Need more hours for your Tennessee Promise commitment? Join rangers at Cumberland Mountain State Park Saturday, June 24, to help clean up the park and trails. Meet at the boat dock parking lot at 10 a.m. Bring water to drink and dress for the weather, with appropriate footwear. The park will provide tools, but gardening gloves are recommended. Register online at tnstateparks.com.

Tuesday, June 20

Artist Peer Review 

and Discussion Group

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

$0-$10

931-707-7249

 

“Garden Buzz” 

pollinator event

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

Noon-2 p.m.

Free

931-484-0034

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

O Brother, Where Art Thou? - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Four on the Floor

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, June 21

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Drew Robbins

The Beef and Barrel 

Restaurant & Lounge

1112 West Ave.

5:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-9211

 

Stamp Collecting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

937-499-4210

 

Jukebox Dan

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Basic Stained Glass class Four sessions

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

9 a.m.-noon, $125

931-787-5838

 

TTA Chapter Hike

Fall Creek Falls State Park

2009 Village Camp Rd.

Spencer, TN

Leave 7:30 a.m. from Central Baptist Church

 

Original Creative Cards 

Fun Day

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr. 122

1-3 p.m.

$5

931-210-5599

 

Thursday, June 22

Run Katie Run

The Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Barn watercolor workshop

Three-day class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$105, plus $20 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Captain Tom Mason 

& Sage O’ Silver

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

2 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Teen Trivia Night

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4-6 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Children’s Summer Art Class

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-2:30 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Friday, June 23

Matt Rogers

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Run for Cover

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

“Ripples” chain maille bracelet class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$50

931-787-5838

 

Polymer clay fox class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

5-8 p.m.

$25

931-787-5838

 

Traveling science show

Thunderbird Recreational Center

107 Deer Run Circle

7-9 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Shazam! - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, June 24

Daylily Tea

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$20-$35

Preregistration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Beavers of 

Cumberland Mountain 

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

CCC Museum

3 p.m.

 

Bigfoot and Other

Cryptids of Tennessee

Cumberland Mountain

State Park

Visitor Center

5 p.m.

 

Creek Crawl

Cumberland Mountain

State Park

In front of park restaurant

3 p.m.

 

Hiking Essential

and Shelter Building

Cumberland Mountain

State Park

CCC Museum Patio

8:30 a.m.

$25

931-484-6138

 

Summer in Bloom 

creative painting

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

3-5:30 p.m.

$38

931-788-6717

 

Wine & Paint

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd. #103

Noon-2 p.m., or 3-5 p.m.

$45.90

931-484-9463

 

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile - 

Movies on the Beach

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Tennessee Promise 

Saturday

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Free

931-484-6138

kacey.king@tn.gov

 

Goat milk soap making class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$30

931-787-5838

 

Guitar class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. Beginners

10:30 a.m. Intermediate

11:30 a.m. Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

850-261-9756

fterdeman@gmail.com

 

Forever Abbey Road

Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$20-$25

931-484-6133

 

The Heels Live

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Walk in the Woods

Woodlawn Loop

Crossville, TN

11:30 a.m.

404-790-3945

plateaulocalwalks@yahoo.com

 

Sunday, June 25

A “Tree”mendous hike

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

Visitor Center

Noon

Hike Pioneer Short Loop.

 

Birds of Prey

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

Aviary

10 a.m.

 

Kayak Tour of Byrd Lake

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

Boat Dock

2 p.m.

$10

 

Owl Pellet Dissection

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

Visitor Center

10:30 a.m.

 

Pelt Palooza!

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

Visitor Center

Noon

 

Raptors Rule

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

Aviary

9 a.m.

 

Monday, June 26

Soul Soup

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Craft Mondays 

with Miss Patty

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1 p.m. or 2 p.m.

Up to 6 years old

931-484-6790

 

Science Mondays 

with Mr. Brian

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-1:45 p.m., or 2-2:45 p.m.

Ages 7-11

931-484-6790

 

Moroccan Lanterns

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4-6 p.m.

Ages 12-18

931-484-6790

 

Tuesday, June 27

Misery - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m., $5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Patriotic Sunset 

painting class

Bunkers Grill and Patio Bar

East 750, US-70

6-8:30 p.m.

