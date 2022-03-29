Tuesday, March 29
ACPL Teen Breakout Room
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
3:30 p.m.
Register at 931-484-6790
Virtual Etsy
Entrepreneurship Program
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
931-456-4910
Wednesday, March 30
Plateau Women’s Chorus
Homeward Bound: Songs on the Journey
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon, Free
World Tavern Poker League
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-10:30 p.m.
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Cloudland Canyon
Rising Fawn, GA
4-mile and 6-mile hikes
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
$8 carpool
plateauhikes@
or 931-267-2243
Ewe Can Knit
Needle Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Plateau Women’s Chorus
Homeward Bound: Songs on the Journey
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
Thursday, March 31
Jeff and Sheri Easter
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
931-484-6133 or
Tickets start at $39
Rain Boots and Flowers
Painting class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
5-8 p.m.
Register at dogwoodexchange.com
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Friday, April 1
Judged & Juried Art Show
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m., Free
www.artguildfairfieldglade.net
Friday at the Crossroads
“Downtown in Bloom”
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Saturday, April 2
Kite Day
Cumberland Mountain
State Park Shelter 1
Free kites to first 100 kids
Free lunch for kite flyers and families
931-484-6138 or kacey.king@tn.gov
Spring Gun & Knife Show
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
$5 admission
Children under 16 admitted free
Cumberland Thunder
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
www.palacetheatre-crossville.com
Corey Layne
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
Raise Some Dough
Ralph’s Donuts for sale
benefitting New Colossus Academy
8 a.m.-Noon
Fairfield Glade at
Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.
The Car Spa
2251 N. Main St.
Save A Lot
229 Interstate Dr.
Write Away
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-Noon
Sunday, April 3
Spring Gun & Knife Show
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free admission
Plateau Women’s Chorus
Homeward Bound: Songs on the Journey
Crossville First United Methodist Church
100 Braun
3 p.m., Free
Monday, April 4
Hike for Health
Hiking Series
Centennial Park
837 Industrial Blvd.
10:30 a.m.
Crocheting with Dorothy
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
9-11 a.m. or 4-6 p.m.
Three-class series
$60
931-484-9600
Tuesday, April 5
Smorgasbord: Alcohol Inks
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-Noon
$25 members/$30 guests
931-707-7249
www.artguildfairfieldglade.net
Cumberland County Master Gardeners
Monthly Meeting
Country Store
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
5:30 p.m.
Fred Mullen to speak on growing tomatoes
Quilted Tote Bag
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
$40, additional kits $15
931-787-5838
Wednesday, April 6
Accounting for Small
Business Owners
Cumberland Business
Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
931-456-4910
Thursday, April 7
Sammy Kershaw
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$59-$79
931-484-6133 or
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Friends of the Library
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Cumberland Meeting Room
10 a.m.
Speaker Mickey Eldridge
Pillowcase Class
Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
1-3 p.m., $20
931-484-9600
Tree, Plant & Shrub Sale
Cumberland County Soil
Conservation District
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
Livestock Pavilion
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Friday, April 8
TTA Plateau Chapter
Spring Getaway
Natchez Trace State Park
Wildersville, TN
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Cracker Barrel
23 Executive Dr.
Return April 10
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
or 931-267-2243
The Art of Stained Glass
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-Noon
Four-class series
$140 members/$160 guests
931-707-7249
www.artguildfairfieldglade.net
Sergeant York
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m., $5
931-484-6133
Tree, Plant & Shrub Sale
Cumberland County Soil
Conservation District
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
Livestock Pavilion
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Easter Card Making
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
1:30-3:30 p.m.
$20
931-787-5838
Saturday, April 9
Adoption Event
Wild About Cats of
Cumberland County
Crossville Outlet Center Room 103
228 Interstate Dr.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Northern Lights
Paint Like Bob Ross
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
$60 and $15 materials fee
931-787-5838 or
Spring Fling Craft and
Vendor Show
Dinky2’s
154 Main St.
Crab Orchard
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
George Shingleton and Jamie Adamson
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
Hiking Essentials and
Shelter Building
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
CCC Museum Patio
8:30 a.m., $25
Register online at tnspateparks.com
Email kacey.king@tn.gov
Easter Egg Hunt and
Late-Skate
Skate CIty Crossville
204 Woodmere Mall
Egg Hunt - 3 p.m.
