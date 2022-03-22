Tuesday, March 22
Lee Greenwood
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$49-$100
VIP tickets include reserved seating and a meet and greet
931-484-6133 or
Quilt Block of the Month
Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
10 a.m.-noon
$20
931-484-9600
Kid Bits Preschool
Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Limited Registration
931-484-6790
Cumberland County Library Board
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1 p.m.
Wednesday, March 23
World Tavern Poker League
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-10:30 p.m.
Life Drawing
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
931-707-7249
www.artguildfairfieldglade.org
Pillowcases
Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
1-3 p.m.
$20
931-484-9600
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Colditz Cove & Gentleman’s Swimming Hole
Rugby, TN
Hikes 1.5 and 2 miles
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Cracker Barrel
23 Executive Dr.
$6 carpool
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
or 931-267-2243
Pooch Parade & Pageant
Life Care Center of Crossville
80 Justice St.
2:30 p.m.
$10 entry fee, benefitting Relay for Life
Dogs must be friendly and remain leashed. Bring up-to-date shot records
931-484-4782
Ewe Can Knit
Needle Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Frank and Sara Saxton in Concert
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
Thursday, March 24
Finish Your Quilt
Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
10 a.m.-noon
$20 plus $15 kit fee
931-484-9600
Friday, March 25
Women in Music Concert
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6 p.m.
$12-$22
eventbrite.com for tickets
Saturday, March 26
Choir clinic
Plateau Women’s Chorus
Crossville First United
Methodist Church
100 Braun St.
9 a.m.-noon
Free
305-393-2278
or plateauwomenschorus@gmail.com
Women in Music Concert
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6 p.m.
$12-$22
eventbrite.com for tickets
Gene Watson
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$49-$59
931-484-6133 or
Monday, March 28
Learn Tai Chi
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
11 a.m. intermediate
Register at 931-484-6790 Ext. 234
Tuesday, March 29
Teen Breakout Room
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
3:30 p.m.
Register at 931-484-6790
Virtual Etsy
Entrepreneurship Program
Cumberland Business
Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
931-456-4910
Wednesday, March 30
Plateau Women’s Chorus
Homeward Bound: Songs on the Journey
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon, Free
World Tavern Poker League
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-10:30 p.m.
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Cloudland Canyon
Rising Fawn, GA
4-mile and 6-mile hikes
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
$8 carpool
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
or 931-267-2243
Ewe Can Knit
Needle Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Plateau Women’s Chorus
Homeward Bound: Songs on the Journey
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
Thursday, March 31
Jeff and Sheri Easter
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
931-484-6133 or
Tickets start at $39
Rain Boots and Flowers
Painting class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
5-8 p.m.
Friday, April 1
Friday at the Crossroads
“Downtown in Bloom”
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Saturday, April 2
Spring Gun & Knife Show
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
$5 admission;
free for ages 15-younger
Cumberland Thunder
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
www.palacetheatre-crossville.com
Corey Layne
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
Sunday, April 3
Spring Gun & Knife Show
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free admission
Plateau Women’s Chorus
Homeward Bound:
Songs on the Journey
Crossville First United
Methodist Church
100 Braun
3 p.m., Free
Wednesday, April 6
Accounting for
Small Business Owners
Cumberland Business
Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
931-456-4910
Thursday, April 7
Sammy Kershaw
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m., $59-$79
931-484-6133 or
Friday, April 8
TTA Plateau Chapter
Spring Getaway
Natchez Trace State Park
Wildersville, TN
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Cracker Barrel
23 Executive Dr.
Return April 10
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
or 931-267-2243
Saturday, April 9
Adoption event for
Wild About Cats
Crossville Outlet Center
Room 103
228 Interstate Dr.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Northern Lights
Paint Like Bob Ross
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
$60 and $15 materials fee
931-787-5838 or
Spring Fling Craft
and Vendor Show
Dinky2’s
154 Main St.
Crab Orchard
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
George Shingleton
and Jamie Adamson
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
Hiking Essentials
and Shelter Building
Cumberland Mountain State Park
CCC Museum Patio
8:30 a.m., $25
Register at tnstateparks.com
Email kacey.king@tn.gov
Easter Egg Hunt
and Late-Skate
Skate CIty Crossville
204 Woodmere Mall
Egg Hunt - 3 p.m.
