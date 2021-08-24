Tuesday, Aug. 24
Cumberland County Fair
Cumberland County
Fairgrounds
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m. Special Needs Day
5 p.m. Midway Opens
6 p.m. Jr. Gilt Show
7:30 p.m. Darryl Worley
The Heart of the Sketch
Plateau Creative Arts Center
154 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
$70/members,
$80 non-members
Class size limited to six
931-707-7249
Borrowed Mule
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m., Free
931-788-6282
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and
Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m., Free
FreeCAD For Makers
Cumberland Business
Incubator: Maker Space
2569 Cook Rd.
4-8 p.m., $15
931-456-4910
Beginning Quilting
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
$60, optional $15 materials fee
931-787-5838
Graduation
Tennessee College of
Applied Technology
910 Miller Ave.
6 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Cumberland County Fair
Cumberland County
Fairgrounds
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m. Senior Citizen Day
5 p.m. Midway Opens
6 p.m. Pet Show
Kenny P concert
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon, Free
931-484-6790
Life Drawing
Plateau Creative Arts Center
154 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$5 model fee
931-707-7249
Shootout with the Pros
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
931-484-3731
Ewe Can Knit Needle Workers
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
Free
937-558-8684
Children’s Art Camp
FACS: For Arts, Crafts
and Sports
228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122
2-3 p.m.
Ages 12-14
$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series
931-210-5599
Cumberland County Farmer’s Market
Stonehenge Dr. and
Peavine Rd.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 26
Cumberland County Fair
Cumberland County
Fairgrounds
1398 Livingston Rd.
5 p.m. Midway Opens
6 p.m. Jr. Sheep Show
BrainBlast Trivia
Red’s Ale House
36 Drew Howard Rd.
6:30-7:30 p.m.
931-456-7337
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Card Making with Louise Goodman
Simple Stamping with Kits
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
1-4 p.m.
931-707-2798 or 931-210-7006
Friday, Aug. 27
Cumberland County Fair
Cumberland County
Fairgrounds
1398 Livingston Rd.
5 p.m. Midway Opens
6 p.m. Jr. Meat Goat Show
7 p.m. Horse Show
Melissa Ellis
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6-8 p.m.
Free
931-484-3722
Apollo 13 [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
Fish Fryday & Friday
Nite Cruise-In
Cumberland Mountain
General Store
6807 S. York Hwy.
Clarkrange
4-7 p.m.
931-863-3880
CCHS Jets vs. Monterey HS
Monterey High School
710 E. Commercial Ave.
Monterey, TN
Football
7 p.m.
SMHS Panthers vs.
East Ridge High
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
Crossville
Football
6:30 p.m.
Let’s Make Art Felt
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
$65 members, $70 guests
931-707-7249
Lucas McCoy & Travis
Humphrey
Lake Tansi Restaurant and Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
7-10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 28
Cumberland County Fair
Cumberland County
Fairgrounds
1398 Livingston Rd.
10 a.m. Family Farm Olympics
Noon Midway Opens
Family Day
5 p.m. Open Beef Show
Utopia
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6-8 p.m., Free
931-484-3722
Crossville Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
Noon-4 p.m.
Action Heating & Cooling Tournament
The Crag at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free, 931-337-5807
Greenway Walk
Pioneer Short Trail
Cumberland Mountain State Park
Plateau Chapter TTA Hike
9 a.m. from boat dock trailhead
410-707-6107
Summer of Love Music
Festival
The Amp
29 Division St.
2-8 p.m., Free
Live music from ‘60s-‘90s, vendors, and evening worship service
Sunday, Aug. 29
Cumberland County Fair
Cumberland County
Fairgrounds
1398 Livingston Rd.
1-3 p.m. Exhibit Building open for removal of exhibits
2 p.m. Midway Opens
Monday, Aug. 30
Carrie Hassler
Classic Rhythm and Blues
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m., Free
931-484-3722
Learn Tai Chi
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10-11 a.m. beginner
11 a.m.-noon intermediate
Free; limited registration
931-484-6790 ext. 234
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Drawing Conclusions class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
154 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
$35 members, $40 guests
931-707-7249
Fall Gardeners Festival
Plateau AgResearch and
Education Center
320 Experiment Station Rd.
8 a.m.-3 p.m., Free
931-484-0034
Shaydes
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m., Free
931-788-6282
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and
Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m., Free
3D Printer Safety and
Basic Use
Cumberland Business
Incubator: Maker Space
2569 Cook Rd.
4-8 p.m.
