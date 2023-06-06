IMG_6196.jpg

Visitors to the 2022 Art in the Park look through a selection of scenic photographic prints offered for sale by a local artist. The 2023 event is set Saturday, June 10, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, June 11, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Plateau Creative Arts Center, 451 Lakeview Dr. in Fairfield Glade. This event features creations from talented artists, with musical entertainment and food vendors.

 JASON B BOUR

Tuesday, June 6

Fair Isle Knitting 

for Beginners

The Yarn Patch

68 N. Main St.

10:30 a.m.-noon

$45

931-707-1255

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Teen Summer Reading Kick-Off

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4-6 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Summer Skate Camp

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

$100

931-484-0200

 

The Bicho Brothers

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Moana movie showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

2 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Smorgasbord Class: 

Coffee Filter Flowers

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$25-$30

931-707-7249

 

Nature Scavenger Hunt

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

9 a.m., Free

931-484-6138

 

Close Encounters 

with the Birds of Prey

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

Noon

Free

931-484-6138

 

Bigfoot & Other 

Cryptids of Tennessee

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

3 p.m.

$5

931-484-6138

 

Wednesday, June 7

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. 

and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 

or until sellout

Von Musick

The Beef and Barrel 

Restaurant & Lounge

1112 West Ave.

5:30-8:30 p.m.

931-456-9211

 

Stamp Collecting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

937-499-4210

 

Summer Skate Camp

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

$100

931-484-0200

 

TTA Chapter Hike - Fall Creek Falls State Park

Prater Place Trail

Spencer, TN

Carpool leaves 7:30 a.m. from Central Baptist Church (1346 S. Main St.)

$5

931-267-2243

 

Close Encounters 

with the Birds of Prey

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

9:30 a.m.

Free

931-484-6138

 

Color with a Ranger

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

Noon

Free

931-484-6138

Evening Canoe/Kayak Float

Cumberland Mountain

State Park

24 Office Dr.

3 p.m.

$5

931-484-6138

 

Thursday, June 8

Steep Creek

The Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Bright Star Touring Theatre - Aesop’s Fables

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

2 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Teen Breakout Room

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4:30-5:45 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Summer Skate Camp

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

$100

931-484-0200

 

Highway 96 Musical 

Road Trip

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$20-$25

931-484-6133

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Children’s Summer Art Class

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-2:30 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Those Ol’ CC Boys

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

1 p.m.

Free

931-484-6138

 

Creek Crawl

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

3 p.m.

Free

931-484-6138

 

Friday, June 9

Annual United Fund Variety Show

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$15

931-484-6133

Drew Robbins

Social Brew

140 N Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-456-2739

 

Paper Mache Lamb Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

$50

931-787-5838

 

Science Fridays w/ Mr. Brian

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon-1:30 p.m.

Ages 7-10

931-484-6790

 

Summer Skate Camp

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

$100

931-484-0200

 

Sea Turtle oil painting class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

5-8 p.m.

$50, plus $10 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Snakes, Turtles & More

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

11 a.m.

Free

931-484-6138

 

Close Encounters with 

the Birds of Prey

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

2 p.m.

Free

931-484-6138

 

Bigfoot & Other 

Cryptids of Tennessee

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

5 p.m.

$5

931-484-6138

 

Saturday, June 10

Tennessee Smart Yards

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9:30-11 a.m.

Preregistration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Pride on the 

Courthouse Lawn

Cumberland County Clerk

1760 S Main St.

Noon-4 p.m.

931-484-6442

 

Paint Like Bob Ross

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

$60

931-787-5838

 

A Songwriter’s Circle

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. - Beginners

10:30 a.m. - Intermediate

11:30 a.m. - Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Kids Fishing Derby

Meadow Park Lake

1437 City Lake Rd.

7 a.m., Free

Kids aged 4-16

931-788-2034

www.crossvilleleisureservices.com

 

Art in the Park

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Rock Painting for Kids

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Children must be accompanied by adult

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Walk in the Woods

Kirkstone Trail

11:30 a.m.

