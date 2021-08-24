DSC_0084.JPG

All roads lead to the Cumberland County Fair this week, with activities each night. Check out the exhibits, enjoy some fair food, hit the midway and enjoy music, the truck pull, monster trucks and the horse show now through Friday. Find a complete calendar of events at cumberlandcountyfair.com.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Cumberland County Fair

Cumberland County 

Fairgrounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m. Special Needs Day

5 p.m. Midway Opens

6 p.m. Jr. Gilt Show

7:30 p.m. Darryl Worley

 

The Heart of the Sketch

Plateau Creative Arts Center

154 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$70/members, 

$80 non-members

Class size limited to six

931-707-7249

 

Borrowed Mule

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m., Free

931-788-6282

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

FreeCAD For Makers

Cumberland Business 

Incubator: Maker Space

2569 Cook Rd.

4-8 p.m., $15

931-456-4910

CBI@roanestate.edu

 

Beginning Quilting

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

$60, optional $15 materials fee

931-787-5838

www.dogwoodexchange.com

 

Graduation

Tennessee College of 

Applied Technology

910 Miller Ave.

6 p.m.

 

Wednesday, Aug. 25

Cumberland County Fair

Cumberland County 

Fairgrounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m. Senior Citizen Day

5 p.m. Midway Opens

6 p.m. Pet Show

 

Kenny P concert

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon, Free

931-484-6790

 

Life Drawing

Plateau Creative Arts Center

154 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5 model fee

931-707-7249

 

Shootout with the Pros

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

931-484-3731

 

Ewe Can Knit Needle Workers

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

Free

937-558-8684

 

Children’s Art Camp

FACS: For Arts, Crafts 

and Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122

2-3 p.m.

Ages 12-14

$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

Cumberland County Farmer’s Market

Stonehenge Dr. and 

Peavine Rd.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Thursday, Aug. 26

Cumberland County Fair

Cumberland County 

Fairgrounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

5 p.m. Midway Opens

6 p.m. Jr. Sheep Show

 

BrainBlast Trivia

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Card Making with Louise Goodman

Simple Stamping with Kits

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

1-4 p.m.

931-707-2798 or 931-210-7006

 

Friday, Aug. 27

Cumberland County Fair

Cumberland County 

Fairgrounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

5 p.m. Midway Opens

6 p.m. Jr. Meat Goat Show

7 p.m. Horse Show

 

Melissa Ellis

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Apollo 13 [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Fish Fryday & Friday 

Nite Cruise-In

Cumberland Mountain 

General Store

6807 S. York Hwy.

Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

CCHS Jets vs. Monterey HS

Monterey High School

710 E. Commercial Ave.

Monterey, TN

Football

7 p.m.

 

SMHS Panthers vs. 

East Ridge High

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

Crossville

Football

6:30 p.m.

 

Let’s Make Art Felt

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$65 members, $70 guests

931-707-7249

 

Lucas McCoy & Travis 

Humphrey

Lake Tansi Restaurant and Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

 

Saturday, Aug. 28

Cumberland County Fair

Cumberland County 

Fairgrounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

10 a.m. Family Farm Olympics

Noon Midway Opens 

Family Day

5 p.m. Open Beef Show

 

Utopia

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6-8 p.m., Free

931-484-3722

 

Crossville Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Noon-4 p.m.

 

Action Heating & Cooling Tournament

The Crag at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free, 931-337-5807

 

Greenway Walk

Pioneer Short Trail

Cumberland Mountain State Park

Plateau Chapter TTA Hike

9 a.m. from boat dock trailhead

410-707-6107

 

Summer of Love Music 

Festival

The Amp

29 Division St.

2-8 p.m., Free

Live music from ‘60s-‘90s, vendors, and evening worship service

 

Sunday, Aug. 29

Cumberland County Fair

Cumberland County 

Fairgrounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

1-3 p.m. Exhibit Building open for removal of exhibits

2 p.m. Midway Opens

 

Monday, Aug. 30

Carrie Hassler 

Classic Rhythm and Blues

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m., Free

931-484-3722

 

Learn Tai Chi

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10-11 a.m. beginner

11 a.m.-noon intermediate

Free; limited registration

931-484-6790 ext. 234

 

Tuesday, Aug. 31

Drawing Conclusions class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

154 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$35 members, $40 guests

931-707-7249

 

Fall Gardeners Festival

Plateau AgResearch and 

Education Center

320 Experiment Station Rd.

8 a.m.-3 p.m., Free

931-484-0034

 

Shaydes

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m., Free

931-788-6282

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

3D Printer Safety and 

Basic Use

Cumberland Business 

Incubator: Maker Space

2569 Cook Rd.

4-8 p.m.