$15
931-456-4910
Autumn Splendor Bracelet
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
1-4 p.m.
$30
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Intermediate Acrylics
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122
Crossville
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$20 class, $5 materials
931-210-5599
Thursday, Sept. 2
BrainBlast Trivia
Red’s Ale House
36 Drew Howard Rd.
6:30-7:30 p.m.
931-456-7337
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m., Free
Friday, Sept. 3
CCHS Jets vs.
Upperman High School
Cumberland County High School
660 Stanley St.
Crossville
Football
7 p.m.
SMHS Panthers vs.
Livingston Academy
Livingston Academy
120 Melvin Johnson Dr.
Livingston, TN
Football
7 p.m.
Fun Friday Art Reception
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m., Free
931-707-7249
Saturday, Sept. 4
Southern Stars
Symphonic Brass concert
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5-6:30 p.m.
Free
931-484-3722
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Pirate Party
Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
Crossville
Noon
Live music, games, giveaways
Sunday, Sept. 5
Daytripper
Summer Concert Series
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
6 p.m., Free
931-484-5000
Monday, Sept. 6
Alter Eagles
Eagles tribute band
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
Free
931-484-3722
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Carrie Hassler
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m., Free
931-788-6282
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and
Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m., Free
Used Book Sale
Village Green Mall
126 Stonehenge Dr.
8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sponsored by Fairfield Glade Ladies Club
Smorgasbord Class
Embossing Metal Jewelry
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-Noon
$25 members/$30 guests
931-707-7249
Celtic Circle
Faith Worship Center
Fellowship Hall
95 McLarty Lane
2-4 p.m.
Crossville’s Got Talent
Auditions
Fair Park Senior Center
1433 Livingston Rd.
RSVP by Aug. 30
931-248-2487
Open Mic Night
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
Free
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Used Book Sale
Village Green Mall
126 Stonehenge Dr.
8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Sponsored by Fairfield Glade Ladies Club
Thursday, Sept. 9
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
BrainBlast Trivia
Red’s Ale House
36 Drew Howard Rd.
6:30-7:30 p.m.
931-456-7337
Home School Children’s Art Class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
12:30-2 p.m.
931-707-7249
Friday, Sept. 10
Little House on the Prairie The Musical [G]
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
Showtimes vary through Oct. 28
$16-$30
931-484-5000
Gene Watson
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-8:40 p.m.
$49-$59
931-484-6133
or palacetheatre-crossville.com
Fish Fryday
Cumberland Mountain
General Store
6807 S. York Hwy.
Clarkrange
4-7 p.m.
931-863-3880
CCHS Jets vs. Lenoir City
Cumberland County
High School
660 Stanley St.
Crossville
Football
6:30 p.m.
SMHS Panthers vs.
Monterey High School
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
Crossville
Football
7 p.m.
Nuno Felted Cowl
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-Noon
$65 members/$70 guests
931-707-7249
Yupo Paper
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
Three-class series meets Sept. 10, 17 & 24
$105 members/$120 guests
931-707-7249
Saturday, Sept. 11
9/11 Memorial Service
Cumberland County 9/11
Memorial
1423 Livingston Rd.
7:30 a.m.
Rat Run on the Mountain
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1395 Livingston Rd.
1-6 p.m.
