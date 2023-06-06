Tuesday, June 6
Fair Isle Knitting
for Beginners
The Yarn Patch
68 N. Main St.
10:30 a.m.-noon
$45
931-707-1255
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Teen Summer Reading Kick-Off
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4-6 p.m.
931-484-6790
Summer Skate Camp
Skate City Crossville
204 Woodmere Mall
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
$100
931-484-0200
The Bicho Brothers
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Moana movie showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
2 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Smorgasbord Class:
Coffee Filter Flowers
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
$25-$30
931-707-7249
Nature Scavenger Hunt
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
9 a.m., Free
931-484-6138
Close Encounters
with the Birds of Prey
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
Noon
Free
931-484-6138
Bigfoot & Other
Cryptids of Tennessee
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
3 p.m.
$5
931-484-6138
Wednesday, June 7
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd.
and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
or until sellout
Von Musick
The Beef and Barrel
Restaurant & Lounge
1112 West Ave.
5:30-8:30 p.m.
931-456-9211
Stamp Collecting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
937-499-4210
Summer Skate Camp
Skate City Crossville
204 Woodmere Mall
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
$100
931-484-0200
TTA Chapter Hike - Fall Creek Falls State Park
Prater Place Trail
Spencer, TN
Carpool leaves 7:30 a.m. from Central Baptist Church (1346 S. Main St.)
$5
931-267-2243
Close Encounters
with the Birds of Prey
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
9:30 a.m.
Free
931-484-6138
Color with a Ranger
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
Noon
Free
931-484-6138
Evening Canoe/Kayak Float
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
3 p.m.
$5
931-484-6138
Thursday, June 8
Steep Creek
The Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Bright Star Touring Theatre - Aesop’s Fables
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
2 p.m.
931-484-6790
Teen Breakout Room
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4:30-5:45 p.m.
931-484-6790
Summer Skate Camp
Skate City Crossville
204 Woodmere Mall
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
$100
931-484-0200
Highway 96 Musical
Road Trip
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$20-$25
931-484-6133
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Children’s Summer Art Class
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-2:30 p.m.
931-707-7249
Those Ol’ CC Boys
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
1 p.m.
Free
931-484-6138
Creek Crawl
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
3 p.m.
Free
931-484-6138
Friday, June 9
Annual United Fund Variety Show
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$15
931-484-6133
Drew Robbins
Social Brew
140 N Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-456-2739
Paper Mache Lamb Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
$50
931-787-5838
Science Fridays w/ Mr. Brian
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon-1:30 p.m.
Ages 7-10
931-484-6790
Summer Skate Camp
Skate City Crossville
204 Woodmere Mall
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
$100
931-484-0200
Sea Turtle oil painting class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
5-8 p.m.
$50, plus $10 material fee
931-787-5838
Snakes, Turtles & More
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
11 a.m.
Free
931-484-6138
Close Encounters with
the Birds of Prey
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
2 p.m.
Free
931-484-6138
Bigfoot & Other
Cryptids of Tennessee
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
5 p.m.
$5
931-484-6138
Saturday, June 10
Tennessee Smart Yards
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9:30-11 a.m.
Preregistration required
931-484-0034
Pride on the
Courthouse Lawn
Cumberland County Clerk
1760 S Main St.
Noon-4 p.m.
931-484-6442
Paint Like Bob Ross
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
$60
931-787-5838
A Songwriter’s Circle
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. - Beginners
10:30 a.m. - Intermediate
11:30 a.m. - Advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Kids Fishing Derby
Meadow Park Lake
1437 City Lake Rd.
7 a.m., Free
Kids aged 4-16
931-788-2034
www.crossvilleleisureservices.com
Art in the Park
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
931-707-7249
Rock Painting for Kids
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-noon
Children must be accompanied by adult
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Walk in the Woods
Kirkstone Trail
11:30 a.m.
404-790-3945
Early Bird Canoe Float
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
9:30 a.m.
$5
931-484-6138
The Geology of Cumberland Mountain
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
3 p.m., Free
931-484-6138
Sunday, June 11
Art in the Park
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
931-707-7249
Historical Hike/Tour
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
Noon
Free
931-484-6138
Reading in the Sunset
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
5 p.m.
Free
931-484-6138
Monday, June 12
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Masquerade - $5
Fundraising Sale
Cumberland Medical Center
421 S Main St.
7 a.m.-4 p.m.
931-484-9511
Craft Mondays w/ Miss Patty
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1 p.m., or 2 p.m.
Up to 6 years old
931-484-6790
Science Mondays w/ Mr. Brian
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-1:45 p.m., or 2-2:45 p.m.
