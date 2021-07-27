Tuesday, July 27
Kinfolk
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
931-788-6282
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Wednesday, July 28
Godspell concert
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
Free
931-484-6790
Shootout with the Pros
The Crag at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
931-484-3799
Children’s Art Camp
FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports
228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122
2-3 p.m.
Ages 12-14
$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series
931-210-5599
Cumberland County Farmer’s Market
Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Life Drawing
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$5 model fee
931-707-7249
Pickett State
Park Hike
5-mile hike
Carpool from Cracker Barrel
7:30 a.m., $5
931-267-2243
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Thursday, July 29
Justin Cecil
Thursdays at the Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
BrainBlast Trivia
Red’s Ale House
36 Drew Howard Rd.
6:30-7:30 p.m.
931-456-7337
Children’s Summer Art Class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
12:30-2:30 p.m.
Ages 6-12, Free
Pre-register
931-707-7249
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Friday, July 30
Rising Up Gospel Music Jubilee
The Center at Fairfield Glade
128 Stonehenge Dr.
4-6 p.m.
Free; a love offering will be accepted
831-446-1852 or 931-248-3248
Aaron Tessis
Buddy Holly Tribute
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$10
931-707-0440
Sting Ray Anthony with Jukebox Revue
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$15-$20
931-484-6133
Don and Tommie
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6-8 p.m.
Free
931-484-3722
Rocky Top Diesel Shootout 8
Crossville Dragway
1650 Creston Rd.
10 a.m.
$20/adults, free/12 and younger
931-210-6607
Saturday, July 31
Obed River Band
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$15
931-484-6133
or palacetheatre-crossville.com
Brown Elementary School
Golf Tournament
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
1 p.m. shotgun start
931-788-3301
Rocky Top Diesel Shootout 8
Crossville Dragway
1650 Creston Rd.
9 a.m.
$20/adults, free/12 and younger
931-210-6607
Cumberland County Farmer’s Market
Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.
6:30 a.m.-Noon
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Big South Fork Hike
9-mile or 3.6-mile hikes
Carpool from Cracker Barrel
7:30 a.m., $7
931-267-2243
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Monday, Aug. 2
Melissa Ellis
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
5:45 p.m.
Free
931-484-3722
Learn Tai Chi
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10-11 a.m. beginner
11 a.m.-noon intermediate
Free; limited registration
931-484-6790 ext. 234
Jazzing’ Up
the Junque
The Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
Continues through Aug. 5
$325
dogwoodexchange.com to register
931-787-5838
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Melissa Ellis
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
931-788-6282
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Little Marquise Earrings Smorgasbord class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
$20
931-707-7249
Wednesday, Aug. 4
Memory Road concert
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
Free
931-484-6790
Stamp Collecting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
Free
937-499-4210
Ewe Can Knit Needle Workers
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
Free
937-558-8684
Thursday, Aug. 5
BrainBlast Trivia
Red’s Ale House
36 Drew Howard Rd.
6:30-7:30 p.m.
931-456-7337
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
127 Corridor Sale
Hwy. 127
Addison, MI, to Gadsden, AL
Friday, Aug. 6
Dash in the Dark 5K
Downtown Crossville
Registration begins 6 p.m.
Race begins 8 p.m.
$25 before July 21, $30 to race day
$15 for kids
Register at
Friday at the Crossroads
Back-to-School event
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Judged and Juried
Fine Arts Show reception
Plateau Creative Arts Center
154 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m.
Free
Show continues through Sept. 2
931-707-7249
Rick Stone
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$10
931-707-0440
Upper Cumberland All-Stars
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6-8:30 p.m.
Free
931-484-3722
Margarita Open
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
3 p.m. shotgun start
931-788-3301
Judged and Juried Fine Arts Show Reception
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m.
Free
127 Corridor Sale
Hwy. 127
Addison, MI, to Gadsden, AL
Saturday, Aug. 7
Playing with Fire [PG]
Movie Nights at the Grove
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
8-10 p.m.
Free
931-484-3722
Write Away Writing Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Free
931-484-6790
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Cumberland County Farmer’s Market
Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.6:30 a.m.-Noon
127 Corridor Sale
Hwy. 127
Addison, MI, to Gadsden, AL
Sunday, Aug. 8
127 Corridor Sale
Hwy. 127
Addison, MI, to Gadsden, AL
Monday, Aug. 9
Family Game Night
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4:30 p.m.
Free
931-484-6790
The Jay Eric Band
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
5:45 p.m.
Free
931-484-3722
Learn Tai Chi
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10-11 a.m. beginner
11 a.m.-noon intermediate
Free; limited registration
931-484-6790 ext. 234
Tuesday, Aug. 10
The Heart of the Sketch
Plateau Creative Arts Center
154 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
$70/members, $80 non-members
Class size limited to six
931-707-7249
Olds 88
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
931-788-6282
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Always … Patsy Cline concert
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
Free
931-484-6790
Ewe Can Knit Needle Workers
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
Free
937-558-8684
Children’s Art Camp
FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports
228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122
2-3 p.m.
Ages 5-7
$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series
931-210-5599
Cumberland County Farmer’s Market
Stonehenge Dr. and Peavine Rd.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Pizza Night
Cumberland County Elks Lodge
1145 Genesis Rd.
4-7 p.m.
931-4844-0150
Thursday, Aug. 12
Home School Children’s Art Class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
154 Lakeview Dr.
12:30-2 p.m.
931-707-7249
Fairfield Glade Lions Club
Virtual Reverse Raffle Drawing
Results available after 6 p.m. at
https·//e-clubbouse org/sites/fairfield_glade
BrainBlast Trivia
Red’s Ale House
36 Drew Howard Rd.
6:30-7:30 p.m.
931-456-7337
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Friday, Aug. 13
The 39 Steps [PG]
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
Showtimes vary through Sept. 30
$16-$30
931-484-5000
Digital Painting: The Mystery Solved
Plateau Creative Arts Center
154 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$65 members, $75 guests
931-707-7249
Fish Fry
Cumberland County Elks Lodge
1145 Genesis Rd.
4-7 p.m.
931-4844-0150
Eric Ryan
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$10
931-707-0440
Adam’s Rib [NR]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
Fish Fry
Cumberland County Elks Lodge
1145 Genesis Rd.
4-7 p.m.
931-484-0150
Saturday, Aug. 14
3 Dog Celebration
Tribute to 3 Dog Night
with original drummer
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$15
931-484-6133
or palacetheatre-crossville.com
Don and Tommie
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6-8 p.m.
Free
931-484-3722
Member-Member Golf Tournament
The Brae and The Crag
at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
Southern Sunrise
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Cumberland County Farmer’s Market
Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.6:30 a.m.-Noon
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Sunday, Aug. 15
Sunday Brunch
Cumberland County Elks Lodge
1145 Genesis Rd.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
931-484-0150
Monday, Aug. 16
Jake Hoot and the Huffaker Brothers
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
Free
931-484-3722
Welcome to Medicare class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.-noon
Free
1-877-801-0044 to RSVP
Learn Tai Chi
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10-11 a.m. beginner
11 a.m.-noon intermediate
Free; limited registration
931-484-6790 ext. 234
Cumberland Prevention
Coalition meeting
Tennessee College of Applied Technology
Media Room
910 Miller Ave.
Noon
Lunch will be served
RSVP to 931-210-0384
or programs@cumberlandpreventioncoalition.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.