$15 per car, $10 per bike
$5 general admission, 12 and under free
931-200-5070
Patsy Cline and Friends
A Tribute to the Legends
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m., $15
931-484-6133
or palacetheatre-crossville.com
Fairfield Glade Lions Club
Benefit Golf Tournament
The Crag at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
$75/person
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
931-484-3441 or 786-247-1752
Southern Sunrise
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Hillbilly Demolition Drags
Crossville Dragway
1650 Creston Rd.
Noon
$20, kids 10 and under free
Sunday, Sept. 12
Joe Torillo
Retired New York Firefighter
9/11 Service
Linary Church of Christ
1244 Old Hwy. 28
Crossville, TN
ENDO Athletics
Jiu-Jitsu PRO 7
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
3 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 13
Junior Golf Tennessee
District 7AAA Tourney
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
10 a.m. tee times
931-788-3301
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Dan Roten Band
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m., Free
931-788-6282
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and
Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m., Free
Life Line Screenings
Bible Baptist Church
1335 Hwy. 70 E.
1-877-237-1287
Beginning Watercolor: Bluebirds & Blackberries
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Four-class series meeting
Sept. 14, 16, 21 & 23
1-4 p.m.
Sept. 16 class 9 a.m.-Noon
$140 members/$160 guests
931-707-7249
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Painterly Painting
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
$85 members/$95 guests
931-707-7249
Music at the Manor
The Local Honeys
Oaklawn Farms
5754 Hwy. 70 E.
Crossville
4-9 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Sgt. York: The Play
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$15
931-484-6133
BrainBlast Trivia
Red’s Ale House
36 Drew Howard Rd.
6:30-7:30 p.m.
931-456-7337
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Chain Maille Jewelry
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$65 members/$70 guests
931-707-7249
Friday, Sept. 17
EmiSunshine
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$15-$25
931-484-6133
or palacetheatre-crossville.com
Lunch on the Lawn
Cumberland County Courthouse
2 N. Main St.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Benefiting Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity
931-484-4565
$15
CCHS Jets vs. DeKalb County
DeKalb County High School
1130 W. Broad St.
Smithville, TN
Football
7 p.m.
SMHS Panthers vs. Upperman High School
Upperman High school
6950 Nashville Hwy.
Baxter, TN
Football
7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Cumberland Swing Experience
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$10
931-484-6133
or palacetheatre-crossville.com
Rotary Music Festival
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
2-6 p.m.
931-484-3722
Edible and Medicinal Plants
Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove
382 Ford Lane
1-4 p.m.
931-335-0349
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Haunting in the Hills
Bandy Creek Visitor Center
Big South Fork NRRA
10 a.m.-10 p.m.
5K & 10K Apple Walk/Run
Homesteads Tower Association
Cumberland Mountain State Park
7 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Prime Time
The Amphitheater
29 Division St.
Free
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
Members Meeting
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9:30 a.m.
931-707-7249
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Life Drawing
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$5 model fee
931-707-7249
Music at the Manor
Logan Halstead
Oaklawn Farms
5754 Hwy. 70 E.
Crossville
4-9 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 23
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
BrainBlast Trivia
Red’s Ale House
36 Drew Howard Rd.
6:30-7:30 p.m.
931-456-7337
Cumberland County Community Band
Fall Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Friday, Sept. 24
Dan Roten
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-8:30 p.m.
$10
931-484-6133
or palacetheatre-crossville.com
Fish Fryday & Friday Nite Cruise-In
Cumberland Mountain General Store
6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange
4-7 p.m.
931-863-3880
CCHS Jets vs. Polk County
Polk County High School
7200 US-411
Benton, TN
Football
7 p.m.
SMHS Panthers vs. York Institute
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
Crossville
Football
7 p.m.
Comedy for a Cause
Central Baptist Church
1364 S. Main St.
6 p.m.
