Wild About Cats of Cumberland County is making plans for its second Adoption Fair of 2022, set April 9 at the Crossville Outlet Center, Room 103, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meet cats and kittens and complete an application to adopt or foster cats from the organization. Wild About Cats helps abandoned, feral and stray cats in the county with veterinary care and fostering. Visit the group’s Facebook, email wildaboutcatscc@gmail.com or call 931-337-0853 for more information.

Tuesday, March 29

ACPL Teen Breakout Room

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

3:30 p.m.

Register at 931-484-6790

 

Virtual Etsy 

Entrepreneurship Program

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

931-456-4910

www.cumberlandincubator.com

 

Wednesday, March 30

Plateau Women’s Chorus

Homeward Bound: Songs on the Journey

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon, Free

 

World Tavern Poker League

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-10:30 p.m.

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Cloudland Canyon

Rising Fawn, GA

4-mile and 6-mile hikes

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

$8 carpool

plateauhikes@

tennesseetrails.org

or 931-267-2243

 

Ewe Can Knit

Needle Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

 

Plateau Women’s Chorus

Homeward Bound: Songs on the Journey

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

 

Thursday, March 31

Jeff and Sheri Easter

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

Tickets start at $39

 

Rain Boots and Flowers

Painting class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

5-8 p.m.

Register at dogwoodexchange.com

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, April 1

Judged & Juried Art Show

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m., Free

www.artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Friday at the Crossroads

“Downtown in Bloom”

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

Saturday, April 2

Kite Day

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park Shelter 1

Free kites to first 100 kids

Free lunch for kite flyers and families

931-484-6138 or kacey.king@tn.gov

 

Spring Gun & Knife Show

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

www.gkshow.org

gkshow@charter.net

$5 admission

Children under 16 admitted free

 

Cumberland Thunder

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

www.palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Corey Layne

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

www.eventbrite.com

 

Raise Some Dough

Ralph’s Donuts for sale 

benefitting New Colossus Academy

8 a.m.-Noon

Fairfield Glade at

Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.

The Car Spa

2251 N. Main St.

Save A Lot

229 Interstate Dr.

 

Write Away

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-Noon

nancy.lyn@hotmail.com

 

Sunday, April 3

Spring Gun & Knife Show

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

www.gkshow.org

gkshow@charter.net

Free admission

 

Plateau Women’s Chorus

Homeward Bound: Songs on the Journey

Crossville First United Methodist Church

100 Braun 

3 p.m., Free

 

Monday, April 4

Hike for Health

Hiking Series

Centennial Park

837 Industrial Blvd.

10:30 a.m.

 

Crocheting with Dorothy

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

9-11 a.m. or 4-6 p.m.

Three-class series

$60

931-484-9600

 

Tuesday, April 5

Smorgasbord: Alcohol Inks

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-Noon

$25 members/$30 guests

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Cumberland County Master Gardeners

Monthly Meeting

Country Store

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

5:30 p.m.

Fred Mullen to speak on growing tomatoes

ccmga.org

 

Quilted Tote Bag

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

$40, additional kits $15

www.dogwoodexchange.com

931-787-5838

 

Wednesday, April 6

Accounting for Small 

Business Owners

Cumberland Business 

Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

931-456-4910

www.cumberlandincubator.com

 

Thursday, April 7

Sammy Kershaw

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$59-$79

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friends of the Library

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Cumberland Meeting Room

10 a.m.

Speaker Mickey Eldridge

 

Pillowcase Class

Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

1-3 p.m., $20

931-484-9600

 

Tree, Plant & Shrub Sale

Cumberland County Soil 

Conservation District

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

Livestock Pavilion

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

 

Friday, April 8

TTA Plateau Chapter

Spring Getaway

Natchez Trace State Park

Wildersville, TN

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Cracker Barrel

23 Executive Dr.

Return April 10

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

or 931-267-2243 

 

The Art of Stained Glass

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-Noon

Four-class series

$140 members/$160 guests

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Sergeant York

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m., $5

931-484-6133

 

Tree, Plant & Shrub Sale

Cumberland County Soil 

Conservation District

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

Livestock Pavilion

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

 

Easter Card Making

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

1:30-3:30 p.m.

$20

www.dogwoodexchange.com

931-787-5838

 

Saturday, April 9

Adoption Event

Wild About Cats of 

Cumberland County

Crossville Outlet Center Room 103

228 Interstate Dr.

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

 

Northern Lights

Paint Like Bob Ross

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

$60 and $15 materials fee

931-787-5838 or

www.dogwoodexchange.com

 

Spring Fling Craft and 

Vendor Show

Dinky2’s

154 Main St.

Crab Orchard

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

 

George Shingleton and Jamie Adamson

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

www.eventbrite.com

 

Hiking Essentials and 

Shelter Building

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

CCC Museum Patio

8:30 a.m., $25

Register online at tnspateparks.com

Email kacey.king@tn.gov

 

Easter Egg Hunt and 

Late-Skate

Skate CIty Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

Egg Hunt - 3 p.m.