404-790-3945

plateaulocalwalks@yahoo.com

 

Early Bird Canoe Float

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

9:30 a.m.

$5

931-484-6138

 

The Geology of Cumberland Mountain

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

3 p.m., Free

931-484-6138

Sunday, June 11

Art in the Park

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Historical Hike/Tour

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

Noon

Free

931-484-6138

 

Reading in the Sunset

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

5 p.m.

Free

931-484-6138

 

Monday, June 12

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Masquerade - $5 

Fundraising Sale

Cumberland Medical Center

421 S Main St.

7 a.m.-4 p.m.

931-484-9511

 

Craft Mondays w/ Miss Patty

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1 p.m., or 2 p.m.

Up to 6 years old

931-484-6790

 

Science Mondays w/ Mr. Brian

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-1:45 p.m., or 2-2:45 p.m.

Ages 7-11

931-484-6790

 

Board Game Night

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4:30-6:30 p.m.

Free

931-484-6790

 

California Dreamin’

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

Tuesday, June 13

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Artists Peer Review

& Discussion Group

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

$0-$10

931-707-7249

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Making Tote Bags/

String Backpacks

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4-6 p.m.

Ages 12-18

931-484-6790

 

Techniques with 

Alcohol Inks

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

$35

931-787-5838

 

Shenanigans

Lake Tansi 

Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Obed River Aquatic Survey

Outdoor Classroom Session

Obed River Park

24 Obed River Park Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

Free

931-484-5442

 

Raiders of the Lost Ark - Movie Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

Wednesday, June 14

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. 

and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 

or until sellout

 

Basic Stained Glass - 

4 Session Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

9 a.m.-noon

$125

931-787-5838

 

TTA Chapter Hike 

Cumberland Trail: 

Devil’s Racetrack

Caryville, TN

Carpool leaves 7:30 a.m. from Landers Crossroads (228 Interstate Dr.)

$8

931-267-2243

 

Thursday, June 15

Desert Honey

The Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Barn Watercolor Workshop - 3 Day Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$105, plus $20 material fee

931-787-5838

 

The Crankie Ladies

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

2 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Foreign Exchange Program

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4:30-6 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Children’s Summer Art Class

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-2:30 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Friday, June 16

Country Hoedown Under the Stars

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

6-9 p.m.

$40

931-742-0299

 

Wire Wrapped Beaded Bracelet

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr. #122

10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

$25

931-210-5599

 

Mixed Media Altered Book Gathering

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr. #122

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

 

Quill Frame - Advanced Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$40

931-787-5838

 

“Sand Dunes” Watercolor Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

5:30-8:30 p.m.

$35, plus $5 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Welcome to Medicare Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-noon

877-801-0044

 

Temp-Tilted

Social Brew

140 N Main St.

7 p.m.

931-456-2739

 

Pottery 101

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

$85-$95

931-707-7249

 

Saturday, June 17

Cruisin’ into Summer

The Square at Fairfield Glade

12:30-3:30 p.m.

Free admission; free to enter vehicles

plateaucorvetteclub.com

931-484-3722

 

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. Beginners

10:30 a.m. Intermediate

11:30 a.m. Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Homeschool Resource Fair

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-3 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Basic Stained Glass - 4 Session Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

9 a.m.-noon

$125

931-787-5838

 

Jurassic Park - Movie Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Backyard Birding for Beginners

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

TTA Chapter Hike

Cumberland Trail: Black Mountain

Crab Orchard, TN

Carpool leaves 7:30 a.m. from Central Baptist Church (1346 S. Main St.)

$1

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org

 

Walk in the Woods

Windsor Bluff Overlook

11:30 a.m.