Love offering to support Jonah’s Joy: Home for Children
931-456-8600
Felt Jewelry
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-Noon
$65 members/$70 guests
931-707-7249
Saturday, Sept. 25
Homesteads Apple Festival
Homestead Tower
96 Hwy. 68
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
$5/adults, free/10 and younger
931-210-8210
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Quilter’s, Weaver’s & Knitter’s
Super Sale
CC Piecemaker’s Quilt Guild
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Free admission
Crossville’s Got Talent
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
$12
931-248-2487
Marine Corps League Golf Tournament
The Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain
407 Wild Plum Lane
8 a.m.
Sunday, Sept. 26
Homesteads Apple Festival
Homestead Tower
96 Hwy. 68
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
$5/adults, free/10 and younger
931-210-8210
Southern Stars Symphonic Brass
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
3 p.m.
$22
931-484-6939
Monday, Sept. 27
Knoxville Chapter Pro Am
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
8 a.m.-2 p.m. tee times
931-788-3301
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Heart & Soul
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
931-788-6282
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Beginning Acrylic Pour
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$45 members/$50 guests
931-707-7249
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Shootout with the Pros
The Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
931-484-3799
Felt Clutch
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-Noon
$65 members/$70 guests
931-707-7249
Music at the Manor
Kelly Hunt
Oaklawn Farms
5754 Hwy. 70 E.
Crossville
4-9 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Billy “Crash” Craddock
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$35-$55
931-484-6133
CC Cancer Rally
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
1 p.m. shotgun start
931-788-3301
BrainBlast Trivia
Red’s Ale House
36 Drew Howard Rd.
6:30-7:30 p.m.
931-456-7337
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Friday, Oct. 1
CCHS Jets vs. SMHS Panthers
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
Crossville
Football
7 p.m.
Friday at the Crossroads
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Fly-In and Open House
Crossville Memorial Airport
2409 Sparta Hwy.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
931-484-5278
Relay for Life
Dr. Carl Duer Soccer Complex
558 Crossroads Dr.
5-10 p.m.
931-787-9793
A Taste of the Brews
Craft Beer Festival
Cumberland Mountain General Store
6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange
Noon
$15
931-863-3880
Movie Nights at the Grove
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
Going in Style
7:30 p.m.
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Block Bash
Faith Worship Center
95 McLarty Lane
1-5 p.m.
Games, prizes, food and fun
931-484-0470
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Young Fables
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
931-788-6282
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Music at the Manor
Bella White
Oaklawn Farms
5754 Hwy. 70 E.
Crossville
4-9 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Friday, Oct. 8
Peter and the Starcatcher [PG]
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
Showtimes vary through Nov. 11
$16-$30
931-484-5000
Kirwan: From Ireland to Tennessee
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$15-$18
931-484-6133
Shootout with the Pros
The Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
931-484-3799
POETS Fall Invitational
Dorchester Golf Club
576 Westchester Dr.
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
Fish Fryday
Cumberland Mountain General Store
6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange
4-7 p.m.
931-863-3880
CCHS Jets vs. Livingston Academy
Cumberland County High School
660 Stanley St.
Crossville
Football
7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
The Cleverlys
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$15
931-484-6133
or palacetheatre-crossville.com
Hurricane Ruth
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6-8 p.m.
Free
931-484-3722
CoLinx Golf Tournament
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
1 p.m. shotgun start
931-788-3301
POETS Fall Invitational
The Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Tuesday, Oct. 12
The Smoky Nights
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
931-788-6282
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Thursday, Oct. 14
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Friday, Oct. 15
Crossville Oktoberfest
Knights of Columbus Grounds
2892 Hwy. 70 E.
11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
$6/advance; $7/gate; free/13 and younger
423-799-0229
Mo Pitney
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$25-$45
931-484-6133
or palacetheatre-crossville.com
SMHS Panthers vs. Macon County
Macon County High School
2550 Days Rd.
Lafayette, TN
Football
7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Upper Cumberland Bigfoot Festival
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Crossville Oktoberfest
Knights of Columbus Grounds
2892 Hwy. 70 E.
11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
$6/advance; $7/gate; free/13 and younger
423-799-0229
FGCC Club Championship
The Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
$70/person, $60/for those in 2021 Match Play Tournament
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Shootout with the Pros
The Crag at Heatherhurst
Back Nine
421 Stonehenge Dr.
931-484-3799
Thursday, Oct. 21
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Friday, Oct. 22
Fish Fryday & Friday Nite Cruise-In
Cumberland Mountain General Store
6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange
4-7 p.m.
