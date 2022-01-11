Tuesday, Jan. 11
CCHS vs. Upperman
High School
Varsity basketball
Upperman High School
6950 Nasvhille Hwy.
Baxter, TN
Tipoff 6 p.m.
SMHS vs. Macon
County High
Varsity basketball
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
Tipoff 6 p.m.
Crossville City Council
Monthly Meeting
Crossville City Hall
392 N. Main St.
6 p.m.
Cable Trail Hike
Fall Creek Falls State Park
2009 Village Camp Rd.
Spencer, TN
9 a.m.
Meet at Nature Center
1-mile, strenuous hike
Register at tnstateparks.com/events
Kid Bits Preschool
Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Limited Registration
931-484-6790
Wednesday, Jan. 12
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail-Stinging Fork Falls
Spring City, TN
Leave 8 a.m.
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
Carpool $3
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
or text/call 931-267-2243
Art and Beyond
FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122
Studio time with Jean Corbett
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$5
931-210-5599 or online at
Card Making
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-Noon
$30, includes all supplies
Register at
931-787-5838
Ewe Can Knit
Needle Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Grace-Based
Grandparenting
Peaks of Hope
4188 Peavine Rd.
10-11:30 a.m.
Korean War Veterans
Association
Christ Lutheran Church
481 Snead Dr.
Fairfield Glade
1 p.m., 931-456-1332
Thursday, Jan. 13
Home school children’s
art class
The Art Center Gallery
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-1:30 p.m.
931-707-7249
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
TTA Plateau
Chapter Meeting
First United Methodist Church
Annex
69 Neecham St.
6 p.m.
931-202-2338 or email
Plateau Corvette
Club Meeting
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Drive
Room 112, 5:30 p.m.
Indivisible Crossville
Democratic Party
Headquarters
123 Irwin Ave.
6 p.m.
Director of Schools Ina Maxwell to speak
Friday, Jan. 14
Pincushion Parfaits
The Art Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$45 members/$50 guests
Includes materials
931-707-7249
CCHS vs. DeKalb County
Varsity basketball
Cumberland County High School
660 Stanley St.
Tipoff 6 p.m.
Valentine Greeting Card Workshop
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m. & 1 p.m.
Registration required
931-484-6790
The Cumberland Outlaws
Brocco’s Pizza and Brew
69 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 15
CCHS vs. Clarkrange
High School
Varsity basketball
Clarkrange High School
5801 S. York Hwy.
Clarkrange, TN
Tipoff 6 p.m.
SMHS vs. Warren County High School
Varsity basketball
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
Tipoff 6 p.m.
Archery
Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park
1300 Cordell Hull Memorial Dr.
Byrdstown, TN
1-2 p.m.
Register at tnstateparks.com/events
Hike to Base
of Fall Creek Falls
Fall Creek Falls State Park
2009 Village Camp Rd.
Spencer, TN
9 a.m.
Meet at Fall Creek Falls Overlook
.8 mile round-trip hike
Register at tnstateparks.com/events
Guitar Lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:40 a.m. intermediate
11:20 a.m. advanced
Plateau Songwriters Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Tennessee Wildlife
Federation Youth Hunt
Pikeville, TN
7 a.m.
2022 Crossville MMA Winter Novice Open
Crossville MMA
577 Old Lantana Rd.
9 a.m.
$15 per division, $10 each additional division
Novice: 6 months or less experience
Beginners: 6 months to 1 year
Williamson Branch
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$15-$25
931-484-6133 ir
Sunday, Jan. 16
Candlemaking
Cordell Hull Birthplace
State Park
1300 Cordell Hull Memorial Dr.
Byrdstown, TN
10-11 a.m.
Register at tnstateparks.com/events
Majesty of Music
Pleasant Hill Community Church
67 Church Dr.
3 p.m.
Free, offering taken to support Diana Riggs Concert Series Fund
Monday, Jan. 17
Wolf Moon Hike
Edgar Evins State Park
1630 Edgar Evins State Park Rd.
Silver Point, TN
7 p.m.
Meet at Millennium Trail
Register at tnstateparks.com/events
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade meeting
The Art Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9:30 a.m.
