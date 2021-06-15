You can meet some feathered friends at Cumberland Mountain State Park. Free, fun and educational sessions are held through the week at the park. Meet Petri the Barn Owl on Thursday at 4 p.m. at the patio of the park restaurant and come back to meet Bobble the Screech Owl on Saturday at 4 p.m. at the park amphitheater. Check out the events calendar to find guided hikes, arts and crafts, and other activities available at Cumberland Mountain State Park.