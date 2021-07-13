IMG_4258 copy 2.JPG

The beer, food and music are good for this weekend’s Blues, Brews and BBQ at Fairfield Glade. Bring a chair and join the camaraderie at The Square at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. from 2-6 p.m. July 17. Craft beer from Wiseacre, Bells, Blackhorse, Jackalope, Yee Haw, Old Shed and Gypsy will be available, along with lip-smacking barbecue and tunes offered up by area bands. Admission is free. Call 931-484-3722 for more.

Tuesday, July 13

The Blues Machine

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Rafael R. Soriano

The Amphitheater

29 Division St.

Free

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Open Mic Night

The Amphitheater

29 Division St.

Free

 

Experimental Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

5-8 p.m.

$90 members, $105 guests

931-707-7249

 

Mandala Canvas

The Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

1-4 p.m.

$30

dogwoodexchange.com 

to register

931-787-5838

 

The Art In You Camp

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-Noon, three days

$30

931-787-5838

 

Wednesday, July 14

Children’s Art Camp

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122

2-3 p.m.

Ages 5-7

$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Cumberland County 

Farmer’s Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Big South Fork Hike

Burnt Mill Bridge

5-mile or 5.5-mile hike

Carpool from Crossville Outlet Center

7:30 a.m., $6

931-267-2243 or 

plateauhikes tennesseetrails.org

 

Personal Accordion File 

and Gift Card

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

1:30-3:30 p.m.

$25 plus $5 materials fee

931-787-5838

 

Thursday, July 15

Plein Aire the Gardens

UT Gardens Crossville

Plateau Discovery Gardens

Hwy. 70 N.

9 a.m.-noon

$30; limited class size

dtoney61606@gmail to register

 

BrainBlast Trivia

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Chain Maille Summertime Bracelet

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-Noon

$6 members, $65 guests

931-707-7249

 

Children’s Summer Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-2:30 p.m.

Ages 6-12, Free

Pre-register

931-707-7249

 

Travis Bigwood and the Lonesome Doves

Thursdays at the Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Veterans Pancake Breakfast

American Legion Post 163

1446 S. Main St.

8-11 a.m.

Free for veterans, $4 for guests

 

Friday, July 16

Eireann’s Call

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$20

931-484-6133

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Donald Benjamin

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$10

eventbrite.com

931-707-0440

 

The Whiskey Dix

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

Reservations required

931-202-2989

 

Art Guild Golf 

Fundraiser and Auction

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

7:30 a.m. shotgun start

$95/person

artguildfairfieldglade.net

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

931-456-5601

 

Grow With Google

Cumberland Business Incubator

1-2 p.m., Free

931-456-4910

 

Fish Fryday

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

Saturday, July 17

Jason Howard

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Blues, Brews and BBQ

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. at Stonehenge Dr.

2-6 p.m.

Free admission

931-484-3722

 

Forrest Gump [PG-13]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Stone Memorial High School 

Golf Tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

1 p.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Cumberland County 

Farmer’s Market

Corner of Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.-Noon

 

Greenway Walk

Woodlawn Trail

Wyatt Ct. off Woodlawn Rd.

1.5-mile hike

9 a.m.

931-267-7668

 

Sparta History Tour

Carpool from Tractor Supply

9 a.m., $5

RSVP titan55@charter.net by July 15

Sunday, July 18

Sunday brunch

Elks Lodge 2751

1145 Genesis Rd.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

931-484-0150

 

Monday, July 19

FoxFire NewGrass Band

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

5:45 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Quilting Camp for Children

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-noon

Weeklong camp

$40

931-787-5838

Tuesday, July 20

Collagraphy

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-Noon

Three-class series continues July 21 & 22

$90 members, $105 guests

931-707-7249

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

Wednesday, July 21

Pizza Night

Elks Lodge 2751

1145 Genesis Rd.

4-7 p.m.

931-484-0150

 

Tennessee Women’s Open

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Children’s Art Camp

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122

2-3 p.m.

Ages 8-11

$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Cumberland County 

Farmer’s Market

Stonehenge Dr. & Peavine Rd.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Head of Sequatchie Hike

6-mile or 3.5-mile hikes

Carpool from Central Baptist Church

7:30 a.m., $3

931-267-2243 or email

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

Thursday, July 22

Comic Henry Cho

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

Tickets TBA

931-484-6133

 

The Fumblebuckers

Thursdays at the Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

BrainBlast Trivia

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Children’s Summer Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-2:30 p.m.

Ages 6-12, Free

Pre-register

931-707-7249

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, July 23

Always … Patsy Cline [PG]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Sept. 2

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

End of the Line

Allman Brothers tribute band

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6-8:30 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Fish Fry

Elks Lodge 2751

1145 Genesis Rd.

4-7 p.m.