Ages 7-11
931-484-6790
Board Game Night
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4:30-6:30 p.m.
Free
931-484-6790
California Dreamin’
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, June 13
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Artists Peer Review
& Discussion Group
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
$0-$10
931-707-7249
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Making Tote Bags/
String Backpacks
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4-6 p.m.
Ages 12-18
931-484-6790
Techniques with
Alcohol Inks
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
$35
931-787-5838
Shenanigans
Lake Tansi
Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Obed River Aquatic Survey
Outdoor Classroom Session
Obed River Park
24 Obed River Park Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
Free
931-484-5442
Raiders of the Lost Ark - Movie Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Wednesday, June 14
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd.
and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
or until sellout
Basic Stained Glass -
4 Session Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
9 a.m.-noon
$125
931-787-5838
TTA Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail:
Devil’s Racetrack
Caryville, TN
Carpool leaves 7:30 a.m. from Landers Crossroads (228 Interstate Dr.)
$8
931-267-2243
Thursday, June 15
Desert Honey
The Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Barn Watercolor Workshop - 3 Day Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$105, plus $20 material fee
931-787-5838
The Crankie Ladies
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
2 p.m.
931-484-6790
Foreign Exchange Program
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4:30-6 p.m.
931-484-6790
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Children’s Summer Art Class
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-2:30 p.m.
931-707-7249
Friday, June 16
Country Hoedown Under the Stars
Dirty Girl’s Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
6-9 p.m.
$40
931-742-0299
Wire Wrapped Beaded Bracelet
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr. #122
10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
$25
931-210-5599
Mixed Media Altered Book Gathering
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr. #122
1-3 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Quill Frame - Advanced Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$40
931-787-5838
“Sand Dunes” Watercolor Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
5:30-8:30 p.m.
$35, plus $5 material fee
931-787-5838
Welcome to Medicare Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.-noon
877-801-0044
Temp-Tilted
Social Brew
140 N Main St.
7 p.m.
931-456-2739
Pottery 101
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
$85-$95
931-707-7249
Saturday, June 17
Cruisin’ into Summer
The Square at Fairfield Glade
12:30-3:30 p.m.
Free admission; free to enter vehicles
931-484-3722
Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. Beginners
10:30 a.m. Intermediate
11:30 a.m. Advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Homeschool Resource Fair
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-3 p.m.
931-484-6790
Basic Stained Glass - 4 Session Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
9 a.m.-noon
$125
931-787-5838
Jurassic Park - Movie Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
Backyard Birding for Beginners
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
TTA Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail: Black Mountain
Crab Orchard, TN
Carpool leaves 7:30 a.m. from Central Baptist Church (1346 S. Main St.)
$1
931-267-2243
ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org
Walk in the Woods
Windsor Bluff Overlook
11:30 a.m.
404-790-3945
Monday, June 19
Trent James Band
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Basic Stained Glass - 4 Session Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
9 a.m.-noon
$125
931-787-5838
Tuesday, June 20
Artist Peer Review and Discussion Group
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
$0-$10
931-707-7249
“Garden Buzz” Pollinator Event
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
Noon-2 p.m.
Free
931-484-0034
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Cumberland County Commission Meeting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
6 p.m.
931-484-6790
O Brother, Where Art Thou? - Movie Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Four on the Floor
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Wednesday, June 21
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Jukebox Dan
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
Relay for Life Fundraisers
Boyd Family Eyecare
3309 Miller Ave.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
There will be a sale on sunglasses and giveaway, food trucks, drawings, hair tinsel and an ice cream sundae bar. Orders will be taken for Relay for Life T-shirts, and more.
Thursday, June 22
Run Katie Run
The Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Barn Watercolor Workshop - 3 Day Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$105, plus $20 material fee
931-787-5838
Captain Tom Mason & Sage O’ Silver
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
2 p.m.
931-484-6790
Teen Trivia Night
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4-6 p.m.
931-484-6790
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Children’s Summer Art Class
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-2:30 p.m.
931-707-7249
Friday, June 23
Matt Rogers
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Run for Cover
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
7-10 p.m.
931-788-6717
“Ripples” Chain Maile Bracelet Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$50
931-787-5838
Polymer Clay Fox Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
5-8 p.m.
$25
931-787-5838
Traveling Science Show
Thunderbird Recreational Center
107 Deer Run Circle
7-9 p.m.
931-788-6282
Shazam! - Movie Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Saturday, June 24
Daylily Tea
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$20-$35
Pre-registration required
931-879-8980
TN Promise Saturday
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Free
931-484-6138
Goat Soap Making Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$30
931-787-5838
Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. - Beginners
10:30 a.m. - Intermediate
11:30 a.m. - Advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
Main St.