$38

931-337-0119

 

Kinfolk

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Wednesday, June 28

Life Drawing

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m., $5

931-707-7249

 

Lynn Haines

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - The Musical

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

 

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. 

and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 

or until sellout

 

TTA Chapter Hike

Cumberland Trail: Obed Segment

Wartburg, TN

Leave 7:30 a.m. from Landers Crossroads (228 Interstate Dr.)

$5

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68@

tennesseetrails.org

 

Thursday, June 29

Blue Mother Tupelo

The Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m., Free

 

Quill cross class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

5:30-8:30 p.m., $40

931-787-5838

 

Barn watercolor workshop

Three-day class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$105, plus $20 material fee

931-787-5838

 

“3 Days in a Haze” Book Launch

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6 p.m.

Free

931-707-0440

 

Animalogy: Come See Live Animals

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

2 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Sand Art w/ Mr. Brian

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4-6 p.m.

Ages 12-18

931-484-6790

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Children’s Summer Art Class

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-2:30 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Friday, June 30

Mamma Mia! - Movie Showing

The Amp

29 Division St.

7 p.m.

Free

 

3-Day Barn Watercolor Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

5:30-8:30 p.m.

$105, plus $20 material fee

931-787-6559

 

Southern Sunrise

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Saturday, July 1

Fairfield Glade Crafters

Holiday Show

Village Green Mall

126 Stonehenge Dr.

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

The Sandlot - Movies on the Beach

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

The Young Fables LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Authentic Unlimited

Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Monday, July 3

Carrie Hassler

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, July 4

Shattered

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, July 5

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, July 6

The Humanaires

The Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Veterans’ Gala

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

6-9 p.m.

Open to all veterans and active duty military

Business casual/military uniform

Live music featuring Phil Ciancio

Dinner by Willow Catering

$20 per person

RSVP by June 30

anna.grimes31@gmail.com

 

 

Friday, July 7

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

7:30-9 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

3-Day Barn Watercolor Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

5:30-8:30 p.m.

$105, plus $20 material fee

931-787-6559

 

A Few Good Men - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, July 8

Vivo - Movies on the Beach

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Monday, July 10

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Top Tier Band

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, July 11

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

The Shaydes

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, July 12

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, July 13

David Newbould

The Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, July 14

Plateau Discovery Garden Tour

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9:30-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

3-Day Barn Watercolor Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

5:30-8:30 p.m.

$105, plus $20 material fee

931-787-6559

 

Sweet Baby James, America’s #1 James Taylor Tribute

Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$30

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, July 15

Pollinator Walk & Talk

Outdoor Classroom Session

Obed River Park

24 Obed River Park Dr.

9-11 a.m.

Free

931-484-5442

 

Jaws - Movies on the Beach

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Kayley Bishop LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Domine, A Pink Floyd Tribute

Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$20-$25

931-484-6133

 

Monday, July 17

Native Plants and Erosion Control

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Summer Skate Camp

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

$100

931-484-0200

 

Soulfissh

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, July 18

Lily Bethke

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Summer Skate Camp

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

$100

931-484-0200

 

Wednesday, July 19

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, July 20

The Borrowed Mules

The Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Summer Skate Camp

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

$100

931-484-0200

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, July 21

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Summer Skate Camp

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

$100

931-484-0200

 

Saturday, July 22

Comedian/Moonshiner Killer Beaz

Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

6:30 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish - Movies on the Beach

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

850-261-9756

fterdeman@gmail.com

 

Quartet/Table Loom Basics

The Yarn Patch

68 N Main St.

10 a.m.-noon

$45

931-707-1255

 

Monday, July 24

Double Shotz

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, July 25

Leigh Nash LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6:30-8:30 p.m.

$23

931-707-0440

 

PBS Southern Storytellers - Free Screening

Fairfield Glade Community Club

7827 Peavine Rd.

11 a.m.-noon

Free

931-484-3780

 

Dan Roten Band

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

The Muppet Movie - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wednesday, July 26

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, July 27

Tanner Hillis

The Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, July 28

Rich Hardesty

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Grease - Movie Showing

The Amp

29 Division St.

7 p.m.

Free

 

Saturday, July 29

Seed Saving and Seed Swap

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Pre-registration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

The War with Grandpa - Movies on the Beach

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Herrick LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Sunday, July 30

The Whisnants

First Baptist Church

130 Towne Centre Dr.

4 p.m.

931-484-6927

 

Cellist Robert Moore and Friends

Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

2:30 p.m.