931-484-0150

 

Travis Rice

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Austin’s Rose

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$10

eventbrite.com

931-707-0440

 

Fishing Gnome with Accessories

The Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

4:30-8 p.m.

$45

dogwoodexchange.com to register

931-787-5838

 

Grow With Google webinar

Cumberland Business Incubator

1-2 p.m.

https://tinyurl.com/CBIWebinar723 to register

931-456-4910 

 

Watercolor 101: Blue Daisies

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$30 members, $35 guests

931-707-7249

 

Friday Nite Cruise-In

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-8 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

Saturday, July 24

Melissa Ellis

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Crossville Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Noon-4 p.m.

 

Waterfest

Meadow Park Lake

 

Doug Harris and Friends

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

Reservations required

931-202-2989

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Cumberland County Republican Party Annual Golf Tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

1 p.m. Shotgun Start

Fish fry follows at 5:30 p.m.

Call 931-456-9455

 

Cumberland County 

Farmer’s Market

Corner of Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.-Noon

 

Tansi Home Show

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

 

Anti-Vaping Game Night

Chuckles

286 Chuckles Pkwy.

6-9 p.m.

Kids 11-14 admitted free, $11.95 for others

 

Greenway Walk

Maryetta Trail

1.7-mile

Trailhead off Sparta Hwy. by Crossville Water Treatment plant

9 a.m.

410-707-6107

 

Monday, July 26

Soul Fissh

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

5:45 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Tuesday, July 27

Kinfolk

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wednesday, July 28

Shootout with the Pros

The Crag at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

Children’s Art Camp

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122

2-3 p.m.

Ages 12-14

$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Cumberland County 

Farmer’s Market

Stonehenge Dr. and Peavine Rd.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Life Drawing

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5 model fee

931-707-7249

 

Pickett State Park Hike

5-mile hike

Carpool from Cracker Barrel

7:30 a.m., $5

931-267-2243

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Thursday, July 29

Justin Cecil

Thursdays at the Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

BrainBlast Trivia

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Children’s Summer Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-2:30 p.m.

Ages 6-12, Free

Pre-register

931-707-7249

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, July 30

Aaron Tessis

Buddy Holly Tribute

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$10

eventbrite.com

931-707-0440

 

Sting Ray Anthony with Jukebox Revue

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$15-$20

931-484-6133

 

Don and Tommie

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Rocky Top Diesel Shootout 8

Crossville Dragway

1650 Creston Rd.

10 a.m.

$20/adults, free/12 and younger

931-210-6607

 

Saturday, July 31

Obed River Band

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$15

931-484-6133

or palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Brown Elementary School 

Golf Tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

1 p.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

Rocky Top Diesel Shootout 8

Crossville Dragway

1650 Creston Rd.

9 a.m.

$20/adults, free/12 and younger

931-210-6607

 

Cumberland County 

Farmer’s Market

Corner of Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.-Noon

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Big South Fork Hike

9-mile or 3.6-mile hikes

Carpool from Cracker Barrel

7:30 a.m., $7

931-267-2243

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Monday, Aug. 2

Melissa Ellis

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

5:45 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Jazzing’ Up the Junque

The Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

Continues through Aug. 5

$325

dogwoodexchange.com to register

931-787-5838

 

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Melissa Ellis

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Little Marquise Earrings

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$20

931-707-7249

 

Thursday, Aug. 5

BrainBlast Trivia

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

127 Corridor Sale

Hwy. 127

Addison, MI, to Gadsden, AL

127yardsale.com

 

Friday, Aug. 6

Dash in the Dark 5K

Downtown Crossville

Registration begins 6 p.m.

Race begins 8 p.m.

$25 before July 21, $30 to race day

$15 for kids

Register at 

crossvilleypa.org

 

Friday at the Crossroads

Back-to-School event

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

Judged and Juried

Fine Arts Show reception

Plateau Creative Arts Center

154 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m.

Free

Show continues through Sept. 2

931-707-7249

 

Rick Stone

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$10

eventbrite.com

931-707-0440

 

Upper Cumberland All-Stars

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6-8:30 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Margarita Open

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

3 p.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

Judged and Juried Fine Arts Show Reception

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m.

Free

 

127 Corridor Sale

Hwy. 127

Addison, MI, to Gadsden, AL

127yardsale.com

 

Saturday, Aug. 7

Playing with Fire [PG]

Movie Nights at the Grove

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

8-10 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Cumberland County Farmer’s Market

Corner of Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.-Noon

 

127 Corridor Sale

Hwy. 127

Addison, MI, to Gadsden, AL

127yardsale.com

 

Sunday, Aug. 8

127 Corridor Sale

Hwy. 127

Addison, MI, to Gadsden, AL

127yardsale.com

 

Monday, Aug. 9

The Jay Eric Band

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

5:45 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Tuesday, Aug. 10

The Heart of the Sketch

Plateau Creative Arts Center

154 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$70/members, $80 non-members

Class size limited to six

931-707-7249

 

Olds 88

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wednesday, Aug. 11

Children’s Art Camp

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122

2-3 p.m.