404-790-3945

plateaulocalwalks@yahoo.com

 

Monday, June 19

Trent James Band

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Basic Stained Glass - 4 Session Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

9 a.m.-noon

$125

931-787-5838

 

Tuesday, June 20

Artist Peer Review and Discussion Group

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

$0-$10

931-707-7249

 

“Garden Buzz” Pollinator Event

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

Noon-2 p.m.

Free

931-484-0034

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Cumberland County Commission Meeting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

6 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

O Brother, Where Art Thou? - Movie Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Four on the Floor

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, June 21

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Original Creative Cards Fun Day

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr. #122

1-3 p.m.

$5

931-210-5599

 

Stamp Collecting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

937-499-4210

 

IGNITE! - Dance Performance

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

 

Basic Stained Glass - 4 Session Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

9 a.m.-noon

$125

931-787-5838

 

TTA Chapter Hike

Fall Creek Falls State Park

2009 Village Camp Rd.

Spencer, TN

Leave 7:30 a.m. from Central Baptist Church (llout

 

Jukebox Dan

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Original Creative Cards Fun Day

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr. #122

1-3 p.m.

$5

931-210-5599

 

Stamp Collecting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

937-499-4210

 

IGNITE! - Dance Performance

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

 

Basic Stained Glass - 4 Session Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

9 a.m.-noon

$125

931-787-5838

 

TTA Chapter Hike

Fall Creek Falls State Park

2009 Village Camp Rd.

Spencer, TN

Leave 7:30 a.m. from Central Baptist Church (1346 S. Main St.)

$5

931-267-2243

 

Relay for Life Fundraisers

Boyd Family Eyecare

3309 Miller Ave.

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

There will be a sale on sunglasses and giveaway, food trucks, drawings, hair tinsel and an ice cream sundae bar. Orders will be taken for Relay for Life T-shirts, and more.

 

Thursday, June 22

Run Katie Run

The Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Barn Watercolor Workshop - 3 Day Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$105, plus $20 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Captain Tom Mason & Sage O’ Silver

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

2 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Teen Trivia Night

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4-6 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Children’s Summer Art Class

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-2:30 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Friday, June 23

Matt Rogers

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Run for Cover

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

“Ripples” Chain Maile Bracelet Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$50

931-787-5838

 

Polymer Clay Fox Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

5-8 p.m.

$25

931-787-5838

 

Traveling Science Show

Thunderbird Recreational Center

107 Deer Run Circle

7-9 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Shazam! - Movie Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, June 24

Daylily Tea

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$20-$35

Pre-registration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

TN Promise Saturday

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Free

931-484-6138

kacey.king@tn.gov

 

Goat Soap Making Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$30

931-787-5838

 

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. - Beginners

10:30 a.m. - Intermediate

11:30 a.m. - Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

850-261-9756

fterdeman@gmail.com

 

Forever Abbey Road

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$20-$25

931-484-6133

 

The Heels LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Walk in the Woods

Woodlawn Loop

Crossville, TN

11:30 a.m.

404-790-3945

plateaulocalwalks@yahoo.com

 

Monday, June 26

Soul Soup

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Craft Mondays w/ Miss Patty

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1 p.m., or 2 p.m.

Up to 6 years old

931-484-6790

 

Science Mondays w/ Mr. Brian

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-1:45 p.m., or 2-2:45 p.m.

Ages 7-11

931-484-6790

 

Moroccan Lanterns

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4-6 p.m.

Ages 12-18

931-484-6790

 

Tuesday, June 27

Misery - Movie Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Kinfolk

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Wednesday, June 28

Life Drawing

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5

931-707-7249

 

Lynn Haines

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - The Musical

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

 

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

TTA Chapter Hike

Cumberland Trail: Obed Segment

Wartburg, TN

Leave 7:30 a.m. from Landers Crossroads (228 Interstate Dr.)

