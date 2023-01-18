Tuesday, Jan. 17
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Cumberland County Library Board Meeting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1 p.m.
931-484-6790
Legislative Breakfast
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
7-8:30 a.m.
$10
931-484-8444
melanie.graham@crossville-chamber.com
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Chain Maille: Heartbeat Bracelet
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$65-$70
931-707-7249
Financial Literacy Class
Goodwill Retail Store
1106 N Main St.
1-3 p.m.
Free
931-366-4250
Devinne Weekes
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
Pack Walk
Obed River Park
210 Obed River Rd.
Noon
Free
Thursday, Jan. 19
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Home School Children’s Art Class: Amelia Earhart
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-1:30 p.m.
931-707-7249
Memory Road
The Center at Fairfield Glade
128 Stonehenge Dr.
5-7 p.m.
$14
931-484-3722
ETGC 2023 Annual Meeting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.
931-484-6790
Friday, Jan. 20
J. Harrison
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Clayton Q
Bootleggers Bar & Grille
287 Old Hwy. 70
6-9 p.m.
$5
931-337-0449
Saturday, Jan. 21
Stingray Anthony’s Jukebox Revue
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$20-$30
931-484-6133
Health and Wellness Awareness Fair
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
931-484-7502
Winter Wonder-Fun
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9-11 a.m.
Stories, science, hot chocolate and pancakes
Ages 12 and under, must be accompanied by a guardian or parent
RSVP to 931-484-6790
How Vital Are Vital Records? - Seminar
Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center
95 E. 1st St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-456-2006
Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. - Beginners
10:45 a.m. - Intermediate
11:20 a.m. - Advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Southern Sunrise Live
Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill
1133 Genesis Rd.
8 p.m.
931-337-0703
Tunisian Smock Stitch Headband
The Yarn Patch
68 N Main St.
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
$25
931-707-1255
Sourdough Bread Baking Class
Honest Living
609 West Ave.
10 a.m.
$50
Carrie Hassler LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
Sunday, Jan. 22
Cellist Robert Moore concert
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
2:30 p.m.
Free
931-484-6122
Tuesday, Jan. 24
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
“Love in the Time of Fentanyl” Film Screening
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
Noon-2:30 p.m.
Free
931-484-5000
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Life Drawing
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$5
931-707-7249
Tommy Hancock
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
Thursday, Jan. 26
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Chain Maille Bracelet Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$30, with additional $30 material fee
931-787-5838
January Meeting - Kamon Reynolds
Cumberland County Beekeepers Association
69 Neecham St.
7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 27
Sewing Machine Maintenance Day
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
$55
931-787-5837
Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
6 Essential Cast-Ons
The Yarn Patch
68 N Main St.
1:30-3:30 p.m.
$30
931-707-1255
“Solitude Mountain” Watercolor Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
6-9 p.m.
$30, plus additional $10 fee
931-787-5838
Wire Wrapped Heart Earrings
FACS: For Arts, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr. #122
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
$20
931-210-5599
Saturday, Jan. 28
You Can’t Take It With You - Seminar
Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center
95 E. 1st St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-456-2006
Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. - Beginners
10:45 a.m. - Intermediate
11:20 a.m. - Advanced
Free
931-484-6790
14th Annual Chili Open Golf Tournament
Heatherhurst Golf Course
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Noon-4 p.m.
Registration: $50 per person, $100 per team
931-484-4565
jessica@cchabitatforhumanity.com
Chris Hennessee
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$20-$30
931-484-6133
Cuddle Bear Painting Class
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
3-5 p.m.
$35
931-788-6717
“Springhouse at Black Mountain” Acrylic Painting Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$45, with $5 material fee
931-787-5838
Ground ’N The Round w/ Jamie Adamson
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
Paint & Sip
Social Brew
140 N Main St.
4-6 p.m.
$25
931-456-2739
Evening Lake Walk
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
4-5 p.m.
Free
931-484-6138
Sunday, Jan. 29
Tennessee Ladies Chorus Concert
Central Baptist Church
1346 S Main St.
6 p.m.
931-484-8426
Legacy Five
Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church
130 Town Centre Dr.
4 p.m.
931-484-6927
Florida Citrus Sale
Tractor Supply Co.
135 Highland Sq.
Noon-1 p.m.
772-532-4817
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Heart Necklace and Earrings
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$45-$50
931-707-7249
Welcome to Medicare Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.-noon
1-877-801-0044
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Dan Roten
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
Thursday, Feb. 2
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
It Takes Two
The Center at Fairfield Glade
128 Stonehenge Dr.
5-7 p.m.
$14
931-484-3722
Friday, Feb. 3
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
4:30-6 p.m.
Free
Jazz Night
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Fun Friday Art Reception
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m.
Free
931-707-7249
Saturday, Feb. 4
4th Annual TN Songwriter Week
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-9 p.m.
Land Records, Where Did They Go And Why? - Seminar
Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center
95 E. 1st St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-456-2006
The Cumberland Outlaws
Pappy’s Place Bar and Grill
1133 Genesis Rd.
8 p.m.
931-337-0703
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Smorgasbord: Embossing Metal Jewelry
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
$25-$30
931-707-7249
3-to-2 Any Gauge Sweater
The Yarn Patch
68 N Main St.
10:30 a.m.-noon
$45
931-707-1255
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Roland Rock
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
THDA Realtor CE Day
The Crossville Depot
169 N Main St.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
931-456-2586
Jeremy.Shoemaker@firstbankonline.com
Thursday, Feb. 9
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Friday, Feb. 10
Couples Paint Night
Honest Living
609 West Ave.
5:30 p.m.
$75
Saturday, Feb. 11
Ceramic Overglaze Painting Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m., or 3-6 p.m.
$30, with $10 material fee
931-787-5838
Court Records - Seminar
Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center
95 E. 1st St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-456-2006
Can’t Buy Me Love (1987) - Movie Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
Valentine’s Late Skate
Skate City Crossville
204 Woodmere Mall
6 p.m.
$12
931-484-0200
Tennessee Songwriters Week
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd. #103
6-10 p.m.
$10
931-484-9463
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Fabulous Finishing
The Yarn Patch
68 N Main St.
1-3 p.m.
$30
931-707-1255
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Jukebox Dan
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
Thursday, Feb. 16
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Foxfire Newgrass
The Center at Fairfield Glade
128 Stonehenge Dr.
5-7 p.m.
$14
931-484-3722
Home School Children’s Art Class
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-1:30 p.m.
931-707-7249
“Winter Chickadee” Watercolor Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$30, plus additional $10 fee
931-787-5838
Friday, Feb. 17
The Cumberland Outlaws
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Monthly Member Meeting
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
9:30 a.m.
931-707-7249
3-to-2 Any Gauge Sweater
The Yarn Patch
68 N Main St.
10:30 a.m.-noon
$45
931-707-1255
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Life Drawing
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$5
931-707-7249
Jason Ellis
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
Thursday, Feb. 23
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
February Meeting - Chris Theiler
Cumberland County Beekeepers Association
69 Neecham St.
7 p.m.
Starry Night Oil Painting Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$50, with $10 material fee
931-787-5838
Celtic Shamrocks Bracelet
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$65-$70
931-707-7249
Friday, Feb 24
Baker Family Bluegrass
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$15-$25
931-484-6133
Saturday, Feb. 25
Military Records - Seminar
Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center
95 E. 1st St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-456-2006
Twister (1996) - Movie Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