931-863-3880
CCHS Jets vs. Jackson County
Cumberland County High School
660 Stanley St.
Crossville
Football
7 p.m.
SMHS Panthers vs. Roane County High School
Roane County High School
540 W. Cumberland St.
Kingston, TN
Football
6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Crossville Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
Noon-4 p.m.
Small and Large Game
Butchering and Processing
Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove
382 Ford Lane
8 a.m.-2 p.m.
$25 donation requested
931-335-0349
SMHS Baseball Benefit Golf Tournament
Dorchester Golf Club
576 Westchester Dr.
931-484-3709
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Joseph Warlick Memorial Foundation Shoot
Crossville Shooting Sports Park
772 Albert Frye Rd.
8 a.m.
Sunday, Oct. 24
CCHS Baseball Benefit Golf Tournament
The Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Thursday, Oct. 28
Paul Overstreet
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$49-$59
931-484-6133
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Friday, Oct. 29
Invasion of the Body Snatchers [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
CCHS Jets vs. Macon County
Cumberland County High School
660 Stanley St.
Crossville
Football
7 p.m.
SMHS Panthers vs. DeKalb County
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
Crossville
Football
7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Thursday, Nov. 4
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Friday, Nov. 5
The Princess Bride [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-8:40 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
Scrooge the Musical [G]
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
Showtimes vary through Dec. 18
$16-$30
931-484-5000
Saturday, Nov. 6
The Farmhands
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$24
931-484-6133
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Thursday, Nov. 11
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Cumberland County Community Band
Veterans Benefit Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Donations welcome
Friday, Nov. 12
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
Saturday, Nov. 13
Confederate Railroad
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$46-$57
931-484-6133
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Thursday, Nov. 18
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Friday, Nov. 19
Plaid Tidings [G]
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
Showtimes vary through Dec. 19
$16-$30
931-484-5000
Saturday, Nov. 20
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Sunday, Nov. 21
Southern Stars Symphonic Brass
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
3 p.m.
931-484-6939
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Thursday, Dec. 2
Christmas with Sylvia
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$29-$49
931-484-6133
Summer Brooke and Mountain Faith Band
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
7:30 p.m.
$19
931-484-5000
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Saturday, Dec. 4
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Comedian James Gregory
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$42-$55
931-484-6133
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Thursday, Dec. 9
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Saturday, Dec. 11
Traps and Snares
Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove
382 Ford Lane
8 a.m.-noon
931-335-0349
Southern Sunrise
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Sunday, Dec. 12
A Christmas Carol Starring Mark Cabus
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
3-4:30 p.m.
$15
931-484-6133
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Thursday, Dec. 16
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Cumberland County Community Band
Holiday Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Friday, Dec. 17
Polar Express [G]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
Saturday, Dec. 18
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Tuesday, Dec. 21
The Man Who Invented Christmas [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
Limited to 100
931-484-6133
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Wednesday, Dec. 22
It’s a Wonderful Life [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-484-6133
Thursday, Dec. 23
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Elf [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Home Alone [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
Thursday, Dec. 30
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Sunday, Feb. 20
Southern Stars Symphonic Brass
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
3 p.m.
$22
931-484-6939
Thursday, March 17
Cumberland County Community Band
Spring Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Sunday, May 1
Southern Stars Symphonic Brass
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
3 p.m.
$22
931-484-6939
Thursday, June 23
Cumberland County Community Band
Summer Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
