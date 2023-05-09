5-12 COCCO concert.jpg

The Children of Crossville Chamber Orchestra will perform its final concert for the 2022-’23 season May 12 at 7 p.m. at the Palace Theatre.

Tuesday, May 9

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Introduction to Digital 

Photography

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-3:30 p.m.

$140-$160

931-707-7249

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Paint Along with Sam

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$30-$35

931-707-7249

 

Wednesday, May 10

32nd Hospice of Cumberland County Benefit Golf 

Tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course 

2476 Dunbar Rd.

$80 per player

Field limited to 36 foursomes

1 p.m. shotgun start

Register by April 30:

Hospice of Cumberland County

30 E. Adams St.

Crossville, TN 38555

 

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Cumberland Songwriter’s Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

 

Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Trail: Hebbertsburg Section

Crab Orchard, TN

5-mile, moderate hike

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Landers Crossroads

228 Interstate Dr. 

Or, meet St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church

7503 Peavine Rd.

7:45 a.m.

Carpool $2

931-267-2243 or

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org

 

Lynn Haines

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Thursday, May 11

Tea Banquet

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church

1461 Sparta Hwy.

Noon

Tea, lunch, butlers and Master Gardener Rhoda Hiller speaking on flowers

931-484-3461 for reservations

 

Did Someone Say Bears?!

Outdoor Classroom Session

Obed River Park

24 Obed River Park Dr.

Noon-1 p.m.

Free

931-484-5442

 

Straw Bale Gardening

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

11 a.m.

Free

931-484-6790

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

 

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Plateau Chapter Spring Picnic

Meadow Park Lake

1437 City Lake Rd.

5 p.m.

Bring side dish or dessert to share

ttachairperson68@gmail.com

931-335-9360

 

Friday, May 12

Plateau Discovery Garden Tour

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9:30-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Is Your Yard a Tennessee Smart Yard?

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

11 a.m.

Free

931-484-6790

 

Pebeo Wired Pendant Class #1

FACS

Landers Crossroads, Suite 122

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

$15

(931) 210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Shenanigans

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

COCCO Presents, “Wild About Animals”

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$12 admission, 5 and under free

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, May 13

A Mother & Son Date Night

The Old Gray at Landers Crossroads

228 Interstate Dr.

6-8 p.m.

 

Saving Ryan Cornhole 

Tournament

Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar

East 750, US-70

4 p.m.

931-337-0119

 

Steevie Steeves LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Stars & Stripes Color Run 5k

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

8-11 a.m.

$15-$35

931-484-6431

 

Mothers’ Day Tea

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$20-$35

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

A Songwriter’s Circle

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. - Beginners

10:30 a.m. - Intermediate

11:30 a.m. - Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

 

6th Annual Crawfish & Shrimp Boil

Cumberland County Fairgrounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

Noon-5 p.m.

615-388-8559

 

Daytripper

Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar

East 750, US-70

6 p.m.

931-337-0119

 

Sunday, May 14

The Agee Family

Bible Connection Ministries

4034 Peavine Rd.

10 a.m.

931-287-0163

 

Eric Gales

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

6 p.m.

$25-$45

931-484-6133

 

Plateau Chapter Hike

Soldiers Beach

Meadow Park Lake

1437 City Lake Rd.

10 a.m.

 

Monday, May 15

Cumberland County 

Commission Meeting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

6 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Tuesday, May 16

Open Mic Night

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

6 p.m.

Free

931-484-6133

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Cumberland County Library Board of Trustees Meeting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1:30 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Artists Peer Review & 

Discussion Group

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

$0-$10

931-707-7249

 

Entrelac - A New Approach

The Yarn Patch

68 N Main St.

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

$35

931-707-1255

 

Wednesday, May 17

Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Trail: Devil’s Breakfast Table

Hebbertsburg, TN

4 or 8-mile hikes

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Landers Crossroads

228 Interstate Dr.

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church

7503 Peavine Rd.

7:45 a.m.

Carpool $2

931-267-22443 or

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org

 

Creative Card Making

FACS

Landers Crossroads, Suite 122

1-3 p.m.

$5

(931) 210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Stamp Collecting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

937-499-4210

 

Terri Utsey 

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

 

Jukebox Dan

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

“Deep Green” Bracelet

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1 p.m.

$60-$65

931-707-7249

 

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, May 18

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, May 19

Power of Love Tribute

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-484-6133

 

The Cumberland Outlaws

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

7-10 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

All Occasion Greeting Card Workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-noon, or 1-4 p.m.

$8

931-484-6790

 

Dan Roten Band

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Mixed Media Altered Book

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr. #122

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

 

Career Expo

Cumberland Medical Center

421 S Main St.

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

931-484-9511

 

Saturday, May 20

Strawbale Gardening and Composting

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9 a.m.-noon

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Mother Legacy LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Southern Sunrise

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

6-9 p.m.