$5

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org

 

Thursday, June 29

Blue Mother Tupelo

The Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

BBQ Lunch Plate

Delivery 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Boyd Family Eyecare will deliver lunch platters that include a pulled pork barbecue sandwich, bake beans, bag of chips and homemade dessert to local offices. Proceeds benefit Cumberland County Relay for Life

$8 cash, check or Venmo

Email orders to optical@boydeye.com or call 931-484-4861

 

Barn Watercolor Workshop - 3 Day Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$105, plus $20 material fee

931-787-5838

 

“3 Days in a Haze” Book Launch

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6 p.m.

Free

931-707-0440

 

Animalogy: Come See Live Animals

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

2 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Sand Art w/ Mr. Brian

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4-6 p.m.

Ages 12-18

931-484-6790

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Children’s Summer Art Class

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-2:30 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Friday, June 30

Mamma Mia! - Movie Showing

The Amp

29 Division St.

7 p.m.

Free

 

Southern Sunrise

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Saturday, July 1

Fairfield Glade Crafters

Holiday Show

Village Green Mall

126 Stonehenge Dr.

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

The Young Fables LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Authentic Unlimited

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Monday, July 3

Carrie Hassler

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, July 4

Shattered

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, July 5

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, July 6

The Humanaires

The Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Veterans’ Gala

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

6-9 p.m.

Open to all veterans and active duty military

Business casual/military uniform

Live music featuring Phil Ciancio

Dinner by Willow Catering

$20 per person

RSVP by June 30

anna.grimes31@gmail.com

 

 

Friday, July 7

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

7:30-9 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

A Few Good Men - Movie Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Monday, July 10

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Top Tier Band

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, July 11

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

The Shaydes

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, July 12

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, July 13

David Newbould

The Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, July 14

Plateau Discovery Garden Tour

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9:30-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Sweet Baby James, America’s #1 James Taylor Tribute

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$30

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, July 15

Pollinator Walk & Talk

Outdoor Classroom Session

Obed River Park

24 Obed River Park Dr.

9-11 a.m.

Free

931-484-5442

 

Kayley Bishop LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Domine, A Pink Floyd Tribute

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$20-$25

931-484-6133

 

Monday, July 17

Native Plants and Erosion Control

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Summer Skate Camp

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

$100

931-484-0200

 

Soulfissh

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, July 18

Lily Bethke

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Summer Skate Camp

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

$100

931-484-0200

 

Wednesday, July 19

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, July 20

The Borrowed Mules

The Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Summer Skate Camp

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

$100

931-484-0200

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, July 21

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby - Movie Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Summer Skate Camp

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

$100

931-484-0200

 

Saturday, July 22

Comedian/Moonshiner Killer Beaz

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

6:30 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

850-261-9756

fterdeman@gmail.com

 

Quartet/Table Loom Basics

The Yarn Patch

68 N. Main St.

10 a.m.-noon

$45

931-707-1255

 

Monday, July 24

Double Shotz

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, July 25

Leigh Nash LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6:30-8:30 p.m.

$23

931-707-0440

 

Dan Roten Band

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

The Muppet Movie - Movie Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wednesday, July 26

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, July 27

Tanner Hillis

The Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, July 28

Rich Hardesty

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Grease - Movie Showing

The Amp

29 Division St.

7 p.m.

Free

 

Saturday, July 29

Seed Saving and Seed Swap

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Pre-registration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Herrick LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Sunday, July 30

The Whisnants

First Baptist Church

130 Towne Centre Dr.

4 p.m.

931-484-6927

 

Cellist Robert Moore and Friends

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

2:30 p.m.