Late-Skate - 6 p.m. until Midnight, $8
Sunday, April 10
Blue Ribbon Ceremony
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
Doors open at noon
Free meal to first 100 people
More information at
Plateau Women’s Chorus
Homeward Bound: Songs on the Journey
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
7503 Peavine Rd.
3 p.m., Free
Tuesday, April 12
Tennessee Naturalist
Program
Cumberland Mountain State Park
Three-week course, held April 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27
$250
Register at tnstateparks.com
Thursday, April 14
National Career and Technical Education Signing Day
Tennessee College of Applied
Technology at Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
10 a.m.
Area high school seniors may register at shorturl.at/jwARW
Grow With Google
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
931-456-4910
Saturday, April 16
Hal In the Mountains
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
Southern Sunrise Live at Pappy’s Place
Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill
1133 Genesis Rd, Crossville
8 p.m.-12 a.m., Free
Tuesday, April 19
Tennessee College of
Applied Technology
Graduation
Crossville First United
Methodist Church
100 Braun St.
6 p.m.
Grow With Google
Cumberland Business
Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
931-456-4910
Thursday, April 21
Etta May Comedy
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
7:30 p.m.
$25
931-484-5000
Friday, April 22
Spring Flower Lawn & Garden Show
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
Saturday, April 23
Spring Flower Lawn &
Garden Show
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
Ridge Banks
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
Monday, April 25
Open House
Cumberland Business
Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
931-456-4910
Thursday, April 28
Grow With Google
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
931-456-4910
Friday, April 29
From Ireland to Tennessee
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$15 and up
931-484-6133 or
Spring Rock Climbing Workshop
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
7 p.m.
Three-day workshop continues through May 1
$60 for instruction and gear
Saturday, April 30
Dave Adkins
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$15-$25
931-484-6133 or
palacetheatre-crossville.co
Friday, May 6
To Whom It May Concern
T3 Education performance
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
7:30 p.m.
$15-$23
931-484-5000
Saturday, May 7
To Whom It May Concern
T3 Education performance
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
12:30 p.m.
$15-$23
931-484-5000
The Ultimate Oldies Show
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$25
931-484-6133 or
Saturday, May 14
Make Pop-Up Event
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
931-456-4910
Tuesday, May 17
Open Mic Night
Palace Theatre
7 p.m.
72 S. Main St.
931-484-6133 for a spot
Saturday, May 21
Sylvia
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
931-484-6133 or
Sunday, May 22
Southern Stars Symphonic Brass
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
3 p.m.
$22
931-484-6939
Friday, May 27
Wade Hayes
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$15-$25
931-484-6133 or
Friday, June 3
Friday at the Crossroads
“Flip Flop Friday”
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Thursday, June 23
Cumberland County Community Band
Summer Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Thursday, June 30
Mandy Barnett
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
7:30 p.m.
$25
931-484-5000
Tuesday, July 19
Open Mic Night
Palace Theatre
7 p.m.
72 S. Main St.
931-484-6133 for a spot
Friday, Aug. 5
Friday at the Crossroads
“Back to School”
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 5
YPA Dash in the Dark 5K
Downtown Crossville
8 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Open Mic Night
Palace Theatre
7 p.m.
72 S. Main St.
931-484-6133 for a spot
Friday, Oct. 7
Friday at the Crossroads
“Harvest Festival”
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Open Mic Night
Palace Theatre
7 p.m.
72 S. Main St.
931-484-6133 for a spot
Thursday, Dec. 1
Classic Nashville Christmas
Gail Bliss and Jason Petty
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
7:30 p.m.
$25
931-484-5000
Friday, Dec. 2
Friday at the Crossroads
“Winter Wonderland”
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Inversion Vocal Ensemble
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
7:30 p.m.
$25
931-484-5000