Late-Skate - 6 p.m. until Midnight, $8
Dinner & Dance
Hebbertsburg Community Center
8697 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard
3:30-8 p.m.
Admission: $6 per adult
Children 16 and under free
Meals, $9 each
931-707-7837
Tree, Plant & Shrub Sale
Cumberland County Soil
Conservation District
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
Livestock Pavilion
8 a.m.-Noon
Sunday, April 10
Plateau Women’s Chorus
Homeward Bound: Songs on the Journey
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
7503 Peavine Rd.
3 p.m., Free
Blue Ribbon Ceremony
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
Doors open at Noon
Ceremony 1 p.m.
Free meal to the first 100 in attendance
Monday, April 11
Hike for Health
Hiking Series
Downtown Crossville
10:30 a.m.
Tuesday, April 12
Tennessee Naturalist
Program
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
Three-week course, held April 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27
$250
Register at tnstateparks.com
Comedy Night
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m., $20
931-484-6133
FGRS offices
4929 Peavine Rd., Suite 102
Wednesday, April 13
Iris Folding Greeting Cards
Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
1-3 p.m. or 5-7 p.m.
$20 and $5 materials fee
931-484-9600
Thursday, April 14
National Career and
Technical Education
Signing Day
Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
10 a.m.
Area high school seniors may register at shorturl.at/jwARW
Grow With Google
Cumberland Business
Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
931-456-4910
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Sergeant York
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m., $5
931-484-6133
Saturday, April 16
Hal In the Mountains
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
Southern Sunrise
Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill
1133 Genesis Rd, Crossville
8 p.m.-12 a.m., Free
Monday, April 18
Hike for Health
Hiking Series
Fairfield Glade
Cumberland Medical Center Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
10:30 a.m.
Tuesday, April 19
Tennessee College of
Applied Technology
Graduation
Crossville First United Methodist Church
100 Braun St.
6 p.m.
Grow With Google
Cumberland Business
Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
931-456-4910
Peer Art Review &
Discussion
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$5 members/$10 guests
www.artguildfairfieldglade.org
931-707-7249
Wednesday, April 20
Wreath-Making Class
Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
$40
931-484-9600
Touch of Blue Bracelet
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$65 members/$70 guests
931-707-7249
www.artguildfairfieldglade.org
Thursday, April 21
Etta May Comedy
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
7:30 p.m.
$25
931-484-5000
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Painting on Glass
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.$130 members/$140 guests
Two-class series
931-707-7249
www.artguildfairfieldglade.org
Friday, April 22
Spring Flower Lawn &
Garden Show
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
Saturday, April 23
Spring Flower Lawn &
Garden Show
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
Ridge Banks
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
Ms. Tennessee Senior America Pageant
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
931-248-1988
Monday, April 25
Open House
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
931-456-4910
Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club
Crossville Housing Authority
67 Irwin St.
4:30 p.m.
931-456-9019
Hike for Health
Hiking Series
Obed River Park Trail
24 Obed River Park Dr.
Off Hwy. 70 N.
10:30 a.m.
Wednesday, April 27
Life Drawing
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$5
www.artguildfairfieldglade.org
931-707-7249
Thursday, April 28
Grow With Google
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
931-456-4910
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Friday, April 29
From Ireland to Tennessee
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$15 and up
931-484-6133 or
Spring Rock Climbing Workshop
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
7 p.m.
Three-day workshop continues through May 1
$60 for instruction and gear
Book, Bling and Bake Sale
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Saturday, April 30
Dave Adkins
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$15-$25
931-484-6133 or
Book, Bling and Bake Sale
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.-Noon
Monday, May 2
Hike for Health
Hiking Series
Sculpture Trail
451 Lakeview Dr.
Fairfield Glade
10:30 a.m.
Thursday, May 5
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Friday, May 6
To Whom It May Concern
T3 Education performance
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
7:30 p.m.
$15-$23
931-484-5000
Saturday, May 7
To Whom It May Concern
T3 Education performance
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
12:30 p.m.
$15-$23
931-484-5000
The Ultimate Oldies Show
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$25
931-484-6133 or
Monday, May 9
Hike for Health
Hiking Series
Cumberland Mountain State Park
ADA Trail
24 Office Dr.
10:30 a.m.