$15

931-456-4910

CBI@roanestate.edu

 

Autumn Splendor Bracelet

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

1-4 p.m.

$30

 

Wednesday, Sept. 1

Intermediate Acrylics

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122

Crossville

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$20 class, $5 materials

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

Thursday, Sept. 2

BrainBlast Trivia

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Sept. 3

CCHS Jets vs. 

Upperman High School

Cumberland County High School

660 Stanley St.

Crossville

Football

7 p.m.

 

SMHS Panthers vs. 

Livingston Academy

Livingston Academy

120 Melvin Johnson Dr.

Livingston, TN

Football

7 p.m.

 

Fun Friday Art Reception

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m., Free

931-707-7249

 

Saturday, Sept. 4

Southern Stars 

Symphonic Brass concert

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5-6:30 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Pirate Party

Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

Crossville

Noon

Live music, games, giveaways

 

 

Sunday, Sept. 5

Daytripper

Summer Concert Series

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

6 p.m., Free

931-484-5000

 

Monday, Sept. 6

Alter Eagles

Eagles tribute band

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Tuesday, Sept. 7

Carrie Hassler

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m., Free

931-788-6282

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Used Book Sale

Village Green Mall

126 Stonehenge Dr.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sponsored by Fairfield Glade Ladies Club

 

Smorgasbord Class

Embossing Metal Jewelry

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-Noon

$25 members/$30 guests

931-707-7249

 

Celtic Circle

Faith Worship Center

Fellowship Hall

95 McLarty Lane

2-4 p.m.

callingallclans2013@gmail.com

 

Crossville’s Got Talent

Auditions

Fair Park Senior Center

1433 Livingston Rd.

RSVP by Aug. 30

931-248-2487

 

Open Mic Night

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, Sept. 8

Used Book Sale

Village Green Mall

126 Stonehenge Dr.

8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sponsored by Fairfield Glade Ladies Club

 

Thursday, Sept. 9

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

BrainBlast Trivia

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Home School Children’s Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-2 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Friday, Sept. 10

Little House on the Prairie The Musical [G]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Oct. 28

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Gene Watson

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-8:40 p.m.

$49-$59

931-484-6133

or palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Fish Fryday

Cumberland Mountain 

General Store

6807 S. York Hwy.

Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

CCHS Jets vs. Lenoir City

Cumberland County 

High School

660 Stanley St.

Crossville

Football

6:30 p.m.

 

SMHS Panthers vs. 

Monterey High School

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

Crossville

Football

7 p.m.

 

Nuno Felted Cowl

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-Noon

$65 members/$70 guests

931-707-7249

 

Yupo Paper

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

Three-class series meets Sept. 10, 17 & 24

$105 members/$120 guests

931-707-7249

 

Saturday, Sept. 11

9/11 Memorial Service

Cumberland County 9/11 

Memorial

1423 Livingston Rd.

7:30 a.m.

 

Rat Run on the Mountain

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1395 Livingston Rd.

1-6 p.m.

$15 per car, $10 per bike

$5 general admission, 12 and under free

931-200-5070

 

Patsy Cline and Friends

A Tribute to the Legends

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m., $15

931-484-6133

or palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Fairfield Glade Lions Club

Benefit Golf Tournament

The Crag at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

$75/person

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

931-484-3441 or 786-247-1752

 

Southern Sunrise

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Hillbilly Demolition Drags

Crossville Dragway

1650 Creston Rd.

Noon

$20, kids 10 and under free

 

Sunday, Sept. 12

Joe Torillo

Retired New York Firefighter

9/11 Service

Linary Church of Christ

1244 Old Hwy. 28

Crossville, TN

 

ENDO Athletics 

Jiu-Jitsu PRO 7

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

3 p.m.

 

Monday, Sept. 13

Junior Golf Tennessee 

District 7AAA Tourney

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

10 a.m. tee times

931-788-3301

 

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Dan Roten Band

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m., Free

931-788-6282

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Life Line Screenings

Bible Baptist Church

1335 Hwy. 70 E.

1-877-237-1287

www.lifelinescreening.com

 

Beginning Watercolor: Bluebirds & Blackberries

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Four-class series meeting 

Sept. 14, 16, 21 & 23

1-4 p.m.

Sept. 16 class 9 a.m.-Noon

$140 members/$160 guests

931-707-7249

 

 

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Painterly Painting

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

$85 members/$95 guests

931-707-7249

 

Music at the Manor

The Local Honeys

Oaklawn Farms

5754 Hwy. 70 E.

Crossville

4-9 p.m.

