Cumberland County will be hosting the first ever spring Gun & Knife Show, on April 2-3, at the Cumberland County Community Complex.  There will be a New Shooter Seminar Saturday at 9:30 a.m. and again at 12:30 p.m.; preregister at 847-721-6835. Sunday at 3 p.m., the 1015 Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans will conduct a flag retirement ceremony. Show hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults on Saturday, with children younger than 16 admitted free. There is no admission charge on Sunday.

Tuesday, March 22

Lee Greenwood

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$49-$100

VIP tickets include reserved seating and a meet and greet

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Quilt Block of the Month

Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

10 a.m.-noon

$20

931-484-9600

 

Kid Bits Preschool 

Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

Limited Registration

931-484-6790

 

Cumberland County Library Board

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1 p.m.

 

Wednesday, March 23

World Tavern Poker League

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-10:30 p.m.

 

Life Drawing

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.org

 

Pillowcases

Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

1-3 p.m.

$20

931-484-9600

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Colditz Cove & Gentleman’s Swimming Hole

Rugby, TN

Hikes 1.5 and 2 miles

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Cracker Barrel

23 Executive Dr.

$6 carpool

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

or 931-267-2243

 

Pooch Parade & Pageant

Life Care Center of Crossville

80 Justice St.

2:30 p.m.

$10 entry fee, benefitting Relay for Life

Dogs must be friendly and remain leashed. Bring up-to-date shot records

931-484-4782

 

Ewe Can Knit

Needle Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

 

Frank and Sara Saxton in Concert

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

 

Thursday, March 24

Finish Your Quilt

Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

10 a.m.-noon

$20 plus $15 kit fee

931-484-9600

 

Friday, March 25

Women in Music Concert

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6 p.m.

$12-$22

eventbrite.com for tickets

 

Saturday, March 26

Choir clinic

Plateau Women’s Chorus

Crossville First United 

Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

9 a.m.-noon

Free

305-393-2278

or plateauwomenschorus@gmail.com

 

Women in Music Concert

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6 p.m.

$12-$22

eventbrite.com for tickets

 

Gene Watson

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$49-$59

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Monday, March 28

Learn Tai Chi

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

11 a.m. intermediate

Register at 931-484-6790 Ext. 234

 

Tuesday, March 29

Teen Breakout Room

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

3:30 p.m.

Register at 931-484-6790

 

Virtual Etsy 

Entrepreneurship Program

Cumberland Business 

Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

931-456-4910

www.cumberlandincubator.com

 

Wednesday, March 30

Plateau Women’s Chorus

Homeward Bound: Songs on the Journey

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon, Free

 

World Tavern Poker League

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-10:30 p.m.

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Cloudland Canyon

Rising Fawn, GA

4-mile and 6-mile hikes

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

$8 carpool

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

or 931-267-2243

 

Ewe Can Knit

Needle Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

 

Plateau Women’s Chorus

Homeward Bound: Songs on the Journey

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

 

Thursday, March 31

Jeff and Sheri Easter

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

Tickets start at $39

 

Rain Boots and Flowers

Painting class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

5-8 p.m.

dogwoodexchange.com

Friday, April 1

Friday at the Crossroads

“Downtown in Bloom”

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

Saturday, April 2

Spring Gun & Knife Show

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

www.gkshow.org

gkshow@charter.net

$5 admission; 

free for ages 15-younger

 

Cumberland Thunder

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

www.palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Corey Layne

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

www.eventbrite.com

 

Sunday, April 3

Spring Gun & Knife Show

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

www.gkshow.org

gkshow@charter.net

Free admission

 

Plateau Women’s Chorus

Homeward Bound: 

Songs on the Journey

Crossville First United 

Methodist Church

100 Braun 

3 p.m., Free

 

Wednesday, April 6

Accounting for 

Small Business Owners

Cumberland Business 

Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

931-456-4910

www.cumberlandincubator.com

 

Thursday, April 7

Sammy Kershaw

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m., $59-$79

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Friday, April 8

TTA Plateau Chapter

Spring Getaway

Natchez Trace State Park

Wildersville, TN

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Cracker Barrel

23 Executive Dr.

Return April 10

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

or 931-267-2243 

 

Saturday, April 9

Adoption event for

Wild About Cats

Crossville Outlet Center 

Room 103

228 Interstate Dr.

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

 

Northern Lights

Paint Like Bob Ross

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

$60 and $15 materials fee

931-787-5838 or

www.dogwoodexchange.com

 

Spring Fling Craft 

and Vendor Show

Dinky2’s

154 Main St.

Crab Orchard

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

 

George Shingleton 

and Jamie Adamson

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

www.eventbrite.com

 

Hiking Essentials 

and Shelter Building

Cumberland Mountain State Park

CCC Museum Patio

8:30 a.m., $25

Register at tnstateparks.com

Email kacey.king@tn.gov

 

Easter Egg Hunt 

and Late-Skate

Skate CIty Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

Egg Hunt - 3 p.m.