Late-Skate - 6 p.m. until Midnight, $8 

Dinner & Dance

Hebbertsburg Community Center

8697 Hebbertsburg Rd. 

Crab Orchard

3:30-8 p.m.

Admission: $6 per adult

Children 16 and under free

Meals, $9 each

931-707-7837

 

Tree, Plant & Shrub Sale

Cumberland County Soil 

Conservation District

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

Livestock Pavilion

8 a.m.-Noon

 

Sunday, April 10

Plateau Women’s Chorus

Homeward Bound: Songs on the Journey

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church

7503 Peavine Rd.

3 p.m., Free

 

Blue Ribbon Ceremony

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

Doors open at Noon

Ceremony 1 p.m.

Free meal to the first 100 in attendance

 

Monday, April 11

Hike for Health

Hiking Series

Downtown Crossville

10:30 a.m.

 

Tuesday, April 12

Tennessee Naturalist 

Program

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

Three-week course, held April 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27

$250

Register at tnstateparks.com

 

Comedy Night

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m., $20

palacetheatre-crossville.com

931-484-6133

FGRS offices

4929 Peavine Rd., Suite 102

 

Wednesday, April 13

Iris Folding Greeting Cards

Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

1-3 p.m. or 5-7 p.m.

$20 and $5 materials fee

931-484-9600

 

Thursday, April 14

National Career and 

Technical Education 

Signing Day

Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

10 a.m.

Area high school seniors may register at shorturl.at/jwARW

 

Grow With Google

Cumberland Business 

Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

931-456-4910

www.cumberlandincubator.com

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Sergeant York

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m., $5

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, April 16

Hal In the Mountains

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

www.eventbrite.com

 

Southern Sunrise

Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill

1133 Genesis Rd, Crossville

8 p.m.-12 a.m., Free

 

 

 

Monday, April 18

Hike for Health

Hiking Series

Fairfield Glade

Cumberland Medical Center Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

10:30 a.m.

 

Tuesday, April 19

Tennessee College of 

Applied Technology 

Graduation

Crossville First United Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

6 p.m.

 

Grow With Google

Cumberland Business 

Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

931-456-4910

www.cumberlandincubator.com

 

Peer Art Review & 

Discussion

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5 members/$10 guests

www.artguildfairfieldglade.org

931-707-7249

 

Wednesday, April 20

Wreath-Making Class

Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

$40

931-484-9600

 

Touch of Blue Bracelet

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$65 members/$70 guests

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.org

 

Thursday, April 21

Etta May Comedy

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

7:30 p.m.

$25

ccplayhouse.com

931-484-5000

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Painting on Glass

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.$130 members/$140 guests

Two-class series

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.org

 

Friday, April 22

Spring Flower Lawn & 

Garden Show

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

ccmga.org

barron.consults@yahoo.com

 

Saturday, April 23

Spring Flower Lawn & 

Garden Show

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

ccmga.org

barron.consults@yahoo.com

 

Ridge Banks

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

www.eventbrite.com

 

Ms. Tennessee Senior America Pageant

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

931-248-1988

 

Monday, April 25

Open House

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

931-456-4910

www.cumberlandincubator.com

 

Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club

Crossville Housing Authority

67 Irwin St.

4:30 p.m.

931-456-9019

 

Hike for Health

Hiking Series

Obed River Park Trail

24 Obed River Park Dr.

Off Hwy. 70 N.

10:30 a.m.

 

Wednesday, April 27

Life Drawing

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5

www.artguildfairfieldglade.org

931-707-7249

 

Thursday, April 28

Grow With Google

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

931-456-4910

www.cumberlandincubator.com

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, April 29

From Ireland to Tennessee

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$15 and up

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Spring Rock Climbing Workshop

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

7 p.m.

Three-day workshop continues through May 1

$60 for instruction and gear

 

Book, Bling and Bake Sale

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

 

Saturday, April 30

Dave Adkins

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$15-$25

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Book, Bling and Bake Sale

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-Noon

 

Monday, May 2

Hike for Health

Hiking Series

Sculpture Trail

451 Lakeview Dr.

Fairfield Glade

10:30 a.m.

 

Thursday, May 5

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, May 6

To Whom It May Concern

T3 Education performance

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

7:30 p.m.

$15-$23

ccplayhouse.com

931-484-5000

 

Saturday, May 7

To Whom It May Concern

T3 Education performance

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

12:30 p.m.