 

Thursday, Sept. 16

Sgt. York: The Play

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$15

931-484-6133

 

BrainBlast Trivia

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Chain Maille Jewelry

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$65 members/$70 guests

931-707-7249

 

Friday, Sept. 17

EmiSunshine

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$15-$25

931-484-6133

or palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Lunch on the Lawn

Cumberland County Courthouse

2 N. Main St.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Benefiting Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity

931-484-4565

$15

 

CCHS Jets vs. DeKalb County

DeKalb County High School

1130 W. Broad St.

Smithville, TN

Football

7 p.m.

 

SMHS Panthers vs. Upperman High School

Upperman High school

6950 Nashville Hwy.

Baxter, TN

Football

7 p.m.

 

Saturday, Sept. 18

Cumberland Swing Experience

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$10

931-484-6133

or palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Rotary Music Festival

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

2-6 p.m.

931-484-3722

 

Edible and Medicinal Plants

Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove

382 Ford Lane

1-4 p.m.

931-335-0349

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Haunting in the Hills

Bandy Creek Visitor Center

Big South Fork NRRA

10 a.m.-10 p.m.

www.nps.gov/biso

 

5K & 10K Apple Walk/Run

Homesteads Tower Association

Cumberland Mountain State Park

7 a.m.

 

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Prime Time

The Amphitheater

29 Division St.

Free

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

Members Meeting

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9:30 a.m.

931-707-7249

 

Wednesday, Sept. 22

Life Drawing

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5 model fee

931-707-7249

 

Music at the Manor

Logan Halstead

Oaklawn Farms

5754 Hwy. 70 E.

Crossville

4-9 p.m.

 

Thursday, Sept. 23

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

BrainBlast Trivia

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Cumberland County Community Band

Fall Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

 

Friday, Sept. 24

Dan Roten

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-8:30 p.m.

$10

931-484-6133

or palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Fish Fryday & Friday Nite Cruise-In

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

CCHS Jets vs. Polk County

Polk County High School

7200 US-411

Benton, TN

Football

7 p.m.

 

SMHS Panthers vs. York Institute

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

Crossville

Football

7 p.m.

 

Comedy for a Cause

Central Baptist Church

1364 S. Main St.

6 p.m.

Love offering to support Jonah’s Joy: Home for Children

www.JonahsJoy.org

931-456-8600

 

Felt Jewelry

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-Noon

$65 members/$70 guests

931-707-7249

 

Saturday, Sept. 25

Homesteads Apple Festival

Homestead Tower

96 Hwy. 68

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

$5/adults, free/10 and younger

931-210-8210

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Quilter’s, Weaver’s & Knitter’s

Super Sale

CC Piecemaker’s Quilt Guild

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free admission

 

Crossville’s Got Talent

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

$12

931-248-2487

 

Marine Corps League Golf Tournament

The Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain

407 Wild Plum Lane

8 a.m.

 

Sunday, Sept. 26

Homesteads Apple Festival

Homestead Tower

96 Hwy. 68

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

$5/adults, free/10 and younger

931-210-8210

 

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

$22

931-484-6939

 

Monday, Sept. 27

Knoxville Chapter Pro Am

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

8 a.m.-2 p.m. tee times

931-788-3301

 

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Heart & Soul

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Beginning Acrylic Pour

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$45 members/$50 guests

931-707-7249

 

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Shootout with the Pros

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

Felt Clutch

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-Noon

$65 members/$70 guests

931-707-7249

 

Music at the Manor

Kelly Hunt

Oaklawn Farms

5754 Hwy. 70 E.

Crossville

4-9 p.m.

 

Thursday, Sept. 30

Billy “Crash” Craddock

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$35-$55

931-484-6133

 

CC Cancer Rally

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

1 p.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

BrainBlast Trivia

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Oct. 1

CCHS Jets vs. SMHS Panthers

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

Crossville

Football

7 p.m.

 

Friday at the Crossroads

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 2

Fly-In and Open House

Crossville Memorial Airport

2409 Sparta Hwy.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

931-484-5278

 

Relay for Life

Dr. Carl Duer Soccer Complex

558 Crossroads Dr.

5-10 p.m.

ltaylor.relay@gmail.com

931-787-9793

 

A Taste of the Brews

Craft Beer Festival

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

Noon

$15

931-863-3880

 

Movie Nights at the Grove

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

Going in Style

7:30 p.m.

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Block Bash

Faith Worship Center

95 McLarty Lane

1-5 p.m.

Games, prizes, food and fun

931-484-0470

www.fwcupc.com

 

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Young Fables

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Music at the Manor

Bella White

Oaklawn Farms

5754 Hwy. 70 E.

Crossville

4-9 p.m.

