Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

937-558-8684

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Stamp Collecting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

937-499-4210

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Selections from “Buddy, the Buddy Holly Story”

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Thursday, Oct. 20

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Christmas Origami 

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-Noon

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

2C4N

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Friday, Oct. 21

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Brother Maven & Blue Mother Tupelo

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$10-$20

931-484-6133

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Mixed-Media Altered Book Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

 

Saturday, Oct. 22

Crossville Cruise In

Downtown Crossville

Noon-4 p.m.

 

Heritage Day

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Admission free

Visit cumberlandhorizons.com

 

Centennial Park Stream/Litter Clean-Up

Centennial Park

837 Industrial Blvd.

9 a.m.-noon

931-210-3611

dennisgregg@gmail.com

 

Dirty Dancing - Free Showing

The Amphitheater

29 Division St.

6 p.m.

Free

 

Kayley Bishop LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

931-707-0440

 

KOA Fall Fest

Crossville / I-40 KOA Holiday

6575 US-70

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

800-562-0836

 

Free Guitar Lessons

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Beginners: 10 a.m.

Intermediate: 10:45 a.m.

Advanced: 11:20 a.m.

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Sunday, Oct. 23

Crossville String Quartet Featuring Robert Moore

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

2:30-3:30 p.m.

$12-$22

931-707-0440

 

Monday, Oct. 24

Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club

Crossville Housing Authority

67 Irwin St.

4:30 p.m.

931-456-9019

 

Teen Halloween Scavenger Hunt & Costume Contest

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4-6:30 p.m.

Ages 12-18

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Medicaid & Long-Term Care Planning Workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

3:30-5 p.m.

Free

931-651-1900

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Life Drawing

The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Ewe Can Knit - Needle Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

937-558-8684

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Outfox

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Thursday, Oct. 27

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Mixed Media Mini Tiles

The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$40-$45

931-707-7249

 

Friday, Oct. 28

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Fall Festival

Pine View Elementary School

349 Daysville Rd.

5-8 p.m.

 

Book, Bling & Bake Sale

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Saturday, Oct. 29

Collin Raye

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$59

931-484-6133

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Pumpkin Growing Contest

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

10 a.m.

931-742-0299

 

Halloween Party - Late Skate

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

6 p.m.-1 a.m.

$12

931-484-0200

 

Boo On Main Street - Trick Or Treating

Main Street

4-7 p.m.

 

Book, Bling & Bake Sale

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-noon

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Free Guitar Lessons

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Beginners: 10 a.m.

Intermediate: 10:45 a.m.

Advanced: 11:20 a.m.

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Sunday, Oct. 30

Hallo-Weenie (Weenie Race)

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

2 p.m.

$5 entry fee

931-742-0299

 

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Smorgasbord: Let’s Get Our Monet On!

The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$25-$30

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Thursday, Nov. 3

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Community Band

Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

www.cccband.net

 

Friday, Nov. 4

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Bible Journaling Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$5

931-210-5599

 

People’s Choice Art Show - Opening Reception

The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m.

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Saturday, Nov. 5

Author Day

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free

 

Thomas Pandolfi

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$10-$15

931-484-6133

 

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Space Creative w/Louise Goodman

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

$15

931-456-4910

 

Veteran’s Parade

Downtown Crossville

10 a.m.-noon

 

WestWend LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

931-707-0440

 

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Paint Along with Sam Hill

The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$30-$35

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Art & Beyond with Karen

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr.

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com 

 

Thursday, Nov. 10

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Friday, Nov. 11

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Saturday, Nov. 12

Alex Miller

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$15-$25

931-484-6133

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Wine & Paint

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd.

11 a.m.-1 p.m., or 2-4 p.m.

$40 per person

931-484-9463

 

Paint Like Bob Ross

Dogwood Exchange

92 E First St.

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

$60, all supplies included

931-787-5838

 

Sunday, Nov. 13

Card Crafting with Louise

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$10

 

Songs In the Key of She

Plateau Women’s Chorus

Crosssville First United Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

3 p.m., Free

plateauwomenschorus.org

 

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Chain Maille Jewelry “Holiday Snow Bracelet”

The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$65-$70

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Thursday, Nov. 17

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Friday. Nov. 18

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Mixed-Media Altered Book Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

 

Saturday, Nov. 19

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Invasive Plant Removal

Centennial Park

837 Industrial Blvd.

8 a.m.-noon

931-210-3611

dennisgregg@gmail.com

 

The Stockings Were Hung Class

FACS: For Art, Craft & Sports

228 Interstate Dr. #122

Noon-3 p.m.

$65, all material supplied

931-210-5599

 

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Open Mic Night

Palace Theatre

7 p.m.

72 S. Main St.

931-484-6133 for a spot

 

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Monday, Nov. 28

Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club

Crossville Housing Authority

67 Irwin St.

4:30 p.m.

931-456-9019

 

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Christmas Present: Beginner’s Necklace

The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$45-$50

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Thursday, Dec. 1

Classic Nashville Christmas

Gail Bliss and Jason Petty

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

7:30 p.m.

$25

ccplayhouse.com

931-484-5000

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Friday, Dec. 2

Friday at the Crossroads

“Winter Wonderland”

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Bible Journaling Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$5

931-210-5599

 

Saturday, Dec. 3

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Space Creative w/Louise Goodman

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

$15

931-456-4910

 

Thursday, Dec. 8

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Friday, Dec. 9

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Ladies Night Out

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

4 p.m.

Admission: $20

 

Sunday, Dec. 11

Card Crafting with Louise

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$10

 

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Art & Beyond with Karen

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr.

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Thursday, Dec. 15

Inversion Vocal Ensemble

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

7:30 p.m.

$25

ccplayhouse.com

931-484-5000

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Community Band

Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

www.cccband.net

 

Friday, Dec. 16

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Christmas with Carrie Hassler

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$10-$20

931-484-6133

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Mixed-Media Altered Book Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

 

Saturday, Dec. 17

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Wine & Paint

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd.

11 a.m.-1 p.m., or 2-4 p.m.

$40 per person

931-484-9463

 

Thursday, Dec. 22

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Friday, Dec. 23

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Thursday, Dec. 27

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Thursday, Dec. 29

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Friday, Dec. 30

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Thursday, March 9

Cumberland County Community Band

Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

www.cccband.net

 

Thursday, May 25

Cumberland County Community Band

Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

www.cccband.net

