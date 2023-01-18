Events

Walkers hit the paved paths of Heatherhurst Golf Course at 9 a.m. each Thursday. Participation is free; walkers are asked to park in the lower parking area. Visit gladetrails.com/hiking for more information.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

Cumberland County Library Board Meeting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1 p.m.

931-484-6790

Legislative Breakfast

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

7-8:30 a.m.

$10

931-484-8444

melanie.graham@crossville-chamber.com

www.crossvillechamber.com

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Chain Maille: Heartbeat Bracelet

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$65-$70

931-707-7249

Financial Literacy Class

Goodwill Retail Store

1106 N Main St.

1-3 p.m.

Free

931-366-4250

Devinne Weekes

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

Pack Walk

Obed River Park

210 Obed River Rd.

Noon

Free

Thursday, Jan. 19

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

Home School Children’s Art Class: Amelia Earhart

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-1:30 p.m.

931-707-7249

Memory Road

The Center at Fairfield Glade

128 Stonehenge Dr.

5-7 p.m.

$14

931-484-3722

ETGC 2023 Annual Meeting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.

931-484-6790

Friday, Jan. 20

J. Harrison

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

Clayton Q

Bootleggers Bar & Grille

287 Old Hwy. 70

6-9 p.m.

$5

931-337-0449

Saturday, Jan. 21

Stingray Anthony’s Jukebox Revue

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$20-$30

931-484-6133

Health and Wellness Awareness Fair

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

931-484-7502

Winter Wonder-Fun

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9-11 a.m.

Stories, science, hot chocolate and pancakes

Ages 12 and under, must be accompanied by a guardian or parent

RSVP to 931-484-6790

How Vital Are Vital Records? - Seminar

Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center

95 E. 1st St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-456-2006

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. - Beginners

10:45 a.m. - Intermediate

11:20 a.m. - Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

Southern Sunrise Live

Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill

1133 Genesis Rd.

8 p.m.

931-337-0703

Tunisian Smock Stitch Headband

The Yarn Patch

68 N Main St.

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

$25

931-707-1255

Sourdough Bread Baking Class

Honest Living

609 West Ave.

10 a.m.

$50

Carrie Hassler LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

Sunday, Jan. 22

Cellist Robert Moore concert

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

2:30 p.m.

Free

931-484-6122

Tuesday, Jan. 24

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

“Love in the Time of Fentanyl” Film Screening

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Noon-2:30 p.m.

Free

931-484-5000

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Life Drawing

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5

931-707-7249

Tommy Hancock

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

Thursday, Jan. 26

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

Chain Maille Bracelet Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$30, with additional $30 material fee

931-787-5838

January Meeting - Kamon Reynolds

Cumberland County Beekeepers Association

69 Neecham St.

7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27

Sewing Machine Maintenance Day

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

$55

931-787-5837

Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

6 Essential Cast-Ons

The Yarn Patch

68 N Main St.

1:30-3:30 p.m.

$30

931-707-1255

“Solitude Mountain” Watercolor Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

6-9 p.m.

$30, plus additional $10 fee

931-787-5838

Wire Wrapped Heart Earrings

FACS: For Arts, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr. #122

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

$20

931-210-5599

facstn.com

Saturday, Jan. 28

You Can’t Take It With You - Seminar

Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center

95 E. 1st St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-456-2006

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. - Beginners

10:45 a.m. - Intermediate

11:20 a.m. - Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

14th Annual Chili Open Golf Tournament

Heatherhurst Golf Course

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Noon-4 p.m.

Registration: $50 per person, $100 per team

931-484-4565

www.cchabitatforhumanity.com

jessica@cchabitatforhumanity.com

Chris Hennessee

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$20-$30

931-484-6133

Cuddle Bear Painting Class

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

3-5 p.m.

$35

931-788-6717

“Springhouse at Black Mountain” Acrylic Painting Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$45, with $5 material fee

931-787-5838

Ground ’N The Round w/ Jamie Adamson

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

Paint & Sip

Social Brew

140 N Main St.

4-6 p.m.

$25

931-456-2739

Evening Lake Walk

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

4-5 p.m.

Free

931-484-6138

kacey.king@tn.gov

Sunday, Jan. 29

Tennessee Ladies Chorus Concert

Central Baptist Church

1346 S Main St.

6 p.m.

931-484-8426

Legacy Five

Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church

130 Town Centre Dr.

4 p.m.

931-484-6927

Florida Citrus Sale

Tractor Supply Co.

135 Highland Sq.

Noon-1 p.m.

772-532-4817

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Heart Necklace and Earrings

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$45-$50

931-707-7249

Welcome to Medicare Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-noon

1-877-801-0044

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Dan Roten

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

Thursday, Feb. 2

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

It Takes Two

The Center at Fairfield Glade

128 Stonehenge Dr.

5-7 p.m.

$14

931-484-3722

Friday, Feb. 3

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

4:30-6 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

Jazz Night

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

Fun Friday Art Reception

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m.

Free

931-707-7249

Saturday, Feb. 4

4th Annual TN Songwriter Week

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-9 p.m.

Land Records, Where Did They Go And Why? - Seminar

Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center

95 E. 1st St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-456-2006

The Cumberland Outlaws

Pappy’s Place Bar and Grill

1133 Genesis Rd.

8 p.m.

931-337-0703

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Smorgasbord: Embossing Metal Jewelry

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$25-$30

931-707-7249

3-to-2 Any Gauge Sweater

The Yarn Patch

68 N Main St.

10:30 a.m.-noon

$45

931-707-1255

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Roland Rock

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

THDA Realtor CE Day

The Crossville Depot

169 N Main St.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

931-456-2586

Jeremy.Shoemaker@firstbankonline.com

Thursday, Feb. 9

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

Friday, Feb. 10

Couples Paint Night

Honest Living

609 West Ave.

5:30 p.m.

$75

Saturday, Feb. 11

Ceramic Overglaze Painting Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m., or 3-6 p.m.

$30, with $10 material fee

931-787-5838

Court Records - Seminar

Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center

95 E. 1st St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-456-2006

Can’t Buy Me Love (1987) - Movie Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

Valentine’s Late Skate

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

6 p.m.

$12

931-484-0200

Tennessee Songwriters Week

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd. #103

6-10 p.m.

$10

931-484-9463

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Fabulous Finishing

The Yarn Patch

68 N Main St.

1-3 p.m.

$30

931-707-1255

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Jukebox Dan

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

Thursday, Feb. 16

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

Foxfire Newgrass

The Center at Fairfield Glade

128 Stonehenge Dr.

5-7 p.m.

$14

931-484-3722

Home School Children’s Art Class

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-1:30 p.m.

931-707-7249

“Winter Chickadee” Watercolor Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$30, plus additional $10 fee

931-787-5838

Friday, Feb. 17

The Cumberland Outlaws

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Monthly Member Meeting

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9:30 a.m.

931-707-7249

3-to-2 Any Gauge Sweater

The Yarn Patch

68 N Main St.

10:30 a.m.-noon

$45

931-707-1255

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Life Drawing

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5

931-707-7249

Jason Ellis

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

Thursday, Feb. 23

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

February Meeting - Chris Theiler

Cumberland County Beekeepers Association

69 Neecham St.

7 p.m.

Starry Night Oil Painting Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$50, with $10 material fee

931-787-5838

Celtic Shamrocks Bracelet

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$65-$70

931-707-7249

Friday, Feb 24

Baker Family Bluegrass

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$15-$25

931-484-6133

Saturday, Feb. 25

Military Records - Seminar

Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center

95 E. 1st St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-456-2006

Twister (1996) - Movie Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