Ages 5-7

$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Cumberland County Farmer’s Market

Stonehenge Dr. and Peavine Rd.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Thursday, Aug. 12

Fairfield Glade Lions Club

Virtual Reverse Raffle Drawing

Results available after 6 p.m. at 

https·//e-clubbouse org/sites/fairfield_glade

 

BrainBlast Trivia

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Aug. 13

The 39 Steps [PG]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Sept. 30

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Eric Ryan

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$10

eventbrite.com

931-707-0440

 

Adam’s Rib [NR]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Aug. 14

3 Dog Celebration

Tribute to 3 Dog Night

with original drummer

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$15

931-484-6133

or palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Don and Tommie

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Member-Member Golf Tournament

The Brae and The Crag 

at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Southern Sunrise

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Cumberland County Farmer’s Market

Corner of Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.-Noon

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Monday, Aug. 16

Jake Hoot and the Huffaker Brothers

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Cumberland Prevention

Coalition meeting

Tennessee College of Applied Technology

Media Room

910 Miller Ave.

Noon

Lunch will be served

RSVP to 931-210-0384

or programs@cumberlandpreventioncoalition.org

 

Tuesday, Aug. 17

Carrie Hassler

The Amphitheater

29 Division St.

Free

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wednesday, Aug. 18

Fairfield Glade Pro Am

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Children’s Art Camp

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122

2-3 p.m.

Ages 8-11

$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Cumberland County Farmer’s Market

Stonehenge Dr. and Peavine Rd.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Thursday, Aug. 19

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

BrainBlast Trivia

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Friday, Aug. 20

Memory Road

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Rachel Lipsky

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$10

eventbrite.com

931-707-0440

 

Saturday, Aug. 21

Primitive Fire Building

Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove

382 Ford Lane

1-4 p.m.

931-335-0349

 

United Fund Golf Tournament

Dorchester Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Tennessee Women’s 

Four-Ball Tournament

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Cumberland County Farmer’s Market

Corner of Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.-Noon

 

Sunday, Aug. 22

Cumberland County Fair

Cumberland County Fairgrounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

Through Aug. 29

 

Monday, Aug. 23

Soul Soup

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Tuesday, Aug. 24

The Heart of the Sketch

Plateau Creative Arts Center

154 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$70/members, $80 non-members

Class size limited to six

931-707-7249Borrowed Mule

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wednesday, Aug. 25

Shootout with the Pros

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

931-484-3731

 

Children’s Art Camp

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122

2-3 p.m.

Ages 12-14

$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Cumberland County Farmer’s Market

Stonehenge Dr. and Peavine Rd.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Thursday, Aug. 26

BrainBlast Trivia

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Aug. 27

Melissa Ellis

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Apollo 13 [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Fish Fryday & Friday Nite Cruise-In

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

Saturday, Aug. 28

Utopia

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Crossville Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Noon-4 p.m.

 

Action Heating & Cooling Tournament

The Crag at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Monday, Aug. 30

Carrie Hassler Classic Rhythm and Blues

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Tuesday, Aug. 31

Fall Gardeners Festival

Plateau AgResearch and Education Center

320 Experiment Station Rd.

8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free

931-484-0034

 

Shaydes

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Sept. 2

BrainBlast Trivia

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Saturday, Sept. 4

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass concert

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5-6:30 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Monday, Sept. 6

Alter Eagles

Eagles tribute band

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Tuesday, Sept. 7

Carrie Hassler

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Sept. 9

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

BrainBlast Trivia

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Friday, Sept. 10

Little House on the Prairie The Musical [G]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Oct. 28

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Gene Watson

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-8:40 p.m.

$49-$59

931-484-6133

or palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Fish Fryday

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

Saturday, Sept. 11

Patsy Cline and Friends

A Tribute to the Legends

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$15

931-484-6133

or palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Fairfield Glade Lions Club

Benefit Golf Tournament

The Crag at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

$75/person

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

931-484-3441 or 786-247-1752

 

Southern Sunrise

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Monday, Sept. 13

Junior Golf Tennessee 

District 7AAA Tourney

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

10 a.m. tee times

931-788-3301

 

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Dan Roten Band

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Sept. 16

BrainBlast Trivia

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Sept. 17

EmiSunshine

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$15-$25

931-484-6133

or palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Lunch on the Lawn

Cumberland County Courthouse

2 N. Main St.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Benefiting Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity

931-484-4565

 

Saturday, Sept. 18

Cumberland Swing Experience

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$10

931-484-6133

or palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Rotary Music Festival

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

2-6 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Edible and Medicinal Plants

Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove

382 Ford Lane

1-4 p.m.

