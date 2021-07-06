Tuesday, July 6
Caleb and Leann
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
931-788-6282
Smorgasbord Watercolor Sunflower
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-Noon
$20
931-707-7249
Cumberland County
Community Band Rehearsal
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
6 p.m.
315-559-1740 or
email board@cccband.net
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and
Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m., Free
Wednesday, July 7
Pickett State Park Hike
6.6-mile or 4-mile
Carpool from Cracker Barrel at 7:30 a.m., $6
931-267-2243 or
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Thursday, July 8
The Hoppers
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
Tickets start at $39
931-484-6133
The Humanaires
Thursdays at the Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Children’s Summer Art Class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
12:30-2:30 p.m.
Ages 6-12, Free
Pre-register
931-707-7249
Mandala Rock
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
1-4 p.m., $30
931-787-5838
Machine and Free Motion Quilting
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
$25
931-787-5838
Thread Painting
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
1-3:30 p.m.
$35
931-787-5838
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Friday, July 9
Jacob Johnson, guitar virtuoso
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
Tickets TBA
931-484-6133
Fairfield Glade Ladies
Invitational
The Crag and
The Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
$160/person
ladiesinvitational.blogspot.com
931-250-7545
Beginning Acrylic Pour
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$40 members, $45 guests
931-707-7249
Reaching Clients Online
Grow with Goodle webinar
Cumberland Business Incubator
1 p.m., Free
931-456-4910
Saturday, July 10
The Great Dictator [G]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
John Majors Practice Round
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
11 a.m. tee times
931-788-3301
Cumberland County Farmer’s Market
Corner of Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.
6:30 a.m.-Noon
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Watercolor Doodles
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$20
931-707-7249
Greenway Walk
Woodlawn Loop and Obed River Trails
Wyatt Ct. off Woodlawn Rd.
3-mile hike
9 a.m.
410-707-6107
Sunday, July 11
John Majors Practice Round
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
9 a.m. shotgun start
931-788-3301
Monday, July 12
Little Russell Band
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
5:45 p.m.
Free
931-484-3722
Tuesday, July 13
The Blues Machine
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m., Free
931-788-6282
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and
Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m., Free
Open Mic Night
The Amphitheater
29 Division St.
Free
Experimental Art Class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
5-8 p.m.
$90 members, $105 guests
931-707-7249
The Art In You Camp
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-Noon, three days
$30
931-787-5838
Wednesday, July 14
Children’s Art Camp
FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports
228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122
2-3 p.m.
Ages 5-7
$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series
931-210-5599
Cumberland County Farmer’s Market
Stonehenge Dr. and
Peavine Rd.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Big South Fork Hike
Burnt Mill Bridge
5-mile or 5.5-mile hike
Carpool from Crossville Outlet Center
7:30 a.m., $6
931-267-2243 or
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Personal Accordion File and Gift Card
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
1:30-3:30 p.m.
$25 plus $5 materials fee
931-787-5838
Thursday, July 15
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Chain Maille Summertime Bracelet
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-Noon
$6 members, $65 guests
931-707-7249
Children’s Summer Art Class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
12:30-2:30 p.m.
Ages 6-12, Free
Pre-register
931-707-7249
Travis Bigwood and the Lonesome Doves
Thursdays at the Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Veterans Pancake Breakfast
American Legion Post 163
1446 S. Main St.
8-11 a.m.
Free for veterans, $4 for guests
Friday, July 16
Art Guild Golf
Fundraiser and Auction
The Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
7:30 a.m. shotgun start
$95/person
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
931-456-5601
Fish Fryday
Cumberland Mountain
General Store
6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange
4-7 p.m.
931-863-3880
Grow With Google
Cumberland Business
Incubator
1-2 p.m., Free
931-456-4910
Saturday, July 17
Forrest Gump [PG-13]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
Stone Memorial High School
Golf Tournament
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
1 p.m. shotgun start
931-788-3301
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Cumberland County Farmer’s Market
Corner of Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.
6:30 a.m.-Noon
Greenway Walk
Woodlawn Trail
Wyatt Ct. off Woodlawn Rd.
1.5-mile hike, 9 a.m.
931-267-7668
Sparta History Tour
Carpool from Tractor Supply
9 a.m., $5
RSVP titan44@charter.ent by July 15
Monday, July 19
FoxFire NewGrass Band
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
5:45 p.m.