$25

931-742-0299

 

World Bee Day - “The 

Pollinators”

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

6 p.m.

Free

931-484-6133

 

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. - Beginners

10:30 a.m. - Intermediate

11:30 a.m. - Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Jeff Allen

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Basic Socks on 2 Circular Needles

The Yarn Patch

68 N Main St.

9-11 a.m.

$40

931-707-1255

 

Sunday, May 21

The Family Sowell

Bible Baptist Church

1335 US-70

6 p.m.

931-707-5514

 

Plateau Chapter Hike

Central Spine

Fairfield Glade

10 a.m.

3711 Wilshire Heights Dr.

 

Monday, May 22

“Helmsweave” Chain Maile Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$55

931-787-5838

 

Tuesday, May 23

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Wednesday, May 24

Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Trail — Hebbertsburg Section

4-mile hike

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Landers Crossroads

228 Interstate Dr.

or meet 7:45 a.m.

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church

7503 Peavine Rd.

Carpool, $2

Text 763-742-2934

 

“Sand Dunes” Watercolor Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$35, plus $5 material fee

931-787-5838

 

The Enchanted Woods 

Clarinet Ensemble

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

Free

931-484-6790

 

Tommy Hancock

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, May 25

Cumberland County 

Community Band

Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

www.cccband.net

 

Learn to Hula Hoop w/ Che Rippinger

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

Free

931-484-6790

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, May 26

Pebeo Wired Pendant Class #2

FACS

Landers Crossroads, Suite 122

10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$15

(931) 210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Why Are Native Plants 

Important?

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

11 a.m.-noon

Free

931-484-6790

 

The Baldtwin Brothers

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Sevens Pine

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Saturday, May 27

Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. - Beginners

10:30 a.m. - Intermediate

11:30 a.m. - Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

HalintheMountains LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Sunday, May 28

Plateau Chapter Hike

Daddy’s Creek Overlook

Crab Orchard, TN

10 a.m.

Hebbertsburg Rd.

 

Monday, May 29

Melissa Ellis Band

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Wednesday, May 31

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Trail: Black Mountain

Grassy Cove

7 or 4.5-mile hike

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

Carpool, $2

Text 717-571-4120

 

Cumberland Swing Experience

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

Free

931-484-6790

 

Roland Rock

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Thursday, June 1

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Plateau Chapter Hike

Stonehenge Trail

Fairfield Glade

3.1-mile hike

Heatherhurst Golf Course

Parking Lot

421 Stonehenge Dr.

5:30 p.m.

 

Friday, June 2

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

7-8:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Rich Hardesty

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Fun Friday Art Reception

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Saturday, June 3

The Cumberland Outlaws

Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar

East 750, US-70

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0119

 

Delnora LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

Wine on the Plateau

The Square in Fairfield Glade

105 Stonehenge Dr.

2-4 p.m.

$25 in advance; $30 day of event

Tickets at The Center, Fairfield Glade First National Bank, Chestnut Hill Winery, Good Times, Peavine Wine & Spirits or from any Fairfield Glade Rotary member

Event moves to The Center in case of rain

facebook.com/WineOnThePlateau

 

Write Away - Author Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-484-6790

nancy.lyn@hotmail.com

 

Into Lace on a Rigid Heddle

The Yarn Patch

68 N Main St.

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$45

931-707-1255

 

Jazz Night

The Beef & Barrel Restaurant & Lounge

1112 West Ave.

6-8 p.m.

931-456-9211

 

Monday, June 5

Foxfire Newgrass

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, June 6

Fair Isle Knitting for Beginners

The Yarn Patch

68 N Main St.

10:30 a.m.-noon

$45

931-707-1255

 

Smorgasbord Class: Coffee Filter Flowers

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$25-$30

931-707-7249

 

Wednesday, June 8

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, June 8

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Children’s Summer Art Class

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-2:30 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Friday, June 9

Annual United Fund Variety Show

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$15

931-484-6133

 

“Sea Turtle” Oil Painting Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

5-8 p.m.

$50, plus $10 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Saturday, June 10

Tennessee Smart Yards

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9:30-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Art in the Park

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Rock Painting for Kids

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Children must be accompanied by adult

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Sunday, June 11

Art in the Park

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Monday, June 12

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

California Dreamin’

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, June 13

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Obed River Aquatic Survey

Outdoor Classroom Session

Obed River Park

24 Obed River Park Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

Free

931-484-5442

 

Wednesday, June 14

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, June 15

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Children’s Summer Art Class

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-2:30 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Friday, June 16

Country Hoedown Under the Stars

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

6-9 p.m.

$40

931-742-0299

 

Pottery 101

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

$85-$95

931-707-7249

 

Saturday, June 17

Cruisin’ into Summer

The Square at Fairfield Glade

12:30-3:30 p.m.