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
850-261-9756
Forever Abbey Road
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$20-$25
931-484-6133
The Heels LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Walk in the Woods
Woodlawn Loop
Crossville, TN
11:30 a.m.
404-790-3945
Monday, June 26
Soul Soup
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Craft Mondays w/ Miss Patty
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1 p.m., or 2 p.m.
Up to 6 years old
931-484-6790
Science Mondays w/ Mr. Brian
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-1:45 p.m., or 2-2:45 p.m.
Ages 7-11
931-484-6790
Moroccan Lanterns
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4-6 p.m.
Ages 12-18
931-484-6790
Tuesday, June 27
Misery - Movie Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Kinfolk
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Wednesday, June 28
Life Drawing
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$5
931-707-7249
Lynn Haines
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - The Musical
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
931-484-6790
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
TTA Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail: Obed Segment
Wartburg, TN
Leave 7:30 a.m. from Landers Crossroads (228 Interstate Dr.)
$5
931-267-2243
ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org
Thursday, June 29
Blue Mother Tupelo
The Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
BBQ Lunch Plate
Delivery 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Boyd Family Eyecare will deliver lunch platters that include a pulled pork barbecue sandwich, bake beans, bag of chips and homemade dessert to local offices. Proceeds benefit Cumberland County Relay for Life
$8 cash, check or Venmo
Email orders to optical@boydeye.com or call 931-484-4861
Barn Watercolor Workshop - 3 Day Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$105, plus $20 material fee
931-787-5838
“3 Days in a Haze” Book Launch
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6 p.m.
Free
931-707-0440
Animalogy: Come See Live Animals
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
2 p.m.
931-484-6790
Sand Art w/ Mr. Brian
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4-6 p.m.
Ages 12-18
931-484-6790
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Children’s Summer Art Class
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-2:30 p.m.
931-707-7249
Friday, June 30
Mamma Mia! - Movie Showing
The Amp
29 Division St.
7 p.m.
Free
Southern Sunrise
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
7-10 p.m.
931-788-6717
Saturday, July 1
Fairfield Glade Crafters
Holiday Show
Village Green Mall
126 Stonehenge Dr.
8 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Young Fables LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Authentic Unlimited
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
931-484-6133
Monday, July 3
Carrie Hassler
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, July 4
Shattered
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Wednesday, July 5
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, July 6
The Humanaires
The Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Veterans’ Gala
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
6-9 p.m.
Open to all veterans and active duty military
Business casual/military uniform
Live music featuring Phil Ciancio
Dinner by Willow Catering
$20 per person
RSVP by June 30
Friday, July 7
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
7:30-9 p.m.
Free
A Few Good Men - Movie Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Monday, July 10
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Top Tier Band
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, July 11
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
The Shaydes
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Wednesday, July 12
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, July 13
David Newbould
The Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, July 14
Plateau Discovery Garden Tour
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9:30-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-879-8980
Sweet Baby James, America’s #1 James Taylor Tribute
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$30
931-484-6133
Saturday, July 15
Pollinator Walk & Talk
Outdoor Classroom Session
Obed River Park
24 Obed River Park Dr.
9-11 a.m.
Free
931-484-5442
Kayley Bishop LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Domine, A Pink Floyd Tribute
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$20-$25
931-484-6133
Monday, July 17
Native Plants and Erosion Control
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-879-8980
Summer Skate Camp
Skate City Crossville
204 Woodmere Mall
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
$100
931-484-0200
Soulfissh
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, July 18
Lily Bethke
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Summer Skate Camp
Skate City Crossville
204 Woodmere Mall
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
$100
931-484-0200
Wednesday, July 19
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, July 20
The Borrowed Mules
The Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Summer Skate Camp
Skate City Crossville
204 Woodmere Mall
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
$100
931-484-0200
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, July 21
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby - Movie Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Summer Skate Camp
Skate City Crossville
204 Woodmere Mall
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
$100
931-484-0200
Saturday, July 22
Comedian/Moonshiner Killer Beaz
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
6:30 p.m.
931-484-6133
Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
Main St.
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
850-261-9756
Quartet/Table Loom Basics
The Yarn Patch
68 N. Main St.
10 a.m.-noon
$45
931-707-1255
Monday, July 24
Double Shotz
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, July 25
Leigh Nash LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6:30-8:30 p.m.
$23
931-707-0440
Dan Roten Band
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
The Muppet Movie - Movie Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Wednesday, July 26
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, July 27
Tanner Hillis
The Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, July 28
Rich Hardesty
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
Grease - Movie Showing
The Amp
29 Division St.
7 p.m.
Free
Saturday, July 29
Seed Saving and Seed Swap
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-noon
Pre-registration required
931-879-8980
Herrick LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Sunday, July 30
The Whisnants
First Baptist Church
130 Towne Centre Dr.
4 p.m.