Free
931-484-3722
Quilting Camp for Children
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-noon
Weeklong camp
$40
931-787-5838
Tuesday, July 20
Collagraphy
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-Noon
Three-class series continues July 21 & 22
$90 members, $105 guests
931-707-7249
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and
Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m., Free
Wednesday, July 21
Tennessee Women’s Open
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
Children’s Art Camp
FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports
228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122
2-3 p.m.
Ages 8-11
$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series
931-210-5599
Cumberland County Farmer’s Market
Stonehenge Dr. and
Peavine Rd.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Head of Sequatchie Hike
6-mile or 3.5-mile hikes
Carpool from Central Baptist Church
7:30 a.m., $3
931-267-2243 or email
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Thursday, July 22
Comic Henry Cho
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
Tickets TBA
931-484-6133
The Fumblebuckers
Thursdays at the Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Children’s Summer Art Class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
12:30-2:30 p.m.
Ages 6-12, Free
Pre-register
931-707-7249
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m., Free
Friday, July 23
Always … Patsy Cline [PG]
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
Showtimes vary
through Sept. 2
$16-$30
931-484-5000
Friday Nite Cruise-In
Cumberland Mountain General Store
6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange
4-8 p.m.
931-863-3880
Watercolor 101: Blue Daisies
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$30 members, $35 guests
931-707-7249
Saturday, July 24
Crossville Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
Noon-4 p.m.
Waterfest
Meadow Park Lake
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Cumberland County
Republican Party Annual Golf Tournament
Lake Tansi Golf Course
1 p.m. Shotgun Start
Fish fry follows at 5:30 p.m.
Call 931-456-9455
Cumberland County Farmer’s Market
Corner of Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.
6:30 a.m.-Noon
Tansi Home Show
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Anti-Vaping Game Night
Chuckles
286 Chuckles Pkwy.
6-9 p.m.
Kids 11-14 admitted free, $11.95 for others
Greenway Walk
Maryetta Trail
1.7-mile
Trailhead off Sparta Hwy. by Crossville Water Treatment plant
9 a.m.
410-707-6107
Monday, July 26
Soul Fissh
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
5:45 p.m., Free
931-484-3722
Tuesday, July 27
Kinfolk
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m., Free
931-788-6282
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and
Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m., Free
Wednesday, July 28
Shootout with the Pros
The Crag at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
931-484-3799
Children’s Art Camp
FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports
228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122
2-3 p.m.
Ages 12-14
$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series
931-210-5599
Cumberland County Farmer’s Market
Stonehenge Dr. and
Peavine Rd.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Life Drawing
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$5 model fee
931-707-7249
Pickett State Park Hike
5-mile hike
Carpool from Cracker Barrel
7:30 a.m., $5
931-267-2243
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Thursday, July 29
Justin Cecil
Thursdays at the Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m., Free
Children’s Summer Art Class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
12:30-2:30 p.m.
Ages 6-12, Free
Pre-register
931-707-7249
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m., Free
Friday, July 30
Sting Ray Anthony with
Jukebox Revue
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$15-$20
931-484-6133
Rocky Top Diesel Shootout 8
Crossville Dragway
1650 Creston Rd.
10 a.m.
$20/adults, free/12 and younger
931-210-6607
Saturday, July 31
Brown Elementary School
Golf Tournament
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
1 p.m. shotgun start
931-788-3301
Rocky Top Diesel Shootout 8
Crossville Dragway
1650 Creston Rd.
9 a.m.
$20/adults, free/12 and younger
931-210-6607
Cumberland County Farmer’s Market
Corner of Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.
6:30 a.m.-Noon
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Big South Fork Hike
9-mile or 3.6-mile hikes
Carpool from Cracker Barrel
7:30 a.m., $7
931-267-2243
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Monday, Aug. 2
Melissa Ellis
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
5:45 p.m.
Free
931-484-3722
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Melissa Ellis
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
931-788-6282
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and
Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m., Free
Little Marquise Earrings
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
$20
931-707-7249
Thursday, Aug. 5
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
127 Corridor Sale
Hwy. 127
Addison, MI, to Gadsden, AL
Friday, Aug. 6
Dash in the Dark 5K
Downtown Crossville
Registration begins 6 p.m.
Race begins 8 p.m.
$25 before July 21,
$30 to race day
$15 for kids
Register at
Friday at the Crossroads
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Margarita Open
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
3 p.m. shotgun start
931-788-3301
Judged and Juried Fine Arts Show Reception
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m.
Free
127 Corridor Sale
Hwy. 127
Addison, MI, to Gadsden, AL
Saturday, Aug. 7
Movie Nights at the Grove
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
Playing with Fire
8 p.m.