$20

931-484-6133

 

Monday, July 31

Second Wind Knox

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Butterflies and Caterpillars

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Jason Lee McKiney Band

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

The Truman Show - Movie Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, Aug. 3

Sustainable Landscape Design for Pollinators

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Aug. 4

Back to School

Friday at the Crossroads

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

7-8:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Saturday, Aug. 5

Fall Vegetable Gardening

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Gun & Knife Show

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

$0-$5

931-484-6431

 

The Ultimate Oldies Rock N Roll Show

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$25

931-484-6133

 

Sunday, Aug. 6

Gun & Knife Show

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free

931-484-6431

 

Monday, Aug. 7

Harvesting Herbs and Making Herbal Gifts

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

2-3 p.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Mt. LeConte Jug Band

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Aug. 8

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Split Decision

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Peanut Butter Falcon - Movie Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, Aug. 10

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Aug. 11

Elvis - Movie Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Aug. 12

17th Annual Pitchin’ for Caleb Cornhole Tournament

Benefit for Tennessee Hemophilia and Bleeding Disorders Foundation

Centennial Park

837 Industrial Blvd. 

9 a.m. check in. 

$30 

kelleywood@citlink.net or 931-261-4446

 

Amanda Pruitt LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Sunday, Aug. 13

The Gibson Brothers

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Monday, Aug. 14

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Four On The Floor

Cumberland County Fair Grounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

7:30 p.m.

931-484-9454

 

Jake Hoot

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Good Will Hunting - Movie Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Chris Hennessee

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, Aug. 17

Chrysanthemum: Queen of Fall Flowers

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Aug. 18

Nacho Libre - Movie Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Monday, Aug. 21

Run for Cover

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Aug. 22

The Expendables 3 - Movie Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Soul Soup

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, Aug. 24

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, August 25

An Evening w/ Gene Watson

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$43-$53

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Aug. 26

American Graffiti - Movie Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

850-261-9756

fterdeman@gmail.com

 

Monday, Aug. 28

Carrie Hassler

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Fall Gardener’s Festival

Plateau AgResearch and Education Center

320 Experiment Station Rd.

8 a.m.

931-484-0034

jburns35@tennessee.edu

 

California Dreamin’

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Smokey and the Bandit - Movie Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, Aug. 31

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Sept. 1

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

6:30-8 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Saturday, Sept. 2

Rich Hardesty

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Monday, Sept. 4

Soul Soup

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Smokey and the Bandit II - Movie Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Country Gold

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Friday, Sept. 8

Hannah Montana: The Movie - Movie Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Sept. 9

Herb Tea

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$20-$35

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Monday, Sept. 11

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Sept. 12

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Truly Clueless

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Smokey and the Bandit Part 3 - Movie Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Friday, Sept. 15

16th Annual Lunch on the Lawn

Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cumberland County Courthouse Lawn

931-484-4565 

www.cchabitatforhumanity.com

 

Plateau Discovery Garden Tour

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9:30-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

The Cumberland Outlaws

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

7-10 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Saturday, Sept. 16

The Magi LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Monday, Sept. 18

Invasive Plants on the Plateau

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Wednesday, Sept. 19

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Caleb & Leann

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Saturday, Sept. 23

Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

850-261-9756

fterdeman@gmail.com

 

Wednesday, Sept. 26

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Zone Status

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Thursday, Sept. 28

Tree Identification

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11:30 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Saturday, Sept. 30

Cloth Pumpkins Class

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9 a.m.-noon

$12

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Friday, Oct. 6

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

6-7:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Saturday, Oct. 7

Houseplants

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Monday, Oct. 9

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Oct. 10

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Saturday, Oct. 14

So, You Want a Greenhouse?

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Three Times A Lady LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Pumpkin Painting for Kids

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

1-3 p.m.

Pre-registration required

Children must be accompanied by adult

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Friday, Oct. 27

Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Saturday, Oct. 28

Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

850-261-9756

fterdeman@gmail.com

 

Sunday, Oct. 29

The Kramers

First Baptist Church

130 Towne Centre Dr.

4 p.m.

931-484-6927

 

Friday, Nov. 3

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

5-6:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Monday, Nov. 13

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Nov. 14

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Friday, Dec. 1

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

4-5:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Monday, Dec. 11

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Dec. 12

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

Trending Video