931-484-6927
Cellist Robert Moore and Friends
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
2:30 p.m.
$20
931-484-6133
Monday, July 31
Second Wind Knox
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Butterflies and Caterpillars
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-879-8980
Jason Lee McKiney Band
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
The Truman Show - Movie Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, Aug. 3
Sustainable Landscape Design for Pollinators
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, Aug. 4
Back to School
Friday at the Crossroads
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
7-8:30 p.m.
Free
Saturday, Aug. 5
Fall Vegetable Gardening
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Gun & Knife Show
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
$0-$5
931-484-6431
The Ultimate Oldies Rock N Roll Show
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$25
931-484-6133
Sunday, Aug. 6
Gun & Knife Show
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Free
931-484-6431
Monday, Aug. 7
Harvesting Herbs and Making Herbal Gifts
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
2-3 p.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Mt. LeConte Jug Band
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, Aug. 8
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Split Decision
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Peanut Butter Falcon - Movie Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, Aug. 10
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, Aug. 11
Elvis - Movie Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Saturday, Aug. 12
17th Annual Pitchin’ for Caleb Cornhole Tournament
Benefit for Tennessee Hemophilia and Bleeding Disorders Foundation
Centennial Park
837 Industrial Blvd.
9 a.m. check in.
$30
kelleywood@citlink.net or 931-261-4446
Amanda Pruitt LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Sunday, Aug. 13
The Gibson Brothers
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
931-484-6133
Monday, Aug. 14
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Four On The Floor
Cumberland County Fair Grounds
1398 Livingston Rd.
7:30 p.m.
931-484-9454
Jake Hoot
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Good Will Hunting - Movie Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Chris Hennessee
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, Aug. 17
Chrysanthemum: Queen of Fall Flowers
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-noon
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, Aug. 18
Nacho Libre - Movie Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Monday, Aug. 21
Run for Cover
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, Aug. 22
The Expendables 3 - Movie Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Soul Soup
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Wednesday, Aug. 23
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, Aug. 24
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, August 25
An Evening w/ Gene Watson
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$43-$53
931-484-6133
Saturday, Aug. 26
American Graffiti - Movie Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
Main St.
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
850-261-9756
Monday, Aug. 28
Carrie Hassler
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Fall Gardener’s Festival
Plateau AgResearch and Education Center
320 Experiment Station Rd.
8 a.m.
931-484-0034
California Dreamin’
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Smokey and the Bandit - Movie Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Wednesday, Aug. 30
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, Aug. 31
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, Sept. 1
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
6:30-8 p.m.
Free
Saturday, Sept. 2
Rich Hardesty
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
Monday, Sept. 4
Soul Soup
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, Sept. 5
Smokey and the Bandit II - Movie Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Country Gold
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Friday, Sept. 8
Hannah Montana: The Movie - Movie Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Saturday, Sept. 9
Herb Tea
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$20-$35
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Monday, Sept. 11
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Sept. 12
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Truly Clueless
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Smokey and the Bandit Part 3 - Movie Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Friday, Sept. 15
16th Annual Lunch on the Lawn
Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Cumberland County Courthouse Lawn
931-484-4565
Plateau Discovery Garden Tour
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9:30-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
The Cumberland Outlaws
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
7-10 p.m.
931-337-0531
Saturday, Sept. 16
The Magi LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Monday, Sept. 18
Invasive Plants on the Plateau
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Wednesday, Sept. 19
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Caleb & Leann
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Saturday, Sept. 23
Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
Main St.
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
850-261-9756
Wednesday, Sept. 26
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Zone Status
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Thursday, Sept. 28
Tree Identification
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11:30 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Saturday, Sept. 30
Cloth Pumpkins Class
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9 a.m.-noon
$12
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Friday, Oct. 6
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
6-7:30 p.m.
Free
Saturday, Oct. 7
Houseplants
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-noon
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Monday, Oct. 9
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Oct. 10
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Saturday, Oct. 14
So, You Want a Greenhouse?
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Three Times A Lady LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Pumpkin Painting for Kids
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
1-3 p.m.
Pre-registration required
Children must be accompanied by adult
931-484-0034
Friday, Oct. 27
Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Saturday, Oct. 28
Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
Main St.
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
850-261-9756
Sunday, Oct. 29
The Kramers
First Baptist Church
130 Towne Centre Dr.
4 p.m.
931-484-6927
Friday, Nov. 3
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
5-6:30 p.m.
Free
Monday, Nov. 13
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Nov. 14
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Friday, Dec. 1
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
4-5:30 p.m.
Free
Monday, Dec. 11
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Dec. 12
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