$20

931-484-6133

 

Monday, July 31

Second Wind Knox

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Butterflies and Caterpillars

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Jason Lee McKiney Band

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

The Truman Show - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, Aug. 3

Sustainable Landscape Design for Pollinators

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Aug. 4

Back to School

Friday at the Crossroads

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

7-8:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Saturday, Aug. 5

Fall Vegetable Gardening

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Elvis - Movies on the Beach

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Gun & Knife Show

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

$0-$5

931-484-6431

 

The Ultimate Oldies Rock N Roll Show

Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$25

931-484-6133

 

Sunday, Aug. 6

Gun & Knife Show

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free

931-484-6431

 

Monday, Aug. 7

Harvesting Herbs and Making Herbal Gifts

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

2-3 p.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Mt. LeConte Jug Band

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Aug. 8

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Split Decision

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Peanut Butter Falcon - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, Aug. 10

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Aug. 11

Elvis - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Aug. 12

17th Annual Pitchin’ for Caleb Cornhole Tournament

Benefit for Tennessee Hemophilia and Bleeding Disorders Foundation

Centennial Park

837 Industrial Blvd. 

9 a.m. check in. 

$30 

kelleywood@citlink.net or 931-261-4446

 

The Bad Guys - Movies on the Beach

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Amanda Pruitt LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Sunday, Aug. 13

The Gibson Brothers

Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Monday, Aug. 14

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Four On The Floor

Cumberland County Fair Grounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

7:30 p.m.

931-484-9454

 

Jake Hoot

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Good Will Hunting - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Chris Hennessee

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, Aug. 17

Chrysanthemum: Queen of Fall Flowers

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Aug. 18

Nacho Libre - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

The Lost City - Movies on the Beach

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Matt Rogers

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

5 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Monday, Aug. 21

Run for Cover

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Aug. 22

The Expendables 3 - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Soul Soup

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, Aug. 24

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, August 25

An Evening w/ Gene Watson

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$43-$53

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Aug. 26

American Graffiti - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Shazam! Fury of the Gods - Movies on the Beach

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

850-261-9756

fterdeman@gmail.com

 

Monday, Aug. 28

Carrie Hassler

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Fall Gardener’s Festival

Plateau AgResearch and Education Center

320 Experiment Station Rd.

8 a.m.

931-484-0034

jburns35@tennessee.edu

 

California Dreamin’

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Smokey and the Bandit - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, Aug. 31

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Queen Tribute: The Kings of Queen

Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Friday, Sept. 1

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

6:30-8 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Saturday, Sept. 2

Rich Hardesty

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Dog - Movies on the Beach

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Monday, Sept. 4

Soul Soup

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Smokey and the Bandit II - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Country Gold

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Friday, Sept. 8

Hannah Montana: The Movie - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Sept. 9

Herb Tea

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$20-$35

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Jurassic World Dominion - Movies on the Beach

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Monday, Sept. 11

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Sept. 12

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Truly Clueless

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Smokey and the Bandit Part 3 - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Friday, Sept. 15

16th Annual Lunch on the Lawn

Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cumberland County Courthouse Lawn

931-484-4565 

www.cchabitatforhumanity.com

 

Plateau Discovery Garden Tour

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9:30-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

The Cumberland Outlaws

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

7-10 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Saturday, Sept. 16

The Magi LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Monday, Sept. 18

Invasive Plants on the Plateau

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Wednesday, Sept. 19

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Caleb & Leann

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Saturday, Sept. 23

Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

850-261-9756

fterdeman@gmail.com

 

Wednesday, Sept. 26

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Zone Status

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Thursday, Sept. 28

Tree Identification

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11:30 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Saturday, Sept. 30

Cloth Pumpkins Class

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9 a.m.-noon

$12

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Friday, Oct. 6

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

6-7:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Saturday, Oct. 7

Houseplants

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Monday, Oct. 9

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Oct. 10

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Saturday, Oct. 14

So, You Want a Greenhouse?

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Three Times A Lady LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Pumpkin Painting for Kids

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

1-3 p.m.

Pre-registration required

Children must be accompanied by adult

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Friday, Oct. 27

Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Saturday, Oct. 28

Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

850-261-9756

fterdeman@gmail.com

 

Sunday, Oct. 29

The Kramers

First Baptist Church

130 Towne Centre Dr.

4 p.m.

931-484-6927

 

Friday, Nov. 3

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

5-6:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Monday, Nov. 13

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Nov. 14

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Friday, Dec. 1

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

4-5:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Monday, Dec. 11

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Dec. 12

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