Late-Skate - 6 p.m. until Midnight, $8 

 

Sunday, April 10

Blue Ribbon Ceremony

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

Doors open at noon

Free meal to first 100 people

More information at 

www.nomorechildabuse.com

 

Plateau Women’s Chorus

Homeward Bound: Songs on the Journey

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church

7503 Peavine Rd.

3 p.m., Free

 

Tuesday, April 12

Tennessee Naturalist 

Program

Cumberland Mountain State Park

Three-week course, held April 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27

$250

Register at tnstateparks.com

Thursday, April 14

National Career and Technical Education Signing Day

Tennessee College of Applied 

Technology at Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

10 a.m.

Area high school seniors may register at shorturl.at/jwARW

 

Grow With Google

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

931-456-4910

www.cumberlandincubator.com

 

Saturday, April 16

Hal In the Mountains

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

www.eventbrite.com

 

Southern Sunrise Live at Pappy’s Place

Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill

1133 Genesis Rd, Crossville

8 p.m.-12 a.m., Free

Tuesday, April 19

Tennessee College of 

Applied Technology 

Graduation

Crossville First United 

Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

6 p.m.

 

Grow With Google

Cumberland Business 

Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

931-456-4910

www.cumberlandincubator.com

 

Thursday, April 21

Etta May Comedy

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

7:30 p.m.

$25

ccplayhouse.com

931-484-5000

 

Friday, April 22

Spring Flower Lawn & Garden Show

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

ccmga.org

barron.consults@yahoo.com

 

Saturday, April 23

Spring Flower Lawn & 

Garden Show

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

ccmga.org

barron.consults@yahoo.com

 

Ridge Banks

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

www.eventbrite.com

 

Monday, April 25

Open House

Cumberland Business

Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

931-456-4910

www.cumberlandincubator.com

 

Thursday, April 28

Grow With Google

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

931-456-4910

www.cumberlandincubator.com

 

Friday, April 29

From Ireland to Tennessee

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$15 and up

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Spring Rock Climbing Workshop

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

7 p.m.

Three-day workshop continues through May 1

$60 for instruction and gear

 

Saturday, April 30

Dave Adkins

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$15-$25

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.co

 

Friday, May 6

To Whom It May Concern

T3 Education performance

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

7:30 p.m.

$15-$23

ccplayhouse.com

931-484-5000

 

Saturday, May 7

To Whom It May Concern

T3 Education performance

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

12:30 p.m.

$15-$23

ccplayhouse.com

931-484-5000

 

The Ultimate Oldies Show

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$25

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Saturday, May 14

Make Pop-Up Event

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

931-456-4910

www.cumberlandincubator.com

 

Tuesday, May 17

Open Mic Night

Palace Theatre

7 p.m.

72 S. Main St.

931-484-6133 for a spot

 

Saturday, May 21

Sylvia

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Sunday, May 22

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

$22

931-484-6939

 

Friday, May 27

Wade Hayes

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$15-$25

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Friday, June 3

Friday at the Crossroads

“Flip Flop Friday”

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

Thursday, June 23

Cumberland County Community Band

Summer Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

 

Thursday, June 30

Mandy Barnett

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

7:30 p.m.

$25

ccplayhouse.com

931-484-5000

 

Tuesday, July 19

Open Mic Night

Palace Theatre

7 p.m.

72 S. Main St.

931-484-6133 for a spot

 

Friday, Aug. 5

Friday at the Crossroads

“Back to School”

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

Friday, Aug. 5

YPA Dash in the Dark 5K

Downtown Crossville

8 p.m.

 

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Open Mic Night

Palace Theatre

7 p.m.

72 S. Main St.

931-484-6133 for a spot

 

Friday, Oct. 7

Friday at the Crossroads

“Harvest Festival”

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Open Mic Night

Palace Theatre

7 p.m.

72 S. Main St.

931-484-6133 for a spot

 

Thursday, Dec. 1

Classic Nashville Christmas

Gail Bliss and Jason Petty

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

7:30 p.m.

$25

ccplayhouse.com

931-484-5000

 

Friday, Dec. 2

Friday at the Crossroads

“Winter Wonderland”

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

Thursday, Dec. 15

Inversion Vocal Ensemble

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

7:30 p.m.

$25

ccplayhouse.com

931-484-5000

