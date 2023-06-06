Visitors to the 2022 Art in the Park look through a selection of scenic photographic prints offered for sale by a local artist. The 2023 event is set Saturday, June 10, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, June 11, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Plateau Creative Arts Center, 451 Lakeview Dr. in Fairfield Glade. This event features creations from talented artists, with musical entertainment and food vendors.