The 2nd Upper Cumberland Bigfoot Festival is set for Oct. 15 at the Cumberland County Community Complex, 1398 Livingston Rd. The event includes special guests, vendors, music and a special kids game area. There will be a free showing of “The Legend of Boggy Creek” at the Palace Theatre, 72 S. Main St., Tuesday at 6 p.m. Tickets are required. Visit EventBrite.com for moving screening tickets or to purchase advance tickets to the festival. You can also register for the 5K fun run set for 8 p.m. Oct. 14 on EventBrite.com.