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Cumberland County Farmer’s Market
Corner of Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.
6:30 a.m.-Noon
127 Corridor Sale
Hwy. 127
Addison, MI, to Gadsden, AL
Sunday, Aug. 8
127 Corridor Sale
Hwy. 127
Addison, MI, to Gadsden, AL
Monday, Aug. 9
The Jay Eric Band
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
5:45 p.m.
Free
931-484-3722
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Olds 88
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
931-788-6282
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and
Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m., Free
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Children’s Art Camp
FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports
228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122
2-3 p.m.
Ages 5-7
$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series
931-210-5599
Cumberland County Farmer’s Market
Stonehenge Dr. and
Peavine Rd.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 12
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Friday, Aug. 13
The 39 Steps [PG]
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
Showtimes vary through Sept. 30
$16-$30
931-484-5000
Adam’s Rib [NR]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
Saturday, Aug. 14
Member-Member Golf
Tournament
The Brae and The Crag
at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
Southern Sunrise
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Cumberland County Farmer’s Market
Corner of Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.
6:30 a.m.-Noon
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Carrie Hassler
The Amphitheater
29 Division St.
Free
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and
Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m., Free
Wednesday, Aug. 18
Fairfield Glade Pro Am
The Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
Children’s Art Camp
FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports
228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122
2-3 p.m.
Ages 8-11
$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series
931-210-5599
Cumberland County Farmer’s Market
Stonehenge Dr. and Peavine Rd.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 19
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m., Free
Saturday, Aug. 21
Primitive Fire Building
Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove
382 Ford Lane
1-4 p.m.
931-335-0349
United Fund Golf Tournament
Dorchester Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
Tennessee Women’s
Four-Ball Tournament
The Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Cumberland County Farmer’s Market
Corner of Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.
6:30 a.m.-Noon
Sunday, Aug. 22
Cumberland County Fair
Cumberland County Fairgrounds
1398 Livingston Rd.
Through Aug. 29
Soul Soup
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
5:45 p.m.
Free
931-484-3722
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Borrowed Mule
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
931-788-6282
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Shootout with the Pros
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
931-484-3731
Children’s Art Camp
FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports
228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122
2-3 p.m.
Ages 12-14
$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series
931-210-5599
Cumberland County Farmer’s Market
Stonehenge Dr. and Peavine Rd.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 26
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Friday, Aug. 27
Apollo 13 [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
Fish Fryday & Friday Nite Cruise-In
Cumberland Mountain General Store
6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange
4-7 p.m.
931-863-3880
Saturday, Aug. 28
Crossville Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
Noon-4 p.m.
Action Heating & Cooling Tournament
The Crag at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Monday, Aug. 30
Carrie Hassler Classic Rhythm and Blues
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
5:45 p.m.
Free
931-484-3722
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Shaydes
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
931-788-6282
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Thursday, Sept. 2
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Saturday, Sept. 4
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Monday, Sept. 6
Alter Eagles
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
5:45 p.m.
Free
931-484-3722
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Carrie Hassler
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
931-788-6282
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Thursday, Aug. 9
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Friday, Sept. 10
Little House on the Prairie The Musical [G]
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
Showtimes vary through Oct. 28
$16-$30
931-484-5000
Fish Fryday
Cumberland Mountain General Store
6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange
4-7 p.m.
931-863-3880
Saturday, Sept. 11
Fairfield Glade Lions Club
Benefit Golf Tournament
The Crag at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
$75/person
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
931-484-3441 or 786-247-1752
Southern Sunrise
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Monday, Sept. 13
Junior Golf Tennessee
District 7AAA Tourney
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
10 a.m. tee times
931-788-3301
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Dan Roten Band
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
931-788-6282
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Thursday, Sept. 16
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Friday, Sept. 17
Lunch on the Lawn
Cumberland County Courthouse
2 N. Main St.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Benefiting Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity
931-484-4565
Saturday, Sept. 18
Edible and Medicinal Plants
Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove
382 Ford Lane
1-4 p.m.
931-335-0349
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Hunting in the Hills
Bandy Creek Visitor Center
Big South Fork NRRA
10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Prime Time
The Amphitheater
29 Division St.
Free
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Thursday, Sept. 23
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Friday, Sept. 24
Fish Fryday & Friday Nite Cruise-In
Cumberland Mountain General Store
6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange
4-7 p.m.
