Negotiations and haggling for more than 600 miles can be found for trinkets, tools, toys and treasures for as far as the eye can see during the four-day 127 Corridor Sale Aug. 5-8. Cumberland is in the heart of “The World’s Longest Yard Sale” that runs from Addison, MI, to Gadsden, AL. Visit 127yardsale.com for more.

Tuesday, July 27

Kinfolk

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wednesday, July 28

Godspell concert

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

Free

931-484-6790

 

Shootout with the Pros

The Crag at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

Children’s Art Camp

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122

2-3 p.m.

Ages 12-14

$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Cumberland County Farmer’s Market

Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Life Drawing

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5 model fee

931-707-7249

 

Pickett State 

Park Hike

5-mile hike

Carpool from Cracker Barrel

7:30 a.m., $5

931-267-2243

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

Thursday, July 29

Justin Cecil

Thursdays at the Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

BrainBlast Trivia

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Children’s Summer Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-2:30 p.m.

Ages 6-12, Free

Pre-register

931-707-7249

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, July 30

Rising Up Gospel Music Jubilee

The Center at Fairfield Glade

128 Stonehenge Dr.

4-6 p.m.

Free; a love offering will be accepted

831-446-1852 or 931-248-3248

 

Aaron Tessis

Buddy Holly Tribute

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$10

eventbrite.com

931-707-0440

 

Sting Ray Anthony with Jukebox Revue

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$15-$20

931-484-6133

 

Don and Tommie

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Rocky Top Diesel Shootout 8

Crossville Dragway

1650 Creston Rd.

10 a.m.

$20/adults, free/12 and younger

931-210-6607

Saturday, July 31

Obed River Band

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$15

931-484-6133

or palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Brown Elementary School 

Golf Tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

1 p.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

Rocky Top Diesel Shootout 8

Crossville Dragway

1650 Creston Rd.

9 a.m.

$20/adults, free/12 and younger

931-210-6607

 

Cumberland County Farmer’s Market

Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.-Noon

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Big South Fork Hike

9-mile or 3.6-mile hikes

Carpool from Cracker Barrel

7:30 a.m., $7

931-267-2243

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

Monday, Aug. 2

Melissa Ellis

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

5:45 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Learn Tai Chi

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10-11 a.m. beginner

11 a.m.-noon intermediate

Free; limited registration

931-484-6790 ext. 234

 

Jazzing’ Up 

the Junque

The Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

Continues through Aug. 5

$325

dogwoodexchange.com to register

931-787-5838

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Melissa Ellis

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Little Marquise Earrings Smorgasbord class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$20

931-707-7249

 

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Memory Road concert

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

Free

931-484-6790

 

Stamp Collecting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

Free

937-499-4210

 

Ewe Can Knit Needle Workers

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

Free

937-558-8684

Thursday, Aug. 5

BrainBlast Trivia

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

127 Corridor Sale

Hwy. 127

Addison, MI, to Gadsden, AL

127yardsale.com

Friday, Aug. 6

Dash in the Dark 5K

Downtown Crossville

Registration begins 6 p.m.

Race begins 8 p.m.

$25 before July 21, $30 to race day

$15 for kids

Register at 

crossvilleypa.org

 

Friday at the Crossroads

Back-to-School event

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

Judged and Juried

Fine Arts Show reception

Plateau Creative Arts Center

154 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m.

Free

Show continues through Sept. 2

931-707-7249

 

Rick Stone

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$10

eventbrite.com

931-707-0440

 

Upper Cumberland All-Stars

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6-8:30 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Margarita Open

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

3 p.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

Judged and Juried Fine Arts Show Reception

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m.

Free

 

127 Corridor Sale

Hwy. 127

Addison, MI, to Gadsden, AL

127yardsale.com

Saturday, Aug. 7

Playing with Fire [PG]

Movie Nights at the Grove

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

8-10 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Write Away Writing Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

Free

931-484-6790

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Cumberland County Farmer’s Market

Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.6:30 a.m.-Noon

 

127 Corridor Sale

Hwy. 127

Addison, MI, to Gadsden, AL

127yardsale.com

 

Sunday, Aug. 8

127 Corridor Sale

Hwy. 127

Addison, MI, to Gadsden, AL

127yardsale.com

 

Monday, Aug. 9

Family Game Night

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4:30 p.m.

Free

931-484-6790

 

The Jay Eric Band

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

5:45 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Learn Tai Chi

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10-11 a.m. beginner

11 a.m.-noon intermediate

Free; limited registration

931-484-6790 ext. 234

 

Tuesday, Aug. 10

The Heart of the Sketch

Plateau Creative Arts Center

154 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$70/members, $80 non-members

Class size limited to six

931-707-7249

 

Olds 88

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wednesday, Aug. 11

Always … Patsy Cline concert

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

Free

931-484-6790

 

Ewe Can Knit Needle Workers

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

Free

937-558-8684

Children’s Art Camp

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122

2-3 p.m.

Ages 5-7

$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Cumberland County Farmer’s Market

Stonehenge Dr. and Peavine Rd.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Pizza Night

Cumberland County Elks Lodge

1145 Genesis Rd.

4-7 p.m.

931-4844-0150

Thursday, Aug. 12

Home School Children’s Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

154 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-2 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Fairfield Glade Lions Club

Virtual Reverse Raffle Drawing

Results available after 6 p.m. at 

https·//e-clubbouse org/sites/fairfield_glade

 

BrainBlast Trivia

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Aug. 13

The 39 Steps [PG]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Sept. 30

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Digital Painting: The Mystery Solved

Plateau Creative Arts Center

154 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$65 members, $75 guests

931-707-7249

 

Fish Fry

Cumberland County Elks Lodge

1145 Genesis Rd.

4-7 p.m.

931-4844-0150

 

Eric Ryan

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$10

eventbrite.com

931-707-0440

 

Adam’s Rib [NR]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Fish Fry

Cumberland County Elks Lodge

1145 Genesis Rd.

4-7 p.m.

931-484-0150

 

Saturday, Aug. 14

3 Dog Celebration

Tribute to 3 Dog Night

with original drummer

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$15

931-484-6133

or palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Don and Tommie

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Member-Member Golf Tournament

The Brae and The Crag 

at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Southern Sunrise

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Cumberland County Farmer’s Market

Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.6:30 a.m.-Noon

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

Sunday, Aug. 15

Sunday Brunch

Cumberland County Elks Lodge

1145 Genesis Rd.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

931-484-0150

 

Monday, Aug. 16

Jake Hoot and the Huffaker Brothers

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Welcome to Medicare class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-noon

Free

1-877-801-0044 to RSVP

 

Learn Tai Chi

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10-11 a.m. beginner

11 a.m.-noon intermediate

Free; limited registration

931-484-6790 ext. 234

 

Cumberland Prevention

Coalition meeting

Tennessee College of Applied Technology

Media Room

910 Miller Ave.

Noon

Lunch will be served

RSVP to 931-210-0384

or programs@cumberlandpreventioncoalition.org

