Wild About Cats of Cumberland County is making plans for its second Adoption Fair of 2022, set April 9 at the Crossville Outlet Center, Room 103, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meet cats and kittens and complete an application to adopt or foster cats from the organization. Wild About Cats helps abandoned, feral and stray cats in the county with veterinary care and fostering. Visit the group’s Facebook, email wildaboutcatscc@gmail.com or call 931-337-0853 for more information.