931-863-3880
Saturday, Sept. 25
Fly-In and Open House
Crossville Memorial Airport
2409 Sparta Hwy.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
931-484-5278
Homesteads Apple Festival
Homestead Tower
96 Hwy. 68
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
$5/adults, free/10 and younger
931-210-8210
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Sunday, Sept. 26
Homesteads Apple Festival
Homestead Tower
96 Hwy. 68
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
$5/adults, free/10 and younger
931-210-8210
Fly-In and Open House
Crossville Memorial Airport
2409 Sparta Hwy.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
931-484-5278
Southern Stars Symphonic Brass
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
3 p.m.
$22
931-484-6939
Monday, Sept. 27
Knoxville Chapter Pro Am
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
8 a.m.-2 p.m. tee times
931-788-3301
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Heart & Soul
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
931-788-6282
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Shootout with the Pros
The Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
931-484-3799
Thursday, Sept. 30
CC Cancer Rally
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
1 p.m. shotgun start
931-788-3301
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Saturday, Oct. 2
A Taste of the Brews
Craft Beer Festival
Cumberland Mountain General Store
6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange
Noon
$15
931-863-3880
Movie Nights at the Grove
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
Going in Style
7:30 p.m.
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Young Fables
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
931-788-6282
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Thursday, Oct. 7
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Friday, Oct. 8
Peter and the Starcatcher [PG]
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
Showtimes vary through Nov. 11
$16-$30
931-484-5000
Shootout with the Pros
The Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
931-484-3799
POETS Fall Invitational
Dorchester Golf Club
576 Westchester Dr.
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
Fish Fryday
Cumberland Mountain General Store
6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange
4-7 p.m.
931-863-3880
Saturday, Oct. 9
CoLinx Golf Tournament
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
1 p.m. shotgun start
931-788-3301
POETS Fall Invitational
The Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Tuesday, Oct. 12
The Smoky Nights
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
931-788-6282
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Thursday, Oct. 14
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Friday, Oct. 15
Crossville Oktoberfest
Knights of Columbus Grounds
2892 Hwy. 70 E.
11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
$6/advance; $7/gate; free/13 and younger
423-799-0229
Saturday, Oct. 16
Upper Cumberland Bigfoot Festival
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Crossville Oktoberfest
Knights of Columbus Grounds
2892 Hwy. 70 E.
11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
$6/advance; $7/gate; free/13 and younger
423-799-0229
FGCC Club Championship
The Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
$70/person, $60/for those in 2021 Match Play Tournament
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Shootout with the Pros
The Crag at Heatherhurst
Back Nine
421 Stonehenge Dr.
931-484-3799
Thursday, Oct. 21
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Friday, Oct. 22
Fish Fryday & Friday Nite Cruise-In
Cumberland Mountain General Store
6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange
4-7 p.m.
931-863-3880
Saturday, Oct. 23
Crossville Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
Noon-4 p.m.
Small and Large Game
Butchering and Processing
Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove
382 Ford Lane
8 a.m.-2 p.m.
$25 donation requested
931-335-0349
SMHS Baseball Benefit Golf Tournament
Dorchester Golf Club
576 Westchester Dr.
931-484-3709
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Sunday, Oct. 24
CCHS Baseball Benefit Golf Tournament
The Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Thursday, Oct. 28
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Saturday, Oct. 30
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Thursday, Nov. 4
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Friday, Nov. 5
Scrooge the Musical [G]
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
Showtimes vary through Dec. 18
$16-$30
931-484-5000
Saturday, Nov. 6
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Thursday, Nov. 11
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Friday, Nov. 12
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
Saturday, Nov. 13
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Thursday, Nov. 18
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Friday, Nov. 19
Plaid Tidings [G]
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
Showtimes vary through Dec. 19
$16-$30
931-484-5000
Saturday, Nov. 20
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Sunday, Nov. 21
Southern Stars Symphonic Brass
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
3 p.m.
931-484-6939
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Thursday, Dec. 2
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Saturday, Dec. 4
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Thursday, Dec. 9
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Saturday, Dec. 11
Traps and Snares
Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove
382 Ford Lane
8 a.m.-noon
931-335-0349
Southern Sunrise
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Thursday, Dec. 16
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Friday, Dec. 17
Polar Express [G]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
Saturday, Dec. 18
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Tuesday, Dec. 21
The Man Who Invented Christmas [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
Limited to 100
931-484-6133
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Thursday, Dec. 23
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Thursday, Dec. 30
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Sunday, Feb. 20
Southern Stars Symphonic Brass
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
3 p.m.
$22
931-484-6939
Sunday, May 1
Southern Stars Symphonic Brass
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
3 p.m.
$22
931-484-6939
