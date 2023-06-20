Tuesday, June 20
Artist Peer Review
and Discussion Group
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
$0-$10
931-707-7249
“Garden Buzz”
pollinator event
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
Noon-2 p.m.
Free
931-484-0034
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
O Brother, Where Art Thou? - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Four on the Floor
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Wednesday, June 21
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Drew Robbins
The Beef and Barrel
Restaurant & Lounge
1112 West Ave.
5:30-7:30 p.m.
931-456-9211
Stamp Collecting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
937-499-4210
Jukebox Dan
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
Basic Stained Glass class Four sessions
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
9 a.m.-noon, $125
931-787-5838
TTA Chapter Hike
Fall Creek Falls State Park
2009 Village Camp Rd.
Spencer, TN
Leave 7:30 a.m. from Central Baptist Church
Original Creative Cards
Fun Day
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr. 122
1-3 p.m.
$5
931-210-5599
Thursday, June 22
Run Katie Run
The Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Barn watercolor workshop
Three-day class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$105, plus $20 material fee
931-787-5838
Captain Tom Mason
& Sage O’ Silver
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
2 p.m.
931-484-6790
Teen Trivia Night
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4-6 p.m.
931-484-6790
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Children’s Summer Art Class
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-2:30 p.m.
931-707-7249
Friday, June 23
Matt Rogers
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Run for Cover
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
7-10 p.m.
931-788-6717
“Ripples” chain maille bracelet class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$50
931-787-5838
Polymer clay fox class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
5-8 p.m.
$25
931-787-5838
Traveling science show
Thunderbird Recreational Center
107 Deer Run Circle
7-9 p.m.
931-788-6282
Shazam! - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Saturday, June 24
Daylily Tea
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$20-$35
Preregistration required
931-879-8980
Beavers of
Cumberland Mountain
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
CCC Museum
3 p.m.
Bigfoot and Other
Cryptids of Tennessee
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
Visitor Center
5 p.m.
Creek Crawl
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
In front of park restaurant
3 p.m.
Hiking Essential
and Shelter Building
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
CCC Museum Patio
8:30 a.m.
$25
931-484-6138
Summer in Bloom
creative painting
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
3-5:30 p.m.
$38
931-788-6717
Wine & Paint
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd. #103
Noon-2 p.m., or 3-5 p.m.
$45.90
931-484-9463
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile -
Movies on the Beach
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
931-788-6282
Tennessee Promise
Saturday
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Free
931-484-6138
Goat milk soap making class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$30
931-787-5838
Guitar class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. Beginners
10:30 a.m. Intermediate
11:30 a.m. Advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
Main St.
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
850-261-9756
Forever Abbey Road
Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$20-$25
931-484-6133
The Heels Live
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Walk in the Woods
Woodlawn Loop
Crossville, TN
11:30 a.m.
404-790-3945
Sunday, June 25
A “Tree”mendous hike
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
Visitor Center
Noon
Hike Pioneer Short Loop.
Birds of Prey
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
Aviary
10 a.m.
Kayak Tour of Byrd Lake
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
Boat Dock
2 p.m.
$10
Owl Pellet Dissection
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
Visitor Center
10:30 a.m.
Pelt Palooza!
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
Visitor Center
Noon
Raptors Rule
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
Aviary
9 a.m.
Monday, June 26
Soul Soup
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Craft Mondays
with Miss Patty
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1 p.m. or 2 p.m.
Up to 6 years old
931-484-6790
Science Mondays
with Mr. Brian
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-1:45 p.m., or 2-2:45 p.m.
Ages 7-11
931-484-6790
Moroccan Lanterns
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4-6 p.m.
Ages 12-18
931-484-6790
Tuesday, June 27
Misery - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m., $5-$10
931-484-6133
Patriotic Sunset
painting class
Bunkers Grill and Patio Bar
East 750, US-70
6-8:30 p.m.
$38
931-337-0119
Kinfolk
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Wednesday, June 28
Life Drawing
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m., $5
931-707-7249
Lynn Haines
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - The Musical
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
931-484-6790
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd.
and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
or until sellout
TTA Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail: Obed Segment
Wartburg, TN
Leave 7:30 a.m. from Landers Crossroads (228 Interstate Dr.)
$5
931-267-2243
ttaplateauhikes68@
Thursday, June 29
Blue Mother Tupelo
The Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m., Free
Quill cross class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
5:30-8:30 p.m., $40
931-787-5838
Barn watercolor workshop
Three-day class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$105, plus $20 material fee
931-787-5838
“3 Days in a Haze” Book Launch
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6 p.m.