931-335-0349

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Hunting in the Hills

Bandy Creek Visitor Center

Big South Fork NRRA

10 a.m.-10 p.m.

www.nps.gov/biso

 

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Prime Time

The Amphitheater

29 Division St.

Free

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Sept. 23

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

BrainBlast Trivia

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Friday, Sept. 24

Dan Roten

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-8:30 p.m.

$10

931-484-6133

or palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Fish Fryday & Friday Nite Cruise-In

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

Saturday, Sept. 25

Fly-In and Open House

Crossville Memorial Airport

2409 Sparta Hwy.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

931-484-5278

 

Homesteads Apple Festival

Homestead Tower

96 Hwy. 68

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

$5/adults, free/10 and younger

931-210-8210

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Sunday, Sept. 26

Homesteads Apple Festival

Homestead Tower

96 Hwy. 68

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

$5/adults, free/10 and younger

931-210-8210

 

Fly-In and Open House

Crossville Memorial Airport

2409 Sparta Hwy.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

931-484-5278

 

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

$22

931-484-6939

 

Monday, Sept. 27

Knoxville Chapter Pro Am

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

8 a.m.-2 p.m. tee times

931-788-3301

 

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Heart & Soul

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Shootout with the Pros

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

Thursday, Sept. 30

CC Cancer Rally

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

1 p.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

BrainBlast Trivia

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Saturday, Oct. 2

Relay for Life

Dr. Carl Duer Soccer Complex

558 Crossroads Dr.

5-10 p.m.

ltaylor.relay@gmail.com

931-787-9793

 

A Taste of the Brews

Craft Beer Festival

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

Noon

$15

931-863-3880

 

Movie Nights at the Grove

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

Going in Style

7:30 p.m.

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Young Fables

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Oct. 7

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Oct. 8

Peter and the Starcatcher [PG]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Nov. 11

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Shootout with the Pros

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

POETS Fall Invitational

Dorchester Golf Club

576 Westchester Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Fish Fryday

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

Saturday, Oct. 9

The Cleverlys

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$15

931-484-6133

or palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Hurricane Ruth

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

CoLinx Golf Tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

1 p.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

POETS Fall Invitational

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Oct. 12

The Smoky Nights

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Oct. 14

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Oct. 15

Crossville Oktoberfest

Knights of Columbus Grounds

2892 Hwy. 70 E.

11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

$6/advance; $7/gate; free/13 and younger

423-799-0229

 

Mo Pitney

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$25-$45

931-484-6133

or palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Saturday, Oct. 16

Upper Cumberland Bigfoot Festival

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

 

Crossville Oktoberfest

Knights of Columbus Grounds

2892 Hwy. 70 E.

11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

$6/advance; $7/gate; free/13 and younger

423-799-0229

 

FGCC Club Championship

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

$70/person, $60/for those in 2021 Match Play Tournament

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Shootout with the Pros

The Crag at Heatherhurst

Back Nine

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

Thursday, Oct. 21

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Oct. 22

Fish Fryday & Friday Nite Cruise-In

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

Saturday, Oct. 23

Crossville Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Noon-4 p.m.

 

Small and Large Game 

Butchering and Processing

Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove

382 Ford Lane

8 a.m.-2 p.m.

$25 donation requested

931-335-0349

 

SMHS Baseball Benefit Golf Tournament

Dorchester Golf Club

576 Westchester Dr.

931-484-3709

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Sunday, Oct. 24

CCHS Baseball Benefit Golf Tournament

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

 

Thursday, Oct. 28

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Saturday, Oct. 30

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Nov. 4

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Nov. 5

Scrooge the Musical [G]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Dec. 18

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Saturday, Nov. 6

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Nov. 11

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Nov. 12

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Nov. 13

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Nov. 18

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Nov. 19

Plaid Tidings [G]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Dec. 19

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Saturday, Nov. 20

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Sunday, Nov. 21

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

931-484-6939

 

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Dec. 2

Summer Brooke and Mountain Faith Band

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

7:30 p.m.

$19

931-484-5000

ccplayhouse.com

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Saturday, Dec. 4

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Dec. 9

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Saturday, Dec. 11

Traps and Snares

Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove

382 Ford Lane

8 a.m.-noon

931-335-0349

 

Southern Sunrise

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

 

Thursday, Dec. 16

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Dec. 17

Polar Express [G]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Dec. 18

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Dec. 21

The Man Who Invented Christmas [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

Limited to 100

931-484-6133

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Dec. 23

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Dec. 30

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

 

Sunday, Feb. 20

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

$22

931-484-6939

 

Sunday, May 1

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

$22

931-484-6939