In-person and via Zoom
New member orientation follows
931-707-7249
Art peer review and
discussion
The Art Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$5/members, $20/guests
Limited to 4-10 participants
931-707-7249
CCHS vs. White County
Varsity basketball
Cumberland County High School
660 Stanley St.
Tipoff 6 p.m.
SMHS vs. Livingston
Academy
Varsity basketball
Livingston Academy
120 Melvin Johnson Dr.
Livingston, TN
Tipoff 6 p.m.
Cumberland County
Commission
Monthly Meeting
Cumberland County
Courthouse
2 N. Main St.
6 p.m.
Hike to Rocky Point
Overlook
Fall Creek Falls State Park
2009 Village Camp Rd.
Spencer, TN
9 a.m.
Meet at Fall Creek Falls Overlook
2-mile hike
Register at tnstateparks.com/events
Cumberland County
Republican Party
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
6 p.m.
College Preview Day
Tennessee College
of Applied Technology
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
Tour the campus and learn about the 18 programs available at TCAT.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Valentine necklace
Chain mail jewelry
The Art Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$75/members, $80/guests
Limited to 2-6 participants
931-707-7249
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail-Devil’s Breakfast Table
Hebbertsburg, TN
Leave 8 a.m.
Corner of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
Fairfield Glade
Carpool $3
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
or text/call 931-267-2243
Art and Beyond
FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122
Studio time with Jean Corbett
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$5
931-210-5599 or online at
Ewe Can Knit
Needle Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Stamp Collecting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
East Tennessee Gleaners Co-Op
Annual Meeting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.
Thursday, Jan. 20
How to Paint Trees in Watercolor
The Art Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$35/members, $40/guests
Limited to 3-10 participants
931-707-7249
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Friday, Jan. 21
CCHS vs. Macon County
Varsity basketball
Macon County High School
2550 Days Rd.
Lafayette, TN
Tipoff 6 p.m.
SMHS vs. DeKalb County
Varsity basketball
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
Tipoff 6 p.m.
Dirt Poor Live
Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
6-9 p.m.
CageJitz 01
Crossville MMA
577 Old Lantana Rd.
4 p.m.
Spectator tickets $20
Saturday, Jan. 22
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail-McGill Creek Section
Graysville, TN
Leave 8 a.m.
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
Carpool $7
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
or text/call 931-267-2243
Guitar Lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:40 a.m. intermediate
11:20 a.m. advanced
Mother Legacy Live In the House
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
Linda Davis
Evening in the Round
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$15 and up
931-484-6133 or
Wild About Cats
Adoption Fair
Crossville Outlet Mall
228 Interstate Dr.
Room 103
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 23
Van Tour
Fall Creek Falls State Park
2009 Village Camp Rd.
Spencer, TN
2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
$10 per person
Meet at Nature Center
Register at tnstateparks.com/events
Monday, Jan. 24
Learn Tai Chi
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
11 a.m. intermediate
Register at 931-484-6790 Ext. 234
Tuesday, Jan. 25
SMHS vs. CCHS
Varsity basketball
Cumberland County High School
660 Stanley St.
Tipoff 6 p.m.
6th District Community Meeting
Motorsports Park Development
Hosted by 6th District Commissioners
Joe Sherrill and Wendell Wilson
Pine View Elementary
346 Daysville Rd.
5 p.m. CST, 6 p.m. EST
In the gym
Kid Bits Preschool
Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Limited Registration
931-484-6790
Upper Cumberland Diversity Advocates
Book Club
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
5-6 p.m.
Book Woman of Troublesome Creek by Kim Michelle Richardson
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Life drawing
The Art Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$5 model fee
931-707-7249
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail-Soddy Creek Gorge
Soddy-Daisy, TN
Leave 8 a.m.
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
Carpool $7
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
or text/call 931-267-2243
Art and Beyond
FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122
Studio time with Jean Corbett
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$5
931-210-5599 or online at
Ewe Can Knit
Needle Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Thursday, Jan. 27
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Neighbors and Newcomers of Cumberland County
Lake Tansi Restaurant and Bar
103 Country Club Dr.
Doors open 10:15 a.m.
$18
RSVP by Jan. 18
931-456-2790
Friday, Jan. 28
SMHS vs. White County
Varsity basketball
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
Tipoff 6 p.m.
