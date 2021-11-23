Eric Blaylock, Shane Bailey and Matt Miller created their Chili of the Cumberlands for the 2019 Chili Cook-Off. The chili recipe featured locally sourced ingredients, including venison, beef, beans, peppers and onions and Calfkiller beer from the Sparta craft brewery. The 35th annual Chili Cook-Off, presented by the Crossville Breakfast Rotary Club, is set for Dec. 11 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Crossville Depot. Chili cooks can enter for $50 each, or sample some of the best chili around for $5 for all-you-can-eat bowls. Hot dogs and drinks will be $1 each. Chili contestants must use an original recipe and entries should be a minimum of 1 gallon, ready to serve at 11:30 a.m. Set up begins at 10:30 a.m. Contact Jeff Vires at 931-787-6747 or email jeffrey.vires@frontier.com for more information.