Free
931-707-0440
Animalogy: Come See Live Animals
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
2 p.m.
931-484-6790
Sand Art w/ Mr. Brian
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4-6 p.m.
Ages 12-18
931-484-6790
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Children’s Summer Art Class
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-2:30 p.m.
931-707-7249
Friday, June 30
Mamma Mia! - Movie Showing
The Amp
29 Division St.
7 p.m.
Free
3-Day Barn Watercolor Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
5:30-8:30 p.m.
$105, plus $20 material fee
931-787-6559
Southern Sunrise
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
7-10 p.m.
931-788-6717
Saturday, July 1
Fairfield Glade Crafters
Holiday Show
Village Green Mall
126 Stonehenge Dr.
8 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Sandlot - Movies on the Beach
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
931-788-6282
The Young Fables LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Authentic Unlimited
Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
931-484-6133
Monday, July 3
Carrie Hassler
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, July 4
Shattered
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Wednesday, July 5
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, July 6
The Humanaires
The Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Veterans’ Gala
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
6-9 p.m.
Open to all veterans and active duty military
Business casual/military uniform
Live music featuring Phil Ciancio
Dinner by Willow Catering
$20 per person
RSVP by June 30
Friday, July 7
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
7:30-9 p.m.
Free
3-Day Barn Watercolor Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
5:30-8:30 p.m.
$105, plus $20 material fee
931-787-6559
A Few Good Men - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Saturday, July 8
Vivo - Movies on the Beach
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
931-788-6282
Monday, July 10
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Top Tier Band
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, July 11
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
The Shaydes
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Wednesday, July 12
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, July 13
David Newbould
The Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, July 14
Plateau Discovery Garden Tour
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9:30-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-879-8980
3-Day Barn Watercolor Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
5:30-8:30 p.m.
$105, plus $20 material fee
931-787-6559
Sweet Baby James, America’s #1 James Taylor Tribute
Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$30
931-484-6133
Saturday, July 15
Pollinator Walk & Talk
Outdoor Classroom Session
Obed River Park
24 Obed River Park Dr.
9-11 a.m.
Free
931-484-5442
Jaws - Movies on the Beach
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
931-788-6282
Kayley Bishop LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Domine, A Pink Floyd Tribute
Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$20-$25
931-484-6133
Monday, July 17
Native Plants and Erosion Control
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-879-8980
Summer Skate Camp
Skate City Crossville
204 Woodmere Mall
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
$100
931-484-0200
Soulfissh
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, July 18
Lily Bethke
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Summer Skate Camp
Skate City Crossville
204 Woodmere Mall
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
$100
931-484-0200
Wednesday, July 19
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, July 20
The Borrowed Mules
The Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Summer Skate Camp
Skate City Crossville
204 Woodmere Mall
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
$100
931-484-0200
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, July 21
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Summer Skate Camp
Skate City Crossville
204 Woodmere Mall
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
$100
931-484-0200
Saturday, July 22
Comedian/Moonshiner Killer Beaz
Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
6:30 p.m.
931-484-6133
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish - Movies on the Beach
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
931-788-6282
Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
Main St.
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
850-261-9756
Quartet/Table Loom Basics
The Yarn Patch
68 N Main St.
10 a.m.-noon
$45
931-707-1255
Monday, July 24
Double Shotz
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, July 25
Leigh Nash LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6:30-8:30 p.m.
$23
931-707-0440
PBS Southern Storytellers - Free Screening
Fairfield Glade Community Club
7827 Peavine Rd.
11 a.m.-noon
Free
931-484-3780
Dan Roten Band
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
The Muppet Movie - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Wednesday, July 26
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, July 27
Tanner Hillis
The Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, July 28
Rich Hardesty
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
Grease - Movie Showing
The Amp
29 Division St.
7 p.m.
Free
Saturday, July 29
Seed Saving and Seed Swap
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-noon
Pre-registration required
931-879-8980
The War with Grandpa - Movies on the Beach
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
931-788-6282
Herrick LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Sunday, July 30
The Whisnants
First Baptist Church
130 Towne Centre Dr.
4 p.m.
931-484-6927
Cellist Robert Moore and Friends
Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
2:30 p.m.
$20
931-484-6133
Monday, July 31
Second Wind Knox
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Butterflies and Caterpillars
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-879-8980
Jason Lee McKiney Band
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
The Truman Show - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, Aug. 3
Sustainable Landscape Design for Pollinators
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, Aug. 4
Back to School
Friday at the Crossroads
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
7-8:30 p.m.