 

 

Thursday, Oct. 7

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Oct. 8

Peter and the Starcatcher [PG]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Nov. 11

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Kirwan: From Ireland to Tennessee

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$15-$18

931-484-6133

 

Shootout with the Pros

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

POETS Fall Invitational

Dorchester Golf Club

576 Westchester Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Fish Fryday

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

CCHS Jets vs. Livingston Academy

Cumberland County High School

660 Stanley St.

Crossville

Football

7 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 9

The Cleverlys

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$15

931-484-6133

or palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Hurricane Ruth

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

CoLinx Golf Tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

1 p.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

POETS Fall Invitational

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Oct. 12

The Smoky Nights

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Oct. 14

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Oct. 15

Crossville Oktoberfest

Knights of Columbus Grounds

2892 Hwy. 70 E.

11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

$6/advance; $7/gate; free/13 and younger

423-799-0229

 

Mo Pitney

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$25-$45

931-484-6133

or palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

SMHS Panthers vs. Macon County

Macon County High School

2550 Days Rd.

Lafayette, TN

Football

7 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 16

Upper Cumberland Bigfoot Festival

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

 

Crossville Oktoberfest

Knights of Columbus Grounds

2892 Hwy. 70 E.

11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

$6/advance; $7/gate; free/13 and younger

423-799-0229

 

FGCC Club Championship

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

$70/person, $60/for those in 2021 Match Play Tournament

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Shootout with the Pros

The Crag at Heatherhurst

Back Nine

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

Thursday, Oct. 21

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Oct. 22

Fish Fryday & Friday Nite Cruise-In

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

CCHS Jets vs. Jackson County

Cumberland County High School

660 Stanley St.

Crossville

Football

7 p.m.

 

SMHS Panthers vs. Roane County High School

Roane County High School

540 W. Cumberland St.

Kingston, TN

Football

6:30 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 23

Crossville Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Noon-4 p.m.

 

Small and Large Game 

Butchering and Processing

Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove

382 Ford Lane

8 a.m.-2 p.m.

$25 donation requested

931-335-0349

 

SMHS Baseball Benefit Golf Tournament

Dorchester Golf Club

576 Westchester Dr.

931-484-3709

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Joseph Warlick Memorial Foundation Shoot

Crossville Shooting Sports Park

772 Albert Frye Rd.

8 a.m.

allinforever11.com

 

Sunday, Oct. 24

CCHS Baseball Benefit Golf Tournament

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

 

Thursday, Oct. 28

Paul Overstreet

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$49-$59

931-484-6133

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Oct. 29

Invasion of the Body Snatchers [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

CCHS Jets vs. Macon County

Cumberland County High School

660 Stanley St.

Crossville

Football

7 p.m.

 

SMHS Panthers vs. DeKalb County

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

Crossville

Football

7 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 30

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Nov. 4

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Nov. 5

The Princess Bride [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-8:40 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Scrooge the Musical [G]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Dec. 18

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Saturday, Nov. 6

The Farmhands

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$24

931-484-6133

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Nov. 11

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Cumberland County Community Band

Veterans Benefit Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Donations welcome

 

Friday, Nov. 12

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Nov. 13

Confederate Railroad

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$46-$57

931-484-6133

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Nov. 18

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Nov. 19

Plaid Tidings [G]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Dec. 19

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Saturday, Nov. 20

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Sunday, Nov. 21

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

931-484-6939

 

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Dec. 2

Christmas with Sylvia

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$29-$49

931-484-6133

 

Summer Brooke and Mountain Faith Band

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

7:30 p.m.

$19

931-484-5000

ccplayhouse.com

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Saturday, Dec. 4

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Comedian James Gregory

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$42-$55

931-484-6133

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Dec. 9

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Saturday, Dec. 11

Traps and Snares

Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove

382 Ford Lane

8 a.m.-noon

931-335-0349

 

Southern Sunrise

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Sunday, Dec. 12

A Christmas Carol Starring Mark Cabus

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

3-4:30 p.m.

$15

931-484-6133

 

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

 

Thursday, Dec. 16

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Cumberland County Community Band

Holiday Concert

Stone Memorial High School 

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

 

Friday, Dec. 17

Polar Express [G]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Dec. 18

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Dec. 21

The Man Who Invented Christmas [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

Limited to 100

931-484-6133

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wednesday, Dec. 22

It’s a Wonderful Life [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Thursday, Dec. 23

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Elf [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Home Alone [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Thursday, Dec. 30

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

 

Sunday, Feb. 20

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

$22

931-484-6939

 

Thursday, March 17

Cumberland County Community Band

Spring Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

 

Sunday, May 1

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

$22

931-484-6939

 

Thursday, June 23

Cumberland County Community Band

Summer Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