$15-$23

ccplayhouse.com

931-484-5000

 

The Ultimate Oldies Show

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$25

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Monday, May 9

Hike for Health

Hiking Series

Cumberland Mountain State Park

ADA Trail

24 Office Dr.

10:30 a.m.

 

Thursday, May 12

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Saturday, May 14

Make Pop-Up Event

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

931-456-4910

www.cumberlandincubator.com

 

Monday, May 16

Hike for Health

Hiking Series

Centennial Park

837 Industrial Blvd.

10:30 a.m.

 

Tuesday, May 17

Open Mic Night

Palace Theatre

7 p.m.

72 S. Main St.

931-484-6133 for a spot

 

Thursday, May19

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Saturday, May 21

Sylvia

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Sunday, May 22

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

$22

931-484-6939

 

Monday, May 23

Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club

Crossville Housing Authority

67 Irwin St.

4:30 p.m.

931-456-9019

 

Hike for Health

Hiking Series

Centennial Park

837 Industrial Blvd.

10:30 a.m.

 

Thursday, May 26

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, May 27

Wade Hayes

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$15-$25

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Monday, May 30

Hike for Health

Hiking Series

Downtown Crossville

10:30 a.m.

 

Thursday, June 2

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, June 3

Friday at the Crossroads

“Flip Flop Friday”

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

Monday, June 6

Hike for Health

Hiking Series

Fairfield Glade

Cumberland Medical Center Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

10:30 a.m.

 

Thursday, June 9

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Monday, June 13

Hike for Health

Hiking Series

Obed River Park Trail

24 Obed River Park Dr.

Off Hwy. 70 N.

10:30 a.m.

 

Thursday, June 16

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Monday, June 20

Hike for Health

Hiking Series

Sculpture Trail

451 Lakeview Dr.

Fairfield Glade

10:30 a.m.

 

Thursday, June 23

Cumberland County Community Band

Summer Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Monday, June 27

Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club

Crossville Housing Authority

67 Irwin St.

4:30 p.m.

931-456-9019

 

Hike for Health

Hiking Series

Cumberland Mountain State Park

ADA Trail

24 Office Dr.

10:30 a.m.

 

Thursday, June 30

Mandy Barnett

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

7:30 p.m.

$25

ccplayhouse.com

931-484-5000

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, July 7

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, July 14

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Tuesday, July 19

Open Mic Night

Palace Theatre

7 p.m.

72 S. Main St.

931-484-6133 for a spot

 

Thursday, July 21

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Monday, July 25

Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club

Crossville Housing Authority

67 Irwin St.

4:30 p.m.

931-456-9019

 

Thursday, July 28

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Aug. 4

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Aug. 5

Friday at the Crossroads

“Back to School”

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

YPA Dash in the Dark 5K

Downtown Crossville

8 p.m.

 

Thursday, Aug. 11

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Aug 18

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Monday, Aug. 22

Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club

Crossville Housing Authority

67 Irwin St.

4:30 p.m.

931-456-9019

 

Thursday, Aug. 25

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Sept. 1

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Sept. 8

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Sept. 15

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Sept. 16

Lunch on the Lawn

Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity

Cumberland County Courthouse

2 N. Main St.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

931-484-4565

 

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Open Mic Night

Palace Theatre

7 p.m.

72 S. Main St.

931-484-6133 for a spot

 

Thursday, Sept. 22

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Monday, Sept. 26

Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club

Crossville Housing Authority

67 Irwin St.

4:30 p.m.

931-456-9019

 

Thursday, Sept. 29

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Oct. 6

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Oct. 7

Friday at the Crossroads

“Harvest Festival”

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

Thursday, Oct. 13

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Oct. 20

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Monday, Oct. 24

Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club

Crossville Housing Authority

67 Irwin St.

4:30 p.m.

931-456-9019

 

Thursday, Oct. 27

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Nov. 3

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Saturday, Nov. 5

Author Day

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free

 

Thursday, Nov. 10

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Nov. 17

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Open Mic Night

Palace Theatre

7 p.m.

72 S. Main St.

931-484-6133 for a spot

 

Monday, Nov. 28

Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club

Crossville Housing Authority

67 Irwin St.

4:30 p.m.

931-456-9019

 

Thursday, Dec. 1

Classic Nashville Christmas

Gail Bliss and Jason Petty

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

7:30 p.m.

$25

ccplayhouse.com

931-484-5000

 

Friday, Dec. 2

Friday at the Crossroads

“Winter Wonderland”

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

Thursday, Dec. 15

Inversion Vocal Ensemble

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

7:30 p.m.

$25

ccplayhouse.com

931-484-5000