The WannaBeatles
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$20-$30
931-484-6133 or
Saturday, Jan. 29
CCHS Boys Basketball vs. Pickett County
Varsity Basketball
Pickett County High School
130 Skyline Dr.
Byrdstown, TN
Tipoff 5:30 p.m.
Beaded and Wire
Heart-Shaped Earrings
FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122
1:30-3:30 p.m.
$30, includes materials
931-210-5599 or online at
Guitar Lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:40 a.m. intermediate
11:20 a.m. advanced
2022 Crossville MMA Winter Open
Crossville MMA
577 Old Lantana Rd.
11 a.m.
Open to kids, adults, masters and seniors
Novice and beginner divisions
Entry: $15 per division, $20 per absolute
Magician Andy Gross
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$15-$27
931-484-6133 or
13th Annual Chili Open Golf Tournament
Heatherhurst Golf Club
Fairfield Glade
Noon
Chili lunch to follow
Supports Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity
931-484-4565
jessica@cchabitatforhumanity.com
Monday, Jan. 31
Learn Tai Chi
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
11 a.m. intermediate
Register at 931-484-6790 Ext. 234
Tuesday, Feb. 1
CCHS vs. Livingston
Academy
Varsity basketball
Cumberland County High School
660 Stanley St.
Tipoff 6 p.m.
SMHS vs. Upperman High
Varsity basketball
Upperman High School
6950 Nasvhille Hwy.
Baxter, TN
Tipoff 6 p.m.
POETRY: How and Why
Inkwell Writers Group
VIa ZOOm
5 p.m.
Guest speaker: Fairfield Glade resident Tom Catalano
Thursday, Feb. 3
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Friday, Feb. 4
CCHS vs. Upperman High
Varsity basketball
Cumberland County High School
660 Stanley St.
Tipoff 6 p.m.
SMHS vs. Macon County
Varsity basketball
Macon County High School
2550 Days Rd.
Lafayette, TN
Tipoff 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5
SMHS vs. Clarkrange High
Varsity basketball
Clarkrange High School
5801 S. York Hwy.
Clarkrange, TN
Tipoff 6 p.m.
Guitar Lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:40 a.m. intermediate
11:20 a.m. advanced
2022 Tennessee
Songwriters Week
Qualifying Round
Grinder House Coffee Shop
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
Tickets on Eventbrite
Tuesday, Feb. 8
CCHS vs. DeKalb County High School
Varsity basketball
DeKalb County High School
1130 W. Broad St.
Smithville, TN
Tipoff 6 p.m.
SMHS vs. Knox Webb
Varsity basketball
Webb School of Knoxville
9800 Webb School Lane
Knoxville, TN
Time TBA
Thursday, Feb. 10
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Friday, Feb. 11
CCHS vs. White County
High School
Varsity basketball
White County High School
267 Allen Dr.
Sparta, TN
Tipoff 6 p.m.
SMHS vs. Livingston
Academy
Varsity basketball
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
Tipoff 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 12
Tennessee Songwriters Week
Qualifying Round
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd., Suite 103
7 p.m., $10
Valentine’s Day Gifts from the Heart
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
Event Room
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Browse unique gift ideas from local vendors.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Thursday, Feb. 24
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Thursday, March 3
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Thursday, March 10
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Sunday, Feb. 20
Southern Stars Symphonic Brass
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
3 p.m.
$22
931-484-6939
Saturday, March 5
Weed Wrangle 2022
Obed River Park
Hwy. 70 N.
9 a.m.
Thursday, March 17
Cumberland County Community Band
Spring Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Tuesday, March 22
Lee Greenwood
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$49-$100
VIP tickets include reserved seating and a meet and greet
931-484-6133 or
Saturday, March 26
Gene Watson
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$49-$59
931-484-6133 or
April 2
Spring Gun & Knife Show
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
$5 admission
Children under 16 admitted free
April 3
Spring Gun & Knife Show
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free admission
Friday, April 29
From Ireland to Tennessee
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$15 and up
931-484-6133 or
Spring Rock Climbing Workshop
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
7 p.m.
Three-day workshop continues through May 1
$60 for instruction and gear
Sunday, May 1
Southern Stars Symphonic Brass
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
3 p.m.
$22
931-484-6939
Thursday, June 23
Cumberland County Community Band
Summer Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