Free
Saturday, Aug. 5
Fall Vegetable Gardening
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Elvis - Movies on the Beach
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
931-788-6282
Gun & Knife Show
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
$0-$5
931-484-6431
The Ultimate Oldies Rock N Roll Show
Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$25
931-484-6133
Sunday, Aug. 6
Gun & Knife Show
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Free
931-484-6431
Monday, Aug. 7
Harvesting Herbs and Making Herbal Gifts
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
2-3 p.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Mt. LeConte Jug Band
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, Aug. 8
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Split Decision
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Peanut Butter Falcon - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, Aug. 10
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, Aug. 11
Elvis - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Saturday, Aug. 12
17th Annual Pitchin’ for Caleb Cornhole Tournament
Benefit for Tennessee Hemophilia and Bleeding Disorders Foundation
Centennial Park
837 Industrial Blvd.
9 a.m. check in.
$30
kelleywood@citlink.net or 931-261-4446
The Bad Guys - Movies on the Beach
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
931-788-6282
Amanda Pruitt LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Sunday, Aug. 13
The Gibson Brothers
Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
931-484-6133
Monday, Aug. 14
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Four On The Floor
Cumberland County Fair Grounds
1398 Livingston Rd.
7:30 p.m.
931-484-9454
Jake Hoot
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Good Will Hunting - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Chris Hennessee
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, Aug. 17
Chrysanthemum: Queen of Fall Flowers
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-noon
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, Aug. 18
Nacho Libre - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
The Lost City - Movies on the Beach
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
931-788-6282
Matt Rogers
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
5 p.m.
931-202-2989
Monday, Aug. 21
Run for Cover
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, Aug. 22
The Expendables 3 - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Soul Soup
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Wednesday, Aug. 23
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, Aug. 24
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, August 25
An Evening w/ Gene Watson
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$43-$53
931-484-6133
Saturday, Aug. 26
American Graffiti - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Shazam! Fury of the Gods - Movies on the Beach
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
931-788-6282
Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
Main St.
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
850-261-9756
Monday, Aug. 28
Carrie Hassler
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Fall Gardener’s Festival
Plateau AgResearch and Education Center
320 Experiment Station Rd.
8 a.m.
931-484-0034
California Dreamin’
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Smokey and the Bandit - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Wednesday, Aug. 30
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, Aug. 31
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Queen Tribute: The Kings of Queen
Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
931-484-6133
Friday, Sept. 1
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
6:30-8 p.m.
Free
Saturday, Sept. 2
Rich Hardesty
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
Dog - Movies on the Beach
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
931-788-6282
Monday, Sept. 4
Soul Soup
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, Sept. 5
Smokey and the Bandit II - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Country Gold
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Friday, Sept. 8
Hannah Montana: The Movie - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Saturday, Sept. 9
Herb Tea
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$20-$35
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Jurassic World Dominion - Movies on the Beach
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
931-788-6282
Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Monday, Sept. 11
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Sept. 12
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Truly Clueless
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Smokey and the Bandit Part 3 - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Friday, Sept. 15
16th Annual Lunch on the Lawn
Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Cumberland County Courthouse Lawn
931-484-4565
Plateau Discovery Garden Tour
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9:30-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
The Cumberland Outlaws
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
7-10 p.m.
931-337-0531
Saturday, Sept. 16
The Magi LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Monday, Sept. 18
Invasive Plants on the Plateau
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Wednesday, Sept. 19
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Caleb & Leann
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Saturday, Sept. 23
Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
Main St.
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
850-261-9756
Wednesday, Sept. 26
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Zone Status
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Thursday, Sept. 28
Tree Identification
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11:30 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Saturday, Sept. 30
Cloth Pumpkins Class
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9 a.m.-noon
$12
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Friday, Oct. 6
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
6-7:30 p.m.
Free
Saturday, Oct. 7
Houseplants
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-noon
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Monday, Oct. 9
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Oct. 10
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Saturday, Oct. 14
So, You Want a Greenhouse?
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Three Times A Lady LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Pumpkin Painting for Kids
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
1-3 p.m.
Pre-registration required
Children must be accompanied by adult
931-484-0034
Friday, Oct. 27
Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Saturday, Oct. 28
Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
Main St.
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
850-261-9756
Sunday, Oct. 29
The Kramers
First Baptist Church
130 Towne Centre Dr.
4 p.m.
931-484-6927
Friday, Nov. 3
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
5-6:30 p.m.
Free
Monday, Nov. 13
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Nov. 14
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Friday, Dec. 1
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
4-5:30 p.m.
Free
Monday, Dec. 11
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Dec. 12
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