Free admission; free to enter vehicles

plateaucorvetteclub.com

931-484-3722

 

Backyard Birding for Beginners

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Monday, June 19

Trent James Band

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, June 20

Artist Peer Review and Discussion Group

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

$0-$10

931-707-7249

 

Wednesday, June 21

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, June 22

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Children’s Summer Art Class

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-2:30 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Friday, June 23

Matt Rogers

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Saturday, June 24

Daylily Tea

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$20-$35

Pre-registration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Forever Abbey Road

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$20-$25

931-484-6133

 

The Heels LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Monday, June 26

Soul Soup

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Wednesday, June 28

Life Drawing

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5

931-707-7249

 

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, June 29

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Children’s Summer Art Class

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-2:30 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Saturday, July 1

The Young Fables LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Authentic Unlimited

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Monday, July 3

Carrie Hassler

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Wednesday, July 5

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, July 6

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, July 7

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

7:30-9 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Monday, July 10

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Top Tier Band

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, July 11

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Wednesday, July 12

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, July 13

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, July 14

Plateau Discovery Garden Tour

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9:30-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Saturday, July 15

Pollinator Walk & Talk

Outdoor Classroom Session

Obed River Park

24 Obed River Park Dr.

9-11 a.m.

Free

931-484-5442

 

Domine, A Pink Floyd Tribute

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$20-$25

931-484-6133

 

Monday, July 17

Native Plants and Erosion Control

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Soulfissh

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Wednesday, July 19

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, July 20

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Saturday, July 22

Comedian/Moonshiner Killer Beaz

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

6:30 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Quartet/Table Loom Basics

The Yarn Patch

68 N Main St.

10 a.m.-noon

$45

931-707-1255

 

Monday, July 24

Double Shotz

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, July 25

Leigh Nash LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6:30-8:30 p.m.

$23

931-707-0440

 

Wednesday, July 26

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, July 27

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, July 28

Rich Hardesty

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Saturday, July 29

Seed Saving and Seed Swap

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Pre-registration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Sunday, July 30

The Whisnants

First Baptist Church

130 Towne Centre Dr.

4 p.m.

931-484-6927

 

Monday, July 31

Second Wind Knox

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Butterflies and Caterpillars

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, Aug. 3

Sustainable Landscape Design for Pollinators

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Aug. 4

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

7-8:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Saturday, Aug. 5

Fall Vegetable Gardening

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Monday, Aug. 7

Harvesting Herbs and Making Herbal Gifts

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

2-3 p.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Mt. LeConte Jug Band

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Aug. 8

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, Aug. 10

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Saturday, Aug. 12

17th Annual Pitchin’ for Caleb Cornhole Tournament

Benefit for Tennessee Hemophilia and Bleeding Disorders Foundation

Centennial Park

837 Industrial Blvd. 

9 a.m. check in. 

$30 

kelleywood@citlink.net or 931-261-44446

 

Monday, Aug. 14

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Jake Hoot

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, Aug. 17

Chrysanthemum: Queen of Fall Flowers

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Monday, Aug. 21

Run for Cover

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, Aug. 24

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, August 25

An Evening w/ Gene Watson

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$43-$53

931-484-6133

 

Monday, Aug. 28

Carrie Hassler

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Fall Gardener’s Festival

Plateau AgResearch and Education Center

320 Experiment Station Rd.

8 a.m.

931-484-0034

jburns35@tennessee.edu

 

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, Aug. 31

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Sept. 1

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

6:30-8 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Saturday, Sept. 2

Rich Hardesty

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Monday, Sept. 4

Soul Soup

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Saturday, Sept. 9

Herb Tea

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$20-$35

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Monday, Sept. 11

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Sept. 12

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Friday, Sept. 15

16th Annual Lunch on the Lawn

Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cumberland County Courthouse Lawn

931-484-4565 

www.cchabitatforhumanity.com

 

Plateau Discovery Garden Tour

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9:30-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

The Cumberland Outlaws

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

7-10 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Monday, Sept. 18

Invasive Plants on the Plateau

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Wednesday, Sept. 19

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Wednesday, Sept. 26

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, Sept. 28

Tree Identification

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11:30 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Saturday, Sept. 30

Cloth Pumpkins Class

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9 a.m.-noon

$12

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Friday, Oct. 6

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

6-7:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Saturday, Oct. 7

Houseplants

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Monday, Oct. 9

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Oct. 10

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Saturday, Oct. 14

So, You Want a Greenhouse?

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Pumpkin Painting for Kids

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

1-3 p.m.

Pre-registration required

Children must be accompanied by adult

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Friday, Oct. 27

Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Sunday, Oct. 29

The Kramers

First Baptist Church

130 Towne Centre Dr.

4 p.m.

931-484-6927

 

Friday, Nov. 3

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

5-6:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Monday, Nov. 13

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Nov. 14

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Friday, Dec. 1

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

4-5:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Monday, Dec. 11

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Dec. 12

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