Thursday, May 12
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Saturday, May 14
Make Pop-Up Event
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
931-456-4910
Monday, May 16
Hike for Health
Hiking Series
Centennial Park
837 Industrial Blvd.
10:30 a.m.
Tuesday, May 17
Open Mic Night
Palace Theatre
7 p.m.
72 S. Main St.
931-484-6133 for a spot
Thursday, May19
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Saturday, May 21
Sylvia
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
931-484-6133 or
Sunday, May 22
Southern Stars Symphonic Brass
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
3 p.m.
$22
931-484-6939
Monday, May 23
Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club
Crossville Housing Authority
67 Irwin St.
4:30 p.m.
931-456-9019
Hike for Health
Hiking Series
Centennial Park
837 Industrial Blvd.
10:30 a.m.
Thursday, May 26
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Friday, May 27
Wade Hayes
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$15-$25
931-484-6133 or
Monday, May 30
Hike for Health
Hiking Series
Downtown Crossville
10:30 a.m.
Thursday, June 2
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Friday, June 3
Friday at the Crossroads
“Flip Flop Friday”
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Monday, June 6
Hike for Health
Hiking Series
Fairfield Glade
Cumberland Medical Center Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
10:30 a.m.
Thursday, June 9
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Monday, June 13
Hike for Health
Hiking Series
Obed River Park Trail
24 Obed River Park Dr.
Off Hwy. 70 N.
10:30 a.m.
Thursday, June 16
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Monday, June 20
Hike for Health
Hiking Series
Sculpture Trail
451 Lakeview Dr.
Fairfield Glade
10:30 a.m.
Thursday, June 23
Cumberland County Community Band
Summer Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Monday, June 27
Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club
Crossville Housing Authority
67 Irwin St.
4:30 p.m.
931-456-9019
Hike for Health
Hiking Series
Cumberland Mountain State Park
ADA Trail
24 Office Dr.
10:30 a.m.
Thursday, June 30
Mandy Barnett
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
7:30 p.m.
$25
931-484-5000
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Thursday, July 7
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Thursday, July 14
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Tuesday, July 19
Open Mic Night
Palace Theatre
7 p.m.
72 S. Main St.
931-484-6133 for a spot
Thursday, July 21
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Monday, July 25
Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club
Crossville Housing Authority
67 Irwin St.
4:30 p.m.
931-456-9019
Thursday, July 28
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Thursday, Aug. 4
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Friday, Aug. 5
Friday at the Crossroads
“Back to School”
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
YPA Dash in the Dark 5K
Downtown Crossville
8 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 11
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Thursday, Aug 18
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Monday, Aug. 22
Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club
Crossville Housing Authority
67 Irwin St.
4:30 p.m.
931-456-9019
Thursday, Aug. 25
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Thursday, Sept. 1
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Thursday, Sept. 8
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Thursday, Sept. 15
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Friday, Sept. 16
Lunch on the Lawn
Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity
Cumberland County Courthouse
2 N. Main St.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
931-484-4565
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Open Mic Night
Palace Theatre
7 p.m.
72 S. Main St.
931-484-6133 for a spot
Thursday, Sept. 22
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Monday, Sept. 26
Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club
Crossville Housing Authority
67 Irwin St.
4:30 p.m.
931-456-9019
Thursday, Sept. 29
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Thursday, Oct. 6
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Friday, Oct. 7
Friday at the Crossroads
“Harvest Festival”
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 13
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Thursday, Oct. 20
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Monday, Oct. 24
Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club
Crossville Housing Authority
67 Irwin St.
4:30 p.m.
931-456-9019
Thursday, Oct. 27
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Thursday, Nov. 3
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Saturday, Nov. 5
Author Day
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Free
Thursday, Nov. 10
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Thursday, Nov. 17
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Open Mic Night
Palace Theatre
7 p.m.
72 S. Main St.
931-484-6133 for a spot
Monday, Nov. 28
Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club
Crossville Housing Authority
67 Irwin St.
4:30 p.m.
931-456-9019
Thursday, Dec. 1
Classic Nashville Christmas
Gail Bliss and Jason Petty
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
7:30 p.m.
$25
931-484-5000
Friday, Dec. 2
Friday at the Crossroads
“Winter Wonderland”
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Inversion Vocal Ensemble
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
7:30 p.m.
$25
931-484-5000
